Ziply Fiber 50 Gig Plan, New Cox Enterprise Leadership, Vero Fiber in Colorado
Ziply Fiber is offering a new 50 Gig plan in several states including Montana, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
November 6, 2023 – Internet service provider Ziply Fiber announced Wednesday the launch of its 50 Gigabit symmetrical fiber plan.
The 50 Gig plan will cost $900 per month and require a one-time $600 fee and is now available for residential homes across the company’s fiber-enabled addresses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
“Whether they choose our new 50 Gig service tier or any other fiber plan, customers can feel confident they’re on the best and fastest network available, regardless of speed tier they choose,” said Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz. “The future is fiber, and for folks in the Northwest, that is Ziply Fiber.”
New chief compliance and privacy officer at Cox Enterprises
Communications company Cox Enterprises announced Monday that Amber Hall has been named its new chief compliance and privacy officer.
In this new role, Hall will oversee the compliance and privacy teams at the Cox Law and Policy Center of Excellence. This new role positions Hall to scale support to match business needs as well as standardizing compliance and security strategies, explained a press release.
Prior to taking on her new role, Hall served as Cox Communications vice president, chief compliance and privacy officer and first joined Cox Enterprises in 2011 as an assistant general counsel, governance and compliance, and assistant secretary.
“I look forward to the opportunity to partner with this incredible team and drive the compliance and privacy strategy across our unique line of diverse businesses,” said Hall.
Vero fiber in Brush Colorado
Vero Fiber, a Colorado-based service provider, announced Friday that it is expanding its fiber network to Brush, Colorado, which will be the city’s first complete fiber-to-the-premise project.
The deployment of this network into Brush will provide residents with symmetrical Gigabit download and upload speeds, it said in a press release.
“As a Colorado-based company, we are excited to bring this critical service to the residents of Brush,” said Vero Fiber CEO Sunita Krishna.
Scott Trautwein, the Director of Technology for the Brush School, echoed positive sentiment for the deployment project.
“We welcome Vero to the community and look forward to the services they will be providing. It is critical for our students to have reliable connectivity in their homes as well as at school,” said Trautwein.
This deployment project in Brush will be the base of upcoming expansion projects that Vero Fiber is planning into northeastern Colorado.
Emergency Connectivity Funding, Comcast in Connecticut, Glo Fiber in Pennsylvania
The Federal Communications Commission announced over $5 million in additional Emergency Connectivity Funding.
WASHINGTON November 2, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that they are going to commit $5.2 million in funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program to provide digital tools to schools.
The ECF is a $7.1 billion program aimed at providing assistance to schools and school districts to help students acquire the digital skills they need to succeed academically. Money from the program can go to funding things like off-campus learning or summer programs.
The funding announced this week will help support 23 schools and school districts and benefit 14,000 students across the country in states like California, New Jersey, and Wisconsin, explained a press release.
“In this digital era, broadband connections and digital tools are vital to students’ everyday lives and learning. These connections and tools will only grow in importance as they continue to provide access to new and dynamic ways of learning,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Glo Fiber in Lancaster, PA
Glo Fiber, an internet service provider, which is powered by Shentel Telecom company, announced Wednesday that they are partnering with municipal officials in Lancaster Pennsylvania to deploy fiber-to-the-home broadband services.
Construction is planned to start mid-2024 and last for approximately 18 months. Glo Fiber plans to expand on the city’s existing fiber network to help build out smart city technology.
“The City of Lancaster is enthusiastic to embark on the next phase of implementing city-wide broadband with Glo Fiber to ensure all residents can access best-in-class broadband services,” said Danene Sorace, Mayor of Lancaster.
Glo Fiber plans to provide high speed internet connection with low latency to more than 30,000 homes and businesses, explained a press release.
“Over the past couple of years, we have been building our fiber network throughout Lancaster County providing citizens with a competitive, all-fiber choice for their internet, TV, and phone,” said Chris Kyle, president of industry affairs and regulatory at Sentel.
Comcast expanding Xfinity 10G network to Milford
Communications giant Comcast on Wednesday announced an expansion its Xfinity 10G Network to Milford in Connecticut to deliver services to more than 24,000 businesses and residents by the end of 2025.
“We are committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses in Connecticut have the connectivity they need to succeed,” said Comcast’s Western New England Region senior vice president Carolyne Hannan.
Construction has already begun in the region and residents are able to see whether or not service is available to them by visiting the Xfinity store at 49 Pershing Drive in Derby or the Xfinity website.
