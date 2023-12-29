#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
The Supreme Court ruling on state social media laws could shape broader tech regulation
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Two cases that could set precedents for social media regulation are heading to the Supreme Court after lower courts issued divergent rulings. These center around Florida and Texas laws that bar platforms from suppressing users’ posts based on their opinions. With the high court poised to decide whether such statutes infringe on companies’ First Amendment rights, broader debates are simmering about overhauling long-standing legal shields for online networking sites. What exactly is at stake here? What ripple effects might these cases have on oversight and accountability across the social media landscape?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
The battle over net neutrality rages on as sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation. In recent pitches, the Democratic-led agency has touted classifying broadband providers as Title II common carriers rather than information services – the crux of the net neutrality debate – would also safeguard customer privacy and public safety. But this would grant the FCC oversight powers that some argue fall outside its remit. What does the internet landscape look like presently, especially after Congress just pumped billions of dollars into expanding broadband access?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Tune in for the latest updates on BEAD mapping and challenge process.
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Nearly four years have passed since the Broadband DATA Act mandated the FCC create improved broadband maps to guide the allocation of billions in infrastructure grants. But the agency still has wrinkles to iron out, even as states submit corrections through their ongoing challenge processes. With Louisiana, Virginia and Kansas ahead of the pack, others are still finalizing their blueprints for verifying coverage data. What are the sticking points? What lies ahead as states prepare to run their processes?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Tune in for Broadband Breakfast Live Online from CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Tune in for a special Broadband Breakfast live from CES in Las Vegas – one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows. Editor and Publisher Drew Clark and Reporter Jake Neenan will interview experts for exclusive insights on how the latest technology trends and innovations impact broadband connectivity and infrastructure. Don’t miss out on our unique broadband perspective from the CES 2024 show floor!
Panelists
- Jake Neenan, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
