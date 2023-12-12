12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: Pole Attachment Changes in 2023 Set Stage for BEAD Implementation
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the FCC’s recent move was an effort to ease friction for BEAD deployments.
December 22, 2023 – Pole attachments continued to be a hot button issue in 2023 as the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program got closer to breaking ground.
Broadband providers often attach fiber to wood poles owned by utility companies when expanding their infrastructure. Those poles sometimes need to be replaced to accommodate the extra equipment, either because the pole cannot bear additional weight or to comply with zoning laws.
The biggest disagreement centers on which party has to pay for those replacements. The Federal Communications Commission has authority under the Communications Act to set the terms of pole attachment deals between telecommunications providers and investor-owned utilities. That doesn’t cover all broadband deployments as some broadband providers are not registered telecom carriers and some poles are publicly owned, not to mention the 24 states with their own laws reverse-preempting the FCC on the issue, but it’s a big enough deal for telecoms and utilities to push the agency to intervene.
The standing policy was to allow pole owners to allocate all replacement costs to an attacher if a replacement was “necessitated solely” by the need to accommodate new equipment. But telecom companies argued they were in practice footing the bill for poles that needed replacing anyway, which utilities disputed. The commission first took comments on changes to the cost sharing regime in March 2022, but entered 2023 without issuing a ruling.
Coalitions continued pressing, with utilities signing a letter in January cautioning against shifting more replacement costs on to them. They said doing so would “cause many utilities to reconsider, for the first time in four decades, whether dropping everything to perform voluntary and premature pole replacements is worth the time, effort and expense.”
Telecom companies fired back in April, writing to the commission that “pole owners have exploited their monopoly power to receive windfalls by pushing the entire cost of pole replacements onto a new user of their pole.”
Action late in 2023
The proceeding sat in limbo for much of 2023, with groups still pushing for FCC action as BEAD money was allocated in June and states got to work drafting their plans for awarding grants under the program.
In a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event in October, utilities said that cost for those replacements should be shouldered by broadband providers. But that’s unfair to providers because pole owners benefit from attachers putting in new poles, countered a broadband industry trade group.
The commission announced in November it would be considering new rules on the issue at its December 13 meeting. The version of those rules that were ultimately approved set up the Rapid Broadband Assessment Team, an agency group that will be responsible for quickly resolving disputes that would otherwise slow down broadband deployment.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the move was an effort to ease potential friction for BEAD deployments. RBAT, as the commission calls it, will screen cases for placement on the FCC’s accelerated docket, meaning they will be fast-tracked for resolution in under 60 days. For instances too complex or novel for the accelerated docket, the group is tasked with working to resolve them through mediation or other means.
The new rules also expand the definition of a “red tagged” pole, the replacement cost of which cannot be allocated entirely to an attacher by FCC rules. The term previously covered poles that failed to meet safety standards and had been placed on a utility’s replacement schedule for any reason other than accommodating new telecom equipment.
Now, only the latter is required to prevent utilities from shifting all replacement costs to attachers, effectively requiring pole owners to pay for some replacement costs more often.
The FCC is still taking comments in the proceeding, this time asking for input on a defined timeline for processing bulk attachment applications and on when telecoms can do their own contracting work to prepare poles for attachments. Those comments are due in February 2024.
12 Days: Is ChatGPT Artificial General Intelligence or Not?
On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me: One Artificial General Intelligence
December 21, 2023 – Just over one year ago, most people in the technology and internet world would talk about passing the Turing test as if it were something far in the future.
This “test,” originally called the imitation game by computer scientist Alan Turing in 1950, is a hypothetical test of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human.
The year 2023 – and the explosive economic, technological, and societal force unleashed by OpenAI since the release of its ChatGPT on November 30, 2022 – make those days only 13 months ago seem quaint.
For example, users of large language models like ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Meta’s Llama and many others are daily interacting with machines as if they were simply very smart humans.