“Having been an Xfinity customer before moving one town over to Milford, I was excited to learn that Comcast was expanding its network to my neighborhood. I missed my Xfinity services that I loved so much,” said Milford resident Narissa Leone.
This expansion is part of Comcast’s investment into a grouping of Connecticut communities which include East Lyme, Jewett City, Killingly and New London alongside others.
FCC $18 Billion in Cost Model Funds, FTC Refunds Vonage Customers, Iowa Broadband
FCC approves $18 billion for rural broadband expansion under the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model.
October 31, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that it has authorized $18 billion in funding to support broadband service providers who have accepted the speed targets set out by the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model program.
The Enhanced-ACAM program requires carriers to provide broadband speeds of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload or faster in certain rural areas.
In an authorization report released by the Wireline Competition Bureau Monday, 368 companies were authorized to receive Enhanced-ACAM support for a period of 15 years starting January 1st, 2024.
Those companies outlined will now offer high-speed internet service to 700,000 previously unserved locations across the United States, while working to “maintain or improve” service in two million locations who are already being served with speeds of 100 * 20 Mbps.
FTC awards $100 million in refunds to Vonage users
The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that it will be refunding Vonage customers who were subject to “junk fees” and difficulty canceling their services.
The telecom service provider agreed to settle for $100 million with the competition watchdog, which said it will be sending payments to 389,106 users who were subject to the unsavory practices.
The FTC alleges Vonage charged customers unexpected early termination fees and weren’t consistent with the phone line hours for cancellation requests.
In November 2022, the FTC filed a complaint against Vonage alleging that it made canceling subscriptions overly difficult by requiring users to speak directly to representatives, and oftentimes failing to follow through on cancellation requests.
Iowa awarded $150 million in broadband grants to state projects
Iowa announced Monday a list of rural broadband projects to which it intends to award nearly $150 million in federal funds. Recipients include providers like Alpine Communications, Cedar Communications and Coon Valley Cooperative Telephone Association Inc..
The money from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program will go toward 39 broadband projects. The program is supported by the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan Act as well as Treasury’s $10-billion Capital Projects Fund.
Those who received funding will now have to choose whether to accept or reject the offer, and should they accept will receive funds contingent upon their execution of the grant agreement.
Rip and Replace, Biden AI Order, Telesat Seeks Permission to Launch
The FCC grants two providers rip and replace extensions.
October 30, 2023 – Service providers Point Broadband and SI Wireless have been granted extensions Friday by the Federal Communications Commission to replace any Huawei and ZTE equipment they have left in their networks.
The providers, who were to respectively comply with the requirement by October 29th and November 24th of this year, will now have until April 29th and May 24, 2024.
Both service providers cited a lack of funding as the reason backing their requests for an extension to remove, replace and dispose of the equipment.
The FCC and industry have raised alarm that there is a $3-billion gap in funding for the Rip and Replace Program, which was initially infused with $1.9 billion and is intended to reimburse providers for having to replace the Chinese equipment deemed a national security threat.
The White House last week asked Congress to fill that gap in funding.
Biden signs executive order on AI safety adherence
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday intended to establish standards and regulatory guidelines to which artificial intelligence developers would adhere, with a focus on safety, security, innovation and competition.
The order will require developers generating high-risk AI software to alert the government about their AI testing procedures and provide any safety test results to a governing body.
It also requires agencies like the Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to work in tandem to generate safety testing standards as well as AI identifying requirements, such as watermarking.
In an effort to spur AI innovation, the order outlines more robust AI research grants, AI research resources which will be available to students and researchers alike, as well as providing smaller businesses with assistance in using AI to help improve commercialization.
The executive order comes at a time when AI guidelines have been called upon as necessary by industry experts, as well as members of the Senate.
Telesat requests extension to launch satellites
Satellite operator Telesat asked for more time from the FCC to launch a group of satellites which belong to a constellation of satellites Telesat had originally requested permission to launch.
The FCC had granted the company permission to launch 50 percent of those satellites by November 3, 2023, and the remaining satellites by November 3, 2026, after it announced in 2017 its intention to launch a group of 117 low-earth orbit satellites as part of its Lightspeed constellation.
Telesat is now asking for an extension to launch the first 50 percent of satellites by March 19, 2028, and to launch the remainder by June 10, 2028.
Telesat outlined supply chain delays which limited access to necessary electrical components required to complete construction and deployment. In its request, it outlined that factors like these were out of their control in meeting its original deadline on time.
