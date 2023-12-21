Spectrum
Wi-Fi and 5G Industries Pleased with WRC Outcomes
The conference tapped the 6 GHz band for mobile networks, but left the door open for unlicensed use.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – The World Radiocommunication Conference wrapped up in Dubai last week with decisions to expand mobile network use in multiple spectrum bands.
The conference, which happens every four years, brings nations together to coordinate agreements on global spectrum use with the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union. Bands selected for further mobile use include the 1 gigahertz, 3.5 GHz, and notably parts of the 6 GHz band.
In the U.S., that band was opened by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020 for Wi-Fi connectivity and other unlicensed use, blocking mobile providers from expanding networks in the band. The commission also adopted rules in October that open up 850 MHz of the band for very low power, or VLP, use, widening the range of devices that can make use of the spectrum.
Wi-Fi advocates supported the move and pushed the FCC to go further, saying increased reliance on and development of Wi-Fi-connected devices will require more bandwidth to satisfy demand.
The WRC decision taps 700 MHz in the upper 6GHz band for licensed, mobile use in an effort to make more spectrum available for expanding 5G networks, but says regulatory agencies can approve unlicensed use in the band.
That’s still a win, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance, a trade group representing companies that use the technology with unlicensed spectrum.
“Wi-Fi Alliance is thrilled that the conference recognized the pivotal role of 6 GHz Wi-Fi in shaping the future of global connectivity,” the group said in a statement after the conference.
CTIA, another trade group representing wireless providers that operate 5G networks, was also pleased with work done at the conference.
“We applaud the global decision to harmonize new spectrum bands for 5G and beyond, particularly the critical lower 3 GHz band and the 7/8 GHz bands,” CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker said in a statement.
Ahead of the next WRC in 2027, the ITU will study the 7-8.5 GHz band for potential 6G use.
Spectrum
NTIA Advisory Committee Endorses Improvements to Citizens Broadband Radio Service
Stakeholders widely agreed the framework is effective, the committee said.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s spectrum advisory committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a report endorsing the Citizens Broadband Radio Service.
The agency’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee was tasked in December 2022 with assessing the CBRS spectrum sharing framework and determining how it might inform future spectrum management efforts by the NTIA, which is tasked with overseeing federal spectrum use, and other government agencies.
CBRS has since 2020 governed spectrum sharing for 150 megahertz in the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band. The Federal Communications Commission framework allocates spectrum to three tiers of users: military radar systems and other federal users, fixed wireless and mobile providers who purchase priority licenses in certain bands, and general access users who use the remaining spectrum opportunistically. Each is protected from interference by the lower tiers.
CSMAC said in its report that the industry, government, and academic stakeholders the group consulted “unanimously felt that the hybrid CBRS framework has resulted in commercial use without harmful interference” to vital federal systems.
The group recommended a process for accepting complaints and implementing improvements. The framework is new, the report notes, and “no defined process currently exists, and any suggested improvements are slow to address and implement.”
Expediting the spectrum sharing process
A working policy group composed of NTIA and FCC officials, as well as senior members of organizations in all three access tiers, would help expedite the improvement process, the CSMAC report said. That group would have to be tailored to fit the circumstances of any future frequency bands in which CBRS is implemented.
That’s something the group said had broad support among the stakeholders it consulted, with many noting the framework “provides a strong foundation” for sharing in other bands. Respondents tapped specific bands as strong candidates for a CBRS-like system, with the lower 3 GHz band being the most common suggestion.
A Defense Department study recently found no current openings for commercial users in the band, but the NTIA is studying possibilities for future sharing arrangements.
Some commercial users expressed hesitation about expanding CBRS, the report notes. Nationwide wireless providers and a trade group told CSMAC that the potential for interference in CBRS bands makes the traditional static license system a better option for future spectrum allocation.
Users also suggested improvements to reduce disruption by federal systems. They told the group current methods of safeguarding government users are too conservative and sometime kick off commercial systems unnecessarily.
