Congress
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
The bill would extend funding at least through 2024.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2024 – Bipartisan legislation was introduced Wednesday that aims to allocate $7 billion to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program to ensure that participating low-income households continue to receive the monthly internet subsidy through 2024.
The introduction of the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act comes just after Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel warned on Monday that the agency will be forced to take initial steps to wind down the program as soon as this week unless Congress passes an extension.
Without congressional intervention, the ACP’s $14 billion budget will be exhausted by the end of April, according to FCC estimates. The loss of funding could disrupt internet access to the nearly 23 million households – an estimated 64 million people – that ACP currently serves.
The program provides monthly $30 discounts on internet service for low-income households and up to $75 monthly discounts for eligible households on tribal lands and high-cost areas, and also provides a one-time discount of up to $100 off the price of an electronic device.
The bill is led in the Senate by Sen. Peter Welch, Vermont-D, and Sen. J.D. Vance, Ohio-R. In the House, the bill is cosponsored by Rep. Yvette Clarke, New York-D, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania-R, and Rep. Mike Lawler, New York-R. The contents of the bill haven’t been made public at the time of writing.
More than 450 civil rights, consumer, and industry groups are endorsing the bill, including some of the country’s largest telecom industry groups, the AARP, labor organizations such as the AFL-CIO, the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP.
Despite the ACP receiving strong bipartisan public support, the program faced opposition in December from Republican leaders in the House and Senate commerce committees. They expressed concerns about the administration’s spending, labeling it as “wasteful,” and conveyed skepticism regarding the ACP’s effectiveness in a letter addressed to FCC.
The efforts of House Republicans to showcase reduced government spending create significant hurdles for ACP re-funding. Experts have expressed concern regarding the likelihood of the bill reaching the floor, given the most recent stance of the House Republican majority.
The bill’s sponsors note that the ACP serves to connect families in some of the country’s most remote rural communities and underserved urban neighborhoods alike, with 1.8 million New Yorker’s participating, over 1.1 million households across Ohio, and one-in-seven Pennsylvania households utilizing ACP. Altogether, participating households across the bill’s sponsors’ home states are receiving $98.4 million from the program in total each month.
House of Representatives
House Republicans Accuse NTIA of Violating Rate Regulation Rules of Infrastructure Act
Approving state BEAD plans that mandate affordable prices violates the law, they said.
WASHINGTON, December 19, 2023 – House Republicans are accusing the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of regulating broadband pricing as part of its $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Their concerns, outlined in a letter to NTIA head Alan Davidson Friday, center on rules requiring states — the entities ultimately awarding grants under the program — to ensure providers set up affordable plans for low-income households to get connected on BEAD-funded infrastructure. States are afforded flexibility in how they do this, but the NTIA has expressed a preference for setting a specific price point or a formula that will be used to calculate the low-cost plan.
Republican lawmakers said in the letter that approving state BEAD plans with required pricing amounts to rate regulation by the NTIA, something the agency is forbidden from doing by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which spawned the BEAD program.
“As we have said before, NTIA’s approval of state plans that include rate regulation is NTIA regulating rates in violation of the IIJA,” the letter reads.
All 16 Republican members of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee signed the letter, including Communications Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington. The two signed another letter on Friday to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel saying her claims about the effectiveness of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a monthly broadband subsidy for low-income households, were overstated.
The issue of alleged rate regulation came up during Davidson’s testimony to the subcommittee at an oversight hearing on December 5. Asked repeatedly if the NTIA would regulate rates to ensure affordability requirements are met, Davidson emphasized the agency would not be handing down price requirements.
“We are not setting a price at the NTIA. We are not setting a national price for broadband,” he said at the hearing.
Davidson did not forestall the agency approving state plans to mandate rates or set price caps, which was not enough for House Republicans.
“If we’re going to spend billions of dollars of federal money, and people are going to take that money,” Davidson said, “it’s not unreasonable to ask them to be careful about affordability when they’re doing so.”
The NTIA has only officially approved one proposal for selecting BEAD grant recipients so far: Louisiana’s. That document sets the state’s low-cost option at $30 – set to match the subsidy provided by the ACP – but gives applicants room to raise that up to $65 if necessary for the financial sustainability of a project.
Virginia’s plan requiring providers to submit their own low-cost plans as part of the application process drew some pushback from the agency. The NTIA asked the state to set up more concrete requirements around the low-cost provision, citing a need to know how consumers would be affected before approving the plan.
The state, citing the same concerns as Republican lawmakers, is asking NTIA to approve its plan as is.
