Funding
South Carolina and Georgia Release Volume Two of BEAD Initial Proposals
Unlike most states, South Carolina released both volume one and two together.
WASHINGTON, November 8, 2023 – Two more states have released drafts of volume two of their initial proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
South Carolina released both volumes one and two on October 30, followed closely by Georgia, which released its volume two on November 1. Volume one details how states will accept challenges to broadband mapping data, while volume two outlines the states process for administering grants under the $42.5 billion program.
The public comment period for draft versions lasts 30 days, with South Carolina accepting comments until November 30, and Georgia’s window closing December 1. A total of 32 states have now released volume two of their proposals for public comment.
States must submit both volumes to the National Telecommunication and Information Administration by December 27, but the agency is approving proposals submitted earlier. Virginia and Louisiana have received approval for their volume ones and are getting their challenge processes underway.
South Carolina
In volume one of its proposal, South Carolina said it plans to adopt the model challenge process set up by the NTIA. That’s the process for ground-truthing broadband data to determine which homes and businesses need coverage.
The state is making optional modifications outlined in the model process. It will designate any area served only by DSL – digital subscriber line – technology as “underserved,” and thus eligible for BEAD funded projects, regardless of what speed the provider advertises. The option was included in the model to phase out copper telephone wires in favor of more future-proof broadband technologies like fiber-optic cable.
It will do the same with fixed wireless broadband, citing bad experiences using fixed wireless service for online learning efforts in 2020.
Eligible entities like nonprofits, local governments, and broadband providers, will be able submit challenges to state broadband data over a 30 day period. The process is ultimately slated to last 90 days, with 30 days each reserved for challenge rebuttals and adjudication.
In its volume two, South Carolina declined to set an extremely high cost threshold, the price at which the state will start to consider non-fiber technologies. Instead, the state’s broadband office is planning to compile a list of locations that are left off its round of grant applications and negotiate directly with providers on getting them service.
The state is also asking the NTIA for a waiver of its letter of credit rules in certain circumstances, such as small projects and companies the state has previously found to be trustworthy. The agency typically requires a 25 percent letter of credit from an accredited bank, which advocates and broadband companies have said could edge out smaller providers.
NTIA released a slate of acceptable alternatives to its letter of credit rule on November 1.
Georgia
Georgia released for public comment volume two of its BEAD initial proposal, a 242-page document detailing its plans for administering grants under the program.
The state will be following the NTIA’s updated letter of credit guidance, letting grant applicants choose performance bonds instead. Those are only paid out if the project fails outright, tying up less grant money than letters of credit.
Like South Carolina, Georgia did not set a high-cost threshold outright, opting to accept a round of grant applications first.
But unlike many other states, Georgia is planning to oversee multiple rounds of funding. BEAD rules give states one year to disburse their entire allocation, which some state broadband offices have flagged as too little time.
The state said in its draft volume two that it plans to use all of its $1.3 billion in getting service to areas its challenge process reveals to be unserved – having less than 25 * 3 Mbps broadband – and underserved – less than 100 * 20 Mbps, with no money left over for non-deployment efforts.
As such, the state is seeking comment on potentially changing its grant application scoring criteria to favor unserved locations, as underserved will generally be less expensive to build to.
Funding
NTIA Will Allow Alternatives to Letter of Credit for BEAD Funding in New Guidance
The new guidance allows performance bonds and takes other measures to include smaller providers.
WASHINGTON, November 1, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration released on Wednesday alternatives to the letter of credit requirement for its main broadband program.
The $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program rules require grant recipients to produce a letter of credit from a bank for 25 percent of the amount they are awarded. That involves putting the cash up as collateral, which critics have said could prevent small broadband providers from participating.
With the NTIA’s new ‘conditional programmatic waiver,’ states and territories will have other options to ensure the financial reliability of BEAD grants. Those include requiring a performance bond for the full award, which the awardee only pays out if they fail to meet their build out requirements.
The waiver allows states and territories to use completion milestones to lower LOC amounts over time, meaning the LOC could decrease from 25 percent of the grant as infrastructure is deployed, freeing up money for grant recipients to use in their BEAD projects. That option can also apply to performance bonds.
The agency is also doing away with the 25 percent starting point, allowing the LOC to be as low as 10 percent under certain circumstances, as well as accepting letters of credit from credit unions.
In a blog post announcing the waiver, the NTIA said it may provide additional guidance on the matter in the future and emphasized that broadband offices can work with the agency to deviate from the standard rules.
“States and territories are also free to request waivers for additional circumstances not covered by this programmatic waiver,” it said.
States will outline the letter of credit rules for their BEAD grant processes in volume two of their initial proposals, due to the NTIA by December 27.
The move comes after months of pressure from the broadband industry and lawmakers to change the BEAD letter of credit requirements. Small providers argued they would be edged out of the program because they have less cash on hand, hindering efforts to close the digital divide in remote and hard-to-serve areas.
BEAD director Evan Feinman first hinted the agency was working on an update to the requirement at the BEAD Implementation Summit on September 22.
Cybersecurity
White Houses Asks Congress to Fill Rip and Replace Funding Gap
The $3 billion shortfall was first flagged by the FCC in July 2022.
WASHINGTON, October 26, 2023 – The Joe Biden administration is asking Congress to fill the $3 billion gap in the Federal Communications Commission’s rip and replace program, among other domestic needs.
The ask came Wednesday as part of a $55.9 billion request for domestic aid, including disaster relief and child care subsidies. Also in the White House’s request was $6 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program, the monthly internet subsidy that’s set to dry up in April 2024 without additional funding.
In 2020, Congress required broadband providers to replace equipment from some Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, citing concerns that it could be used for espionage. The effort was funded with $1.9 billion to reimburse companies for the cost of switching out gear.
But in July 2022 the FCC, which oversees the program, said broadband providers would need $4.98 billion to get the work done. There have since been repeated calls from lawmakers and industry to shore up the fund. Bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate to fill the $3 billion gap, but they have yet to be passed.
The deadline for approved companies to request reimbursement for rip and replace work passed on July 15. By default, companies have one year from the approval of that request to remove the Chinese equipment, but the commission has been granting deadline extensions as providers complain of funding troubles.
House Republicans managed to elect a speaker on the same day as the funding request, ending weeks of deadlock.
Broadband's Impact
Biden Administration Asks Congress for $6 Billion to Continue ACP
The internet subsidy dubbed the Affordable Connectivity Program is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
WASHINGTON, October 25, 2023 – The Biden administration asked Congress on Wednesday for $6 billion to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program through December 2024.
The program was set up with a $14 billion allotment from the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. It provides a monthly internet discount of $30 for low-income households and $75 for residents of Tribal lands, more than 20 million households in total. Participants can also get a one-time $100 device subsidy.
“Without this funding, tens of millions of people would lose this benefit and would no longer be able to afford high-speed internet service without sacrificing other necessities,” the White House said in a statement.
About $5 billion remains in the program, according to a monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. That money is expected to dry up as early as April 2024.
The request from Biden joins repeated calls for Congress to renew the program. Lawmakers have underscored the importance of the program for closing the digital divide – allowing low-income Americans to access the high-speed broadband funded by the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat. They argued the Universal Service Fund, itself the subject of calls for reform, would provide a more sustainable funding model than repeated allocations from Congress.
The funding request also comes on the same day as House Republicans elected a Speaker, ending weeks of deadlock and opening the door for potential legislation.
