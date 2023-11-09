Broadband Roundup
USDA Announces Rural Funding, Public Knowledge Testimony, Robotext Numbers Up
The USDA announced $1.2 billion in rural development funding.
WASHINGTON November 9, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it will be investing more than $1.2 billion through a combination of loans and grants to support cooperatives throughout rural America and Puerto Rico.
The funding announced will go toward supporting a total of 112 projects, which range from supporting farming cooperatives to helping expand electrical facilities in more remote areas.
The money will be administered through a sub-series of funding programs such as the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program.
“Cooperatives serve as one of our most important partners in delivering critical goods and services to rural communities and is central to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
“For more than a century, the cooperative business model has been integral to rural advancement and the American economy, and today accounts for more than two million jobs across the country. The investments we are announcing today will ensure that cooperatives continue the important work of serving the unique needs of their communities, filling market gaps and building local wealth and opportunities for connection across rural America,” he added.
Public Knowledge says AI regulation must have privacy legislation in place
Chris Lewis, the CEO of internet advocate Public Knowledge, urged Congress in a testimony Wednesday to pass federal privacy legislation to advance artificial intelligence regulation.
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which has been supported by other public interest groups such as Communication Workers for America and Free Press Action, broadly aims to minimize data collected on constituents and prevent harmful use of that data by restricting engagement with said data.
“We know that AI has the potential to transform society for the better; but that can only happen if an appropriate regulatory framework is in place. The first step of that framework should be to enact a comprehensive federal privacy law,” said Lewis at the Senate’s bipartisan AI Insights Forum on privacy and liability, which brought together a collection of industry experts to discuss the future of applied artificial intelligence.
There have been several regulatory suggestions for AI regulation that emerged from government officials, and a sweeping AI executive order which was signed into effect by President Joe Biden late October.
That executive order hopes to establish some sort of standardization for the creation and implementation of artificial intelligence technology and will require manufacturers to report AI testing procedures to the government.
Robotext numbers are up, October report says
Robokiller Insights, a software company that aims to limit spam calls and texts, published a report Thursday claiming that robotexts totaled 78 billion for the first half of 2023 which they note is higher than last year.
The report claimed that for the first half of 2022 robotext numbers were at 66 billion and attributed the increase in texts this year to them being an easier alternative for scammers than robocalls, which the Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on.
Efforts by the FCC to reduce robocall and robotext activity have been met by experts calling on federal agencies to do even more.
In March of this year the FCC voted to implement a more stringent regulatory framework for providers to prevent robocalls and texts from going through to consumers, which called for the use of authentication standards.
That authentication framework which took effect December 2021 was voted in favor of to maximize the number of authenticated calls going out to constituents.
More recently in October, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the concept of using AI to mitigate robocalls and robotexts, which would use machine learning to detect fraudulent messages before they reach consumers.
In keeping with their effort to not only reform robocall regulations but to crackdown on fining robocall activity, the FCC more recently issued a fine to Dorsher Enterprise, a group of parties who made nearly 10 million robocalls which racked up fines for customers.
Coalition Wants Funds for Rip and Replace, Advertising Universal Service, Washington State Broadband
A coalition of telecom associations are urging Congress to appropriate money to fund the Rip and Replace program.
November 8, 2023 – A coalition of telecom associations urged Congress in a letter Tuesday to include additional funding in spending legislation for a Federal Communications Commission program that reimburses carriers for replacing Chinese equipment in their networks.
The coalition, which includes groups like the Telecommunications Industry Association and the Competitive Carriers Association, explained in the letter that the additional funding for the “Rip and Replace” program is critical to maintain connectivity across the country, especially in rural areas.
President Joe Biden asked Congress late last month to appropriate $3.1 billion to supplement the program, which was originally appropriated $1.9 billion in funding from Congress.
However, the FCC has said providers would require $4.98 billion to complete their work.
Previously, providers have had to delay changing out their equipment because of cost related impediments, despite needing to do so on a deadline administered by the FCC.
“While this relief was necessary, additional time without sufficient funding undermines the successful completion of the Reimbursement Program,” read the letter in reference to deadline extensions.
NTCA announces USF ad campaign
NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association, announced Monday that it will be launching a new ad campaign titled “Broadband Built to Last”, which will provide educational material to policymakers on the importance of sustaining the Universal Service Fund.
The program that is funded by the service providers and goes toward basic telecommunications infrastructure across the country has been reliant on declining voice service revenues.
NTCA’s campaign will aim to promote the importance of the USF and provide information to constituents about the important role it plays in supporting rural broadband initiatives.
“The Universal Service Fund plays a unique role in helping ensure rural Americans can continue to have reliable access to communications services at rates comparable to urban areas,” said NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield.
Observers have urged the FCC and Congress to act on broadening the USF’s base, including looking into including Big Tech and broadband revenues.
Washington state accepting rural broadband applications
Washington State’s Public Works Board announced Monday it is now accepting applications for broadband projects to receive funding from their $15.8 million allocated for deployment.
Up to $10,950,072 will be distributed in the form of a loan, while $4,844,547 will be distributed as grant money.