Yes, yes, informed users understand that Chatbots like these are simply using neural networks with very powerful predictive algorithms to come up with the probabilistic “next word” in a sequence begun by the questioner’s inquiry. And, yes, users understand the propensity of such machines to “hallucinate” information that isn’t quite accurate, or even accurate at all.
Which makes the Chatbots seem, well, a little bit more human.
Drama at OpenAI
At a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on November 22, 2023, marking the one-year anniversary of ChatGPT’s public launch, our expert panelists focused on the regulatory uncertainty bequeathed by a much-accelerated form of artificial intelligence.
The event took place days after Sam Altman, CEO of the OpenAI, was fired – before rejoining the company on that Wednesday, with a new board of directors. The board members who forced Altman out (all replaced, except one) had clashed with him on the company’s safety efforts.
More than 700 OpenAI employees then signed a letter threatening to quit if the board did not agree to resign.
In the backdrop, in other words, there was a policy angle behind of corporate boardroom battles that was in itself a big tech stories of the year.
“This [was] accelerationism versus de-celerationism,” said Adam Thierer, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute, during the event.
Washington and the FCC wake up to AI
And it’s not that Washington is closing its eyes to the potentially life-altering – literally – consequences of artificial intelligence.
In October, the Biden administration issued an executive order on AI safety includes measures aimed at both ensuring safety and spurring innovation, with directives for federal agencies to generate safety and AI identification standards as well as grants for researchers and small businesses looking to use the technology.
But it’s not clear which side legislators on Capitol Hill might take in the future.
One notable application of AI in telecom highlighted by FCC chief Jessica Rosenworcel is AI-driven spectrum sharing optimization. Rosenworcel said in a July hearing that AI-enabled radios could collaborate autonomously, enhancing spectrum use without a central authority, an advancement poised for implementation.
AI’s potential contribution to enhancing broadband mapping efforts was explored in a November House hearing. AI faced skepticism from experts who argued that in rural areas where data is scarce and of inferior quality, machine learning would struggle to identify potential inaccuracies. Initially, the FCC regarded AI as having strong potential for aiding in broadband mapping.
Also in November, the FCC voted to launch a formal inquiry on the potential impact of AI on robocalls and robotexts. The agency believes that illegal robocalls can be addressed through AI which can flag certain patterns that are deemed suspicious and analyze voice biometrics for synthesized voices.
But isn’t ChatGPT a form of artificial general intelligence?
As we’ve learned through an intensive focus on AI over the course of the year, somewhere still beyond passing the Turing test is the acclaimed concept of “artificial general intelligence.” That presumably means that it is a little bit smarter than ChatGPT-4.
Previously, OpenAI had defined AGI as “AI systems that are generally smarter than humans.” But apparently sometime recently, the company redefined this to mean “a highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work.”
Some, including Rumman Chowdury, CEO of the tech accountability nonprofit Humane Intelligence, argue that framing AGI in economic terms, OpenAI recast its mission as building things to sell, a far cry from its original vision of using intelligent AI systems to benefit all.
AGI, as ChatGPT-4 told this reporter, “refers to a machine’s ability to understand, learn, and apply its intelligence to solve any problem, much like a human being. ChatGPT, while advanced, is limited to tasks within the scope of its training and programming. It excels in language-based tasks but does not possess the broad, adaptable intelligence that AGI implies.”
That sound like something that an AGI-capable machine would very much want the world to believe.
Additional reporting provided on this story by Reporter Jericho Casper.
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband
With the Winter Solstice upon us, Broadband Breakfast today presents the first of its ’12 Days of Broadband’
December 21, 2023 – With the Winter Solstice upon us, Broadband Breakfast today presents the first of its “12 Days of Broadband,” a series on the top 12 stories in 2023.
We kicked off this annual tradition last year with a series of 12 articles available to Broadband Breakfast Club members.
Between today and January 3, 2024, we’ll be rolling out a story a day every day (except Sundays). Besides keeping you entertained, we hope that each piece builds to larger discussion about what was new in 2023 – and what we can expect in 2024.
