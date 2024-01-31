#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court ruling on state social media laws could shape broader tech regulation.
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Social Media and the Supreme Court
Two cases that could set precedents for social media regulation are heading to the Supreme Court after lower courts issued divergent rulings. These center around Florida and Texas laws that bar platforms from suppressing users’ posts based on their opinions. With the high court poised to decide whether such statutes infringe on companies’ First Amendment rights, broader debates are simmering about overhauling long-standing legal shields for online networking sites. What exactly is at stake here? What ripple effects might these cases have on oversight and accountability across the social media landscape?
Panelists
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
The Pulver Order opened up competition in internet voice services by freeing it from traditional telecom regulations.
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Join us as we prepare for the 20th anniversary of the Pulver Order, which paved the way for the deregulatory treatment of internet-based voice communications. This landmark ruling was a huge win for internet freedom, tearing down barriers that had bogged down innovation in VoIP technology. Tune into this special Live Online event to get the inside scoop straight from the horse’s mouth as VoIP pioneer Jeff Pulver and other esteemed panelists reflect on the impact this crucial turning point. How far have we come in 20 years? What issues remain as voice technology evolves?
Panelists
- Jeff Pulver, VoIP Pioneer
- Glenn Richards, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Glenn Richards is Pillsbury’s Communications Practice Group Leader. Based in Washington, DC, he is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. Glenn represents VoIP and cloud communications service providers; satellite, wireless, long-distance and competitive local exchange carriers; broadcasters; equipment manufacturers; trade associations and others in transactional matters and before the FCC and state public utilities commissions. A partner in the firm’s Global Sourcing practice, Glenn also negotiates global telecommunications service contracts for large corporations.
Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom. In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate and founded the company Vonage, one of the first VoIP service providers. As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In 2004 the FCC issued the “Pulver Order” which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on March 13, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
Quantum computing could be a harbinger of change for future broadband networks
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
The application of quantum physics to traditional internet connections holds great promise for enhancing speed, efficiency, and security in future networks. As quantum processors venture out of physics labs and into data centers, hear how they could work in tandem with advancing broadband infrastructure to transmit vast datasets across future internet backbones. Tune in for a dynamic discussion on how quantum mechanics can transform computing, the internet and global communications.
Panelists
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
The battle over net neutrality rages on as sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation. In recent pitches, the Democratic-led agency has touted classifying broadband providers as Title II common carriers rather than information services – the crux of the net neutrality debate – would also safeguard customer privacy and public safety. But this would grant the FCC oversight powers that some argue fall outside its remit. What does the internet landscape look like presently, especially after Congress just pumped billions of dollars into expanding broadband access?
Panelists
- Roslyn Layton, Executive Vice President, Strand Consult
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Roslyn Layton, PhD is Executive Vice President of Strand Consult and Visiting Researcher at Aalborg University’s Centre for Communication, Media and Information Technologies in Copenhagen, Denmark. She leads Strand Consult’s Global Project for Broadband Cost Recovery, Fair Share, and Affordability which studies business models and policy for broadband financial sustainability and adoption across countries. Her PhD measured net neutrality and innovation across 53 countries (see summary). Roslyn has also served as Chair of the Program Committee of the Telecom Policy Research Conference and as a member of the International Telecommunications Society. She is a Fellow of the National Security Institute at George Mason University and the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue University. She advises the Foundation for American Innovation on enabling the next generation of non-incumbent
