Connect with us

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024

Tune in for Broadband Breakfast Live Online from CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photo of CES Central Hall in 2023 by the Consumer Technology Association

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, January 1o, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024

Tune in for a special Broadband Breakfast live from CES in Las Vegas – one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows. Editor and Publisher Drew Clark and Reporter Jake Neenan will interview experts for exclusive insights on how the latest technology trends and innovations impact broadband connectivity and infrastructure. Don’t miss out on our unique broadband perspective from the CES 2024 show floor!

Panelists

  • Jake Neenan, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Related Topics:

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges

Tune in for the latest updates on BEAD mapping and challenge process.

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 27, 2023

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges

Nearly four years have passed since the Broadband DATA Act mandated the FCC create improved broadband maps to guide the allocation of billions in infrastructure grants. But the agency still has wrinkles to iron out, even as states submit corrections through their ongoing challenge processes. With Louisiana, Virginia and Kansas ahead of the pack, others are still finalizing their blueprints for verifying coverage data. What are the sticking points? What lies ahead as states prepare to run their processes?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists

Hear from broadband journalists about their reflections on 2023 and their hopes for 2024.

Published

1 week ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists

Kick off 2024 with us at our first livestream event of the year with broadband journalists predicting the biggest shifts in infrastructure and connectivity in 2024. Tune in to get a glimpse into the future of connectivity and where the year might take us!

Panelists

  • Howard Buskirk, Executive Senior Editor, Communications Daily
  • Ted Hearn, Publisher, Policyband
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband

On the 12 Days of Broadband, my true love gave to me….

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband

​​It’s been a momentous year of change in broadband. As 2023 gives way to 2024, join us as we recap the top 12 stories impacting broadband of 2023. Stay tuned for the 12 Days of Broadband!

Panelists

  • Drew Clark (host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

Signup for Broadband Breakfast News



Broadband Breakfast Research Partner

BroadbandNow: Internet Provider Search and research on the digital divide

Trending