Big Cities Turn To FCC To Tap Cable Broadband Fees
Under current Federal Communications Commission rules, cable’s broadband revenue is off limits to local taxing authorities.
WASHINGTON, D.C., January 9, 2024 – Some major U.S. cities are targeting a federal rule that likely stands between them and a gusher of broadband gold.
Under current Federal Communications Commission rules, cable’s broadband revenue is off limits to local taxing authorities. Cable’s pay-TV revenue, however, has traditionally been subject to a 5% fee on gross revenue, helping to support municipal balance sheets all over the country.
Several big cities are making an effort to abolish that tax barrier enshrined in the FCC’s “mixed use” rule, an effort which could end up allowing cities to tap into cable’s billions in broadband revenue. The mixed-use rule, reaffirmed by the FCC in 2019, prevents cities from adding telecommunications or information service fees on cable operators.
The FCC was upheld in court in specifically disallowing the Oregon Supreme Court’s decision in 2016 that allowed the city of Eugene “to apply a separate telecommunications license fee on revenues derived from the provision of broadband services over a franchised cable system,” according to the Davis Wright Tremaine law firm.
Cities, ‘fees’ and ‘taxes’
As matter of legal precision, cities that receive compensation for granting cable operators access to their rights of way prefer the term “fees” rather than “taxes.” That’s because the Internet Tax Freedom Act includes a ban on the taxation of internet access services.
When the FCC established the mixed-use rule, Democratic FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel (who was a regular Commissioner at the time) dissented, but her statement focused on areas concerning how to calculate cable franchise fees owed when a cable operator provides in-kind services, such as free or discounted cable service to public buildings.
Since gaining a one-vote majority last September, Rosenworcel has unveiled several regulations directly aimed at the cable industry, including: Net Neutrality, digital discrimination, a ban on early termination and billing cycle fees, all-in pricing mandates, retransmission consent blackout reporting requirements, and pay-TV subscriber rebates related to TV blackouts.
Revisions to the mixed-use rule that tilt in favor of cities would not exactly clash with the thrust of Rosenworcel’s cable industry policy agenda in 2024, which could be her swansong year as head of the agency.
Mixed-use rule is not a money grab, says attorney
An attorney representing several major cities insists that the mixed-use rule issue does not simply boil down to a money grab.
“I think it’s more complicated than that,” said Cheryl A. Leanza, an attorney at Best Best & Krieger in Washington. “I definitely believe our client cities are interested in making sure that they can manage their rights of way and have the opportunity to treat regulatees equally.”
Leanza’s clients include Boston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and Eugene, Ore.
Last month, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association urged the FCC to disregard requests to revamp the mixed-use rule. NCTA represents the country’s largest cable operators, including Comcast and Charter.
NCTA also stressed the FCC can’t suddenly announce that the mixed-use rule is no longer good law.
“Even if the [FCC] were to conclude that it had the authority to repeal the mixed-use rule, it would first need to conduct a notice and comment rulemaking,” NCTA said.
According to S&P Global, broadband ISPs took in $111.73 billion in 2022. Based on current market shares, cable ISPs likely divided about $75 billion of that total. Five percent of cable broadband revenue would yield $3.75 billion in franchise fees for the cities in the first year.
Cities involved in the issue argue that the mixed-use rule needs reform because it “results in regulatory arbitrage.” They note that pure broadband providers that don’t offer cable TV can be required to obtain a local franchise and pay fees.
“But a cable operator offering both cable and broadband services may not be required to pay a fee based on its broadband revenue – no matter the ratio of cable to broadband revenue,” Leanza said in a Jan. 5 letter to the FCC after meeting with aides to Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez two days earlier.
Her letter added, “FCC policy should eliminate, not promote, uneven treatment of competitors, not grant cable operators a unique, preferential advantage over broadband providers that are not cable operators.”
The cities’ reference to arbitrage is starting to diminish. A few cable TV companies are terminating cable TV service and just offering broadband. DUO Broadband in Kentucky is exiting cable at the end of year, and Colorado-based WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone is transitioning its cable TV customers to YouTube TV. Cable One in Phoenix has been engaged in a multiyear effort to shut down its cable TV business.
Last month, MyBundleTV co-founder and CEO Jason Cohen said he expects hundreds of smaller cable companies to shut down cable TV over the next 36 months.
The exact legal status of cable companies that have abandoned cable TV but continue to offer broadband Internet seems to be an open question and could become the next legal battleground between cable and cities in the fight over right-of-way fees.
Because of cord cutting, cities have seen an accompanying decline in cable franchise fee revenue. Baltimore Budget director Laura Larsen last month reported that the city’s loss of 46,000 cable subscribers since 2020 contributed to her department’s $1.3 million deficit in the first quarter of 2023.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 9, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
In religious traditions including Buddhism, Hinduism, Judaism and others, 8 represents the idea of balance, justice and fairness.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2023 – In a vote split 3-2 along party lines, the Federal Communications Commission moved to adopt rules aimed at preventing discrimination in access to broadband services, on November 15.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the agency was tasked by Congress to enact regulations in 2023 aimed at eliminating digital discrimination and preventing its recurrence. The law amended the Communications Act to include the standard that “subscribers should benefit from equal access to broadband internet access service within the service area of a provider of such service.” (47 U.S.C. 1754)
The FCC’s new rules ban service providers from broadband discrimination by implementing a “disparate impact” standard. This standard aims to hold internet service providers accountable for practices that result in unequal broadband access among marginalized groups, irrespective of the providers’ intentions.
The shift departs from the former “disparate treatment” norm, which long upheld that either the government or third-party plaintiffs had to present proof of deliberate discrimination by a business to establish liability.
The new regulations implement a rule that digital discrimination can occur even if there is no discriminatory intent, based on criteria like income or race, is involved.
