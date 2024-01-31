Broadband Breakfast on February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order

Join us as we prepare for the 20th anniversary of the Pulver Order, which paved the way for the deregulatory treatment of internet-based voice communications. This landmark ruling was a huge win for internet freedom, tearing down barriers that had bogged down innovation in VoIP technology. Tune into this special Live Online event to get the inside scoop straight from the horse’s mouth as VoIP pioneer Jeff Pulver and other esteemed panelists reflect on the impact this crucial turning point. How far have we come in 20 years? What issues remain as voice technology evolves?

Panelists

Jeff Pulver , VoIP Pioneer

, VoIP Pioneer Glenn Richards , Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Glenn Richards is Pillsbury’s Communications Practice Group Leader. Based in Washington, DC, he is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. Glenn represents VoIP and cloud communications service providers; satellite, wireless, long-distance and competitive local exchange carriers; broadcasters; equipment manufacturers; trade associations and others in transactional matters and before the FCC and state public utilities commissions. A partner in the firm’s Global Sourcing practice, Glenn also negotiates global telecommunications service contracts for large corporations.

Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom. In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate and founded the company Vonage, one of the first VoIP service providers. As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In 2004 the FCC issued the “Pulver Order” which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.