Broadband Updates
Kansas Begins BEAD Challenge Process
The state is processing claims of incorrect broadband data ahead of funding infrastructure with its $451 million allocation.
WASHINGTON, December 18, 2023 – Kansas kicked off its BEAD challenge process on Friday, becoming the third state in the nation to start refining broadband coverage data for the program.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program allocates $42.5 billion among states and territories to fund broadband infrastructure in areas that lack adequate connectivity. Both are in the process of refining and submitting initial proposals for implementing the program, due to the Commerce Department by December 27.
The state’s challenge process can begin because the Commerce Department approved the first volume of its proposal, which details how Kansas will accept and process claims of incorrect broadband coverage data before funding projects with its $451 million BEAD allocation. Louisiana and Virginia received their approvals earlier this fall.
That’s a mandatory first step states and territories must take before awarding grants under the program. The Federal Communications Commission’s coverage map, which has an ongoing challenge process of its own, was used to determine relative need and allocate program funds, but is not considered accurate enough to determine which individual homes and businesses lack broadband.
Like all other states, Kansas adopted a model challenge process from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce agency tasked with handling BEAD.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location is inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
That evidence can broadly come in the form of provider documents or communications with information on service and equipment or, in the case of latency, speed tests showing an excessive delay in network communications.
Kansas is making some changes to that baseline procedure with optional provisions the NTIA laid out. The state is marking all locations served only by copper DSL as “underserved,” and thus eligible to get BEAD-funded infrastructure, in an effort to phase out older technology for the fiber cable favored by BEAD. More than 30 states are planning on doing the same, according to their draft proposals.
The state is also allowing area challenges and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. These two options also proved popular among states, with only 7 opting out.
Eligible organizations will be able to submit challenges to the Kansas Office of Broadband Development until January 14. The full process is slated to wrap up in February, with a 14 day window for providers to rebut challenges and a 30 window for the state to review evidence and make a final determination.
With the challenge process done, Kansas will be able to begin selecting BEAD subgrantees after volume two of its initial proposal is approved by the NTIA.
Broadband Updates
In a First, Louisiana Receives NTIA Approval of Both BEAD Initial Proposals
‘Louisiana is taking a major step’ forward on internet access, said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2023 – Louisiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to have volume two of its broadband grant proposal approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
States are required to submit in two volumes initial proposals for administering their portion of the $42.5 billion allocated under the NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. The two volumes are due December 27.
Louisiana was also the first state to have volume one of its proposal approved. That document outlines how the state plans to accept and process challenges to government data on broadband availability, an effort to get as accurate a picture as possible of which homes and businesses in the states lack adequate internet.
The document approved on Friday details how Louisiana plans to administer grants from its $1.3 billion BEAD allocation. That process can begin after the state finishes using challenges to make its final broadband map, which the state plans to have finished by 2024.
“Louisiana is taking a major step toward ensuring that no one in the state is held back by a lack of Internet access,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
Per BEAD rules, Louisiana will now have one year to determine its subgrantees under the program. The state is planning to accept two rounds of applications in that window, according to the approved proposal, with a total timeline of about 7 months from notifying the public to final selection.
Louisiana’s broadband office is expecting its allocation to be enough to get fiber-optic cable, the fastest, most future-proof technology available, to all of the state’s locations without high-speed broadband. The office will allow grant applications using less expensive technologies – even those deemed unreliable by BEAD rules – in an effort to secure commitments for every eligible location in the state.
Applicants that bury their fiber will be favored by the state because of the added resiliency in the event of flooding, a major concern in the flood-prone state. Providers that win grants to deploy wireless towers will also be subject to resiliency requirements like steel reinforcements and backup power sources.
The state is planning to use the money left over after funding infrastructure to increase adoption. Part of that will be spinning up a state-run internet subsidy for low-income households. That subsidy is set to work in tandem with Congress’s Affordable Connectivity Program, but would also provide a safety net in the event the ACP is not refunded.
Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of the state’s broadband office, said in a statement he and his team feel a sense of urgency in getting BEAD right and spending the state’s $1.3 billion effectively.
“It is this sense of urgency that has made us successful in understanding what people need, which is vital to writing good policy and getting our plans approved,” he said.
Broadband Updates
Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volume Two
The state may request a waiver to make RDOF areas eligible for BEAD.
Florida released a draft volume two of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on November 22.
It was the last in a wave of states and territories that began seeking public comment on their drafts in recent weeks, an effort to close the mandatory 30-day public comment period before the December 27 submission deadline. All 56 have now done so.
