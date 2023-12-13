FCC
FCC Adopts New Pole Attachment Rules at December Meeting
The commission set up a “rapid response team” to handle disputes.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted on Wednesday to set up a dedicated team to resolve pole attachment disputes and to expand its definition of a “red tagged” pole.
In what commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said is an effort to reduce friction for the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program, the Rapid Broadband Assessment Team will be on call to resolve disagreements between utility and telecommunications companies that could hinder broadband deployments.
Part of the team’s duties will be screening disputes for placement on the commission’s “Accelerated Docket,” meaning the FCC would adjudicate the issue in under 60 days. The FCC has authority to set terms of pole attachment deals in 26 states. Other states have their own laws that supplant commission rules on the issue.
The new rules make it harder for utilities to offload those costs on to attachers by updating the commission’s definition of “red tagged” poles – the replacement cost of which cannot be allocated entirely to telecoms. That now covers all poles utilities identify as needing replacement for any reason other than a lack of capacity for new equipment.
In updates from the public draft circulated in November, commissioners said the adopted language clarified utilities’ obligations to share easement information and that the first 3,000 poles in a bulk application must be processed according to the FCC’s timeline.
Both publicly and in comments to the commission, telecom companies have argued that utilities unfairly pass the entire cost of replacement on to them, even when poles are already unsafe and would need to be replaced even without their extra equipment. They say the cost should be shared because the owner benefits from the new pole.
Utilities say they would not normally replace the poles being used by telecom companies, either because they are structurally sound or to phase out old lines, and don’t benefit from the installation of newer poles.
“I thought I’d seen tough fights,” said Commissioner Brendan Carr. But the ongoing dispute over pole attachments has “made all the fights we’ve had, from Title II to digital equity to major mergers, look like pillow fights in comparison.”
That’s a reference not to the thousands of comments filed with the commission since it first sought comment on replacement costs in 2022, but to the reaction Carr said he received after suggesting pole owners should pay more of those costs at a House oversight hearing earlier this month.
The approved measure also requires pole owners to provide attachers with recent inspection reports and seeks comment on updating commission rules on when telecoms can do their own contracting work to prepare a pole for attachments.
Robotexts and “lead generators”
In the commission’s latest move to combat scam calls and texts, commissioners adopted new rules on robotexts and closed the so-called “lead generator loophole.”
That refers to the practice of businesses like comparison shopping sites taking phone numbers that consumers voluntarily provide and providing them to a multitude of other entities that can send scam calls and texts.
For example, the FCC’s draft rules circulated before the final vote mention the example of a website obtaining consumers’ consent to receive robocalls from “marketing partners.” That phrase referred to a list of over 5,000 entities, all of whom were then freely able to send those consumers robocalls and robotexts.
Under the new rules, only companies that consumers specifically consent to hearing from can send robocalls and texts.
Republican Commissioner Nathan Simington dissented in part to the provision, citing concerns from the Small Business Administration that its members might have more difficulty finding customers under the new rules.
The rules also require mobile carriers to block texts from numbers the commission flags as engaging in illegal activity and clarifies that numbers on the National Do-Not-Call Registry are also blacklisted from sending texts.
Commissioners will be hearing comments on additional proposed text blocking measures and instituting a text authentication scheme similar to the FCC’s STIR/SHAKEN protocol for voice calls.
Data breach notifications
The commission also approved new data breach notification rules for telecom and VoIP providers.
The measure expands those rules to cover more personally identifiable information and expands the FCC’s definition of “breach” to include inadvertent access to protected customer information.
In cases where companies can determine that customers are unlikely to be harmed by a breach, or have hard evidence that only encrypted information was accessed, they will no longer have to notify customers under the new rules.
Commissioners also did away with the 7-day waiting period for carriers to notify customers of such breaches, now requiring customers to be notified without an unreasonable delay after federal authorities.
Republican commissioners Carr and Simington dissented, arguing the measure was too similar to commission rules that Congress nullified in 2017.
Video service fees
The FCC also voted to seek comment on a proposal to prohibit early termination fees from cable and satellite video providers.
The proposed rules would also stop providers from charging customers who terminate service for the time remaining in their billing cycle.
The proposal is the result of a 2021 executive order directing the agency to consider such a measure.
The commission’s two Republicans again dissented from the move, arguing companies would pass the lost money on to consumers and raise rates across the board.
Commissioners also voted to seek comment on making all mobile devices compatible with hearing aids and to streamline some filing requirements in its Rural Health Care Program.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Robocalls, Rip and Replace, Pole Attachments: More Notes From the FCC Oversight Hearing
Commissioners and House lawmakers discussed key topics at a contentious hearing.
WASHINGTON, December 1, 2023 – All five Federal Communications Commissioners took part in a lengthy and at times contentious House oversight hearing on Thursday.
