12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
In religious traditions including Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism and others, 8 represents the idea of balance, justice and fairness.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2023 – In a vote split 3-2 along party lines, the Federal Communications Commission moved to adopt rules aimed at preventing discrimination in access to broadband services, on November 15.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the agency was tasked by Congress to enact regulations in 2023 aimed at eliminating digital discrimination and preventing its recurrence. The law amended the Communications Act to include the standard that “subscribers should benefit from equal access to broadband internet access service within the service area of a provider of such service.” (47 U.S.C. 1754)
- On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
The FCC’s new rules ban service providers from broadband discrimination by implementing a “disparate impact” standard. This standard aims to hold internet service providers accountable for practices that result in unequal broadband access among marginalized groups, irrespective of the providers’ intentions.
The shift departs from the former “disparate treatment” norm, which long upheld that either the government or third-party plaintiffs had to present proof of deliberate discrimination by a business to establish liability.
The new regulations implement a rule that digital discrimination can occur even if there is no discriminatory intent, based on criteria like income or race, is involved.
How will the agency conduct enforcement?
The commission will now have enforcement powers available, and investigations may be initiated through a complaint process.
Broadband providers criticized the agency and threated to sue because of the potential broad application of the new standard, fearing it might penalize routine business practices. Their efforts aimed to narrow the definition of digital discrimination to actions specifically designed to disenfranchise particular communities.
Before the agency’s action in mid-December, 24 organizations penned a letter to Congress urging its members to oppose the FCC’s rulemaking in mid-December.
Differing views on the rule’s effect
Experts held differing views regarding the probable effects of the FCC’s rules at a November Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
At the event Harold Feld, senior vice president at public interest group Public Knowledge, maintained that the rules’ impact would be minimal for the initial 60 days after implementation, and then, most likely remedy only the “worst and most visible disparities” in broadband access.
Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution Director Nicol Turner-Lee cautioned that demonstrating instances of discrimination poses a significant challenge, as evidenced in other sectors such as housing, healthcare, and employment.
Others in the industry have raised concern that the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program may not effectively address the issues faced by marginalized groups. In a recent Expert Opinion piece, Emma Gautier from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance contended that urban areas, significantly impacted by digital redlining, might face greater obstacles in obtaining BEAD funding. This challenge stems from the infrastructure law’s predominant emphasis on rural development.
The situation is further complicated by flawed FCC maps, she said which exaggerate coverage, speeds, and competition, making it notably difficult or perhaps impossible for most urban zones tagged as “served” to access BEAD funds.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Eighth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: In 2023, a Rising Tide of Open Access Networks
Open access networks can be better understand through the 7-layered Open Systems Interconnection model.
December 28, 2023 – Open access networks in 2023 saw signs of change as major telecom players, including AT&T and T-Mobile, dipped their toes in the market – and smaller competitive and municipal players also continued strong.
The collaboration known as the Gigapower joint venture, forged between AT&T and private equity investment giant BlackRock in May, lent new legitimacy to the open access approach, which separates the provision of broadband services from the network operator.
- On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
Another major operator venturing into the space is T-Mobile, which is set to become the primary tenant in a recently established $500 million partnership between Tillman FiberCo and private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners.
The joint venture will allow T-Mobile to offer fiber Internet services to customers in markets across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada and Texas, all without investing a dime in the infrastructure.
In an industry long characterized by a preference for vertically-integrated ownership and control, incumbent providers are pivoting towards a model that emphasizes sharing networks.
What are open access network?
In an open access network, broadband infrastructure is owned by one entity, which can be either a public or a private entity and is often operated by a separate network operator. The network operator leases or shares the infrastructure with multiple retail internet service providers.
One can think of an open access network as a real-world implementation of the 7-layered Open Systems Interconnection model by the International Organization for Standardization. The OSI model is a broader construct for understanding the physical layer, data link layer, network layer, etc., in internet networking.
However, understanding the basics of the “layer cake” approach helps conceptualize the unique business and technical dimensions behind open access networks.