States will submit their proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency tapped to oversee the program. The proposals come in two volumes: volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
The state released a draft volume one of its proposal on November 15.
Florida estimates it will have $200 million of its $1.16 billion BEAD allocation remaining after funding infrastructure projects. The state is planning to start awarding that money to workforce development projects at the same time as infrastructure builds.
Without an effort to train and hire more people, Florida’s proposal said, there will not be enough workers in the state with the necessary skills to complete those projects. The telecommunications industry as a whole is facing a workforce shortage, and Florida is planning to fund training and outreach efforts to address the shortfall.
The state said it may be requesting a waiver from the NTIA to make some Federal Communications Commission subsidy areas open to BEAD funds, citing “growing local and national concern over the economic viability of some RDOF awards coming to fruition.” Alabama has requested such a waiver.
The FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund awarded over $9 billion to expand broadband networks to unserved areas in 2020, over $2.8 billion of which has since gone into default.
Florida’s broadband office “reserves the option,” according to its volume two, to use the NTIA’s updated financing guidelines. Those updated guidelines allow for changes that tie up less cash than the original BEAD requirement, a 25 percent letter of credit from an accredited bank.
The public comment period for Florida’s volume two is open until December 22.
Broadband Updates
Massachusetts BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
The state expects “few or no” underserved households will remain by the time subgrantee selection begins.
Massachusetts released a draft of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment initial proposal on November 13.
It was part of a wave of states and territories that began seeking public comment on their drafts in recent weeks, an effort to close the mandatory 30-day public comment period before the December 27 submission deadline. All 56 have now done so.
States will submit their proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the agency tapped to oversee the program. The proposals come in two volumes: volume one details how states will ground-truth broadband coverage data, and volume two outlines states’ plans for administering grant programs with their BEAD funds.
Volume one
The state is planning to adopt the NTIA’s model challenge process to accept and adjudicate claims of incorrect broadband data. The Federal Communications Commission’s largely provider-reported coverage map was used to allocate BEAD money, but is not considered accurate enough to determine which specific locations lack broadband.
Local governments, nonprofits, and broadband providers are able to submit those challenges on behalf of consumers under the model process.
The state is electing to accept speed tests as evidence in those challenges, provided they meet certain methodological requirements.
Massachusetts is also electing to use one of the NTIA’s optional modifications to the model process. The state’s broadband office will designate all homes and businesses receiving broadband from copper telephone lines as “underserved” – and thus eligible for BEAD-funded infrastructure. The move is an effort to replace older technology with the higher speed fiber-optic cable favored by the program.
The state will administer two optional challenge types the NTIA laid out: area and MDU challenges. States are not required to use these, but most have outlined plans to do so in their initial proposals.
An area challenge is initiated if six or more locations in a census block group challenge the same technology from the same provider with sufficient evidence. The provider is then required to show evidence they provide the reported service to every location in the census block group, or the entire area will be opened up to BEAD funds.
An MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenge is triggered when three units or 10 percent of the total units in an apartment building challenge a provider’s service. It again flips the burden of proof, requiring providers to prove they give the reported service for the entire building, not just units being challenged.
Volume two
Massachusetts is planning to fund “non-deployment” projects immediately after approval of its initial proposal, rather than waiting to award infrastructure grants like most states. That’s because the state’s broadband office is “confident that the remaining coverage gaps for mass market residential and commercial service can be closed” with its $147 million in BEAD funding.
In fact, thanks to the state’s Gap Networks program, funded by the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund, there may be “few or no” BEAD-eligible locations remaining by the time subgrantee selection begins, according to the initial proposal. If necessary, Massachusetts is planning up to three rounds of funding to secure projects in eligible areas.
Non-deployment projects are those that aim to address gaps in broadband adoption in ways other than building new infrastructure, like efforts to increase affordability or improve digital literacy.
Among those projects the state is planning are state-run alternatives to the Affordable Connectivity Program, the $14 billion broadband subsidy for low-income households set to dry up in April 2024, and expanding a local partnership program that provides a variety of digital literacy and education services to more areas of the state.
For the deployment projects it does fund with BEAD, Massachusetts will be using the NTIA’s updated financing guidance, which gives states more options to ensure the financial viability of a project. Issued on November 1, the new guidance makes room for performance bonds and reimbursement milestones. Those tie up less cash than the original requirement, a letter of credit for 25 percent of the project cost.
The agency made the change after months of pushback from advocates and lawmakers, who warned small providers could be edged out by the original rules.
The public comment period for Massachusetts’s BEAD initial proposal is open until December 15.
