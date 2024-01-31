Infrastructure
BITAG Wants States to Consider Non-Fiber for BEAD
The nonprofit said broadband offices should consider cost and deployment time as well.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2024 – Experts from the Broadband Internet Technical Advisory Group urged state broadband offices on Wednesday to consider a variety of technologies when awarding broadband grants.
It’s in part a reference to the Biden administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which makes $42.5 billion available to states for expanding broadband infrastructure. The program favors fiber-optic cable, only allowing states to consider other technologies when fiber becomes too costly.
“We are in no way saying that fiber isn’t great – it is,” said Douglas Sicker, CTO at the University of Colorado Denver and BITAG’s executive director. “It’s a wonderful broadband solution. It offers very high data rates, it offers very low latency, lots of characteristics that are very appreciable. However, it’s not the only technology.”
The nonprofit released a report last week arguing “there is not one ‘best’ technology,” and that factors like cost and deployment times are important to consider in addition to performance. The group hosted a webinar Wednesday on the report.
States will have more leeway to take cost into account when administering BEAD. Program rules allow them to set a high-cost threshold, the fiber cost-per-location at which states will consider putting BEAD dollars toward cheaper technologies like fixed wireless.
Most states are choosing to set those after receiving applications.
“Typically deploying wireless is going to cost less than deploying fiber in the short run,” said Matt Arson, CEO of broadband provider Vistabeam and an editor of the BITAG report. “However, over the long run, sometimes it makes more sense to deploy fiber instead of wireless because over the long term, fiber tends to be more scalable to higher speeds.”
Wireless broadband can also be deployed quicker, which panelists said can make sense for areas with little or no existing infrastructure. A wireless connection can bypass rights-of-way disputes on streets and railroads, which routinely hold up broadband deployments.
A bill aimed at preempting some local rights-of-way rules for broadband projects cleared House committees in October, and the Commerce Department, which manages BEAD, has stood up a team to streamline permitting with federal land use agencies ahead of projects breaking ground.
“You can’t build if you don’t have rights-of-way, and that can delay a build by six months to a year and a half, I’ve seen this,” Sicker said.
Sicker reiterated that in most cases, fiber is the most preferable technology, saying that every home and business getting connected with fiber “would be great, but it’s not practical.”
“I think it’s really important for [state broadband offices] to go out and get a really good understanding of the conditions throughout different areas of their state,” said Arson, adding that SBOs should “go out and talk to the end users” and “visit the providers” to get an idea of what peoples’ needs are and how grant programs might meet them.
Expert Opinion
Luke Hogg: The FCC is Behind the Times on Satellite Internet
John Deere, the most well-known agricultural company in America, recently inked a deal with Starlink for digital farming.
Although internet access has become an essential part of modern life, much of rural America remains unconnected. Closing this digital divide between urban and rural America has been a stated priority for both Democrats and Republicans, including President Biden. But the Federal Communications Commission, which is charged with running several programs to bring the internet to rural America, continues to ignore the systems best equipped to do so. Private-sector companies like John Deere have come to recognize the usefulness of satellite internet services for rural America; it’s time the FCC followed suit.
While most Americans only have to think about which internet provider will give them the best deal, many rural Americans are concerned with whether they have internet access at all. The lack of connectivity has serious implications for an agricultural industry that is increasingly reliant on “smart” agricultural equipment such as tractors, harvesters, and combines that require an internet connection. By the latest count, approximately 17 percent of rural lands have no access to broadband at all and, according to John Deere, 30 percent of farmland in the U.S. lacks sufficient broadband to run the types of equipment it hopes to connect using satellite services, leaving many farmers and ranchers without the means to take advantage of modern equipment.
Traditional broadband infrastructure—laying fiber-optic cables or setting up cell towers—is prohibitively expensive in rural areas, owing to the vast distances and low population density. For private companies focused on the bottom line, the return on investment in these areas is often insufficient to justify the expense. Following the model of mid-20th century rural electrification programs, the federal government has attempted to make serving rural Americans with broadband more cost effective through grant and subsidy programs, but many areas remain unserved. For these areas, satellite internet is a beacon of hope.
In recent years, satellite internet technology has made large strides. Unlike traditional broadband services that require extensive ground infrastructure and can be difficult to deploy in rural areas, satellites launched into low-earth orbit can beam internet access directly to hard-to-reach areas. Companies like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, promise to deliver high-speed internet to the most isolated corners of the planet.
As satellite internet services have matured, the private sector has come to recognize the potential for satellite internet to revolutionize rural connectivity. Nowhere is this more clear than in the agriculture industry, where precision farming and data analytics are becoming increasingly important. John Deere, the most well-known agricultural company in America, recently inked a deal with Starlink to “propel the tractor maker’s digital farming push and help automate planting and harvesting in remote locations.”
Despite these developments, the FCC has been slow to adapt its funding and policies to fully support satellite internet. The Commission oversees several programs designed to subsidize and expand broadband access in rural areas, such as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. However, there’s been a reluctance to allow satellite internet providers to compete on an equal footing for these funds. Just last month, the Commission reaffirmed its decision to rescind a $900 million grant awarded to Starlink under RDOF under questionable circumstances.
As FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who opposed the decision, commented, the Commission revoked the award by holding “Starlink to a standard that [the FCC] has made up on the fly,” one that “no entity could ever pass,” in spite of significant evidence that the company could meet the requirements imposed on more traditional providers.
The private sector, often a bellwether for innovation, has already started integrating satellite internet into its operations. It’s time for the FCC to catch up. By opening up federal funding programs to satellite internet providers, the Commission can spur competition and innovation in the rural broadband market. This doesn’t mean abandoning traditional broadband expansion but rather complementing it with satellite technology to create a more inclusive, holistic approach to connectivity. By doing so, it can ensure that rural America is not left behind in the digital age, empowering these communities with the connectivity they need to thrive in the 21st century.
Luke Hogg is the director of outreach at the Foundation for American Innovation, where his work focuses on the intersection of emerging technologies and public policy. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Satellite
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, Elon Musk Swipe Over Starlink at Biden, FCC
FCC Commissioner criticized the deployment of wire-based broadband in rural areas where Starlink is available.
WASHINGTON, January 30, 2024 – Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized a decision by the commission to turn down subsidies for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband satellite constellation after the Joe Biden administration announced earlier this month funding for wireline broadband networks in North Carolina.
The White House on January 18 outlined a plan by the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $82 million from the Capital Projects Fund to link 16,000 homes throughout the tarheel state to broadband. The funds will be infused into the state’s Broadband Stop Gap Solutions Program, an effort to expand broadband networks into areas that lack access.
In response to the announcement, Carr took to social media platform X to express his displeasure based on a claim that the satellite connectivity would have cost less per location and would have been faster to deploy than the networks announced on January 18.
“In 2020, the FCC secured a commitment from Starlink to offer high-speed Internet in rural areas for $1,377 per location in support. The Biden Administration rescinded that deal, and is now spending $5,125 per location. Spending over 3X more & taking years longer is not a win,” Carr said in the social media post, alluding to the Democrats on the FCC.
In August 2022, the FCC refused to give Starlink $855.5 million in rural broadband subsidies from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, citing the company’s nascent technology and uncertainty about its ability to maintain threshold internet speeds.
The agency upheld the decision in December, saying that speed tests showed its current networks operating well below what Starlink’s bids committed to, and the FCC was not convinced the company could improve its technology enough.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk chimed in to the social media thread, denying claims made by the FCC in its denial that it could not meet the 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) down * 20 Mbps upload threshold.
“Utterly false. Starlink exceeds that right now,” Musk posted on X.
However, Musk conceded that Starlink speeds dip in dense areas during high-usage hours – though that’s in areas with over double the threshold speeds, he claims.
“Average bandwidth during peak hours in high density areas is lower, but this award is specifically for low population density areas of the country, where 300Mb/s is normal,” Musk said.
The RDOF was adopted by the FCC in January 2020 to expand broadband access to rural regions of the country. The initiative aims to spend $20.4 billion over a 10-year period to address the lack of connectivity in underserved regions.
SpaceX initially submitted a successful auction bid to serve 642,925 locations over 35 states under the former FCC Chair Ajit Pai.
But a review of the claims in the applications under the new commission led to greater scrutiny. Starlink opposed the denials, but advocates of fiber hailed the decision, saying that it provided a clearer path for fiber-based solutions.
Broadband's Impact
Broadband Industry Groups Push for Tax-Exempt Grants
Seven trade groups urged lawmakers to pass the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act.
WASHINGTON, January 29, 2024 – Broadband industry groups pushed lawmakers on Thursday to include in any upcoming tax package a bill that would mark federal broadband grants as non-taxable.
Seven groups, including INCOMPAS, WISPA, and NTCA, wrote to Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee leaders to specifically express support for the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which would remove federal broadband grant money from the “gross income” figure used by the IRS to calculate taxes.
The bill, reintroduced in February 2023, would make tax free the $42.5 billion set to flow in coming years from the Infrastructure Act’s BEAD program.
With that program and others, “Congress has provided historic investment with the goal of achieving universal connectivity for all Americans,” the letter says. “Without this change in the tax code, a significant portion of funding intended for deploying broadband to unserved and underserved communities will revert to the government in the form of taxes.”
A broader 2024 tax package cleared the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, which included other measures broadband groups have been interested in: the immediate expensing of research and development costs and the extension of a rule allowing companies to immediately expense equipment costs. The package would implement both through 2025.
Companies have been required to write off domestic R&D costs over five years since 2022 after Trump-era tax changes went into effect. The Telecom Industry Association said in a January 18 letter to House and Senate leaders that this makes it “more expensive for businesses to invest in the next generation of technologies” like 6G and open RAN.
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield penned a separate letter on January 24 expressing support for extending the “100% bonus depreciation” measure, which allows the immediate expensing of eligible assets.
The extension would “help many small rural broadband providers justify and recover the costs of network investment in the most sparsely populated areas of the United States,” she wrote.
Bloomfield also said in the letter that the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act “should likewise be seen as a critical component of any comprehensive tax legislation” and urged the Senate Finance Committee to push it forward.
