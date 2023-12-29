Funding
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
The low-income internet subsidy could run out of funding as early as April 2024.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel again called for Congress to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program.
In a year in review note published Friday, Rosenworcel touted the FCC’s efforts to promote the ACP, which provides a $30 monthly internet discount to low-income households. She noted the more than $77 million in ACP outreach grants – money for organizations to advertise the program and get eligible households enrolled – the Commission awarded in 2023 and the 7 million new households that signed up for the program, bringing the total to more than 22 million.
“But our progress here cannot slow down – we need help from Congress to keep this groundbreaking program going,” she wrote.
The ACP was set up with a $14.6 billion allocation from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act. About $3.6 billion of that remains, according to a monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance. Rosenworcel testified to the Senate in September that the Commission expects that money to dry up as early as April 2024.
Republican leaders on the House and Senate commerce committees expressed some skepticism about the program in a December 18 letter to Rosenworcel, calling the ACP “wasteful” because many enrolled low-income households were able to subscribe to broadband before receiving the subsidy. The FCC’s estimates put the number at 78 to 80, Rosenworcel testified at a November House oversight hearing, but she noted the figures are not exact, as providers are not required to collect that information when someone enrolls.
President Joe Biden asked Congress in October for $6 billion to keep the fund afloat through 2024. Bipartisan groups of lawmakers and broadband industry groups have also pushed for Congress to refund the program, saying it will be an important tool for closing the digital divide and ensuring low-income subscribers stay online.
Providers who build new infrastructure with money from the Infrastructure Act’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will be required to participate in the ACP, which experts have said would help stabilize revenue for ISPs who build in the hard-to-serve areas targeted by BEAD.
Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-New York, hinted at introducing a bill before the new year to address the impending ACP shortfall during the FCC oversight hearing, but the legislation has not yet materialized.
NTIA Issues Clarifying Policy Notice on BEAD Uniform Guidance
The agency is adjusting the federal government’s grant rules for the program.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Thursday released a notice clarifying how it will apply the federal government’s grant management framework to its $42.5 billion broadband expansion program.
The NTIA sought comment on how to modify the framework, known as the Uniform Guidance, this summer after hearing from stakeholders that some provisions might harm participants in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, agency Deputy Chief Counsel Sean Conway said in a statement.
The agency said state broadband offices and internet providers repeatedly asked in those comments for Uniform Guidance adjustments that would bring BEAD in line with other federal broadband funding efforts managed by the Treasury Department. The Capital Projects Fund and Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund are already being used in part to deploy broadband infrastructure, and aligning the program would make it easier for states to administer BEAD.
The policy notice makes four updates to BEAD guidance to do so. The changes apply to awards for infrastructure projects, defined as those in which more than 50 percent of the total project cost are necessitated by infrastructure deployment.
Program income
Broadband providers will be able to use income from BEAD-funded infrastructure “without restriction,” meaning they can keep subscriber revenue as profit. That, the policy notice says, is designed to “address a core problem for which the BEAD Program was created to solve, namely, the lack of a sustainable business case to expand and improve broadband services to unserved and underserved areas.”
Fixed amount awards
States and territories will be able to fund new infrastructure projects with fixed amount awards. That is generally not allowed in programs that require cost sharing or matching funds, which BEAD does, or for awards exceeding $250,000.
But the Uniform Guidance allows for fixed amount awards if projects have “measurable goals and objectives” and adequate data is available for a “reasonable estimate of actual cost,” the policy notice says. The NTIA reasons BEAD rules will result in grant applications meeting both of these requirements and is allowing fixed amount awards for the program regardless of the value of the award and without further approval from the agency.
The waiver is contingent on states and territories making an effort to monitor the reasonableness of project costs, the policy notice notes.
Permissionless upgrades
Broadband providers will be able to upgrade equipment in BEAD-funded networks without getting approval from the NTIA.
Ten-year Federal Interest period
BEAD-funded infrastructure will be subject to a ten-year Federal Interest period starting when a given project is completed, meaning equipment “acquired or improved” with BEAD funds will for that time be “held in trust for the beneficiaries of the BEAD Program,” according to the policy notice.
One key difference
The NTIA highlighted in its statement a notable difference between its Uniform Guidance policy and the Treasury Department’s: states and territories will still be required to structure their agreements with broadband providers as “subgrants” under BEAD.
If the agreements were structured as contracts, for example, a smaller set of Uniform Guidance provisions would apply, the agency said.
“Ultimately, this approach will further the goal of ensuring everyone in America has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service,” the NTIA said in its statement.
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
All 56 states and territories have released for comment their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment proposals.