Congress
Republican Lawmakers Criticize ACP as ‘Wasteful’ in Letter to FCC Chairwoman
The internet subsidy for low-income households is set to dry up without congressional action.
WASHINGTON, December 18, 2023 – Congressional Republicans expressed skepticism on the Affordable Connectivity Program in a letter to the Federal Communications Commission chairwoman on Friday.
The ACP, set up with a $14 billion allocation from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, provides a $30 monthly internet subsidy to more than 22 million low-income households. That money is set to dry up as early as April 2024.
The impending shortfall has led to calls from advocacy groups, lawmakers, and broadband providers for Congress to renew the program. They say the fund is an important tool in closing the digital divide – the gap in economic opportunity between areas with and without high-speed internet access – and for ensuring people can access new infrastructure set to be funded by the federal government’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort.
President Joe Biden asked Congress in October for $6 billion to keep the fund afloat through 2024. But Republican leaders in the House and Senate commerce committees criticized the administration’s public spending and were doubtful about the ACP’s effectiveness in their letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Their concerns centered around the number of ACP recipients who had no broadband access prior to enrolling. Rosenworcel testified at a House oversight hearing in November that FCC surveys put the number at 20 to 22 percent of the program’s participating households, but she noted that the agency has had difficulty pinning down the exact figure because providers are not required to collect that information when someone enrolls.
Sens. John Thune, R-South Dakota, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, and Bob Latta, R-Ohio, pointed to that number as evidence the program is “wasteful” by subsidizing broadband for low-income households that were able to get online previously.
The lawmakers also pushed back on Rosenworcel’s testimony at the same hearing that the program’s participants would be forced offline if it were not to be refunded and asked the agency to provide ACP enrollment data it had committed to make public.
“Unfortunately, your testimony pushes ‘facts’ about the ACP that are deeply misleading and have the potential to exacerbate the fiscal crisis without producing meaningful benefits to the American consumer,” they wrote.
Congress
House Passes 5G SALE Act, Will Reinstate Limited FCC Authority
The measure empowers the FCC to allocate spectrum licenses auctioned before March 9, 2023.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2023 – Legislation that would grant temporary spectrum licensing authority to the Federal Communications Commission unanimously passed the House on Monday, and is now awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.
Upon signing, the 5G Spectrum Authority Licensing Enforcement (SALE) Act would empower the FCC to allocate spectrum licenses that were auctioned on or before March 9, 2023.
That was the date on which the agency’s blanket authority to auction radio frequency licenses expired.
Still, the agency is unable to award successful bidders from the 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band auction held last year. The now-passed bill acts as a temporary measure to expedite the issuance of licenses to companies that have already paid for them.
The legislation addresses a need stemming from months of delays and disagreement on legislative packages that would have continued under the FCC’s spectrum auction authority.
In the 118th Congress, a total of four bills were introduced that would have prevented a lapse in the FCC’s spectrum auction authority: H.R. 1108, H.R. 3345, H.R. 3565, and S.B. 650. All proposed short-term extensions to the FCC’s auction authority, to provide Congress time to agree on a comprehensive spectrum policy.
Even in the 117th Congress, a long-term extension was proposed, H.R. 7624, which would have extended the agency’s authority until March 2024.
While numerous members have shown backing for restoring the authority, they haven’t come to a consensus regarding the duration of the restoration. Some members have advocated for a decade-long extension similar to the approach taken by the Obama Administration in 2012, citing it as integral to innovation and economic growth in the United States.
A further point of contention is that some members are looking to couple the extension of FCC licensing authority with comprehensive spectrum legislation that identifies specific spectrum bands for auction.
Members of Congress have iterated the need for the Department of Defense to complete a study of the 3.1-3.45 GHz band before proceeding. The DoD completed the study last week and found that it cannot currently share that spectrum with commercial users National Telecommunications and Information Administrator Alan Davidson testified before Congress.
The SALE Act has surfaced amidst ongoing appeals from industry and government to reinstate the FCC’s spectrum licensing authority.
On Monday, Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, and Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, urged Congress to take more decisive action in restoring the FCC’s authority to issue spectrum licenses, speaking during a CSIS webinar. Young specifically called for Congress to “provide the Commission with a Congressionally-directed spectrum pipeline.”
The legislators emphasized the potential consequence of the US falling behind in wireless deployment if immediate measures are not taken.
The lapse has generated uncertainty concerning FCC spectrum planning endeavors and future spectrum availability.
