Senators Pitch New Agency for Tech Regulation to Address FTC Shortcomings
Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Peter Welch of Vermont urging the creation of a new tech regulatory agency.
WASHINGTON, November 2, 2023 – Sen. Michael Bennet D-Colorado, and Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, reiterated at a Brookings event Tuesday the need for the United States to form a new agency to oversee tech regulation.
The senators, alongside former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler, argued that the government’s approach to regulating AI, social media and big tech does not match the speed at which those industries are changing.
Bennet and Welch both outlined how the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, two entities that are heavily involved in regulating large tech companies, govern so broadly that they are unable to properly deal with specific cases.
The two added that those respective agencies lack the specific expertise in tech fields to be able to address key issues.
“Despite their work to enforce existing antitrust and consumer protection laws, they lack the expert staff and resources necessary for robust oversight,” Bennet said previously. “Moreover, both bodies are limited by existing statutes to react to case-specific challenges raised by digital platforms, when proactive, long-term rules for the sector are required,” explained Bennet in an earlier press release.
The conversation comes after the two senators introduced a digital technology regulatory bill in May of 2023 outlining how a new proposed agency would regulate the tech industry in consultation with the FTC and the DOJ.
Their proposed bill would require the establishment of a five-person agency to address tech regulation and antitrust cases, as well as establish some kind of protection against things like harmful algorithms.
“For far too long, these companies have largely escaped regulatory scrutiny, but that can’t continue. It’s time to establish an independent agency to provide comprehensive oversight of social media companies,” said Welch in the same press release.
Wheeler, who moderated the event, echoed their concerts after having written his book Techlash, which argues innovators drive tech development and that the government follows their lead in regulation.
U.S. and Singapore to Strengthen AI and Tech Partnership
The nations held their first Critical Emerging Technology Dialogue in D.C. on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, October 13, 2023 – The United States and Singapore announced on Thursday a new partnership to strengthen ties on artificial intelligence and other technological research. The nations launched the initiative, called the Critical Emerging Technology Dialogue, in D.C. on the same day.
Building on a 2022 meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, senior officials from both governments – including Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from Singapore and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan from the U.S. – met in Washington for discussions on six areas of focus.
Artificial intelligence
The countries intend to launch a joint AI governance group, according to a White House statement. The group would focus on ensuring “safe, trustworthy, and responsible AI innovation,” the statement said.
The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology recently completed an exercise with the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority on AI risk management. Both nations are looking to expand on that and collaborate on research into AI security, the statement said.
AI regulation has been a subject of discussion in Washington. Biden announced in September he plans to issue an executive order on the issue by the end of the year, and a group of Congressional Democrats pushed him on Thursday to use their proposed AI Bill of Rights to inform that policy.
Quantum computing
American and Singaporean agencies are planning to collaborate on post-quantum cryptography methods and standards. While current quantum computers are rudimentary, the technology is in theory capable of cracking current encryption methods.
Biotechnology
The countries plan to convene universities, private and public research institutions, and government agencies on advancing research into gene therapies and delivery systems for those therapies. The nations also expressed an intent to connect their biotechnology startup communities to exchange best practices on scaling, as well as research and development.
Officials also discussed defense technology, data governance, and climate resilience. The next CET Dialogue is planned for 2024 in Singapore.
Still Learning About Artificial Intelligence, Legislators Say Congress Must Act
Markey also urged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to halt the release of an AI-powered chatbot.
WASHINGTON, September 30, 2023 – Although Congress is still learning key aspects of artificial intelligence, senators and representatives speaking at an AI summit on Wednesday said they believed the urgency of the moment required the passage of “some narrow pieces” of legislation.
The same day that Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg urging him to halt the release of AI-powered chatbots that the social media giant plans to integrate within its platforms, Markey urged the Federal Trade Commission to protect minors from AI-powered software.
