Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Tune in for the latest updates on BEAD mapping and challenge process.
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Nearly four years have passed since the Broadband DATA Act mandated the FCC create improved broadband maps to guide the allocation of billions in infrastructure grants. But the agency still has wrinkles to iron out, even as states submit corrections through their ongoing challenge processes. With Louisiana, Virginia and Kansas ahead of the pack, others are still finalizing their blueprints for verifying coverage data. What are the sticking points? What lies ahead as states prepare to run their processes?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Tune in for Broadband Breakfast Live Online from CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
Wednesday, January 1o, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Tune in for a special Broadband Breakfast live from CES in Las Vegas – one of the world’s biggest tech trade shows. Editor and Publisher Drew Clark and Reporter Jake Neenan will interview experts for exclusive insights on how the latest technology trends and innovations impact broadband connectivity and infrastructure. Don’t miss out on our unique broadband perspective from the CES 2024 show floor!
Panelists
- Jake Neenan, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Hear from broadband journalists about their reflections on 2023 and their hopes for 2024.
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kick off 2024 with us at our first livestream event of the year with broadband journalists predicting the biggest shifts in infrastructure and connectivity in 2024. Tune in to get a glimpse into the future of connectivity and where the year might take us!
Panelists
- Howard Buskirk, Executive Senior Editor, Communications Daily
- Ted Hearn, Publisher, Policyband
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
On the 12 Days of Broadband, my true love gave to me….
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
It’s been a momentous year of change in broadband. As 2023 gives way to 2024, join us as we recap the top 12 stories impacting broadband of 2023. Stay tuned for the 12 Days of Broadband!
Panelists
- Drew Clark (host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
- On the First Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Second Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Third Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Sixth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