Commissioners urged Congress to restore the FCC’s authority to action spectrum, which expired in March and left the nation’s airwaves in limbo, and to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program, the low-income internet subsidy set to dry up in April of next year.
GOP lawmakers FCC Republicans also took the chance to slam efforts by the commission’s Democratic majority.
The discussion touched on other issues including robocall prevention, rip and replace funding, and pole attachments.
Robocalls
The commission has been taking action on preventing robocalls this year, kicking off an inquiry into using artificial intelligence to detect fraud, blocking call traffic from 20 providers for lax enforcement policies and issuing hundreds of millions in fines. In August the commission also expanded the STIR/SHAKEN regime – a set of measures to confirm caller identities – to all providers who handle call traffic.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked multiple times for three Congressional actions she said would help the commission crack down on scam calls: a new definition for “autodialer,” the ability to collect fines, and access to Bank Secrecy Act information.
The Supreme Court limited the definition of autodialers in 2021 to devices that store or produce phone numbers with random or sequential number generators. That leaves the scope of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which guides the FCC’s authority, “stuck in the nineties,” according to Rosenworcel.
“A lot of scam artists are using technologies no longer covered” by the act, she said. “We can’t go after them.”
On collecting robocall fines, that authority currently rests with the Department of Justice, and Rosenworcel is not the first to tell Congress the agency’s enforcement has been lax. Industry groups at an October Senate hearing cited slow DOJ action as a major reason FCC fines on the issue often go uncollected.
The Bank Secrecy Act requires financial institutions to keep records on certain transactions to help law enforcement agencies track money laundering and other criminal activity. The FCC cannot access information governed by the act, which Rosenworcel said would help the commission go after repeat scammers.
“These scam artists set up one company, we shut them down, they go and set another one up,” she said.
Rip and replace
Commissioners urged Congress to fund the rip and replace program. Congress allocated $1.9 billion to reimburse broadband companies for replacing network equipment from Chinese companies deemed to be national security threats, mainly Huawei and ZTE.
The FCC was tasked with overseeing the program and found in 2022 that another $3 billion would be needed to get the work done. The Biden administration joined a chorus of lawmakers and broadband companies in calling for Congress to fill the gap, but legislation on the issue has yet to be passed.
“We’re providing 40 cents on the dollar to a lot of small and rural carriers,” said Rosenworcel. “They need more funds to get the job done.”
The commission has been granting extensions to providers unable to get the work done on time. In addition to supply chain issues, some small providers cite a lack of funding as the reason they’re unable to replace insecure equipment.
Pole attachments
Commissioners expressed a willingness to shift some of the burden of utility pole replacements off of broadband providers as they attach new equipment.
“If a pole is getting replaced,” Commissioner Brendan Carr said, “there’s probably a role for the FCC to say that the pole owner should bear somewhere north of the cost of $0.”
The commission has authority in 26 states over most pole attachment deals between utility pole owners and telecommunications companies looking to expand their networks. The issue of who pays for poles that need to be replaced to accommodate more communications equipment is contentious, with telecoms arguing utilities force them to pay for replacing already junk poles.
After spending years sifting through thousands of comments, commissioners have apparently been persuaded. Rules up for a vote at the commission’s December meeting would limit the scenarios in which utilities could pass full replacement costs on to attachers.
Broadband funding map
Rosenworcel repeatedly asked lawmakers to work with the commission on ensuring its broadband funding map is kept up to date.
The FCC launched its funding map in May to keep track of the myriad federal broadband subsidy efforts and avoid funding the same areas multiple times. The Department of Agriculture, the FCC, and the Treasury Department each oversee separate broadband funding programs, in addition to the Commerce Department’s upcoming $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort.
The commission has signed memoranda of understanding with those agencies on providing data for the funding map, but Rosenworcel asked the subcommittee for help ensuring the agencies follow through and respond to FCC requests for their funding data.
“If you could help us make sure those other agencies respond to us with data, you’ll see where there are problems, duplication, areas we haven’t reached,” she said.
Broadband's Impact
House GOP Uses Oversight Hearing to Criticize FCC Actions
Partisan disputes return to FCC policies after years of a 2-2 split on the commission.
WASHINGTON, December 1, 2023 – GOP lawmakers took the opportunity to slam recent Federal Communications Commission efforts at a House oversight hearing on Thursday.
That did not come as a surprise, with the communications and technology subcommittee branding the hearing as overseeing “President Biden’s broadband takeover.” Partisan disputes have resumed around FCC policies since the appointment of commissioner Anna Gomez, who gave Democrats a 3-2 majority on the commission.
The hearing also touched on spectrum policy and the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is still set to dry up in April 2024 despite months of calls for its renewal.
Digital discrimination
The FCC voted along party lines on November 15 to instate rules addressing gaps in broadband access along racial and class lines. Those rules are taking an approach industry groups opposed and allow the commission to take enforcement action against companies for practices that do not intentionally withhold broadband from protected groups.
