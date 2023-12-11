Funding
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
The company was one of the biggest to default on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction.
WASHINGTON, December 11, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released a proposal for a $21.7 million fine against LTD Broadband for defaulting on its bid in the commission’s broadband subsidy program.
LTD was the biggest winner in the 2020 Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction, coming away with more than $1.3 billion in planned support over 10 years. Broadband providers competed with bids to serve unconnected areas using the least government money.
In August 2022 the FCC nixed LTD’s award, declaring it to be in default. LTD, now called GigFire, had failed to meet eligibility requirements in several states it was supposed to serve and, the commission decided, was ultimately unlikely to be capable of getting high-speed internet to the 528,088 homes and businesses to which it had committed.
LTD was not alone. It’s estimated that over $2.8 billion of the $9.2 billion awarded has since gone into default. The commission was criticized at the time for choosing bids from companies that exaggerated their capability and only vetting applicants more closely after the auction.
That’s what happened in the case of LTD – the commission found it to be in default after reviewing a longer application from the company. On the same day the proposed fine was adopted, the FCC denied LTD’s appeal of the default decision, reaffirming its position that the company could not meet its obligations under the program.
By defaulting on its bid, the commission said in a statement announcing the fine, LTD “hindered the disbursement of funds that could have otherwise been expended for the advancement of broadband access across primarily rural areas in the United States.”
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the company’s CEO Corey Hauer is considering further options, including “taking the FCC to court.” Hauer did not respond to a request for comment.
Other major defaults include SpaceX and Starry, who lost out on $886 million and $269 million respectively. The two companies were slated to serve more than 700,000 rural homes and businesses.
LTD’s penalty is the largest to date – the commission has proposed another $13 million in total fines against 95 other defaulting RDOF bidders. That includes a $732,000 fine against Etheric Communications announced alongside LTD.
RDOF was originally budgeted for $20.4 billion, but it’s not clear when or if the remaining money will be awarded.
Broadband's Impact
Treasury Approves $22.5M Funding for Broadband Healthcare in Washington, D.C.
The Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center will be able to serve an extra 10,000 residents with telehealth.
December 11, 2023 – The Treasury Department on Monday approved $22.5 million in funding from the Capital Projects Fund in part to provide connectivity to a community facility in Washington, D.C.
The funding is designated for the expansion of Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center, a multi-purpose community facility known for providing essential healthcare services to underserved communities, particularly the LGBTQ community.
The expanded center will also offer public access to computer terminals and high-speed wireless broadband across the premises, according to a press release. It is also expected to enhance healthcare accessibility for residents, offering both telehealth and in-person visits. In particular, it will establish 63 examination, therapy, and consultation rooms, facilitating the expansion of telemedicine services.
“Connecting workers and families to training, education, and health care services is central to expanding economic opportunity and prosperity in communities across the country,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a press release. “The expansion of Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center, financed in part by the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, shows how the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments are building projects needed to expand access to critical health and educational services.”
Additionally, a portion of this investment will facilitate the construction of two versatile community spaces that will support community health and wellness initiatives. The aim is to accommodate an estimated 10,000 new patients by 2025, supplementing the current service of 5,000 patients.
Within the community space, there are plans to host resume building and interview skills workshops, along with educational and training programs tailored for local residents.
The CPF allocates $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and tribal governments, aiming to support essential capital projects. These initiatives aim to expand economic prospects and bridge the gap in internet access within underserved communities.
Funding
House Democrat Introduces Bill to Add Local Parks to E-Rate Program
The Technology in the Parks Act would also put parks in line for used computers and equipment from federal agencies.
WASHINGTON, December 1, 2023 – A House Democrat announced on Friday a bill that would fund broadband internet and devices for public parks.
The Technology in the Parks Act would expand the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program to include local parks. That program currently provides approximately $4 billion in yearly broadband subsidies for schools and libraries through the FCC’s Universal Service Fund. Adding public parks would allow them to request government money toward the cost of internet each month.
The move is “crucial to bringing broadband access to these community spaces,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Illinois, in a statement.
In an effort to provide devices on the subsidized connection, the bill would also put parks in the U.S. General Services Administration’s Computers for Learning program. That would give parks access to computer equipment no longer being used by federal agencies.
The bill would also tap the Department of Labor to implement a grant program for “technology training programs” in local parks.
Similar programs aimed at helping people navigate and participate in online spaces are drawing funds from other federal agencies. The Commerce Department’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion program makes room for states to fund digital literacy trainings, and its $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act programs are targeted at such efforts.
Reps. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, and Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, introduced a similar bill on November 29 that would expand broadband in national parks managed by the federal government.
Funding
North Carolina Releases Final Guidance on $100 Million Pole Replacement Program
Providers may receive up to $10,000 for each utility pole they replace in unserved areas.
WASHINGTON, November 27, 2023 – North Carolina’s broadband office released on Monday final guidance for its $100 million pole replacement program.
The program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will reimburse broadband providers for utility pole replacement costs. Expanding networks can involve attaching equipment to those utility poles. When a pole needs to be replaced to accommodate more equipment, pole owners typically pass the cost on to attachers.
Telecommunications companies have cited this extra cost as a barrier to quick broadband deployments, something utility companies dispute. The two industries have been in conflict on the issue for years, with both continuing to push the FCC to weigh in on a cost sharing regime.
North Carolina’s plan is an effort to smooth over the issue for future broadband expansion efforts, Nate Denny, the state department of information technology’s deputy secretary for broadband and digital equity, said in a statement.
“It addresses a significant barrier to closing the digital divide in remote parts of our state,” he said.
Under the program, broadband providers can apply for 50 percent of the replacement cost for each pole replaced, up to $10,000 per pole. Pole replacement costs in unserved areas after June 1, 2021 are eligible for reimbursement.
The program will kick off in February 2024 and accept applications from qualified providers.
The FCC has authority in 26 states over the terms of agreements between investor-owned utilities and telecom companies, which does not include publicly owned utilities or broadband providers that solely provide internet. The agency is set to vote on updated pole attachment rules at its December meeting.
