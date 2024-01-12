Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband

The application of quantum physics to traditional internet connections holds great promise for enhancing speed, efficiency, and security in future networks. As quantum processors venture out of physics labs and into data centers, hear how they could work in tandem with advancing broadband infrastructure to transmit vast datasets across future internet backbones. Tune in for a dynamic discussion on how quantum mechanics can transform computing, the internet and global communications.

Panelists

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