December 26, 2023 – The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s landmark $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort was front and center in the broadband world in 2023.
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program got closer to breaking ground as maps were finalized, allocations were made, and states got to work drafting and refining their proposals for implementing the program.
- On the Fifth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
Mapping was a central concern early in the year, as states pushed the Federal Communications Commission for more time to contest its coverage data. The commission had released the initial version of its broadband map in November 2022, and the updated version would be used by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to determine relative need among states and territories and make final BEAD allocations.
The commission ultimately held to its January 13 deadline and unveiled the second version of its map in May.
Based on the data in that map, the NTIA made its BEAD allocations the next month. Texas saw the largest, at over $3.3 billion, with California taking home $1.8 billion. Missouri, Michigan, and North Carolina each received more than $1.5 billion and 14 other states were slated to get more than $1 billion to fund new broadband infrastructure.
All plans are due by December 27
That kicked off the planning phase. States have to get their proposals for administering BEAD funds approved by the NTIA. Those plans are due December 27, but some states have got theirs in early, with Louisiana and Virginia leading the pack.
As states worked to get their proposals together, the NTIA issued two important waivers for the BEAD program: one for the Infrastructure Act’s Buy America requirements and one for the original BEAD financing requirements.
The Build America, Buy America, or BABA, provision of the Infrastructure Act requires federally funded projects to spend 55 percent of their component costs with American suppliers and to manufacture materials in the United States.
That raised flags among the broadband industry, as deploying the fiber-optic cable favored by BEAD involves equipment full of semiconductors only manufactured at scale in Southeast Asia.
The NTIA released in August a proposed waiver for BEAD participants, releasing them from BABA requirements for all electronics and from the 55 percent component cost requirement for certain pieces of fiber equipment.
The waiver gives potential BEAD participants more breathing room and makes meeting BABA requirements feasible, Nokia’s Vice President of Broadband Policy Lori Adams said at a Broadband Breakfast event. The company announced a major manufacturing plant in Wisconsin for the fiber equipment that still needs to be American-made under the waiver, which it plans to get operational in 2024.
Alan Davidson, the agency’s administrator, testified at a December House oversight hearing that the finalized waiver will be coming in “weeks, not months.”
Changes to the Letter of Credit requirements
The NTIA also issued in November a waiver to its letter of credit requirements. The agency’s original rules had mandated that BEAD grant recipients get a letter of credit from an accredited bank for 25 percent of total project costs. That involves putting up an equal amount of cash as collateral, which advocates and broadband providers warned was too restrictive and would prevent small companies from participating.
After months of pressure, the NTIA listened. Its November waiver opens the door for states to use a variety of other means to ensure the financial viability of projects, including performance bonds, which providers only pay out if the project fails, and completion milestones to lower the LOC as infrastructure is deployed and free up more money.
The first – and so far the only – state to have its full BEAD proposal approved by the agency was Louisiana. The NTIA greenlighted the first volume of the proposal, which outlines plans to accept and process challenges to government broadband coverage data, in September and approved the second volume, which details the state’s plan to award grants under the program, on December 15.
That gives the state one year to accept grant applications and make their selections before submitting a final proposal to the agency.
Two others, Virginia and Kansas, have received approval on their volume ones, allowing them to follow Louisiana’s lead and start accepting broadband data challenges.
Several others have submitted their plans and are awaiting approval. Just as with the proposal process, they will likely be looking to Louisiana for lessons on implementing the BEAD program.
South Carolina Announces $112 Million in Capital Project Funds Grants
The 17 projects are slated to get broadband to more than 16,000 homes and businesses.
WASHINGTON, December 19, 2023 – South Carolina awarded on Monday $112 million in broadband expansion grants.
The awards will fund 17 projects slated to get broadband to more than 16,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025.
The money comes from the Treasury Department’s $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, a pandemic response that provides states money for expanding broadband infrastructure and other projects. About $9 billion of that has been awarded to states so far.
CPF rules require new infrastructure funded by the program to deliver speeds of at least 100 * 100 Megabits per second (Mbps).
“We are incredibly excited about this first phase of CPF investments in South Carolina,” Jim Stritzinger, director of the state’s broadband office, said in a statement. “With these investments, ISPs are now penetrating hard-to-reach areas from the Lowcountry to the Upstate, and lives are changing by the day.”
He said South Carolina is planning to award the rest of its $185 million CPF allotment sometime in early 2024.
This round of funding went to eight local service providers, which are set to put $50 million of their own capital toward the projects.
In addition to funding infrastructure, states can also use CPF funds for improving community centers and other projects that improve access to online work, education, and healthcare.
