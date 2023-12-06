Infrastructure
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
The high cost of data transport and high latency could hinder fiber builds in rural areas.
WASHINGTON, December 6, 2023 – Federally funded broadband infrastructure in rural areas could be less effective without more internet exchange points, experts said on Tuesday.
The Joe Biden administration’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is targeted at bringing fiber-optic cable, the fastest, most future-proof technology available, to areas of the country without adequate internet access.
That program emphasizes “last mile” builds, connections to individual homes and businesses. But such connections, while necessary, are only part of the puzzle, said Tom Cox, vice president of state and government affairs at Connected Nation, a nonprofit that works with states to expand broadband access.
“If you don’t figure out a way to solve the transport issue, and if you don’t figure out a way to solve the latency issue, a lot of this BEAD money is going to be kind of all for naught,” he said at the Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit.
The transport and latency issues Cox referred to are the high cost of data transfer and higher latency for networks that are physically farther from internet exchange points, or IXPs. Those are facilities where local internet providers exchange traffic and data with the broader internet.
“We’re already talking to providers in rural areas,” he said. “And once they built out to these places, they said ‘We can’t afford it… we are taking a loss because our transport costs are so high.’”
In the United States, IXPs are typically located in larger cities where demand for traffic is already high. That’s because American exchanges are typically for-profit, as opposed to the nonprofit exchanges found in Europe, said Ben Hedges, vice president of network strategy at IXP operator Cyxtera.
Scott Brown manages a data center in Richmond, Virginia. He said after he got connected to a closer IXP in the state, “our latency to most of our destinations, about 30 milliseconds, dropped down to 3 milliseconds.”
The difference was only a few thousandths of a second, but the faster data transfer amounted to a “massive difference in quality of internet,” he said. He also saw lower transport costs than before.
There have to be enough potential users present to attract enough content providers and carriers to set up infrastructure and make a potential exchange point profitable, panelists said. That’s not always an easy condition to meet in the rural areas that will need closer IXPs to get the most out of BEAD infrastructure.
“I think that’s going to be a challenge for us as we look at closing the digital divide,” said Ron da Silva, a telecommunications consultant with Network Technologies Global.
But the increased traffic from new fiber connections could also help make new markets for data centers and exchanges points, he noted.
“The two kind of grow up together,” added Peter Cohen, the principal program manager at Microsoft.
Open Access
Sweden’s Open Access Fiber Deployment Offers Lessons for U.S. Strategy
The country boasts internet penetration with 98% served with Gigabit symmetrical speeds.
December 6, 2023 – The former CEO of a fiber deployer in Sweden urged the United States Tuesday to be bolder in broadband deployment, reflecting on the Nordic nation’s aggressive buildout of open access fiber networks that now provide 98 percent of the population with access to gigabit download and upload speeds.
COS Systems CEO Mikael Philipsson, and former CEO of GlobalConnect, highlighted at Broadband Breakfast’s Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit Tuesday how Sweden’s gigabit broadband strategy drove an open access “fiber race” in the Nordic nation, from which he said the U.S. can learn.
Philipsson called for U.S. network engineers to “plan for 100 percent,” saying if municipalities start to cherry pick which homes they build to, it will result in a fraction of the population likely never being served.
When GlobalConnect was planning its wholesale fiber network, it built fiber to the smallest, most rural locations first, then invited all ISPs to provide services over the network on equal terms, he said.
The Swedish government’s broadband strategy adopted in 2016 encouraged rapid investment and innovation. The government had several initiatives and strategies to encourage private investment in broadband networks, including subsidies and grants for private investment in rural areas, the promotion of public-private partnerships, and encouraging open access networks.
Today, 60 percent of the Swedish market has adopted internet service that utilizes the open access model, with the other 40 percent choosing a vertically-integrated fiber or cable offering that still relies on a wholesale fiber backbone. Due to consumer demand, even the former incumbent, Telia, adopted the open access model in order to maintain its competitive advantage.
Lessons along the way on the open access path
But there were hard lessons learned along the way, Philipsson said, including labor shortages and permitting issues that caused buildouts to stall for 12 to 15 months at a time.
“It’s going to be more expensive and take a longer time than you think,” warned Philipsson.
Fifteen years earlier, leaders of GlobalConnect were deciding whether to pursue an intensive infrastructure rollout. In what would become a defining moment, the team decided to challenge incumbent providers who at the time owned 99 percent of the physical infrastructure in the country, launching a fiber-to-the-home wholesale network with private backing.
The company’s move kicked off a land grab across Sweden, as infrastructure providers raced to compete for a share of the wholesale fiber market.
“It was a fight on the street to get customers,” recalled Philipsson. “We rolled tractors out on the street as a marker to say ‘We will serve this part of the town.’” Within five years, GlobalConnect had addressed two million households across Sweden with a fiber offering, and built its wholesale network to pass one million homes with a 70 percent take rate.
The positive effects of adopting the wholesale model across Sweden were sweeping for service providers, infrastructure providers, and residents, alike. Service providers with big ambitions were able to launch their services nationally with no capital expenditures, he said. Competition drove providers to become more customer centric, offering differentiated pricing models and expanded offerings to separate themselves, he added.
“Partner up with your former competitors, perhaps,” said Philipsson. “Sharing infrastructure is really the end game for digital infrastructure, just like all the other infrastructures.”
Spectrum
Temporary FCC Spectrum Auction Bill Clears House Committee
An identical bill passed the Senate in September.
WASHINGTON, December 5, 2023 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday cleared a bill that would allow the Federal Communications Commission to issue already auctioned spectrum licenses. An identical bill passed the Senate in September.
The FCC’s authority to auction off spectrum and issue licenses expired for the first time in March. At that time the commission had auctioned 8,000 licenses in the 2.5 GigaHertz band for 5G networks, but had yet to issue them.
The 5G SALE Act, introduced in September by Rep. John Joyce, R-Pennsylvania, would give the FCC authority to release those licenses, allowing winners to expand their service areas.
The bill will now go to the full House for a vote.
FCC commissioners have been pushing for a full reinstatement of their auction authority, but supported the stopgap bill at an oversight hearing held by the committee on November 30.
“The licensees deserve to get access to that spectrum,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the hearing. “You’re going to hopefully expedite the day when they do.”
T-mobile would see the biggest expansion if the bill becomes law. It spent over $300 million on 7,156 licenses in the band.
Spectrum
Defense Study Says Sharing Lower 3 GHz Band Not Currently Possible: NTIA
NTIA head Alan Davidson told lawmakers the unpublished study says sharing in the band is not currently feasible.
WASHINGTON, December 5, 2023 – A Department of Defense study on the lower 3 gigahertz band has found the agency cannot currently share the spectrum with commercial users, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson told lawmakers on Tuesday.
The spectrum has been eyed by industry for use in 5G networks. A trade group representing wireless carriers published a report in August arguing that 150 MHz of the 350 MHz band could be shared with commercial users without jeopardizing national security.
Davidson said the DOD’s report leaves open the possibility of sharing in the future if certain conditions are met, but makes clear the spectrum can’t be opened up in the near future.
“The answer is no right now. They’ve not seen a way forward on that. And we think their technical work in that area is strong,” he said.
The report was mandated by the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and has been on the NTIA’s desk since late September. The agency has been working to brief lawmakers on the findings, some of which are classified, but was not able to do so before Tuesday’s House oversight hearing, Davidson said.
As outlined by the Biden administration’s spectrum plan, the NTIA will continue to study opening the band in the future. The two options for that, Davidson said, are changes that would make sharing possible or moving a government system to another band. That and other studies are set to be completed within two years.
“There are no easy answers here,” he said. “But we felt the band was too important to give up.”
The NTIA has been looking into the band for years, since a report on its potential for commercial use was mandated by a 2015 law. Under that law, the Federal Communications Commission is supposed to use the agency’s findings to auction off licenses allowing use of the band’s spectrum by summer 2024.
The FCC’s ability to carry out such an auction expired in March after Congress failed to extend it, in part because of concerns over auctioning sensitive bands like the lower 3 GHz.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee cleared in May a bill that would reinstate that authority. That bill would allow for, but not mandate, an auction of the lower 3 GHz band.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
Sweden’s Open Access Fiber Deployment Offers Lessons for U.S. Strategy
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Temporary FCC Spectrum Auction Bill Clears House Committee
Defense Study Says Sharing Lower 3 GHz Band Not Currently Possible: NTIA
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
Florida’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volume Two
Nvidia Navigates Export Rules, FCC on High-Cost, Kansas Awards Fiber Grants
Massachusetts BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
Emma Gautier: Addressing Digital Discrimination Will Take More Than Policing ISPs
Digital Infrastructure Investment In Person and Live Online on Dec. 5
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
Alabama’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
Arkansas’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volume Two
North Carolina Releases Final Guidance on $100 Million Pole Replacement Program
Missouri’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volume Two
New Hampshire’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two
FCC to Consider ‘Rapid Response Team’ for Pole Attachment Disputes at December Meeting
Broadcom Finalizes VMware, $191M for Wilkes Rural Broadband, Kinetic Fiber in Georgia
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Supply Chain Improvements, Bill for Broadband in Public Parks, FCC Grants Alert System Compliance Extension
FCC Pushes Congress on Spectrum Auction Authority, ACP Funding at Oversight Hearing
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
Trending
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
The High Cost of Fiber is Leading States to Explore Other Technologies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
NTIA Confirms Licensed-by-Rule May Apply for BEAD Funding
-
FCC4 weeks ago
‘It Was Graft’: How the FCC’s CAF II Program Became a Money Sink
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Ryan Johnston: What Happens to BEAD Without the Affordable Connectivity Program?
-
Digital Inclusion3 weeks ago
Federal Officials Agree: Infrastructure Alone Will Not Close the Digital Divide
-
Digital Inclusion2 weeks ago
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
-
Spectrum3 weeks ago
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Free Up Spectrum
-
FCC3 weeks ago
FCC Approves Strong Digital Discrimination Rules