In our last Broadband Breakfast Live Online of the year, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, we’ll talk about the first six stories in the series.
And, in our first Broadband Breakfast Live Online of 2024, on Wednesday, January 3, I’ll be joined by a group of tech journalists to talk about the complete series of 12 stories.
Of course, you’ll have to wait until the next day of broadband to find out the next story. But for now, please enjoy:
State Broadband Offices Face Major Challenges With Limited Resources
State officials are responsible for the disbursal of federal broadband infrastructure funds, but many offices are understaffed.
State broadband officials must administer funding programs, build broadband availability maps, promote digital equity, coordinate with federal agencies, and much more. They have consistently argued that engaging robust staking engagement and diverse partnerships is indispensable to their success.
Although the bulk of the broadband industry’s scrutiny is now directed federal government, the source of what many experts call a “once-in-a-generation” investment in broadband infrastructure, once those grants are issued to the states, state officials must plan and oversee the final disbursal of those funds.
Many states’ broadband offices are young, understaffed, and under-resourced. In a conversation with Broadband Breakfast, Ramon S. Hobdey-Sanchez, the broadband program manager at the Idaho Department of Commerce, explained that his small office faces myriad challenges, both geographic (extensive mountains and rivers) and technical (limited middle-mile infrastructure).
Hobdey-Sanchez said his office seeks to educate Idaho communities. With representatives from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the state recently hosted a local-coordination conference attended by hundreds of Idahoans, he said, adding that his constituents are concerned about navigating the complexities of grant writing and local permitting regimes.
At October’s AnchorNets 2022 conference, Louisiana’s broadband director, Veneeth Iyengar, said extensive and recurring local feedback has illuminated his office’s “blindspots.”
Glen Howie, broadband director of Arkansas and an alumnus of Louisiana’s broadband office, has said that he, too, encourages ground-up leadership from local officials. “It’s not really about Washington, and it’s not even really about Little Rock, it’s about” local communities, Howie told the audience at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment conference in November.
At Digital Infrastructure Investment, Kenrick Gordon, Maryland’s broadband director, said that his state prioritizes the funding applications of community-backed providers.
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development told Broadband Breakfast that the Keystone State has partnered with Penn State Extension assess the accuracy of the FCC’s mapping data and facilitate a forthcoming bulk challenge. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of public participation in the challenge process as well.
Illinois broadband officials have in part credited the successes of the state’s mapping initiative to specialized local knowledge provided by community leaders. Maine Connectivity Authority President Andrew Butcher told Broadband Breakfast that he will rally communities and other stakeholders to correct the Federal Communications Commission’s newly released national broadband map.
Kansas broadband director, Jade Piros de Carvalho, said her office lacks the resources to submit a fabric challenge, but asked Kansans to submit individual challenges.
Hobdey-Sanchez said he hopes to submit a bulk challenge to the FCC’s map by mid-January. Idaho will soon build a state broadband map, he said, and is likely to announce the award of the mapping contract by the end of December.
There is no shortage of state-mapping models, and existing maps often clash with the FCC’s datasets. Georgia and North Carolina, for instance, which used a fabric-based and a speed-test model, respectively, suggest that Washington has severely overestimated service coverage, according to a report published earlier this year.
In October, Piros de Carvalho and Joshua Breitbart, senior vice president of New York State’s ConnectALL program, told the 2022 INCOMPAS Show that input from private industry helps state officials structure funding programs to be more attractive to private dollars. Kansas “encourage[s] new entrants into markets that have been ignored or are only being served by satellite or DSL,” the Kansas director said.
States must also bolster the broadband workforce, which many experts say is too small and inexperienced. “What we’re focused on in Ohio is building out career pathways so that individuals can understand what the different paths there are for them to move up in the industry,” said Eric Leach, deputy director of Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, at a November Broadband Breakfast Live Online event discussing a state partnership with Ohio State University. “It’s really about creating a career ladder,” he added.
