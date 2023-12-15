Funding
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
The state wants to avoid setting out a price or formula for what BEAD-funded providers can charge low-income households.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2023 – Virginia is at odds with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration over affordability requirements for the agency’s broadband expansion program.
The Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program allocated $42.5 billion among all 56 states and territories to get high-speed internet to areas without adequate infrastructure. States are in the process of refining and submitting their initial proposals for administering the program, which are due December 27.
A provision of the program requires that providers set up an affordable plan for low-income households on BEAD-funded infrastructure. States are directed by the NTIA to either explicitly set out in their proposals what that low-cost price point will be, or to share with the agency a formula that will be used to determine that price.
The draft volume two of Virginia’s initial proposal, which outlines the state’s plans for choosing grant winners under the program, does neither. The state is proposing to require that grant applicants outline and justify their own low-cost options as part of the application process.
After the state submitted its volume two to the NTIA, the agency wrote in a letter to the state that it “must be able to determine the impact to a customer at the Initial Proposal stage – it isn’t enough to know as of the Final Proposal. Thus the low-cost option must be established in the Initial Proposal as an exact price or formula.”
Virginia is concerned that would amount to “rate regulation,” which the Infrastructure Act bars the NTIA from doing as part of BEAD, and is asking the agency to accept its proposal without changes to the low-cost provision.
“We respectfully request that NTIA accept Virginia’s proposed definition of its low-cost option as submitted,” the state’s newly submitted proposal reads.
The issue came up during NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson’s testimony at a House oversight hearing on December 5.
Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee repeatedly brought up the low-cost requirements as potentially violating the Infrastructure Act, which Davidson pushed back on.
“We are not setting a price at the NTIA. We are not setting a national price for broadband. We are not setting rates,” he said. “It seems quite reasonable to say that in return for receiving these federal funds… providers need to have a low-cost option.”
Wisconsin Receives Another $140 Million in Capital Project Funding
The money will go to upgrading broadband equipment in community centers and apartment buildings.
WASHINGTON, December 15, 2023 – The Treasury Department announced on Thursday $140 million in funding for connectivity devices and improvements to community centers in Wisconsin.
The money comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, a pandemic response measure that provides states money for broadband infrastructure and other efforts that bridge the gap between connected and unconnected communities. About $9 billion has been awarded so far.
Wisconsin’s latest award will go to two separate measures: deploying computers and Wi-Fi equipment in apartment buildings and improvements to libraries and other community centers.
The community center improvement effort will get the lion’s share of the funding, $107 million. That money will spin up a new grant program called the Flexible Facilities Program. Local and Tribal governments can apply for funding to construct new facilities or purchase upgraded broadband equipment for an existing one.
Applications for that program will be available in January 2024.
The remaining $33 million will go to the Digital Connectivity and Navigators Program. In addition to new devices, the program will also fund trainings to help residents use them for work, education, and health care.
Wisconsin was awarded $42 million in CPF funds to expand broadband infrastructure in 2022.
FCC Upholds Denial of Starlink’s RDOF Application
The company was slated to receive nearly $900 million in broadband subsidies.
WASHINGTON, December 12, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission upheld on Tuesday its 2022 decision to deny Starlink’s application for $886 million in federal subsidies.
The company was the second biggest winner in the 2020 Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, in which broadband providers competed with plans to serve rural areas with the least government support. More than 600,000 homes and businesses were slated to get internet from Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellite technology.
But the commission concluded in 2022 the nascent technology was not capable of providing the speeds the company claimed. Speed tests showed its current networks operating well below what Starlink’s bids committed to, and the FCC was not convinced the company could improve its technology in time to meet RDOF deadlines. It was pricey too, requiring customers to purchase a $600 dish.
Commissioners reiterated its position by denying the company’s appeal on Tuesday. The agency “has a responsibility to be a good steward of limited public funds meant to expand access to rural broadband, not fund applicants that fail to meet basic program requirements,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenwrocel said in a statement.
Elon Musk’s Starlink was not the only major company to inflate its capabilities in RDOF bids. Nearly 100 bidders have defaulted since the auction, leaving in limbo an estimated $2.8 billion of the $9.2 billion originally awarded.
The FCC upheld another denial on Monday in the case of LTD Broadband, which appealed the commission’s finding that it could not reasonably serve the more than 500,000 locations to which it had committed. The commission also hit LTD with a $21.7 million fine for its default.
The commission’s two Republicans dissented to Starlink’s denial, claiming they saw a path for the company to improve its speeds before the first deployment deadline in 2025.
Brendan Carr claimed the denial was politically motivated, a case of the Biden administration going after Musk for embracing increasingly right-wing views after purchasing Twitter (now called X) – but that purchase went through in October 2022, after the FCC issued its denial.
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
The company was one of the biggest to default on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction.
WASHINGTON, December 11, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released a proposal for a $21.7 million fine against LTD Broadband for defaulting on its bid in the commission’s broadband subsidy program.
LTD was the biggest winner in the 2020 Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction, coming away with more than $1.3 billion in planned support over 10 years. Broadband providers competed with bids to serve unconnected areas using the least government money.
In August 2022 the FCC nixed LTD’s award, declaring it to be in default. LTD, now called GigFire, had failed to meet eligibility requirements in several states it was supposed to serve and, the commission decided, was ultimately unlikely to be capable of getting high-speed internet to the 528,088 homes and businesses to which it had committed.
LTD was not alone. It’s estimated that over $2.8 billion of the $9.2 billion awarded has since gone into default. The commission was criticized at the time for choosing bids from companies that exaggerated their capability and only vetting applicants more closely after the auction.
That’s what happened in the case of LTD – the commission found it to be in default after reviewing a longer application from the company. On the same day the proposed fine was adopted, the FCC denied LTD’s appeal of the default decision, reaffirming its position that the company could not meet its obligations under the program.
By defaulting on its bid, the commission said in a statement announcing the fine, LTD “hindered the disbursement of funds that could have otherwise been expended for the advancement of broadband access across primarily rural areas in the United States.”
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the company’s CEO Corey Hauer is considering further options, including “taking the FCC to court.” Hauer did not respond to a request for comment.
Other major defaults include SpaceX and Starry, who lost out on $886 million and $269 million respectively. The two companies were slated to serve more than 700,000 rural homes and businesses.
LTD’s penalty is the largest to date – the commission has proposed another $13 million in total fines against 95 other defaulting RDOF bidders. That includes a $732,000 fine against Etheric Communications announced alongside LTD.
RDOF was originally budgeted for $20.4 billion, but it’s not clear when or if the remaining money will be awarded.
