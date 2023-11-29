Infrastructure
Verizon Suing Milwaukee to Allow New Telecom Poles Ahead of Republican National Convention
Existing infrastructure is insufficient to handle extra traffic from the 2024 Republican National Convention: Verizon.
WASHINGTON, November 29, 2023 – Verizon is suing the City of Milwaukee to construct poles for its mobile wireless network.
Milwaukee denied Verizon’s request to construct poles for three small cell sites – short range antennae that increase a network’s capacity – across from the city’s Fiserv Forum arena.
The complaint, filed November 24, is looking to overturn those denials.
Verizon says the extra infrastructure is needed ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, which is set to be hosted at the arena. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the event is expected to draw 50,000 people, with city officials planning to bring in 4,500 extra law enforcement officers.
That heightened traffic is almost certain to be too much for Verizon’s existing network, the company said, and could lead to coverage blackouts. The city, for its part, claimed the proposed poles would “obstruct or hinder travel” and are “out of character” for the area.
The suit is one of several in which telecom companies are fighting municipalities for pole access or construction in recent years. The major infrastructure company Crown Castle has sued five cities since 2018, with Verizon and T-Mobile each going to court multiple times over the issue since 2015.
Telecommunications providers have also been butting heads with private utility companies over pole access, to the extent that the Federal Communications Commission is contemplating setting up a “rapid response team” to mediate pole attachment disputes ahead of the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort.
Those disputes often relate to timely access application reviews and the allocation of pole replacement costs associated with additional telecom equipment. The FCC has authority under the 1996 Communications Act to set the terms of pole attachment deals between telecom carriers and private utility companies. That does not include publicly owned utilities or broadband providers that are not covered by Title II of the Communications Act.
The commission’s standing policy is to prevent utilities from passing those replacement costs on to telecoms if a new pole is not “necessitated solely” by new communication equipment.
That has not stopped disagreements, though. In thousands of public comments and meetings with commission staff, telecommunications companies have argued that utilities unfairly pass the entire cost of replacement on to them, even when poles are already unsafe and would need to be replaced regardless. Utilities say they would not normally replace the poles being used by telecom companies, either because they are structurally sound or to phase out old lines, and don’t benefit from the installation of newer poles.
The same proposed rules that would set up a rapid response team might also be a boon to telecoms. The rules would put more limits on when a utility can force an attacher to pay for pole replacements.
The FCC will vote on the rules and other measures at its December 13 meeting.
Funding
North Carolina Releases Final Guidance on $100 Million Pole Replacement Program
Providers may receive up to $10,000 for each utility pole they replace in unserved areas.
WASHINGTON, November 27, 2023 – North Carolina’s broadband office released on Monday final guidance for its $100 million pole replacement program.
The program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will reimburse broadband providers for utility pole replacement costs. Expanding networks can involve attaching equipment to those utility poles. When a pole needs to be replaced to accommodate more equipment, pole owners typically pass the cost on to attachers.
Telecommunications companies have cited this extra cost as a barrier to quick broadband deployments, something utility companies dispute. The two industries have been in conflict on the issue for years, with both continuing to push the FCC to weigh in on a cost sharing regime.
North Carolina’s plan is an effort to smooth over the issue for future broadband expansion efforts, Nate Denny, the state department of information technology’s deputy secretary for broadband and digital equity, said in a statement.
“It addresses a significant barrier to closing the digital divide in remote parts of our state,” he said.
Under the program, broadband providers can apply for 50 percent of the replacement cost for each pole replaced, up to $10,000 per pole. Pole replacement costs in unserved areas after June 1, 2021 are eligible for reimbursement.
The program will kick off in February 2024 and accept applications from qualified providers.
The FCC has authority in 26 states over the terms of agreements between investor-owned utilities and telecom companies, which does not include publicly owned utilities or broadband providers that solely provide internet. The agency is set to vote on updated pole attachment rules at its December meeting.
FCC
FCC to Vote on Pole Attachments at December Meeting
Telecom and utility companies have been clashing on replacement costs.
WASHINGTON, November 21, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced on Tuesday that it will consider rules on pole attachments at its December meeting.
The commission first sought comment on the issue in March 2022. It asked stakeholders for input on how costs should be allocated when utility poles need to be replaced to accommodate new telecommunications equipment.
Utility and telecom companies have strong positions on the issue. They have submitted over 4,100 comments to the FCC so far and are continuing to lobby, with AT&T and the cable company trade group NCTA meeting with commission staff in recent weeks.
Telecommunications companies have argued to the FCC that utilities unfairly pass the entire cost of replacement on to them, even when poles are already unsafe and would need to be replaced regardless. Utilities, for their part, say they would not normally replace the poles being used by telecom companies, either because they are structurally sound or to phase out old lines, and don’t benefit from the arrangement.
The commission has authority over the pole attachment deals between utility companies and telecom carriers. That does not include publicly owned utilities or broadband providers that solely provide internet. State laws also preempt the FCC’s authority – 24 states have their own guidelines for such deals.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement that the proposed rules would “make the pole attachment process faster, more transparent, and more cost-effective.” The commission did not respond to a request for comment on the specifics of the rules.
Lawmakers and industry groups have been pushing the commission to issue rules since the comment period ended last year. In April, more than a dozen major telecom companies pushed the commission to issue rules ahead of projects funded by the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program, citing potential hold ups from pole disputes.
Canadian regulators ruled on the issue in February, requiring pole owners to bear at least half the cost to replace a pole before attaching telecom equipment. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission found that pole owners do stand to benefit from newer poles.
Expert Opinion
Kate Forscey: National Security and Global Success Depend Upon Prioritizing Telecom Funding
The Affordable Connectivity Program and the Rip-and-Replace program are both central funding needs for the industry.
With the government now funded into the new year, it’s time for Congress to take another look at its broader priorities, especially when it comes to the race with China for dominance in next-generation technologies. Whether it’s AI or cloud computing or virtual reality, if the United States is to remain competitive, we need to make secure and effective communications a priority. This means finally connecting all Americans to high-speed broadband and ensuring that our connectivity cannot be undermined by foreign adversaries.
Two popular programs are central to this goal: the Affordable Connectivity Program and the Rip-and-Replace program. Both of these programs have tremendous bipartisan, bicameral support; but both have been underfunded and now risk dying on the vine. Congress has the opportunity to fully fund these programs if it has the will to do so.
Let’s break it down.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides low-income American families and veterans with discounts on Internet service and connectivity equipment, including higher discounts for those living on Tribal lands. With affordable broadband, more Americans can get online and be a part of the digital economy.
The ACP has been wildly successful, connecting over 21 million households to essential broadband they could otherwise not afford. And it continues to garner widespread support, with the vast majority of voters (78%) calling for its extension, including 64% of Republicans, 70% of Independents, and 95% of Democrats.
Congress provided the ACP with $14.2 billion in 2021—but funding is now running low and is projected to be fully exhausted by spring 2024. Governors, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, public interest groups, and Internet service providers are all raising the alarm about its imminent depletion. That’s why the Biden Administration in October called on Congress to replenish the program’s coffers with an additional $6 billion.
A good start, but not the whole story. Our foreign adversaries are well known for their espionage, and while a spy balloon might get the attention, a far more insidious problem lurks in our communications networks: equipment designed and produced by Chinese suppliers Huawei and ZTE. A bipartisan Congress passed the Secure and Trusted Networks Act to eradicate national security threats such as these, but sufficient funding for the Rip and Replace program has never materialized.
Again, the Biden Administration has stepped up and identified a need for $3.1 billion to fully fund the program as a “key national security priority” in its emergency supplemental funding request. It’s a narrative we can all get on-board with: that broadband falls under the umbrella of national security as a whole. American consumers and institutions both benefit from American-built networks and increased protection at home. But communications providers can’t live up to these needs on their own.
As it stands, the responsibility to get affordable, secure connectivity programs across the finish line rests with Congress. Even with a consensus of support for these two programs, the devil is in the details of how to make the price tags palatable to enough policymakers on Capitol Hill. The key is ensuring that any changes preserve the widespread efficacy of the program that has made it popular so far.
For example, Congress could cut the cost of the ACP by limiting the additional Tribal funding to rural Tribal lands. Any such change should be grounded in an evaluation of existing need in urban areas, but could be an opportunity to ensure funds are being directed to areas of greatest need. And Congress should consider indexing the ACP to inflation. The high inflation of recent years has wreaked havoc on the budgets of consumers—and inflation-proofing the program would ensure that broadband remains affordable for all Americans even should inflation come back.
As for Rip-and-Replace, those of us urging for more funds could concede putting safeguards in place to ensure the money is being used for its intended purpose – the kind of compromise needed to get such policies across the finish line
These are just some ideas as we head into the final funding fight. Not everyone is going to be on the same page on what is and isn’t working best, but shared success starts by recognizing that we all have the same endgame. Congress must ensure that adequate funding for the ACP and Rip and Replace program are included in any year-end spending package. We have an all-too-rare opportunity to win the race for high-tech dominance—we just need to provide the resources.
Kate Forscey is a contributing fellow for the Digital Progress Institute and principal and founder of KRF Strategies LLC. She has served as senior technology policy advisor for Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo and policy counsel at Public Knowledge. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Ted Hearn: Is a Ban on Cable and Satellite ‘Junk Fees’ Rate Regulation?
FCC Fines TracFone, Rip and Replace Extensions, Kansas State Internet Exchange Point
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Verizon Suing Milwaukee to Allow New Telecom Poles Ahead of Republican National Convention
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
Missouri’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volume Two
FCC to Consider ‘Rapid Response Team’ for Pole Attachment Disputes at December Meeting
North Carolina Releases Final Guidance on $100 Million Pole Replacement Program
Broadcom Finalizes VMware, $191M for Wilkes Rural Broadband, Kinetic Fiber in Georgia
Alabama’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
Arkansas’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volume Two
New Hampshire’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
The High Cost of Fiber is Leading States to Explore Other Technologies
NTIA Confirms Licensed-by-Rule May Apply for BEAD Funding
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Broadband Offices Tout State Initiative to Train Prisoners for Broadband Workforce
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
New Senate Bill Would Tap Broadband and Tech Companies for USF Funds
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
Concern About Digital Discrimination Rules, Governors Call for ACP Funding, Newark Benefits from ACP
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 6, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
In New York City, Sharing Broadband Infrastructure Takes on a New Dimension
Trending
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
NTIA OKs Virginia’s Broadband Plan, Commonwealth Launches BEAD Challenge Process
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
FCC is Looking to Update its Definition of Broadband
-
Fiber2 weeks ago
The High Cost of Fiber is Leading States to Explore Other Technologies
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
-
FCC3 weeks ago
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
-
Funding4 weeks ago
NTIA Will Allow Alternatives to Letter of Credit for BEAD Funding in New Guidance
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Ryan Johnston: What Happens to BEAD Without the Affordable Connectivity Program?
-
Cybersecurity4 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Requirements in BEAD Could Shape Internet Security Regulation More Widely