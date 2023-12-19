Funding
South Carolina Announces $112 Million in Capital Project Funds Grants
The 17 projects are slated to get broadband to more than 16,000 homes and businesses.
WASHINGTON, December 19, 2023 – South Carolina awarded on Monday $112 million in broadband expansion grants.
The awards will fund 17 projects slated to get broadband to more than 16,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2025.
The money comes from the Treasury Department’s $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, a pandemic response that provides states money for expanding broadband infrastructure and other projects. About $9 billion of that has been awarded to states so far.
CPF rules require new infrastructure funded by the program to deliver speeds of at least 100 * 100 Megabits per second (Mbps).
“We are incredibly excited about this first phase of CPF investments in South Carolina,” Jim Stritzinger, director of the state’s broadband office, said in a statement. “With these investments, ISPs are now penetrating hard-to-reach areas from the Lowcountry to the Upstate, and lives are changing by the day.”
He said South Carolina is planning to award the rest of its $185 million CPF allotment sometime in early 2024.
This round of funding went to eight local service providers, which are set to put $50 million of their own capital toward the projects.
In addition to funding infrastructure, states can also use CPF funds for improving community centers and other projects that improve access to online work, education, and healthcare.
Congress
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
The internet subsidy for low-income households is set to dry up without congressional action.
WASHINGTON, December 18, 2023 – Congressional Republicans expressed skepticism on the Affordable Connectivity Program in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission chairwoman on Friday.
The ACP, set up with a $14 billion allocation from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, provides a $30 monthly internet subsidy to more than 22 million low-income households. That money is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
The impending shortfall has led to calls from advocacy groups, lawmakers, and broadband providers for Congress to renew the program. They say the fund is an important tool in closing the digital divide – the gap in economic opportunity between areas with and without high-speed internet access – and for ensuring people can access new infrastructure set to be funded by the federal government’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort.
President Joe Biden asked Congress in October for $6 billion to keep the fund afloat through 2024. But Republican leaders in the House and Senate commerce committees criticized the administration’s public spending and were doubtful about the ACP’s effectiveness in their letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Their concerns centered around the number of ACP recipients who had no broadband access prior to enrolling. Rosenworcel testified at a House oversight hearing in November that FCC surveys put the number at 20 to 22 percent of the program’s participating households, but she noted that the agency has had difficulty pinning down the exact figure because providers are not required to collect that information when someone enrolls.
Sens. John Thune, R-South Dakota, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, and Bob Latta, R-Ohio, pointed to that number as evidence the program is “wasteful” by subsidizing broadband for low-income households that were able to get online previously.
The lawmakers also pushed back on Rosenworcel’s testimony at the same hearing that the program’s participants would be forced offline if it were not to be refunded and asked the agency to provide ACP enrollment data it had committed to make public.
“Unfortunately, your testimony pushes ‘facts’ about the ACP that are deeply misleading and have the potential to exacerbate the fiscal crisis without producing meaningful benefits to the American consumer,” they wrote.
Funding
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
The state wants to avoid setting out a price or formula for what BEAD-funded providers can charge low-income households.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2023 – Virginia is at odds with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration over affordability requirements for the agency’s broadband expansion program.
The Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program allocated $42.5 billion among all 56 states and territories to get high-speed internet to areas without adequate infrastructure. States are in the process of refining and submitting their initial proposals for administering the program, which are due December 27.
A provision of the program requires that providers set up an affordable plan for low-income households on BEAD-funded infrastructure. States are directed by the NTIA to either explicitly set out in their proposals what that low-cost price point will be, or to share with the agency a formula that will be used to determine that price.
The draft volume two of Virginia’s initial proposal, which outlines the state’s plans for choosing grant winners under the program, does neither. The state is proposing to require that grant applicants outline and justify their own low-cost options as part of the application process.
After the state submitted its volume two to the NTIA, the agency wrote in a letter to the state that it “must be able to determine the impact to a customer at the Initial Proposal stage – it isn’t enough to know as of the Final Proposal. Thus the low-cost option must be established in the Initial Proposal as an exact price or formula.”
Virginia is concerned that would amount to “rate regulation,” which the Infrastructure Act bars the NTIA from doing as part of BEAD, and is asking the agency to accept its proposal without changes to the low-cost provision.
“We respectfully request that NTIA accept Virginia’s proposed definition of its low-cost option as submitted,” the state’s newly submitted proposal reads.
The issue came up during NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson’s testimony at a House oversight hearing on December 5.
Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee repeatedly brought up the low-cost requirements as potentially violating the Infrastructure Act, which Davidson pushed back on.
“We are not setting a price at the NTIA. We are not setting a national price for broadband. We are not setting rates,” he said. “It seems quite reasonable to say that in return for receiving these federal funds… providers need to have a low-cost option.”
Funding
Wisconsin Receives Another $140 Million in Capital Project Funding
The money will go to upgrading broadband equipment in community centers and apartment buildings.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2023 – The Treasury Department announced on Thursday $140 million in funding for connectivity devices and improvements to community centers in Wisconsin.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, a pandemic response measure that provides states money for broadband infrastructure and other efforts that bridge the gap between connected and unconnected communities. About $9 billion has been awarded so far.
Wisconsin’s latest award will go to two separate measures: deploying computers and Wi-Fi equipment in apartment buildings and improvements to libraries and other community centers.
The community center improvement effort will get the lion’s share of the funding, $107 million. That money will spin up a new grant program called the Flexible Facilities Program. Local and Tribal governments can apply for funding to construct new facilities or purchase upgraded broadband equipment for an existing one.
Applications for that program will be available in January 2024.
The remaining $33 million will go to the Digital Connectivity and Navigators Program. In addition to new devices, the program will also fund trainings to help residents use them for work, education, and health care.
Wisconsin was awarded $42 million in CPF funds to expand broadband infrastructure in 2022.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
South Carolina Announces $112 Million in Capital Project Funds Grants
House Republicans Accuse NTIA of Violating Rate Regulation Rules of Infrastructure Act
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kansas Begins BEAD Challenge Process
Eleventh Circuit Rules in Favor of USF Constitutionality
Industry, Non-profits React Predictably to FCC’s Proposed Net Neutrality Reinstatement
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Wisconsin Receives Another $140 Million in Capital Project Funding
In a First, Louisiana Receives NTIA Approval of Both BEAD Initial Proposals
NTIA Plans AI Review, Section 230 AI Bill, FCC Announces More ECF Funding
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
Last Mile BEAD Builds Need More Exchange Points to be Effective: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
Shared Broadband Infrastructure to Get Increasingly Common: Experts
Sweden’s Open Access Fiber Deployment Offers Lessons for U.S. Strategy
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
Defense Study Says Sharing Lower 3 GHz Band Not Currently Possible: NTIA
Temporary FCC Spectrum Auction Bill Clears House Committee
Diverse Groups File Amicus Briefs Against Florida and Texas Social Media Laws
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Connect20 Summit: Building Trust with Communities is Key to Adoption
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
-
Expert Opinion5 days ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order