While the maximum funding amount to be awarded is $2 million, the the board will consider allocating up to $5 million in funding to projects set to deploy in rural areas or Indian country.
The pre-application cycle opened on November 6 and will run until January 4, 2024, after which point all final applications may be submitted between February 9, 2024 and March 22nd, 2024. Funding recipients will be notified in May of 2024.
Need for Federal Privacy Law, North Carolina BEAD Proposal, Lumen Partners with DOD
Frank Pallone wants national privacy legislation in light of military data broker reports.
November 7, 2023 – Congressman Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, said a recent finding that data brokers were selling data on U.S. military personnel is another reason to pass national privacy legislation.
“These findings are yet another terrible example of the harms posed by the data broker industry and underscore the need to pass comprehensive national privacy legislation and regulate data brokers,” said Pallone said in a statement Monday.
The report published by the Duke Sanford School of Public Policy earlier this month looked into what kind of information was being gathered by data brokers on military individuals and assessed the risk of a foreign entity being able to acquire that information.
It concluded that health, financial and family data about individuals in the military was being mined in an inconsistent and unregulated manner, which the research team was able to locate and purchase for $0.12 per record.
The report added that because this information is easy to obtain it could hypothetically be used to target active-duty military personnel, veterans and family members of such.
Pallone urged Congress to pass legislation to regulate data mining and prevent data collection from harming citizens.
Lawmakers have said earlier this year they are prioritizing the passing of federal privacy legislation after a version of such a law failed to pass before mid-terms last year.
North Carolina announces initial BEAD proposal
The North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity published its initial proposal Monday outlining how it will use the $1.5 billion the state was allocated through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
The published draft has two volumes which both detail how the state will select a mixture of projects to receive BEAD funding with the overarching goal of tackling digital equity, workforce development and assisting underrepresented groups by deploying BEAD funding.
The volumes address factors that would go into these decisions, such as current broadband funding the state has, alongside long term deployment objectives, and local, tribal and regional broadband planning processes.
As a long-term goal, North Carolina hopes to deliver high speed internet to 98 percent of its unserved households, while using BEAD money to build out the remainder of infrastructure needed to deliver high speed internet to the remaining unserved and underserved communities.
The state also seeks to invest nearly $50 million to support digital literacy, while also planning to put just over $1.4 million into programs that aim to increase high-speed internet adoption.
Lumen partners with DOD for fibre services
Telecom Lumen Technologies announced Tuesday that it has entered into a $110-million contract with the Department of Defense to provide network services to the Defense Information Systems Agency.
The contract, which is an extension of an existing DISA-Lumen contract, will require Lumen to operate and maintain the DISA’s fiber network service colocation facilities, dark fiber, end-to-end network infrastructure and provide system updates, according to a press release.
“DISA leverages the Lumen network’s strength, diversity and resiliency to achieve its mission of connecting and protecting America’s service men and women who help defend our nation,” said Jason Schulman, Lumen’s national vice president of federal sales.
Lumen will fulfill its contractual obligations to the DOD over a five-year period starting on November 30 this year and ending on September 30, 2028.
Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado
Ziply Fiber is offering a new 50 Gig plan in several states including Montana, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
November 6, 2023 – Internet service provider Ziply Fiber announced Wednesday the launch of its 50 Gigabit symmetrical fiber plan.
The 50 Gig plan will cost $900 per month and require a one-time $600 fee and is now available for residential homes across the company’s fiber-enabled addresses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
“Whether they choose our new 50 Gig service tier or any other fiber plan, customers can feel confident they’re on the best and fastest network available, regardless of speed tier they choose,” said Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz. “The future is fiber, and for folks in the Northwest, that is Ziply Fiber.”
New chief compliance and privacy officer at Cox Enterprises
Communications company Cox Enterprises announced Monday that Amber Hall has been named its new chief compliance and privacy officer.
In this new role, Hall will oversee the compliance and privacy teams at the Cox Law and Policy Center of Excellence. This new role positions Hall to scale support to match business needs as well as standardizing compliance and security strategies, explained a press release.
Prior to taking on her new role, Hall served as Cox Communications vice president, chief compliance and privacy officer and first joined Cox Enterprises in 2011 as an assistant general counsel, governance and compliance, and assistant secretary.
“I look forward to the opportunity to partner with this incredible team and drive the compliance and privacy strategy across our unique line of diverse businesses,” said Hall.
Vero fiber in Brush Colorado
Vero Fiber, a Colorado-based service provider, announced Friday that it is expanding its fiber network to Brush, Colorado, which will be the city’s first complete fiber-to-the-premise project.
The deployment of this network into Brush will provide residents with symmetrical Gigabit download and upload speeds, it said in a press release.
“As a Colorado-based company, we are excited to bring this critical service to the residents of Brush,” said Vero Fiber CEO Sunita Krishna.
Scott Trautwein, the Director of Technology for the Brush School, echoed positive sentiment for the deployment project.
“We welcome Vero to the community and look forward to the services they will be providing. It is critical for our students to have reliable connectivity in their homes as well as at school,” said Trautwein.
This deployment project in Brush will be the base of upcoming expansion projects that Vero Fiber is planning into northeastern Colorado.