CSMAC’s findings will likely inform the NTIA’s National Spectrum Strategy, a plan put together at the request of the White House to standardize the nation’s spectrum pipeline and free up 2,800 MHz of spectrum for commercial use.
The FCC will need its spectrum auction authority reinstated to accomplish that goal. A stopgap measure was signed into law on Tuesday that allows the agency to issue previously purchased licenses that have been in limbo since the authority expired for the first time in March.
Spectrum
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses
Under the 5G SALE Act, the FCC will be able to issue 8,000 licenses purchased before its spectrum auction authority expired in March.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2023 – President Joe Biden signed the 5G SALE Act into law on Tuesday, giving the Federal Communications Commission authority to issue spectrum licenses purchased before March 9, 2023.
That’s when the commission’s ability to auction electromagnetic frequency bands for commercial use lapsed after Congress failed to renew the authority for the first time since 1993. The expiration left 8,000 purchased, but not yet officially issued, licenses in the 2.5 gigahertz band in limbo.
Tuesday’s stopgap measure will allow the FCC to issue those licenses, opening the door for purchasers to use the spectrum to expand 5G mobile networks.
The commission is still unable to hold new auctions and allocate more frequency bands. FCC commissioners and telecommunications providers have been pushing Congress to fully reinstate the agency’s authority, as emerging wireless technologies and expanding networks compete for finite airwaves.
“We badly need Congress to restore the agency’s spectrum auction authority,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel testified to House members at a recent oversight hearing. She and other commissioners supported the 5G SALE Act at the hearing
Efforts to extend the authority have fallen flat on Capitol Hill as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on the duration of the restoration and on specific bands to tap for auction. The March expiration came amid concerns over the results of a Defense Department study on sharing the government’s 3.1-3.45 GHz band with commercial users, with holdouts wanting to wait for the study to be completed before granting blanket authority.
National Telecommunications and Information Administration head Alan Davidson told Congress on December 5 that the study found no current avenues for commercial use in the band, potentially complicating a House bill that would reinstate auction authority for three years. The bill stalled after clearing the Energy and Commerce Committee in May, and would potentially allow auctions in the band.
T-Mobile is set to receive the lion’s share of the newly available licenses. It spent over $300 million on 7,156 licenses in the band to expand its networks into rural areas.
The Biden administration unveiled in November a strategy to free up spectrum, directing the NTIA to study 2,800 MHz for future use over the next two years. That includes the lower 3GHz band blacked by the DoD, with the agency focusing on ways to open the band in the future, including moving government systems to other frequencies.
The commission will need its auction authority reinstated to allow commercial use of any bands those studies identify.
Expert Opinion
Joel Thayer: No 5G Spectrum Means No Digital Future
The 5G war is on and there’s a lot of concern about the U.S. position vis-a-vis China.
The White House just released its national spectrum strategy, and it couldn’t be more timely. The 5G war is on and there’s a lot of concern about the U.S.’s position vis-a-vis China’s.
Given that we are in the midst of World Radio Conference—the international conference that decides how we structure global 5G networks–an assessment of where we are in relation to spectrum allocation and what we need to do to secure our dominant position in the race to 5G becomes all the more important.
Spectrum, for the unfamiliar, is the reason you are able to read this article from a mobile device. It is the invisible real estate that allows 5G networks to transition services, like autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, and even artificial intelligence, from science fiction into today’s reality.
In no uncertain terms, without spectrum, there is no mobile revolution. Think about every device that relies on wireless networks. Your smartphone, laptop, smartwatch, Fitbit, and Airtags are just some of the products fueled by spectrum. Without spectrum, they won’t work.
And for nearly a decade, we have dominated the race to 5G. We did so, because we made 5G a national priority and coordinated an interagency effort to build out 5G networks. And it worked. By 2020, we led the world on 5G speeds and the procurement and distribution of valuable spectrum.
The U.S. is in a rebuilding year
If we were an NFL team, we were Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.
But, akin to the Patriots’ 2023 season, we’re in a rebuilding year. We have no new high-powered mid-band spectrum in the pipeline and some of the spectrum we do have available is getting bogged down due to unnecessary intergovernmental fighting.
