Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
Quantum computing could be a harbinger of change for future broadband networks
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
The application of quantum physics to traditional internet connections holds great promise for enhancing speed, efficiency, and security in future networks. As quantum processors venture out of physics labs and into data centers, hear how they could work in tandem with advancing broadband infrastructure to transmit vast datasets across future internet backbones. Tune in for a dynamic discussion on how quantum mechanics can transform computing, the internet and global communications.
Panelists
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
The Supreme Court ruling on state social media laws could shape broader tech regulation
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Two cases that could set precedents for social media regulation are heading to the Supreme Court after lower courts issued divergent rulings. These center around Florida and Texas laws that bar platforms from suppressing users’ posts based on their opinions. With the high court poised to decide whether such statutes infringe on companies’ First Amendment rights, broader debates are simmering about overhauling long-standing legal shields for online networking sites. What exactly is at stake here? What ripple effects might these cases have on oversight and accountability across the social media landscape?
Panelists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
The battle over net neutrality rages on as sharply divided views pour in following the FCC’s proposal to reinstate the once-scrapped regulation. In recent pitches, the Democratic-led agency has touted classifying broadband providers as Title II common carriers rather than information services – the crux of the net neutrality debate – would also safeguard customer privacy and public safety. But this would grant the FCC oversight powers that some argue fall outside its remit. What does the internet landscape look like presently, especially after Congress just pumped billions of dollars into expanding broadband access?
Panelists
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Tune in for the latest updates on BEAD mapping and challenge process.
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Nearly four years have passed since the Broadband DATA Act mandated the FCC create improved broadband maps to guide the allocation of billions in infrastructure grants. But the agency still has wrinkles to iron out, even as states submit corrections through their ongoing challenge processes. With Louisiana, Virginia and Kansas ahead of the pack, others are still finalizing their blueprints for verifying coverage data. What are the sticking points? What lies ahead as states prepare to run their processes?
Panelists