In an important contribution to this discussion, Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit on December 5 demonstrated exactly how many forms open access networks can take. After a keynote presentation on the “Past and Future of Open Access Networks” by COS Systems Mikael Philipsson, a panel delved into diverse perspectives on such networks in the U.S.
The panel emphasized the differences and variations in several last-mile broadband deployments, including those of SiFi Networks, UTOPIA Fiber, Google Fiber, municipalities like the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority and what panelists called the “utility lease model.”
In other sessions at the summit, panelists voice the belief that shared infrastructure is poised to become more common in broadband networks.
Regarding the AT&T-BlackRock joint venture of Gigapower, AT&T President of Broadband and Connectivity Initiatives Erin Scarborough highlighted scalability as a pivotal factor guiding AT&T’s choices, speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in September.
Although Scarborough emphasized AT&T’s preference for the ownership model, she noted the agreement will allow the company to expand outside its traditional footprint.
“The model used by the joint venture will make sense to other ISPs, gain a lot of traction, and help break down historical biases telecos have had about not controlling all the assets,” predicted Gigapower CEO Bill Hogg during the event.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert has also publicly acknowledged potential network capacity limitations for the company’s fixed wireless access service. At a conference in San Francisco in September, he said the open access model offers a “capital-light way to enter [the fiber] business and take advantage of [T-Mobile’s] embedded customer base and fantastic brand.”
Traditionally pioneered by municipalities
The large telecos appear to be displaying a newfound openness in their approaches to achieving growth. However, the open access model has historically been pioneered by municipalities, city-owned utilities, and cooperatives in the U.S.
Founded by a consortium of 11 Utah cities in 2004, UTOPIA Fiber expanded its fiber footprint across five cities in Utah this year. UTOPIA now offers its 10 Gigabit services to residents in 19 cities spanning four states. The government organization completely funds the open access builds and network operations through subscriber revenue.
The acceptance of open access might gain new traction through the Washington state legislature. This year, a bill would require all state funding from the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, nearly $1 billion, to be used to build open-access networks in the state. The bill did not pass in 2023, but 14 of Washington’s 28 Public Utility Districts are committed to deploying citywide open access networks to improve access to telecommunications services. Initiatives like the one to build countywide dark fiber led by the Lewis County PUD are happening across the state.
In Vermont, 22 communities partnered with Great Works Vermont Internet to build open access fiber that is expected to serve 30,000 locations.
A number of city’s collaborated with SiFi Networks this year to announce citywide open access fiber builds. The company set an ambitious goal to pass 40,000 homes per month in early 2023.
For example, the network in Placenta, California will see 20,000 homes, businesses and institutions served by open access, alongside 70,000 households in Oceanside, California. The company announced agreements to partner with Cleveland, Ohio, Saratoga Springs, New York, and Sugarland, Texas this year.
How will the momentum behind open access networks – from telco giants to scrappy innovators to persistent municipalities – play out in 2024?
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Seventh Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: Biden’s Signature CHIPS Act Spurs Investments and China Concerns
On the one year anniversary, the White House touted investment of one-hundred-and-66 billion dollars.
December 27, 2023 — August 2023 marked the one year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s signature law, the CHIPS and Science Act. On that occasion, the White House touted $166 billion dollars of new semiconductor investments and manufacturing projects into the United States.
As both Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have been quick to note, American ingenuity invented the semiconductor. But today, the U.S. currently produces only 12 percent of the world’s supply, none of which are the most advanced. This is down from 40 percent in 1990.
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
The CHIPS Act provides $52 billion to incentivize chip companies to build factories in the U.S., aiming to reduce reliance on Asia for the crucial components used in everyday electronics. Over the summer, during the one-year anniversary, Biden administration officials touted investment commitments from companies like Micron, IBM and Wolfspeed.
The influx of cash is a relief for an industry disrupted by pandemic-related shutdowns’ impact on global supply chains. Automakers were especially impacted by the chip shortage, forcing production cuts and inventory reductions.
“The innovation and technology funded in the CHIPS Act is how we plan to expand the technological and national security advantages of America and our allies; these guardrails will help ensure we stay ahead of adversaries for decades to come,” Raimondo said.