How will the agency conduct enforcement?
The commission will now have enforcement powers available, and investigations may be initiated through a complaint process.
Broadband providers criticized the agency and threated to sue because of the potential broad application of the new standard, fearing it might penalize routine business practices. Their efforts aimed to narrow the definition of digital discrimination to actions specifically designed to disenfranchise particular communities.
Before the agency’s action in mid-December, 24 organizations penned a letter to Congress urging its members to oppose the FCC’s rulemaking in mid-December.
Differing views on the rule’s effect
Experts held differing views regarding the probable effects of the FCC’s rules at a November Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
At the event Harold Feld, senior vice president at public interest group Public Knowledge, maintained that the rules’ impact would be minimal for the initial 60 days after implementation, and then, most likely remedy only the “worst and most visible disparities” in broadband access.
Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution Director Nicol Turner-Lee cautioned that demonstrating instances of discrimination poses a significant challenge, as evidenced in other sectors such as housing, healthcare, and employment.
Others in the industry have raised concern that the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program may not effectively address the issues faced by marginalized groups. In a recent Expert Opinion piece, Emma Gautier from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance contended that urban areas, significantly impacted by digital redlining, might face greater obstacles in obtaining BEAD funding. This challenge stems from the infrastructure law’s predominant emphasis on rural development.
The situation is further complicated by flawed FCC maps, she said which exaggerate coverage, speeds, and competition, making it notably difficult or perhaps impossible for most urban zones tagged as “served” to access BEAD funds.
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
The NTIA confirmed it received all plans for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by the December 27 deadline.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2023 – All 56 states and territories have submitted their initial proposals for implementing the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
A National Telecommunications and Information Administration spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast in an email on Thursday it received all proposals by the December 27 filing deadline.
Those proposals come in two volumes, which states and territories could submit separately or together. The first volume details how the entities plan to accept and adjudicate challenges to government broadband coverage data, an effort to get an as accurate as possible picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access. The second volume outlines how states and territories are looking to fund new infrastructure with their BEAD allocations.
The December 27 deadline went into effect when the NTIA formally made those allocations on June 30 – recipients were given 180 days after that notice to submit initial proposals under BEAD rules.
Now, the timeline will depend on NTIA approval of the submitted plans. Once volume one is approved, states and territories can begin their challenge processes. Most are slated to adjudicate challenges within 90 days, but the agency allows for up to 120. After receiving approval on volume two, entities will have exactly one year to review grant applications and make tentative awards, which will be submitted to the NTIA in a final proposal.
Once that final proposal gets the go-ahead, projects can start breaking ground in earnest.
Some early bird states were able to get the process started already. Louisiana got its volume one approved in September and is slated to wrap up its challenge process in the coming weeks. The state was also the first to have its volume two approved on December 15, giving it one year from that date to award grants for new broadband infrastructure.
Virginia and Kansas also received approval on their volume ones and their challenge processes are underway.
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
The remaining funds are anticipated to be depleted by May 2024, according to the ACP Dashboard tracker.
December 23, 2023 – Around $3.6 billion in funds are projected to be remaining from the $14.6 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal assistance initiative that has supported 1 in 6 Americans (or 22 million American households), in sustaining their internet subscription costs during 2023.
These remaining funds are anticipated to be depleted by May 2024 if enrollment continues at the current rate, according to the ACP Dashboard monitoring tool developed by the advocacy group Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
A bipartisan majority of voters – 78 percent – support the continuation of the program, according to a national survey conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and RG Strategies in January 2023. This sentiment includes 64 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of Independents, and 95 percent of Democrats,
Despite receiving strong bipartisan public support, the program faced criticism last week from Republican leaders in the House and Senate commerce committees. They expressed concerns about the administration’s spending, labeling it as “wasteful,” and conveyed skepticism regarding the ACP’s effectiveness in a letter addressed to Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Efforts to continue ACP
Throughout this year, there have been numerous endeavors aimed at extending and enhancing the program.
In May, during a congressional oversight hearing, Alan Davidson, the administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, conveyed to Congress members that the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program would suffer adverse effects if continued funding for the ACP is not found.
In an Expert Opinion piece for Broadband Breakfast, Ryan Johnston, senior policy counsel at Next Century Cities, also linked the two issues: If the ACP is allowed to end, the federal government could end up overspending on every broadband deployment. In other words, BEAD networks will be unable to link millions of Americans without ACP.
In August, 45 bipartisan members of Congress publicly expressed support for extending ACP. In October, the Biden administration asked Congress for $6 billion to extend the ACP through December 2024. In November, a bipartisan letter signed by 26 Republican and Democratic governors urged Senate leaders to continue funding the program.
Broadband providers also want to see the program continued, asking Congress in September to use money from another yearly broadband subsidy to keep the ACP afloat.
The FCC event initiated the ACP Transparency Data Collection in November to enhance comprehension of the program. This collection gathers fresh data concerning price details, plan characteristics, subscription rates, and the attributes of program participants. Presently, the data collection initiative is expected to coincide with the depletion of the fund.
Next Century Cities’s Johnston and Lauren Gaydos, director of the Glen Echo Group, speaking during a Broadband Breakfast event in December, expressed concern over the arduous task of reenrolling individuals if the program terminates and then restarts. That would erode trust in the program’s stability and reliability.
Also on the program, Christine Parker, senior GIS analyst at ILSR’s Community Networks Initiative, highlighted that program participation has steadily increased by 3 percent each month. She emphasized that there are no signs of this trend slowing down during the event. And Johnston said that, in his previous discussions with the FCC and the Universal Service Administrative Company, neither agency intends to issue a notice signaling the end of the program.
Instead, both agencies plan to wait until the final possible moment to guarantee the securing of ACP funding.
