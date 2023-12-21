Expert Opinion
John Cinicolo: Mobile Technology Evolution in 2023 and Expectations in 2024
5G enhancements have been a primary focus this past year.
The year 2023 has continued to be a significant one for mobile network evolution. Mobile Network Operators invested in 5G upgrades over the recent years and are at a point where they are reevaluating their next steps based on current return on investment.
Investments for the latest 5G infrastructure have yet to show a significant revenue increase. In fact, subscriber traffic has continued to grow while service plan pricing has remained relatively flat. MNOs realize that further network investment must focus on cost savings and new revenue streams.
Nonetheless 5G enhancements have been a primary focus this past year. New 5G radio frequency bands, like C-Band, were implemented in high traffic venues where its increased bandwidth improved performance. Yet the deployment strategy of higher mmWave frequencies varied across the MNOs. While mmWave supports high data rates and low latency, its propagation characteristics limit its coverage area which requires careful planning and consideration by MNOs.
One application where mmWave has been quite successful is for Fixed Wireless Access services as an alternative to wired broadband. With the use of advanced 5G antenna technology such as Massive MIMO, and a relatively clear line-of-site between towers and FWA users, the distance limitations can be minimized while delivering high performance broadband service. Since the last mile connection is delivered wirelessly, the cost per customer is reduced and the service price can be highly competitive.
Next-generation core network architecture
We are also seeing a ramp in the deployment of the next generation 5G core network architecture. Originally 5G was deployed in a Non-Stand-Alone architecture that allowed MNOs to deploy their 5G RAN as an overly of the existing 4G network, whereby 5G devices depend on 4G signaling and core network to establish a connection.
Moving to 5G stand alone, which is based on cloud-native principles, provides an inherent service-based architecture that supports full end-to-end 5G capabilities including advanced mobile core functionality that opens the door for new services and higher performance. While 5G SA deployment in the US started before 2023, this year has seen continual growth.
A major benefit of the 5G stand alone mobile core is the implementation of advanced functionality including network slicing, Voice over New Radio and time-critical communication. It allows MNOs to create separate network layers for customized capacity, latency, and performance to address specific applications or user requirements. This provides a platform for new edge services based on customer groups, and new revenue streams.
Another key benefit of 5G stand alone is the ability to separate and virtualize the various functions of the mobile network. For example, RAN functions can be moved to optimal locations within the network running on standardized information technology servers or in a hosted cloud.
This architecture allows MNOs to reduce hardware costs compared to traditional network infrastructure options and implement software-based RAN functionality that efficiently scales with traffic needs. The next step is leveraging 5G SA network principles along with Open RAN capabilities as we move into 2024.
Open RAN likely to accelerate in 2024
O-RAN elevates this optimization further by allowing elements from different vendors to interoperate based on the defined standards. This gives MNOs significant flexibility and cost savings through a more competitive and scalable approach.
While there are operational challenges, these challenges can be overcome with careful interoperability testing and verification. One example of this strategy is the recent announcement by AT&T to invest significantly in O-RAN implementation starting in 2024.
Indoor users also benefit from these network architectural advances. DAS solutions have begun to evolve to an O-RAN architecture that simplifies its connectivity to the MNO core network with included baseband functionality. This eliminates the need for a separate and costly BTS signal source traditionally deployed by each of the MNOs.
When an inbuilding O-RAN solution is approved for use by the MNO it can be deployed and managed by the inbuilding solution provider, thereby reducing MNO capital expenditure and operational expenditures while delivering dedicated capacity to the venue. Furthermore, this architecture supports the centralization of RAN functions that can optimize connectivity between the MNO network and multiple venues.
Finally, this architecture further simplifies the integration of neutral host and private network services where 5G SA network slicing and edge services support the ability to offer value-added custom applications to the building owners, tenants, and guests, on top of neutral host service.
While private network solutions have been deployed for quite some time, they primarily serve the internal venue users. Addressing the needs of both private and public mobile users on those solutions has been a challenge due to factors driven by MNO requirements. Fresh solutions have already emerged that solve this challenge with the O-RAN and 5G architectural advances.
These new solutions optimize the coexistence of MNO neutral host and private services on the same scalable platform with improved economics. With the network densification and cost benefits of this approach, it is expected to be an area of growth in the coming year.
