President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses
Under the 5G SALE Act, the FCC will be able to issue 8,000 licenses purchased before its spectrum auction authority expired in March.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2023 – President Joe Biden signed the 5G SALE Act into law on Tuesday, giving the Federal Communications Commission authority to issue spectrum licenses purchased before March 9, 2023.
That’s when the commission’s ability to auction electromagnetic frequency bands for commercial use lapsed after Congress failed to renew the authority for the first time since 1993. The expiration left 8,000 purchased, but not yet officially issued, licenses in the 2.5 gigahertz band in limbo.
Tuesday’s stopgap measure will allow the FCC to issue those licenses, opening the door for purchasers to use the spectrum to expand 5G mobile networks.
The commission is still unable to hold new auctions and allocate more frequency bands. FCC commissioners and telecommunications providers have been pushing Congress to fully reinstate the agency’s authority, as emerging wireless technologies and expanding networks compete for finite airwaves.
“We badly need Congress to restore the agency’s spectrum auction authority,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel testified to House members at a recent oversight hearing. She and other commissioners supported the 5G SALE Act at the hearing
Efforts to extend the authority have fallen flat on Capitol Hill as lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement on the duration of the restoration and on specific bands to tap for auction. The March expiration came amid concerns over the results of a Defense Department study on sharing the government’s 3.1-3.45 GHz band with commercial users, with holdouts wanting to wait for the study to be completed before granting blanket authority.
National Telecommunications and Information Administration head Alan Davidson told Congress on December 5 that the study found no current avenues for commercial use in the band, potentially complicating a House bill that would reinstate auction authority for three years. The bill stalled after clearing the Energy and Commerce Committee in May, and would potentially allow auctions in the band.
T-Mobile is set to receive the lion’s share of the newly available licenses. It spent over $300 million on 7,156 licenses in the band to expand its networks into rural areas.
The Biden administration unveiled in November a strategy to free up spectrum, directing the NTIA to study 2,800 MHz for future use over the next two years. That includes the lower 3GHz band blacked by the DoD, with the agency focusing on ways to open the band in the future, including moving government systems to other frequencies.
The commission will need its auction authority reinstated to allow commercial use of any bands those studies identify.
Joel Thayer: No 5G Spectrum Means No Digital Future
The 5G war is on and there’s a lot of concern about the U.S. position vis-a-vis China.
The White House just released its national spectrum strategy, and it couldn’t be more timely. The 5G war is on and there’s a lot of concern about the U.S.’s position vis-a-vis China’s.
Given that we are in the midst of World Radio Conference—the international conference that decides how we structure global 5G networks–an assessment of where we are in relation to spectrum allocation and what we need to do to secure our dominant position in the race to 5G becomes all the more important.
Spectrum, for the unfamiliar, is the reason you are able to read this article from a mobile device. It is the invisible real estate that allows 5G networks to transition services, like autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, and even artificial intelligence, from science fiction into today’s reality.
In no uncertain terms, without spectrum, there is no mobile revolution. Think about every device that relies on wireless networks. Your smartphone, laptop, smartwatch, Fitbit, and Airtags are just some of the products fueled by spectrum. Without spectrum, they won’t work.
And for nearly a decade, we have dominated the race to 5G. We did so, because we made 5G a national priority and coordinated an interagency effort to build out 5G networks. And it worked. By 2020, we led the world on 5G speeds and the procurement and distribution of valuable spectrum.
The U.S. is in a rebuilding year
If we were an NFL team, we were Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.
But, akin to the Patriots’ 2023 season, we’re in a rebuilding year. We have no new high-powered mid-band spectrum in the pipeline and some of the spectrum we do have available is getting bogged down due to unnecessary intergovernmental fighting.
Even if we did, it would be incredibly hard to get the spectrum out into the market expeditiously because Congress allowed the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority to lapse—something that had never before happened since Congress granted it in the 1990s. This lapse of authority has not just stalled new spectrum from coming into the market but has also prevented the FCC from releasing nearly 8,000 licenses of valuable 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) mid-band spectrum purchased last year.
Conservative estimates show that 5G must be able to support the data transmissions of 1 million devices for every third of a mile. And we expect there to be 41.6 billion devices online in less than two years. Our networks won’t be able to handle that onslaught.
What’s more, the advent of AI will require even more data transmissions over our 5G networks and will inevitably strain them. Without a refilled spectrum pipeline, data-driven applications—like AI—will become a pipedream for the U.S.
Worse, this opens the door for China to pick up its pace on 5G and 6G. Much of what China is doing in spectrum and deployment are to position itself to win in 6G. How? Because 6G builds on 5G, much like 5G built on 4G/LTE. Hence, if China wins here, 6G networks will be built on their 5G foundation.
We need to keep up our pace.
The U.S. is constrained by the lack of spectrum auction authority
But here’s the rub, the Administration is constrained in what it can do to open up new bands and get spectrum out into the market quickly.
For example, the FCC has said repeatedly that it won’t release spectrum it has already auctioned, specifically in the 2.5 GHz band, without its auction authority being reauthorized.
But you know what branch of government isn’t constrained? Congress.
And there’s some good news on that front. Sen. John Kennedy’s 5G Spectrum Authority Licensing Enforcement (SALE) Act unanimously passed a rollcall vote in the Senate. The SALE Act would allow the FCC to move forward on releasing those 8,000 2.5 GHz licenses, which allows T-Mobile to enhance its existing 5G networks. This action alone creates more competition in 5G offerings, which inevitably lowers the price for consumers.
But more must done!
With the National Spectrum Strategy, the Administration has given Congress a path forward to turn our franchise around. The Administration’s plan identifies the lower 3 GHz and the 7-8 GHz bands as primary contenders for a strong pipeline of spectrum for private sector use—bands Congress itself identified in last year’s draft of the bipartisan Spectrum Innovation Act.
Better yet, the strategy does not foreclose looking at less controversial mid-band spectrum—particularly bands that build on mid-band spectrum already in the market, like in 4.4-4.9 GHz range. Using this spectrum can create a more contiguous band of 5G mid-band spectrum to handle the immense data transmissions we’ll see from AI.
Lastly, Congress needs to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum auction authority to ensure we can get this spectrum into the market expeditiously.
Although we won’t likely auction off any new spectrum in the next year—just as the Patriots will not make the playoffs, we can use this as a teachable moment to rebuild and strengthen our networks. It would behoove Congress to move fast because while we twiddle our thumbs, China continues to build.
Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Temporary FCC Spectrum Auction Bill Clears House Committee
An identical bill passed the Senate in September.
WASHINGTON, December 5, 2023 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday cleared a bill that would allow the Federal Communications Commission to issue already auctioned spectrum licenses. An identical bill passed the Senate in September.
The FCC’s authority to auction off spectrum and issue licenses expired for the first time in March. At that time the commission had auctioned 8,000 licenses in the 2.5 GigaHertz band for 5G networks, but had yet to issue them.
The 5G SALE Act, introduced in September by Rep. John Joyce, R-Pennsylvania, would give the FCC authority to release those licenses, allowing winners to expand their service areas.
The bill will now go to the full House for a vote.
FCC commissioners have been pushing for a full reinstatement of their auction authority, but supported the stopgap bill at an oversight hearing held by the committee on November 30.
“The licensees deserve to get access to that spectrum,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the hearing. “You’re going to hopefully expedite the day when they do.”
T-mobile would see the biggest expansion if the bill becomes law. It spent over $300 million on 7,156 licenses in the band.
Defense Study Says Sharing Lower 3 GHz Band Not Currently Possible: NTIA
NTIA head Alan Davidson told lawmakers the unpublished study says sharing in the band is not currently feasible.
WASHINGTON, December 5, 2023 – A Department of Defense study on the lower 3 gigahertz band has found the agency cannot currently share the spectrum with commercial users, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson told lawmakers on Tuesday.
The spectrum has been eyed by industry for use in 5G networks. A trade group representing wireless carriers published a report in August arguing that 150 MHz of the 350 MHz band could be shared with commercial users without jeopardizing national security.
Davidson said the DOD’s report leaves open the possibility of sharing in the future if certain conditions are met, but makes clear the spectrum can’t be opened up in the near future.
“The answer is no right now. They’ve not seen a way forward on that. And we think their technical work in that area is strong,” he said.
The report was mandated by the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and has been on the NTIA’s desk since late September. The agency has been working to brief lawmakers on the findings, some of which are classified, but was not able to do so before Tuesday’s House oversight hearing, Davidson said.
As outlined by the Biden administration’s spectrum plan, the NTIA will continue to study opening the band in the future. The two options for that, Davidson said, are changes that would make sharing possible or moving a government system to another band. That and other studies are set to be completed within two years.
“There are no easy answers here,” he said. “But we felt the band was too important to give up.”
The NTIA has been looking into the band for years, since a report on its potential for commercial use was mandated by a 2015 law. Under that law, the Federal Communications Commission is supposed to use the agency’s findings to auction off licenses allowing use of the band’s spectrum by summer 2024.
The FCC’s ability to carry out such an auction expired in March after Congress failed to extend it, in part because of concerns over auctioning sensitive bands like the lower 3 GHz.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee cleared in May a bill that would reinstate that authority. That bill would allow for, but not mandate, an auction of the lower 3 GHz band.