Markey, speaking at Politico’s AI and Tech Summit, cited suicide rates amongst minors using social media and a recent warning from the Surgeon General about social media and adolescent mental health.
“We’re not going to be able to handle devices talking to young people in our society without understanding what the safeguards are going to be,” Markey said.
His message to Big Tech was: “Don’t deploy it until we get the answers to what the safeguards are going to be for the young people in our society.”
Similarly, Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said he believed it was “very likely” that Congress would pass “some narrow pieces” of a regime regulating AI.
“I hope we go wider and consider a host of different legislative proposals because our innovators, our entrepreneurs, our researchers, our national security committee, they all say that we need to act in this space and we continue to lead the way of the world and manage the many risks that are out there around the financial markets,” Young said.
Other legislators proposed other specific facets of AI regulation.
Congressman Ted Lieu, D-Calif., proposed a law to prevent AI from autonomously using nuclear weapons. He also suggested a national AI commission.
Such a commission would help create a public record about how and why AI should be regulated. Doing so would be preferable to the approach in which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has been hosting closed-door briefings with tech giants on the topic.
“AI is innovating so quickly that I think it’s important that we have the national AI commission experts,” Lieu said. “There’s quite a lot of legislation to work on that, that can make recommendations from Congress asking what kind of AI we might want to regulate, how we might want to do about doing so and also provide some time for AI to be developed.”
Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., vice chair of the Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus, said that Congress is doing a “great job” educating themselves on AI but that creating legislation that has a human centric framework needs to be properly defined.
“By framework, I don’t mean a bunch of buzzwords flying in close formation, right?” Obernolte said. “What does it mean for AI to be human centered? What role does government have in making sure that they are human centered?”
Companies Must Be Transparent About Their Use of Artificial Intelligence
Making the use of AI known is key to addressing any pitfalls, researchers said.
WASHINGTON, September 20, 2023 – Researchers at an artificial intelligence workshop Tuesday said companies should be transparent about their use of algorithmic AI in things like hiring processes and content writing.
Andrew Bell, a fellow at the New York University Center for Responsible AI, said that making the use of AI known is key to addressing any pitfalls AI might have.
Algorithmic AI is behind systems like chatbots which can generate texts and answers to questions. It is used in hiring processes to quickly screen resumes or in journalism to write articles.
According to Bell, ‘algorithmic transparency’ is the idea that “information about decisions made by algorithms should be visible to those who use, regulate, and are affected by the systems that employ those algorithms.”
The need for this kind of transparency comes after events like Amazons’ old AI recruiting tool showed bias toward women in the hiring process, or when OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, was probed by the FTC for generating misinformation.
Incidents like these have brought the topic of regulating AI and making sure it is transparent to the forefront of Senate conversations.
Senate committee hears need for AI regulation
The Senate’s subcommittee on consumer protection on September 12 heard about proposals to make AI use more transparent, including disclaiming when AI is being used and developing tools to predict and understand risk associated with different AI models.
Similar transparency methods were mentioned by Bell and his supervisor Julia Stoyanovich, the Director of the Center for Responsible AI at New York University, a research center that explores how AI can be made safe and accessible as the technology evolves.
According to Bell, a transparency label on algorithmic AI would “[provide] insight into ingredients of an algorithm.” Similar to a nutrition label, a transparency label would identify all the factors that go into algorithmic decision making.
Data visualization was another option suggested by Bell, which would require a company to put up a public-facing document that explains the way their AI works, and how it generates the decisions it spits out.
Adding in those disclaimers creates a better ecosystem between AI and AI users, increasing levels of trust between all stakeholders involved, explained Bell.
Bell and his supervisor built their workshop around an Algorithm Transparency Playbook, a document they published that has straightforward guidelines on why transparency is important and ways companies can go about it.
Tech lobbying groups like the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which represent Big Tech companies, however, have spoken out in the past against the Senate regulating AI, claiming that it could stifle innovation.