John Cinicolo leads Tillman Digital Cities’ Technical Operations function including solution architecture, technology strategy, program execution and technical services. He has more than 35 years of experience building mobile technology business around the world in leadership roles with network infrastructure provides and entrepreneurial startups. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Emma Gautier: Broadband Labels Help Transparent Providers Show Off Their Service
‘It should be easy to understand what you are paying and what you are getting for that price.’
The Federal Communication Commission recently published rules for its broadband nutrition label provides a partial victory for Internet subscribers and a potential marketing advantage for fiber providers – but may pose a challenge for wireless Internet service providers.
Though the new rules were finalized in October, Internet Service Providers have until April 10, 2024 to publish their broadband labels, though providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines have until October 10, 2024.
Just like the label on the back of packaged food in grocery stores helps shoppers understand the nutritional value of the food they are buying, the broadband label requires ISPs to disclose their broadband pricing and service information (at the point of sale) to help potential subscribers make informed decisions about the service they are signing up to get.
Transparency on Display
Though the label is just another red-tape requirement for some providers, others see it as an opportunity to show off the quality of their services.
Google Fiber, for example, published via social media and its blog a preliminary version of its own broadband consumer label, just days after the final rule was published, and six months before its deadline.
In a post titled “Is your internet high fiber?,” Ariane Schaffer, the company’s Government Affairs & Public Policy Manager, wrote about how the broadband nutrition labels are “a great idea,” adding “we didn’t think that Google Fiber customers should have to wait for that clarity. As of today, GFiber is launching nutrition labels for our residential 1 Gig, 2 Gig, 5 Gig, and 8 Gig products — some of the first to roll out anywhere.”
Schaffer told ILSR, “we think that transparency is the right thing for the customer. It should be easy to understand what you are paying and what you are getting for that price.”
The label helps Google show off its consistent speeds and straightforward pricing structure, especially when compared with large monopoly providers known for making it difficult, if not impossible, for subscribers to figure out exactly how much they can expect to pay month-to-month.
Planet Networks, an ISP serving just over 6,000 subscribers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, didn’t wait until the final requirements were published to get their label over a year ago. The ISP posted the label on social media in addition to publishing it at the point of sale, the minimum requirement.
Planet Networks CEO Robert Boyle told ILSR that putting the label together was simple:
“We don’t play games with pricing and we overprovision everything to ensure customers always get what they are paying for.”
He believes Planet Network’s straightforward and honest pricing, exhibited on the label, gives the provider a market advantage, which is why the company shared it on its social media platforms. “I think greater transparency is going to help us compete against the cable company when they advertise one price, but actually bill significantly more after all their made up fees that they disguise as government taxes and surcharges,” Boyle said. “There is no sales tax nor other government taxes in any jurisdiction where we do business.”
Boyle also mentioned that Planet Networks would eventually publish the label on monthly bills – something advocates fought hard for but that didn’t make it into the final ruling.
A Challenge for WISPs
While the label is a great opportunity for fiber providers to show off their speeds, some wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) are concerned that meeting the requirements will be more difficult for them. WISPs with straightforward and transparent pricing structures shouldn’t have an issue when it comes to reporting cost of service. The challenge is reporting performance metrics.
Matt Larson, CEO of Vistabeam, a wireless provider serving over 8,500 subscribers across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, & Wyoming, told ILSR that “it’s almost impossible to put out performance metrics that will be consistent across the board because network conditions change constantly.” Speed and latency, he said, vary greatly depending on what time of day it is and how much traffic there is.
Larson worries that the label will create unrealistic expectations by incentivizing providers to overstate their services. He also emphasized that it leaves out other important information that could help potential subscribers make decisions, such as the level of competition in a given area, what kind of company is offering the service, and the provider’s responsiveness to service outages and billing concerns.
Bringing Transparency to Market
Ideally, no ISP would try to lure subscribers into purchasing broadband service through complex pricing structures or other deceptive sales tactics. And while the new labels may be a headache for some providers, the idea behind requiring them is rooted in enabling the transparency true free markets require, and to establish mechanisms that are in the best interest of subscribers.
Although, it should also be noted that a number of public interest groups agree the label requirements don’t go far enough, as noted by Free Press policy director Josh Stager who points out how the FCC opted not to require the label be put on the monthly bill (only at the point of sale), adding that the new rules still allow providers to hide the label from subscribers who are not aware that the label even exists.
Still, we hope to see the new labels nudge providers away from opaque pricing and sneaky deals that are actually a huge part of the reason why big cable and telecom companies are among the most hated companies in the nation.