White House takes a victory lap
In creating a 25 percent tax credit for capital investments in semiconductor manufacturing, the administration cited how companies have announced more than $166 billion in manufacturing in semiconductors and electronics, and at least 50 community colleges in 19 states have announced new or expanded programming to help American workers access jobs in the semiconductor industry.
In August, the Commerce Department announced the first round of grants under CHIPS to support the development of open and interoperable wireless networks, and the National Science Foundation and the Energy, Commerce, and Defense Departments announced progress toward establishing the National Semiconductor Technology Center.
Among the other milestones touted by the administration include:
- Supporting U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing through $39 billion in semiconductor manufacturing incentives.
- The receipt of more than 460 statements of interest from companies for projects across 42 states interested in receiving CHIPS funding.
- The Department of Commerce has also stood up CHIPS for America, a team of more than 140 people working to support implementation of all aspects of the CHIPS incentives program.
- The Treasury Department’s proposed rule, in March, to provide guidance on the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit, that 25 percent investment tax credit.
Outstanding questions and labor shortage issues
There are also outstanding questions about whether the incentives in the law are sufficient to help level the playing field for U.S. companies versus lower building and operating costs in Asia.
The legislation requires companies receiving funds to commit to certain wage and labor requirements, including offering childcare benefits — measures some Republican legislators have criticized. Tensions between the U.S. and China also continue around supply chains for critical minerals needed for chip production.
For example, South Korea requested in May that the U.S. reassess the guardrail provisions it adopted in the CHIPS Act. South Korean companies Samsung and SK Hynix represent two of the world’s top manufacturers of memory chips and have invested billions of dollars in Chinese chip factories. The country is a leading chipmaker and also a major investor in the U.S.’s chip sector.
At Broadband Breakfast’s “Made in America” Summit on June 27, panelists raised concerns about workforce shortages in the country’s pursuit to become more independent in the sourcing of semiconductor chips.
In fact, they said, the industry could face a shortage of about 70,000 to 90,000 workers over the next few years.
Sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club to access the complete videos from the Made in America Summit.
Maryam Rofougaran, cofounder and CEO of 5G chip manufacturer Movandi Corporation, pointed to a decrease in interest from high schoolers and college students in the field that is leading to a lack of skilled American workers in the development of the semiconductors.
Rofougaran called for immigration policies to be more friendly as America continues to look for highly skilled people in the semiconductor field, citing her own personal journey of immigration from Iran. “Immigration has been one of the greatest things for the U.S.,” she said.
Gene Irisari, head of semiconductor policy at Samsung, asked, “Where are all these workers going to come from? They can’t just come from the clusters where the semiconductor fabs are being created.
How will the CHIPS Act impact the AI race?
Indeed, in the chips race, China is both an ally and competitor. “China is a large supplier of raw materials needed for manufacturing and a large consumer of microchips,” said Shawn Muma, director of supply chain innovation and emerging technologies at the Digital Supply Chain Institute, speaking at the “Made in America” Summit.
But the CHIPS Act could also be a major front in the artificial intelligence race, with China’s ability to remain competitive depending on its ability to produce its own chips, as U.S. restrictions on the export of that product to the adversarial nation will hobble its ability to move forward.
“U.S. chip export sanctions are a huge roadblock” for AI development in China, said Qiheng Chen, a senior analyst at consulting firm Compass Lexecon, said at an August 2023 event by the Asia Society Policy Institute.
And former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said that United States needs to collaborate more with its allies to ensure semiconductor supply chain resilience.
Speaking at a Hudson Institute event in September 2023, the former chairman of strategic advisory firm American Global Strategies said that it was necessary to collaborate with allies to onshore, moving plants onto domestic land, and “friend-shore,” moving plants into allying countries, manufacturing plants.
Failing to do so will subject the U.S. and its allies to additional risks in the future, he said.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
All 56 states and territories have released for comment their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment proposals.
December 26, 2023 – The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s landmark $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort was front and center in the broadband world in 2023.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program got closer to breaking ground as maps were finalized, allocations were made, and states got to work drafting and refining their proposals for implementing the program.
