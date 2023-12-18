#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Hear from broadband journalists about their reflections on 2023 and their hopes for 2024.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kick off 2024 with us at our first livestream event of the year with broadband journalists predicting the biggest shifts in infrastructure and connectivity in 2024. Tune in to get a glimpse into the future of connectivity and where the year might take us!
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
On the 12 Days of Broadband, my true love gave to me….
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
It’s been a momentous year of change in broadband. As 2023 gives way to 2024, join us as we recap the top 12 stories impacting broadband of 2023. Stay tuned for the 12 Days of Broadband!
Panelists
- Drew Clark (host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
This session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will recap the full-day conference on Tuesday, December 5.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
With the annual Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit behind us, we’ll review some of the high points of the event, including the keynote by COS Systems CEO Mikael Philipsson, the panel on open access, and the panel on BEAD Deployment. Broadband Breakfast CEO Drew Clark will recap the core insights. (Please note: The Space Wars Broadband Breakfast Live Online has been rescheduled for a future date.)
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
PANEL 1: INVESTMENT IN AND BEYOND BEAD
Broadband infrastructure expansion hinges on the availability of sufficient funding, be it from federal, state, local, or private channels. Beyond the hundreds of millions (and frequently billions) of dollars earmarked for each state under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, internet service providers must also obtain at least 25% of the project’s cost in matching funds. Where will this funding come from? What implications does this requirement hold for smaller and municipal providers? And, for those ISPs not interested in BEAD, what financing opportunities are available now that weren’t there previously?
PANEL 2: SHARED INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE FUTURE OF VERTICAL REAL ESTATE
Urbanization and smart city deployments are among the trends driving the transformation of shared infrastructure. The post-pandemic surge in remote work and the nationwide push for universal and affordable high-speed internet access, generally through fiber, raises an important question: What’s next for “vertical infrastructure”? How is wireless infrastructure being capitalized? How is wireless infrastructure connected to fiber builds? Are small-cell deployments proceeding vigorously? And what role will “managed services” within multiple dwelling units, commercial and enterprise environments play in driving smart and hybrid networks?
PANEL 3: DEVELOPMENTS IN OPEN ACCESS: IS CHANGE IN THE OFFING?
The United States is still early in its experimentation with open access networks. But countries including Sweden have seen widespread success in implementing this model. Open access networks aim to deliver affordable and high-speed internet even to remote, low-return areas. But various policy and operational challenges are often needed before this model can see the fullest adoption. With an array of new market developments in the United States from both incumbents, scrappy equity-based investors and municipalities, does the future for open access on these shores look brighter?
PANEL 4: INTERNET EXCHANGE POINTS AND THE NEXT STEP FOR DATA CENTERS
Substantial investments are directed by the BEAD program toward last-mile fiber infrastructure. Middle mile, backhaul access and data centers almost seem left out of the current conversation. Despite this lower profile, ISPs seeking to deploy better broadband understand all too well the significance of internet exchange points that facilitate the exchange of data between various networks. They are vital to reducing latency and lowering costs. Notably, 14 U.S. states and 3 territories currently lack IXPs. What obstacles do IXPs face? How will more IXPs facilitate the data center and cloud computing revolutions? What’s next for IXPs and data centers?
PRIOR DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT SUMMITS
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
#broadbandlive
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
The FCC rules have drawn strong pushback from industry groups and praise from Democratic leadership.
WASHINGTON, November 29, 2023 – Experts disagreed on Wednesday on the potential impacts of the Federal Communications Commission’s new digital discrimination rules.
The 2021 Infrastructure Act mandated that the FCC develop rules to address gaps in broadband access based on race, income level, and other characteristics, known as digital discrimination. The commission approved such rules on November 15, adopting a “disparate impact” standard for identifying digital discrimination. That means it will scrutinize practices that result in disparate broadband access for protected groups, regardless of whether that result was intended by providers.
Harold Feld, senior vice president at public interest group Public Knowledge, said at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event that the rules would remedy the “worst and most visible disparities” in broadband access.
“The situation where you have an ISP offering fiber in the suburbs and 25-year-old DSL in the urban core, I think that is the sort of situation that will be addressed,” he said.
The commission will have its full suite of enforcement actions available to sanction companies it finds to be in violation of the rules. Those investigations will be initiated through an informal complaint process.
Randy May, founder of the conservative Free State Foundation, said he thought the rules would result in the FCC “micromanaging” broadband providers and discouraging investment at a time when the government is making a historic effort to expand internet access.
That’s an argument that AT&T, Verizon, and multiple industry groups made to commission staff in a lobbying push throughout the rulemaking process. They said a disparate impact analysis would result in companies being sanctioned for routine business practices and disincentivize broadband deployments.
Feld said fears about the rules impacting the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort, were unfounded. The rules exempt companies receiving money from BEAD or the Universal Service Fund, an FCC subsidy, under the assumption that the terms of those programs already prevent disparate deployments.
“If anything, the order has created an incentive to participate in these federal programs,” he said. “If you think you’re going to be stuck in some kind of rate proceeding, then take BEAD money and provide service to these communities.”
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
The FCC just struck the gavel on a set of rules aimed at holding telecom companies accountable for business practices that result in digital discrimination, whether intentional or not. This decision has intensified an ongoing debate that began when the rule proposal was initially released for public comment in December 2022. Congressional Democrats, civil rights groups, and internet advocacy organizations support the Democrat-led agency, emphasizing the “disparate impact” standard of the rules to ensure universal access to broadband. On the other hand, telecom companies, trade groups, and their allies express concerns about the potential chilling effect these rules might have on broadband investment nationwide. What are the practical impacts of digital discrimination rules on broadband rollouts? Will the rules ensure equitable internet access for all Americans?
Panelists
- Harold Feld, Senior Vice President, Public Knowledge
- Nicol Turner-Lee, Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution
- Randy May, Founder and President, the Free State Foundation
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- FCC Approves Strong Digital Discrimination Rules, Broadband Breakfast, November 15, 2023
- Sen. Schumer, Democrats, FCC Chairwoman Tout Anti-Discrimination Rules, Broadband Breakfast, November 15, 2023
- The FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order: An Overreach in Pursuit of a Worthy Goal, Free State Foundation
- FSF Comments Explain Why the FCC Is About to Commit to Conducting Utility-Style Rate Cases
- FCC Comments Explain How the FCC Should Interpret Economic Feasibility, Free State Foundation
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
House Republicans Accuse NTIA of Violating Rate Regulation Rules of Infrastructure Act
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kansas Begins BEAD Challenge Process
Eleventh Circuit Rules in Favor of USF Constitutionality
Industry, Non-profits React Predictably to FCC’s Proposed Net Neutrality Reinstatement
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Wisconsin Receives Another $140 Million in Capital Project Funding
In a First, Louisiana Receives NTIA Approval of Both BEAD Initial Proposals
NTIA Plans AI Review, Section 230 AI Bill, FCC Announces More ECF Funding
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
House Passes 5G SALE Act, Will Reinstate Limited FCC Authority
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
Shared Broadband Infrastructure to Get Increasingly Common: Experts
Sweden’s Open Access Fiber Deployment Offers Lessons for U.S. Strategy
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
Defense Study Says Sharing Lower 3 GHz Band Not Currently Possible: NTIA
Temporary FCC Spectrum Auction Bill Clears House Committee
Diverse Groups File Amicus Briefs Against Florida and Texas Social Media Laws
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
-
Expert Opinion5 days ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order