Emma Gautier is a Researcher with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. She supports data collection and analysis within the broadband initiative. Emma recently received a BA in Women’s and Gender Studies from Carleton College, and since graduation has been working in research, advocacy, and political organizing for social and environmental justice. She is interested in the synthesis of research and on-the-ground action in communities. This piece was originally published on communitynets.org on December 19, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Expert Opinion
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
Tightening connections between network operators, asset owners, and contractors catches surprises earlier.
Wherever you look, fiber growth continues unabated. U.S. fiber broadband passings rose 13% in 2022 on top of similar growth the year before, and the Fiber Broadband Association expects federal funding programs such as BEAD, RDOF, ReConnect, and others to further boost fiber-to-the-home deployments in the next five years.
In the UK, the number of fiber lines increased by 52% in 2022 despite overall fixed-broadband growth of just 0.7%. Major operators and altnets such as Community Fibre are collectively spending billions to bring fiber connectivity to tens of millions of homes in the coming years.
Europe looks to be on track to meet ambitious targets set out by Gigabit Society 2025 and Digital Decade strategies. Similar growth is afoot in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Now it’s a matter of building out networks quickly and profitably. Two mainstream tools – geospatial information systems for mapping and design and deployment operations management systems for work management, asset management, and more – are now being integrated for that very purpose. Each has its own track record of helping network operators and contractors deploy fiber networks. But they’re better together.
Different strengths
The advantages of GIS are familiar. They help network planners, designers, and engineers visualize their networks. That informs everything from troubleshooting network-ops problems to planning for future growth. GIS may also support sales and marketing efforts by visualizing network availability to potential customers.
Deployment operations management systems are less of a household name, but critical infrastructure companies have found that these systems can shorten fiber development timelines by roughly 33% by combining program planning, project management, and fieldwork management capabilities across hundreds of simultaneous deployments.
These cloud-based systems help manage mass deployments, like FTTH and other network expansion initiatives, in a few key ways. Templates honed by the lessons of thousands of fiber jobs embody best practices across the design, build, and maintenance phases. Those templates and other tools standardize repeatable elements while enabling project-by-project variation based on equipment, accessibility, priority, staffing, material availability, and other factors. Standardization and repeatability in turn drive improvements to forecasts and overall data quality, helping managers make better data-driven decisions such as scheduling crews and allocating resources. Mobile apps bring field crews and subcontractors into the fold. Dashboards and reports tap into data in real time, keeping everyone from top management to field crews on the same page.
So, what does integrating GIS and deployment operations management systems bring to fiber deployment? Think of GIS as a common language between network planners, engineers, project managers, and construction crews in the field, as well as developers, network operators, asset owners, and contractors. But the various players all speak different dialects of that common language, and you end up with “lost in translation” issues. Handoffs get muffed; traceability suffers; faulty or incomplete fieldwork leads to additional truck rolls.
Those problems affect a project’s entire lifecycle. Combining deployment forecasting with geospatial data tightens the connections between planning, design, engineering, and construction to increase accuracy and efficiency, speed fiber deployment, and cut costs while accelerating time to revenue. Let’s drill down a bit.
Planning and design
Consider the BEAD program. Yes, there’s U.S. government money available for fiber. But you still need a viable commercial model, and some towns and neighborhoods present better business cases than others, particularly in rural areas. GIS provides a great common language to drive fiber-network planning at a high level. But ultimately, you need on-the-ground (and under-the-ground) details to understand the true cost per home passed, the number of homes you’ll actually pass (buried impediments, for example, can trim back a GIS map-based estimate), and the take rate among the homes you do pass, among other variables.
Those estimates will sharpen as you run fiber in a given neighborhood, and those lessons, when fed back into the GIS maps quickly, inform the next phase of planning and design. Historically, jobsite-based revisions have taken weeks or longer to find their way back into GIS maps. By integrating GIS with deployment operations management, you enable the creation, through new GIS layers, of as-built drawings more or less as you build. That knowledge brings planning and execution closer together. That saves time and money down the line.
Engineering and construction
You can only design so far on a map. It falls on field crews to reconcile design with reality. Fiber imitates life: The earlier you catch a problem, the easier and cheaper the solution will be. The fielding process that can precede a fiber run, in which an engineer walks the design and notes inevitable inconsistencies, is too often a missed opportunity in fiber development. There just hasn’t been a good way to update GIS maps and associated designs fast enough to make a difference for construction teams. So the design-and-engineering deliverables stray from ground truth and the construction team – and, by extension, all stakeholders – pay the price as surprises mount.
