FCC and State AGs on Cybersecurity, FCC Approves Starlink, Verizon and Zebra on 5G

December 7, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with four states with the hopes of improving data privacy and cybersecurity protection.

These state attorneys general will work with the FCC to share “expertise, resources and coordinated efforts,” to better their ability to protect consumers and to take on cyber and data-related investigations.

During investigations, there will be a mutual exchange of resources and information to execute enforcement, with the two entities working together to source records, interview individuals, go through complaints and review bad actors, read a press release.

The partnership is part of the FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force and a broader initiative to strengthen ties between the FCC and federal actors to tackle enforcement of privacy, data protection and cybersecurity.

“I am thankful to these four partners for prioritizing interagency cooperation, and we welcome other state leaders to join us in this effort to ensure we work together to protect consumers and their data,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

FCC partially grants deployment of Starlink satellites

The FCC announced in an order Friday that it has partially granted SpaceX the ability to deploy and operate a group of nearly 30,000 satellites.

The FCC has granted SpaceX the authority to deploy up to 7,500 satellites, but is deferring SpaceX’s request to use E-band frequencies and tracking beacons, which refer to methods of space-to-ground communication.

SpaceX initially filed a request to deploy its first-generation Starlink system in 2018, which was granted, and submitted an application to deploy a group of second-generation Starlink satellites in 2020, which received pushback.

The FCC noted in its order that it believes partially granting the SpaceX Starlink second-generation application would serve the public interest. It added that this will allow the satellite company to work toward improving broadband in unserved and underserved regions across the country.

Verizon to partner with Zebra Technologies

Verizon announced Wednesday it will be partnering with digital solution company Zebra Technologies to release a mobile device and software package designed to better customer’s experience with the 5G network.

Zebra will be providing a fleet of technology, such as tablets and mobile computers, which will include the company’s Zebra Mobility DNA software, tailoring the package toward customers who work in industries like transportation, logistics as well as manufacturing, read a press release.

Those devices will be certified to work with Verizon’s 5G private networks, which will provide users with more network capacity to work with, alongside secure voice communication, the press release added.

“Partnering directly with Zebra Technologies accelerates the timeline from adoption to implementation, giving critical days or weeks back to businesses that can get caught up in protracted cycles of getting operations up and running,” said Verizon’s Vice President of Business Products Steve Szabo.

“Zebra is committed to integrating 5G across the company’s entire portfolio, giving our customers more flexibility for their wireless and mobility needs,” said Zebra Technologies Senior Vice President Julie Johnson.