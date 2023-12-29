Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy

The battle over net neutrality rages on as sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation. In recent pitches, the Democratic-led agency has touted classifying broadband providers as Title II common carriers rather than information services – the crux of the net neutrality debate – would also safeguard customer privacy and public safety. But this would grant the FCC oversight powers that some argue fall outside its remit. What does the internet landscape look like presently, especially after Congress just pumped billions of dollars into expanding broadband access?

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast