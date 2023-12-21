Broadband Mapping & Data
Download Speeds Are Primary Factor in Users’ Broadband Decisions: Ookla
The battle for users intensifies due to competitive responses from cable, DSL, fiber and even satellite providers.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – A recent Ookla report finds download speeds are a primary factor influencing users’ decisions to switch between cable, fiber, and fixed wireless providers.
The analysis of customers from major internet service providers in the U.S. who switched to T-Mobile’s fixed wireless access service reveals that their median download performance prior to switching was lower than the overall median performance of all customers across major ISPs. Those users joining T-Mobile’s FWA service recorded an increase in their median download speed of 13.04 Mbps.
At the same time, users joining Spectrum, Optimum, Cox and XFINITY from T-Mobile’s 5G FWA service experienced median download speeds over 100 Mbps faster, reports Ookla, highlighting the performance advantages that cable and fiber providers maintain over FWA, it said.
The report finds cable and DSL providers are shouldering the majority of user churn, with existing cable and DSL customers forming the primary group transitioning to both T-Mobile’s and Verizon’s FWA services.
While this shift is predominant, there’s a two-way flow occurring: T-Mobile’s larger user base exhibits some migration toward cable providers. In rural areas, where choices are restricted, FWA services are engaging in direct competition, with over 10 percent of users opting for Verizon’s FWA service transitioning from T-Mobile.
The competitive pricing tactics employed by FWA providers have driven prices down across the market, according to the Ookla report. As cable operators face the bulk of customer turnover, their strategic price competition is enticing some FWA subscribers to return to cable services, it added.
Ookla reports that major wireless carrier T-Mobile currently leads the 5G fixed-wireless market share, closely followed by Verizon. AT&T currently lags in terms of service, having recently launched its updated FWA service, AT&T Internet Air, in August 2023.
Nationally, T-Mobile and Verizon’s 5G FWA performance remains robust. Despite substantial customer growth, both companies have sustained their performance levels over the past year, as indicated by Ookla Speedtest data.
In the third quarter of 2023, both ISPs exhibited comparable median download speeds of over 120 Mbps. However, T-Mobile retains an advantage in median upload performance at 17.09 Mbps, while Verizon’s average upload speed trails at 11.53 Mbps, as shown by Ookla Speedtest data.
The Ookla analysis sheds light on the evolving performance of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) across the nation and its impact on market dynamics.
Still, notable variations in performance exist at the state level and between urban and rural settings. The performance of 5G FWA services depends heavily on the spectrum bands available in each location.
The report suggests the introduction of more C-band spectrum will bolster the argument for FWA. The rollout of extra C-band spectrum across all three national cellular carriers, coupled with AT&T’s new FWA service, may elevate performance and intensify competitive pressures in 2024.
The data and analysis was gathered through consumers using Ookla’s Speedtest website on internet connections on user devices across the globe.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Emma Gautier: Broadband Labels Help Transparent Providers Show Off Their Service
‘It should be easy to understand what you are paying and what you are getting for that price.’
The Federal Communication Commission recently published rules for its broadband nutrition label provides a partial victory for Internet subscribers and a potential marketing advantage for fiber providers – but may pose a challenge for wireless Internet service providers.
Though the new rules were finalized in October, Internet Service Providers have until April 10, 2024 to publish their broadband labels, though providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines have until October 10, 2024.
Just like the label on the back of packaged food in grocery stores helps shoppers understand the nutritional value of the food they are buying, the broadband label requires ISPs to disclose their broadband pricing and service information (at the point of sale) to help potential subscribers make informed decisions about the service they are signing up to get.
Transparency on Display
Though the label is just another red-tape requirement for some providers, others see it as an opportunity to show off the quality of their services.
Google Fiber, for example, published via social media and its blog a preliminary version of its own broadband consumer label, just days after the final rule was published, and six months before its deadline.
In a post titled “Is your internet high fiber?,” Ariane Schaffer, the company’s Government Affairs & Public Policy Manager, wrote about how the broadband nutrition labels are “a great idea,” adding “we didn’t think that Google Fiber customers should have to wait for that clarity. As of today, GFiber is launching nutrition labels for our residential 1 Gig, 2 Gig, 5 Gig, and 8 Gig products — some of the first to roll out anywhere.”
Schaffer told ILSR, “we think that transparency is the right thing for the customer. It should be easy to understand what you are paying and what you are getting for that price.”
The label helps Google show off its consistent speeds and straightforward pricing structure, especially when compared with large monopoly providers known for making it difficult, if not impossible, for subscribers to figure out exactly how much they can expect to pay month-to-month.
Planet Networks, an ISP serving just over 6,000 subscribers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, didn’t wait until the final requirements were published to get their label over a year ago. The ISP posted the label on social media in addition to publishing it at the point of sale, the minimum requirement.
Planet Networks CEO Robert Boyle told ILSR that putting the label together was simple:
“We don’t play games with pricing and we overprovision everything to ensure customers always get what they are paying for.”
He believes Planet Network’s straightforward and honest pricing, exhibited on the label, gives the provider a market advantage, which is why the company shared it on its social media platforms. “I think greater transparency is going to help us compete against the cable company when they advertise one price, but actually bill significantly more after all their made up fees that they disguise as government taxes and surcharges,” Boyle said. “There is no sales tax nor other government taxes in any jurisdiction where we do business.”
Boyle also mentioned that Planet Networks would eventually publish the label on monthly bills – something advocates fought hard for but that didn’t make it into the final ruling.
A Challenge for WISPs
While the label is a great opportunity for fiber providers to show off their speeds, some wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) are concerned that meeting the requirements will be more difficult for them. WISPs with straightforward and transparent pricing structures shouldn’t have an issue when it comes to reporting cost of service. The challenge is reporting performance metrics.
Matt Larson, CEO of Vistabeam, a wireless provider serving over 8,500 subscribers across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, & Wyoming, told ILSR that “it’s almost impossible to put out performance metrics that will be consistent across the board because network conditions change constantly.” Speed and latency, he said, vary greatly depending on what time of day it is and how much traffic there is.
Larson worries that the label will create unrealistic expectations by incentivizing providers to overstate their services. He also emphasized that it leaves out other important information that could help potential subscribers make decisions, such as the level of competition in a given area, what kind of company is offering the service, and the provider’s responsiveness to service outages and billing concerns.
Bringing Transparency to Market
Ideally, no ISP would try to lure subscribers into purchasing broadband service through complex pricing structures or other deceptive sales tactics. And while the new labels may be a headache for some providers, the idea behind requiring them is rooted in enabling the transparency true free markets require, and to establish mechanisms that are in the best interest of subscribers.
Although, it should also be noted that a number of public interest groups agree the label requirements don’t go far enough, as noted by Free Press policy director Josh Stager who points out how the FCC opted not to require the label be put on the monthly bill (only at the point of sale), adding that the new rules still allow providers to hide the label from subscribers who are not aware that the label even exists.
Still, we hope to see the new labels nudge providers away from opaque pricing and sneaky deals that are actually a huge part of the reason why big cable and telecom companies are among the most hated companies in the nation.
Emma Gautier is a Researcher with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. She supports data collection and analysis within the broadband initiative. Emma recently received a BA in Women’s and Gender Studies from Carleton College, and since graduation has been working in research, advocacy, and political organizing for social and environmental justice. She is interested in the synthesis of research and on-the-ground action in communities. This piece was originally published on communitynets.org on December 19, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband Mapping & Data
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
Some state officials are concerned about county-level understaffing.
WASHINGTON, December 5, 2023 — As U.S. states and territories put the final touches on Initial Proposals outlining how they will utilize $42.5 billion made available for broadband expansion through the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, state broadband offices are gearing up for what is expected to be a months-long challenge process ahead, said panelists at the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit 2023.
While each of the 56 states and territories may determine their own preferred approach, each challenge process is required to include the following four phases: (1) publication of locations deemed eligible for BEAD funding; (2) a challenge process in which a unit of local government, a nonprofit organization, or a broadband service provider may submit refuting evidence; (3) the challenged service provider may rebut the reclassification of a location with evidence; and (4) states and territories determine of the final classification of the location.
Louisiana’s adjudication process is set to begin this Friday, and the state already has “160,000 unique location challenges,” said Thomas Tyler, deputy director of Connect Louisiana. The challenge process is projected to last until January 2024, when the state’s broadband office will make its final decision on eligible BEAD locations and submit its findings to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for approval.
Rick Gordon, director of the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband, issued a warning to entities to do their due diligence when declaring locations to be served or unserved. “Once addresses are claimed as served, we don’t have the ability to go back and change that, so we have to be very careful,” Gordon said. For example, Maryland will allow an ISP with plans to deploy into an area to claim those addresses to be served, but only if a legally binding agreement with the state exists, which requires the ISP follow through on the agreement. The state projects its challenge process will last from February to May.
The panelists voiced concern over the vast range in different communities’ current understanding of the BEAD program, stating that broadband offices should air on the side of overcommunication with communities as they advance toward their challenge processes. “Some communities have lined up everything they need and are ready to apply for BEAD fairly soon. On the other end of the spectrum, we are working with some communities to bring them up to speed on what the definition of served and unserved is, and what they need to be doing now to challenge some of those things. It’s that range that concerns us,” said Brian Vo, chief investment officer at Connect Humanity.
This sentiment was echoed by Gordon, who detailed that some of Maryland’s county governments merely have part-time IT departments, while other counties have fully staffed GIS departments.
“We need to make sure that these more rural counties are just as equipped to handle the challenge process,” Vo assured.
The panel detailed challenges small or municipal internet service providers have faced in their pursuit of BEAD funding.
Initially, a letter of credit requirement deterred some smaller ISPs from participating in the program. That requirement was waived in early November, as the NTIA responded to public comment that this requirement would prevent the very type of service providers from participating, that BEAD was aiming to bolster.
The panel forewarned that service providers must also account for the fact that BEAD grants are taxable as income on both the state and federal level, which will largely affect the cost of projects. The federal government will tax the awarded grants at 15 percent.
Looking ahead, the panel agreed that BEAD will not connect 100 percent of the unserved, and called for the creation of a subgrant program to reach universal connectivity.
“We are going to need more capital, and new investment models,” voiced Vo. “Continued communication with regulation is critical.”
The session was moderated by Maria Curi, a reporter at Axios.
Editor’s note: A prior version of this story incorrectly noted the month that Louisiana’s challenge process will end. It will end in January, not May.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Robocalls, Rip and Replace, Pole Attachments: More Notes From the FCC Oversight Hearing
Commissioners and House lawmakers discussed key topics at a contentious hearing.
WASHINGTON, December 1, 2023 – All five Federal Communications Commissioners took part in a lengthy and at times contentious House oversight hearing on Thursday.
Commissioners urged Congress to restore the FCC’s authority to action spectrum, which expired in March and left the nation’s airwaves in limbo, and to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program, the low-income internet subsidy set to dry up in April of next year.
GOP lawmakers FCC Republicans also took the chance to slam efforts by the commission’s Democratic majority.
The discussion touched on other issues including robocall prevention, rip and replace funding, and pole attachments.
Robocalls
The commission has been taking action on preventing robocalls this year, kicking off an inquiry into using artificial intelligence to detect fraud, blocking call traffic from 20 providers for lax enforcement policies and issuing hundreds of millions in fines. In August the commission also expanded the STIR/SHAKEN regime – a set of measures to confirm caller identities – to all providers who handle call traffic.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked multiple times for three Congressional actions she said would help the commission crack down on scam calls: a new definition for “autodialer,” the ability to collect fines, and access to Bank Secrecy Act information.
The Supreme Court limited the definition of autodialers in 2021 to devices that store or produce phone numbers with random or sequential number generators. That leaves the scope of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which guides the FCC’s authority, “stuck in the nineties,” according to Rosenworcel.
“A lot of scam artists are using technologies no longer covered” by the act, she said. “We can’t go after them.”
On collecting robocall fines, that authority currently rests with the Department of Justice, and Rosenworcel is not the first to tell Congress the agency’s enforcement has been lax. Industry groups at an October Senate hearing cited slow DOJ action as a major reason FCC fines on the issue often go uncollected.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to keep records on certain transactions to help law enforcement agencies track money laundering and other criminal activity. The FCC cannot access information governed by the act, which Rosenworcel said would help the commission go after repeat scammers.
“These scam artists set up one company, we shut them down, they go and set another one up,” she said.
Rip and replace
Commissioners urged Congress to fund the rip and replace program. Congress allocated $1.9 billion to reimburse broadband companies for replacing network equipment from Chinese companies deemed to be national security threats, mainly Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC was tasked with overseeing the program and found in 2022 that another $3 billion would be needed to get the work done. The Biden administration joined a chorus of lawmakers and broadband companies in calling for Congress to fill the gap, but legislation on the issue has yet to be passed.
“We’re providing 40 cents on the dollar to a lot of small and rural carriers,” said Rosenworcel. “They need more funds to get the job done.”
The commission has been granting extensions to providers unable to get the work done on time. In addition to supply chain issues, some small providers cite a lack of funding as the reason they’re unable to replace insecure equipment.
Pole attachments
Commissioners expressed a willingness to shift some of the burden of utility pole replacements off of broadband providers as they attach new equipment.
“If a pole is getting replaced,” Commissioner Brendan Carr said, “there’s probably a role for the FCC to say that the pole owner should bear somewhere north of the cost of $0.”
The commission has authority in 26 states over most pole attachment deals between utility pole owners and telecommunications companies looking to expand their networks. The issue of who pays for poles that need to be replaced to accommodate more communications equipment is contentious, with telecoms arguing utilities force them to pay for replacing already junk poles.
After spending years sifting through thousands of comments, commissioners have apparently been persuaded. Rules up for a vote at the commission’s December meeting would limit the scenarios in which utilities could pass full replacement costs on to attachers.
Broadband funding map
Rosenworcel repeatedly asked lawmakers to work with the commission on ensuring its broadband funding map is kept up to date.
The FCC launched its funding map in May to keep track of the myriad federal broadband subsidy efforts and avoid funding the same areas multiple times. The Department of Agriculture, the FCC, and the Treasury Department each oversee separate broadband funding programs, in addition to the Commerce Department’s upcoming $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort.
The commission has signed memoranda of understanding with those agencies on providing data for the funding map, but Rosenworcel asked the subcommittee for help ensuring the agencies follow through and respond to FCC requests for their funding data.
“If you could help us make sure those other agencies respond to us with data, you’ll see where there are problems, duplication, areas we haven’t reached,” she said.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
12 Days: Is ChatGPT Artificial General Intelligence or Not?
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband
Wi-Fi and 5G Industries Pleased with WRC Outcomes
Download Speeds Are Primary Factor in Users’ Broadband Decisions: Ookla
NTIA Advisory Committee Endorses Improvements to Citizens Broadband Radio Service
John Cinicolo: Mobile Technology Evolution in 2023 and Expectations in 2024
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
FCC Issues Cease and Desist Order on Robocalls
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses
Emma Gautier: Broadband Labels Help Transparent Providers Show Off Their Service
South Carolina Announces $112 Million in Capital Project Funds Grants
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
Diverse Groups File Amicus Briefs Against Florida and Texas Social Media Laws
Joel Thayer: No 5G Spectrum Means No Digital Future
FCC Upholds Denial of Starlink’s RDOF Application
House Passes 5G SALE Act, Will Reinstate Limited FCC Authority
Treasury Approves $22.5M Funding for Broadband Healthcare in Washington, D.C.
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Industry Experts Call For Improved Spam Tags on Incorrectly Labelled Phone Numbers
FCC Adopts New Pole Attachment Rules at December Meeting
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
-
Expert Opinion1 week ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
-
Infrastructure2 weeks ago
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
-
Broadband Updates3 weeks ago
Alabama’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two