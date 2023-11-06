Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado

November 6, 2023 – Internet service provider Ziply Fiber announced Wednesday the launch of its 50 Gigabit symmetrical fiber plan.

The 50 Gig plan will cost $900 per month and require a one-time $600 fee and is now available for residential homes across the company’s fiber-enabled addresses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

“Whether they choose our new 50 Gig service tier or any other fiber plan, customers can feel confident they’re on the best and fastest network available, regardless of speed tier they choose,” said Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz. “The future is fiber, and for folks in the Northwest, that is Ziply Fiber.”

New chief compliance and privacy officer at Cox Enterprises

Communications company Cox Enterprises announced Monday that Amber Hall has been named its new chief compliance and privacy officer.

In this new role, Hall will oversee the compliance and privacy teams at the Cox Law and Policy Center of Excellence. This new role positions Hall to scale support to match business needs as well as standardizing compliance and security strategies, explained a press release.

Prior to taking on her new role, Hall served as Cox Communications vice president, chief compliance and privacy officer and first joined Cox Enterprises in 2011 as an assistant general counsel, governance and compliance, and assistant secretary.

“I look forward to the opportunity to partner with this incredible team and drive the compliance and privacy strategy across our unique line of diverse businesses,” said Hall.

Vero fiber in Brush Colorado

Vero Fiber, a Colorado-based service provider, announced Friday that it is expanding its fiber network to Brush, Colorado, which will be the city’s first complete fiber-to-the-premise project.

The deployment of this network into Brush will provide residents with symmetrical Gigabit download and upload speeds, it said in a press release.

“As a Colorado-based company, we are excited to bring this critical service to the residents of Brush,” said Vero Fiber CEO Sunita Krishna.

Scott Trautwein, the Director of Technology for the Brush School, echoed positive sentiment for the deployment project.

“We welcome Vero to the community and look forward to the services they will be providing. It is critical for our students to have reliable connectivity in their homes as well as at school,” said Trautwein.

This deployment project in Brush will be the base of upcoming expansion projects that Vero Fiber is planning into northeastern Colorado.