Even if we did, it would be incredibly hard to get the spectrum out into the market expeditiously because Congress allowed the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority to lapse—something that had never before happened since Congress granted it in the 1990s. This lapse of authority has not just stalled new spectrum from coming into the market but has also prevented the FCC from releasing nearly 8,000 licenses of valuable 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) mid-band spectrum purchased last year.
Conservative estimates show that 5G must be able to support the data transmissions of 1 million devices for every third of a mile. And we expect there to be 41.6 billion devices online in less than two years. Our networks won’t be able to handle that onslaught.
What’s more, the advent of AI will require even more data transmissions over our 5G networks and will inevitably strain them. Without a refilled spectrum pipeline, data-driven applications—like AI—will become a pipedream for the U.S.
Worse, this opens the door for China to pick up its pace on 5G and 6G. Much of what China is doing in spectrum and deployment are to position itself to win in 6G. How? Because 6G builds on 5G, much like 5G built on 4G/LTE. Hence, if China wins here, 6G networks will be built on their 5G foundation.
We need to keep up our pace.
The U.S. is constrained by the lack of spectrum auction authority
But here’s the rub, the Administration is constrained in what it can do to open up new bands and get spectrum out into the market quickly.
For example, the FCC has said repeatedly that it won’t release spectrum it has already auctioned, specifically in the 2.5 GHz band, without its auction authority being reauthorized.
But you know what branch of government isn’t constrained? Congress.
And there’s some good news on that front. Sen. John Kennedy’s 5G Spectrum Authority Licensing Enforcement (SALE) Act unanimously passed a rollcall vote in the Senate. The SALE Act would allow the FCC to move forward on releasing those 8,000 2.5 GHz licenses, which allows T-Mobile to enhance its existing 5G networks. This action alone creates more competition in 5G offerings, which inevitably lowers the price for consumers.
But more must done!
With the National Spectrum Strategy, the Administration has given Congress a path forward to turn our franchise around. The Administration’s plan identifies the lower 3 GHz and the 7-8 GHz bands as primary contenders for a strong pipeline of spectrum for private sector use—bands Congress itself identified in last year’s draft of the bipartisan Spectrum Innovation Act.
Better yet, the strategy does not foreclose looking at less controversial mid-band spectrum—particularly bands that build on mid-band spectrum already in the market, like in 4.4-4.9 GHz range. Using this spectrum can create a more contiguous band of 5G mid-band spectrum to handle the immense data transmissions we’ll see from AI.
Lastly, Congress needs to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum auction authority to ensure we can get this spectrum into the market expeditiously.
Although we won’t likely auction off any new spectrum in the next year—just as the Patriots will not make the playoffs, we can use this as a teachable moment to rebuild and strengthen our networks. It would behoove Congress to move fast because while we twiddle our thumbs, China continues to build.
Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
12 Days: Is ChatGPT Artificial General Intelligence or Not?
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband
Wi-Fi and 5G Industries Pleased with WRC Outcomes
Download Speeds Are Primary Factor in Users’ Broadband Decisions: Ookla
NTIA Advisory Committee Endorses Improvements to Citizens Broadband Radio Service
John Cinicolo: Mobile Technology Evolution in 2023 and Expectations in 2024
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
FCC Issues Cease and Desist Order on Robocalls
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses
Emma Gautier: Broadband Labels Help Transparent Providers Show Off Their Service
South Carolina Announces $112 Million in Capital Project Funds Grants
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
Diverse Groups File Amicus Briefs Against Florida and Texas Social Media Laws
Joel Thayer: No 5G Spectrum Means No Digital Future
FCC Upholds Denial of Starlink’s RDOF Application
House Passes 5G SALE Act, Will Reinstate Limited FCC Authority
Treasury Approves $22.5M Funding for Broadband Healthcare in Washington, D.C.
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Industry Experts Call For Improved Spam Tags on Incorrectly Labelled Phone Numbers
FCC Adopts New Pole Attachment Rules at December Meeting
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
-
Expert Opinion1 week ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
-
Broadband Updates3 weeks ago
Alabama’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two