With GIS integrated into deployment operations management, fielding can quickly feed back into GIS maps and higher-quality, easier-to-build designs. And the surprises the construction teams do unearth get fed back into those designs quickly.
Bottom-line impact
The faster you finish a neighborhood, the faster it’s lit and the faster you can sell to and activate subscribers. The precision and visibility you gain from integrated GIS-deployment operations management helps sales and marketing approach customers based on actual service availability, typically weeks earlier than usual.
That’s found money for operators. Contractors also benefit from faster completion times: they often use debt to float their business, and getting paid faster is increasingly crucial in a high-interest-rate environment.
Integrating GIS mapping with deployment operations management systems connects engineers, construction crews, subcontractors, local municipalities, and other stakeholders into one secure, collaborative tool. It improves design and engineering accuracy and creates feedback loops fostering continuous improvement, thereby smoothing future deployments.
That benefits everyone down the line, from those planning and scheduling work to those pitching high-speed data service to the right customers, sooner. The result is faster, more efficient, and more profitable fiber network growth that benefits everyone involved in serving the world’s insatiable appetite for high-speed data.
As director of telecom industry products at Sitetracker, Brant Carter helps wireless operators use recent infrastructure budgets to expand broadband in rural and underserved areas. Sitetracker is the deployment operations management platform of choice for most of the world’s largest wireless, telecom and tower operators. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Expert Opinion
Ed Lopez: Internet for All Won’t Happen Without Real Pole Access Reform from the FCC
As states rush to outline their BEAD spending plans, time is of the essence.
To help close the nation’s digital divide, Washington lawmakers passed the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. But even with this massive influx of funding, needless barriers to broadband expansion continue to hinder what should be a historic opportunity to achieve “Internet for All.” The Federal Communications Commission is well-positioned to remove these barriers.
As states rush to outline their BEAD spending plans, time is of the essence. In an extensive economic study, economist Patricia D. Kravtin and I estimate that each month of delayed broadband expansion costs Americans between $491 million to $1.86 billion in foregone economic gains. The FCC can help connect all Americans by taking explicit action now.
Broadband providers need practical and fair access to utility poles, otherwise cost-effective and speedy deployment of broadband infrastructure will not happen. But deployment is delayed when certain pole owners inhibit or outright prevent pole attachments. The problem is that most communities have a single network of utility poles, and in rural areas it can take up to 10 poles to connect just one household or business.
This economic reality creates a concentration of power in pole owners, and offsetting that is partly why utilities are regulated in various ways. When it comes to pole attachments, however, existing rules leave scope for pole owners to partake in opportunistic behavior that harms currently unserved communities.
It is already complex and costly to extend broadband infrastructure through our country’s diverse, largely rural terrains, including the tough Appalachian granite beneath where I live in Western North Carolina. Too often, pole owners compound the problem by imposing harmful delays and passing their own costs onto attachers.
In rural areas, “make-ready” and pole replacement costs can comprise up to one-third of total broadband buildout costs. Broadband deployment is also delayed by time-consuming pole attachment applications, slow and uncertain timelines, and arbitrary restrictions that sometimes set aside standard construction procedures.
Broadband providers remain willing to pay their fair share of pole attachment and replacement costs. And utilities should be fully compensated for the costs of accommodating attachment requests—their rate-payers deserve nothing less. But economically infeasible costs and delays mean that broadband providers cannot utilize government funds to connect unserved communities as intended. This only keeps those communities stuck on the wrong side of the digital divide.
The FCC has the opportunity to take meaningful action that addresses these excessive costs and needless delays so providers can maximize the use of federal broadband funds. Although the FCC opened a proceeding three years ago to remove pole attachment barriers, the Commission only recently released draft guidance.
Based on my research, in the 40 months FCC has waited, Americans have lost tens of billions worth of foregone economic gains. Elected officials like West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito have rightfully urged the FCC to delay no longer on meaningful reform.
Specific FCC guidance should call for clearly defined pole attachment application standards with enforceable timelines for projects of all sizes. Guidance should also provide for efficient and fair cost allocations between pole owners and broadband providers. Ideally, new “cost causation” rules would also clarify the incremental costs of attachment versus the utility’s internal facilities and upgrade costs.
Washington’s unprecedented public investment in broadband expansion deserves a shot. Real pole access reform from the FCC would remove barriers that have stymied universal connectivity for years.
Dr. Edward J. Lopez is Professor of Economics and Truist Distinguished Professor of Capitalism at Western Carolina University. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