Technology and Communications Subcommittee members and Republican commissioner Brendan Carr echoed talking points from an industry lobbying push that characterized the rules as a “micromanagement” effort to scrutinize routine business practices.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, said “burdensome requirements like these will discourage deployment and harm our efforts to close the digital divide.”
Rodgers sparred with FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on the issue, interrupting her answers to questions to reclaim time.
Rosenworcel, for her part, stuck to her argument that the rules are in line with the Infrastructure Act, which mandates the commission take action “preventing discrimination of access based on income level, race, ethnicity, color, religion, or national origin.”
“The language in this statute is exceptionally broad,” she said.
The act also directs the commission to take into account technical and economic feasibility of deploying networks in poor and rural areas, but Rosenworcel’s assurances that the FCC will do so have not convinced industry or Republicans.
Net neutrality
The commission also moved forward on plans to reinstate net neutrality rules in October. The rules would classify broadband internet as a telecommunications service under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, opening the industry up to more expansive regulatory oversight from the FCC.
Similar rules were in place for two years before being repealed by the Trump FCC in 2017.
Republican committee members grilled the commission on Democratic warnings that the repeal would result in widespread traffic throttling, which did not materialize at scale in Title II’s absence.
Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, asked Rosenworcel “when the so-called net neutrality rules were repealed, did it end the internet as we know it today, yes or no?”
The commission chairwoman answered a string of similar questions by saying the anticlimactic end to Title II broadband rules was “a result of more than about a dozen states stepping in and developing their own net neutrality laws.”
Commissioner Carr also argued with Rosenworcel on Title II’s impact on national security, talking over each other at points. Carr said there had been “one briefing” in his six year tenure in which he was told about a security issue the government could not address without Title II oversight over broadband.
Rosenworcel said she has told national security authorities “over and over again” that without Title II authority, she cannot take requested actions to stop bad actors from hijacking traffic.
The commission is taking public comments on the proposed net neutrality rules until January 2024.
Broadband's Impact
FCC Pushes Congress on Spectrum Auction Authority, ACP Funding at Oversight Hearing
Commissioners from both parties emphasized the issues to the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee.
WASHINGTON, November 30, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission asked Congress to move on renewing the agency’s auction authority and funding the Affordable Connectivity Program at a House oversight hearing on Thursday.
“We badly need Congress to restore the agency’s spectrum auction authority,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel at the hearing. “I have a bunch of bands that are sitting in the closet at the FCC.”
Rosenworcel pointed to 550 megahertz in the 12.7-13.25 GHz band. The commission would “be able to proceed to auction on that relatively quickly” if given the go ahead, she said.
The commission’s authority to auction spectrum expired for the first time in March after Congress failed to extend it. Auction authority lets the commission auction off and issue licenses allowing the use of certain electromagnetic frequency bands for wireless communication.
Repeated pushes to restore the ability, first handed to the commission in 1996, have stalled in the face of gridlock on Capitol Hill.
Opening up spectrum is becoming more necessary as emerging technologies and expanding networks compete for finite airwaves. The Joe Biden administration unveiled a plan this month to begin two-year studies of almost 2,800 MHz of government spectrum for potential commercial use.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said that’s not fast enough. “I would have had the spectrum plan actually free up more than zero megahertz of spectrum,” he said.
Rosenworcel said the FCC was in talks with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency that wrote up the plan, during the drafting process. When asked if the NTIA followed her recommendations, she said she would “like everyone to move faster and have a bigger pipeline in general.”
Commissioners expressed support for a House bill that would give the FCC temporary authority to issue the licenses it already auctioned off for 5G networks in the 2.5 GHz band. An identical bill passed the Senate in September.
T-Mobile took home more than 85 percent of the 8,000 total licenses in the band for $304 million, but the company and other winners cannot legally use their spectrum until the FCC issues the licenses.
Affordable Connectivity Program
Also at the top of commissioners’ minds was the Affordable Connectivity Program. Set up with $14 billion from the Infrastructure Act, the program provides a monthly internet subsidy for 22 million low-income households.
The program is expected to run out of money in April 2024.
“We have come so far, we can’t go back,” Rosenworcel said. “We need Congress to continue to fund this program. If it does not, in April of next year we’ll have to unplug households.”
The Biden administration asked Congress in October for $6 billion in the upcoming appropriations bill to keep the ACP afloat through December 2024. The government has been funded since September by stop-gap measures, with House Republicans ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, over his unwillingness to cut spending and making similar demands of his replacement.
A coalition of 26 governors joined the chorus of calls to extend the program on November 16. Lawmakers, activists, and broadband companies have been sounding the alarm on the program’s expiration for months as the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment effort gets underway. Without the subsidy, experts have said, households could be unable to access the new infrastructure built by BEAD.
Representative Yvette Clarke, D-NY, said of the ACP shortfall that she is “looking forward to introducing legislation on that very subject before Congress concludes its work for the year.”