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
Mapping was a central concern early in the year, as states pushed the Federal Communications Commission for more time to contest its coverage data. The commission had released the initial version of its broadband map in November 2022, and the updated version would be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to determine relative need among states and territories and make final BEAD allocations.
The commission ultimately held to its January 13 deadline and unveiled the second version of its map in May.
Based on the data in that map, the NTIA made its BEAD allocations the next month. Texas saw the largest, at over $3.3 billion, with California taking home $1.8 billion. Missouri, Michigan, and North Carolina each received more than $1.5 billion and 14 other states were slated to get more than $1 billion to fund new broadband infrastructure.
All plans are due by December 27
That kicked off the planning phase. States have to get their proposals for administering BEAD funds approved by the NTIA. Those plans are due December 27, but some states have got theirs in early, with Louisiana and Virginia leading the pack.
As states worked to get their proposals together, the NTIA issued two important waivers for the BEAD program: one for the Infrastructure Act’s Buy America requirements and one for the original BEAD financing requirements.
The Build America, Buy America, or BABA, provision of the Infrastructure Act requires federally funded projects to spend 55 percent of their component costs with American suppliers and to manufacture materials in the United States.
That raised flags among the broadband industry, as deploying the fiber-optic cable favored by BEAD involves equipment full of semiconductors only manufactured at scale in Southeast Asia.
The NTIA released in August a proposed waiver for BEAD participants, releasing them from BABA requirements for all electronics and from the 55 percent component cost requirement for certain pieces of fiber equipment.
The waiver gives potential BEAD participants more breathing room and makes meeting BABA requirements feasible, Nokia’s Vice President of Broadband Policy Lori Adams said at a Broadband Breakfast event. The company announced a major manufacturing plant in Wisconsin for the fiber equipment that still needs to be American-made under the waiver, which it plans to get operational in 2024.
Alan Davidson, the agency’s administrator, testified at a December House oversight hearing that the finalized waiver will be coming in “weeks, not months.”
Changes to the Letter of Credit requirements
The NTIA also issued in November a waiver to its letter of credit requirements. The agency’s original rules had mandated that BEAD grant recipients get a letter of credit from an accredited bank for 25 percent of total project costs. That involves putting up an equal amount of cash as collateral, which advocates and broadband providers warned was too restrictive and would prevent small companies from participating.
After months of pressure, the NTIA listened. Its November waiver opens the door for states to use a variety of other means to ensure the financial viability of projects, including performance bonds, which providers only pay out if the project fails, and completion milestones to lower the LOC as infrastructure is deployed and free up more money.
The first – and so far the only – state to have its full BEAD proposal approved by the agency was Louisiana. The NTIA greenlighted the first volume of the proposal, which outlines plans to accept and process challenges to government broadband coverage data, in September and approved the second volume, which details the state’s plan to award grants under the program, on December 15.
That gives the state one year to accept grant applications and make their selections before submitting a final proposal to the agency.
Two others, Virginia and Kansas, have received approval on their volume ones, allowing them to follow Louisiana’s lead and start accepting broadband data challenges.
Several others have submitted their plans and are awaiting approval. Just as with the proposal process, they will likely be looking to Louisiana for lessons on implementing the BEAD program.
See “The Twelve Days of Broadband” on Broadband Breakfast
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
NTIA Issues Clarifying Policy Notice on BEAD Uniform Guidance
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
12 Days: In 2023, a Rising Tide of Open Access Networks
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
12 Days: Biden’s Signature CHIPS Act Spurs Investments and China Concerns
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
Industry, Non-profits React Predictably to FCC’s Proposed Net Neutrality Reinstatement
Kansas Begins BEAD Challenge Process
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Emma Gautier: Broadband Labels Help Transparent Providers Show Off Their Service
Eleventh Circuit Rules in Favor of USF Constitutionality
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses
12 Days: Is ChatGPT Artificial General Intelligence or Not?
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
-
Expert Opinion2 weeks ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Supply Chain Improvements, Bill for Broadband in Public Parks, FCC Grants Alert System Compliance Extension
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
-
Funding3 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
-
Funding2 weeks ago
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
-
Open Access3 weeks ago
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits