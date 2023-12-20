Satellite
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Starlink has deployed about 5,500 satellites into low earth orbit, and the current generation service produces ‘urban-quality’ broadband, said SpaceX.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2023 – Elon Musk’s global satellite Internet company Starlink is close to joining a major federal broadband subsidy program.
David Goldman, Vice President of Satellite Policy for SpaceX, disclosed today that Starlink plans to enter the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) run by the Federal Communications Commission for the past two years.
“We are eligible for it, and we are planning on participating. We haven’t turned it on yet.” Goldman said today on a webcast sponsored by Broadband Breakfast.
Starlink’s standard unlimited data plan costs $120 a month in addition to the upfront equipment charge of $599. The ACP provides a $30 a month discount on monthly broadband bills for eligible households.
Starlink, Goldman said, has deployed about 5,500 satellites into low earth orbit – about 340 miles. He said current generation satellites have download speeds four times faster than the speeds of earlier versions, producing “urban-quality” broadband.
“We also are available anywhere in the United States, all 50 states, and we have cleared any kind of backlog that we have,” Goldman said, adding that Starlink serves more than 2 million subscribers globally.
Hosted by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast, the webinar also included: Kalpak Gude, Head of Domestic Regulatory Affairs, Project Kuiper; Kelly Martin, Account Director, Eutelsat OneWeb; and Martin Marshall, Senior Sales Engineer Services & Platforms, Eutelsat OneWeb.
The ACP – which originally received $14.2 billion from Congress to help with the recovery from COVID-19 – is expected to run out of money by next April. That could impact up to 25 million households, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in Nov. 30 House testimony. President Biden has requested $6 billion to keep ACP going.
Senior Capitol Hill Republicans have pushed back on Rosenworcel’s estimate, pointing to data from the Universal Service Administrative Company that only 16% and 22% of current ACP enrollees did not have Internet access prior to the launch of the ACP.
This article by Ted Hearn was originally published on Policyband on December 20, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
As satellite internet providers like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper continue expanding, the race for space-based broadband is heating up. With the FCC approving SpaceX’s Gen2 satellite deployment and Amazon testing prototype launches, these companies are poised to blanket the skies with thousands more satellites. What are the implications of this new phase, particularly the potential for interference issues, orbital debris concerns and 5G backhaul capabilities? What about the regulatory and policy questions surrounding mega-constellations and space commercialization? Will satellite broadband address the current digital divide, potentially on a global scale? Join the discussion for informed perspectives on the path forward amid the space broadband boom.
Panelists
- David Goldman, Vice President of Satellite Policy for SpaceX
- Kalpak Gude, Head of Domestic Regulatory Affairs, Project Kuiper
- Kelly Martin, Account Director, Eutelsat OneWeb
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
David Goldman is the Vice President of Satellite Policy for SpaceX. Prior to joining SpaceX in 2018, he was the Chief Counsel for the Senate Communication and Technology Subcommittee since January 2015. Before that, he served as the Senior Legal Advisor for FCC then-Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, and was her chief advisor on wireless, international, and public safety issues, along with responsibility for other issues of policy, strategy, public relations, and office operations.
Kalpak Gude is the Head of Domestic Regulatory Affairs for Project Kuiper at Amazon. He is also responsible for Project Kuiper’s space safety and sustainability efforts on a global basis. Prior to Amazon, Mr. Gude was General Counsel at Swarm Technologies and President of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance trade association. He has also had senior roles in the U.S. government at the FCC and U.S. Senate, as well as in industry at OneWeb, Intelsat and PanAmSat.
Kelly Martin is Director for OneWeb servicing government segments including government grant programs, federal government, state & local, and international defense. OneWeb’s go-to-market strategy is through distribution partners. In her director role, Kelly interfaces with AT&T, Hughes and X2nSat in bringing LEO satellite services to the end-user.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Satellite
DISH Agrees to First FCC Enforcement Action Over Space Debris
DISH did not adhere to its plan for disposing of a satellite, the commission said.
WASHINGTON, October 3, 2023 – DISH Network has agreed Monday to settle with the Federal Communications Commission over the carrier’s failing to properly dispose of a satellite.
As part of the settlement – the first space debris enforcement action from the commission – DISH agreed to pay a $150,000 fine and adhere to a compliance plan.
When the company’s EchoStar-7 satellite reached the end of its life, the order read, DISH moved it 122 kilometers above its normal position into a disposal orbit – an orbit designated for old and unused equipment that sits far away from currently operating satellites and communication equipment.
But DISH had agreed as part of its operating license to put the satellite almost 180 km further into space by May 2022.
The company was unable to fully move the satellite because it ran out of fuel in February of that year. But the failure to comply with its FCC license still constituted a violation of the Communications Act of 1934, the agency said in a statement, and the dead satellite “could pose orbital debris concerns.”
The first-of-its-kind fine comes as the FCC is looking to expand its regulatory presence in space and crack down on debris orbiting the planet. The commission established its Space Bureau this year and adopted a rule in September 2022 shortening the window for companies to dispose of satellites after they complete their missions.
The commission also voted in September 2023 to streamline satellite application processing.
“As satellite operations become more prevalent and the space economy accelerates, we must be certain that operators comply with their commitments,” FCC Enforcement Bureau chief Loyaan Egal said.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in September the commission is working on new regulatory frameworks to support satellite-to-smartphone communications.
Satellite
Satellites Essential to Bridging Global Digital Divide, Says Provider
Satellites can bring broadband to communities that terrestrial networks can’t reach.
WASHINGTON, August 31, 2023 – Satellites are essential to bridging the global digital divide and connecting unserved regions and countries, an expert said on Thursday.
Satellites can be used to bring responsive broadband connections to nations without widely available internet access, an element of the United Nations’ plan to eliminate poverty, said Michele Di Paolo, director of business development and product lifecycle management at satellite provider SpaceBridge.
“It’s something that can’t be overstated,” he said at an event hosted by Via Satellite magazine. “It’s a very important part of satellite’s benefits.”
These connections allow communities to access banking, healthcare, and education services that would otherwise never have been available in their areas, Di Paulo said.
He pointed to villages he worked with in Kenya and Nigeria that were too far from city centers to access their ground-based networks. Healthcare centers struggled to run applications properly on outdated 2G connections, he said.
New satellites enabled them to access broadband connections and function normally, as well as add residents to national registries and arrange consultations with specialists for people who need advanced treatment.
Satellites are also being used to connect the most remote regions of Canada. Subsidized by Canadian broadband expansion initiatives, satellites provide the country’s sparsely populated Nunavut territory with connections in excess of 15 Gbps, according to Di Paulo.
“This is really bridging the divide between the urbans and the ultra-rurals,” Di Paulo said. “It’s going to be a game-changer for them.
In March, the Federal Communications Commission proposed a framework for allowing satellite operators to collaborate with terrestrial networks to supplement mobile broadband connections.
Satellite
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
In the battle over frequencies for low-earth orbit satellites, Amazon pointed to successful geostationary satellite orbit usage.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – Amazon’s Kuiper subsidiary has told the Federal Communications Commission this month that its non-geostationary low earth orbit satellites can co-exist with geostationary satellites in the 17 GHz band, contrary to what AT&T and Verizon have said.
AT&T and Verizon asked the commission in January to delay a non-geostationary orbit allocation in the upper 17 GHz band until the commission receives “technical studies and data …show[ing] that current and future NGSO, and [fixed satellite service] operations can coexist at 17.7-17.8.”
Amazon said in a letter filed with the commission on July 20 that the telecoms’ concerns are limited to the upper 100 MHz of the 17 GHz band currently allocated to fixed satellite systems, adding both NGSO and GSO orbit FSS systems already share the significantly more utilized 17.8-18.3 GHz frequency band with FS links domestically.
It added that this was due to power restrictions in the 17.8-18.3 GHz frequency band, which Amazon has argued in previous meetings with the FCC should also apply in the 17.7-17.8 GHz band, where interference levels will be nearly identical.
Amazon also said the 17.7-17.8 GHz band will experience less interference compared to the 17.8-18.3 GHz band because the former is less utilized by FS systems, resulting in fewer instances of co-channel and co-located usage between NGSO and GSO systems.
“Both the conservatism of Amazon’s model and its outputs demonstrate that there is little likelihood of significant interference—both now and in the future, as NGSO FSS systems expand their terrestrial networks and new operators deploy,” Amazon told the commission after conducting tests.
Kuiper will produce LEOs that are constantly moving across the sky, as opposed to the stationary geostationary satellites.
Amazon has said in previous filings that the 17 GHz band would help bridge the digital divide, promote efficient use of spectrum, encourage competition, and harmonize U.S. rules with international allocations.
The letter came before Kuiper announced on Friday that it was investing $120 million in the construction of a new satellite processing facility at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center.
The facility is the latest long-term investment in Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit satellite network that will provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world according to a statement by Amazon.
Kuiper seek to provide broadband access at the speeds of 100Mbps, 400Mbps and 1Gbps according to their website.
“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper production operations.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
FCC Issues Cease and Desist Order on Robocalls
President Biden Signs Law Giving FCC Limited Authority Over Spectrum Licenses
Emma Gautier: Broadband Labels Help Transparent Providers Show Off Their Service
South Carolina Announces $112 Million in Capital Project Funds Grants
House Republicans Accuse NTIA of Violating Rate Regulation Rules of Infrastructure Act
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Kansas Begins BEAD Challenge Process
Eleventh Circuit Rules in Favor of USF Constitutionality
Industry, Non-profits React Predictably to FCC’s Proposed Net Neutrality Reinstatement
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
Shared Broadband Infrastructure to Get Increasingly Common: Experts
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
Diverse Groups File Amicus Briefs Against Florida and Texas Social Media Laws
Joel Thayer: No 5G Spectrum Means No Digital Future
FCC and State AGs on Cybersecurity, FCC Approves Starlink, Verizon and Zebra on 5G
FCC Upholds Denial of Starlink’s RDOF Application
Treasury Approves $22.5M Funding for Broadband Healthcare in Washington, D.C.
House Passes 5G SALE Act, Will Reinstate Limited FCC Authority
FCC Adopts New Pole Attachment Rules at December Meeting
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
Connect20 Summit: Data-Driven Approach Needed for Digital Navigation
Connect20 Summit: The Crucial Role of Digital Skills Training
Improved Age Verification Allows States to Consider Restricting Social Media
Tribal Ready COO Adam Geisler Addresses Importance of Data Sovereignty to Tribes
Connect20 Summit: Partnerships are Key for Digital Equity Efforts
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Partners with Ericsson on OpenRAN, FCC Extends Engineering Waiver, New COO at Atlas Digital Group
-
Expert Opinion6 days ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All States and Territories Have Released BEAD Proposals for Public Comment
-
Broadband Mapping & Data2 weeks ago
State Broadband Officials Gear Up for Map Challenges as Some Still Concerned About Resources
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
NTIA Awards $13 Million from Wireless Fund, New Ritter CTO, Middle Mile in Virginia and North Carolina
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on November 29, 2023 – FCC’s Digital Discrimination Order
-
Broadband Updates3 weeks ago
Alabama’s BEAD Initial Proposal, Volumes One and Two