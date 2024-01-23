#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
The Pulver Order opened up competition in internet voice services by freeing it from traditional telecom regulations.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Join us as we prepare for the 20th anniversary of the Pulver Order, which paved the way for the deregulatory treatment of internet-based voice communications. This landmark ruling was a huge win for internet freedom, tearing down barriers that had bogged down innovation in VoIP technology. Tune into this special Live Online event to get the inside scoop straight from the horse’s mouth as VoIP pioneer Jeff Pulver and other esteemed panelists reflect on the impact this crucial turning point. How far have we come in 20 years? What issues remain as voice technology evolves?
Panelists
- Jeff Pulver, VoIP Pioneer
- Glenn Richards, Partner, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Glenn Richards is Pillsbury’s Communications Practice Group Leader. Based in Washington, DC, he is a recognized authority on IP communications regulations and telecommunications policies and issues. Glenn represents VoIP and cloud communications service providers; satellite, wireless, long-distance and competitive local exchange carriers; broadcasters; equipment manufacturers; trade associations and others in transactional matters and before the FCC and state public utilities commissions. A partner in the firm’s Global Sourcing practice, Glenn also negotiates global telecommunications service contracts for large corporations.
Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom. In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate and founded the company Vonage, one of the first VoIP service providers. As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In 2004 the FCC issued the “Pulver Order” which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate.
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
Quantum computing could be a harbinger of change for future broadband networks
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
The application of quantum physics to traditional internet connections holds great promise for enhancing speed, efficiency, and security in future networks. As quantum processors venture out of physics labs and into data centers, hear how they could work in tandem with advancing broadband infrastructure to transmit vast datasets across future internet backbones. Tune in for a dynamic discussion on how quantum mechanics can transform computing, the internet and global communications.
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
The battle over net neutrality rages on as sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation. In recent pitches, the Democratic-led agency has touted classifying broadband providers as Title II common carriers rather than information services – the crux of the net neutrality debate – would also safeguard customer privacy and public safety. But this would grant the FCC oversight powers that some argue fall outside its remit. What does the internet landscape look like presently, especially after Congress just pumped billions of dollars into expanding broadband access?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Tune in for the latest updates on BEAD mapping and challenge process.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Many state broadband offices are about to begin their broadband mapping challenges under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program. This is a process for states to verify locations that are unserved (i.e., they lack access to 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) * 3 Mbps broadband), and locations that are underserved (i.e., they lack access to 100 Mbps * 20 Mbps broadband). A few advanced states have already begun, or have already completed the process. What have they learned? What “challenges” are they facing? What’s next for broadband mapping?
Panelists
- Eric Frederick, Michigan Broadband Director
- Tom Reid, President and Founder, Reid Consulting Group
- Jessica Simmons, Georgia Broadband Director
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Application Window
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Illinois, Indiana and Georgia Announce Plans for BEAD Challenges
INCOMPAS Drives City Preparedness for Broadband Funding with BroadLAND Initiatives
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
AAPB Opposes Bill Forcing Kentucky Utility to Divest Telecommunications Unit
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
Low-income Californians Cite Cost as Significant Barrier, Experts Mourn Loss of ACP
Sean Gonsalves: New Municipal Broadband Networks Skyrocket in Post-Pandemic America
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
Bipartisan Bill Proposes $7 Billion Extension for Affordable Connectivity Program
Big Cities Turn To FCC To Tap Cable Broadband Fees
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: NTIA Announces $50 Million Grant for DISH from Wireless Innovation Fund
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
CES 2024: More Spectrum and Auction Authority Necessary for 5G
CTIA Urges FCC Extension for Implementing SIM Swap Safeguards
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Funding4 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals