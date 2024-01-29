Connect with us

Broadband's Impact

Broadband Industry Groups Push for Tax-Exempt Grants

Seven trade groups urged lawmakers to pass the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act.

Photo from Pictures of Money

WASHINGTON, January 29, 2024 – Broadband industry groups pushed lawmakers on Thursday to include in any upcoming tax package a bill that would mark federal broadband grants as non-taxable.

Seven groups, including INCOMPAS, WISPA, and NTCA, wrote to Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee leaders to specifically express support for the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, which would remove federal broadband grant money from the “gross income” figure used by the IRS to calculate taxes.

The bill, reintroduced in February 2023, would make tax free the $42.5 billion set to flow in coming years from the Infrastructure Act’s BEAD program.

With that program and others, “Congress has provided historic investment with the goal of achieving universal connectivity for all Americans,” the letter says. “Without this change in the tax code, a significant portion of funding intended for deploying broadband to unserved and underserved communities will revert to the government in the form of taxes.”

A broader 2024 tax package cleared the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, which included other measures broadband groups have been interested in: the immediate expensing of research and development costs and the extension of a rule allowing companies to immediately expense equipment costs. The package would implement both through 2025.

Companies have been required to write off domestic R&D costs over five years since 2022 after Trump-era tax changes went into effect. The Telecom Industry Association said in a January 18 letter to House and Senate leaders that this makes it “more expensive for businesses to invest in the next generation of technologies” like 6G and open RAN.

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield penned a separate letter on January 24 expressing support for extending the “100% bonus depreciation” measure, which allows the immediate expensing of eligible assets.

The extension would “help many small rural broadband providers justify and recover the costs of network investment in the most sparsely populated areas of the United States,” she wrote.

Bloomfield also said in the letter that the Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act “should likewise be seen as a critical component of any comprehensive tax legislation” and urged the Senate Finance Committee to push it forward.

Reporter Jake Neenan, who covers broadband infrastructure and broadband funding, is a recent graduate of the Columbia Journalism School. Previously, he reported on state prison conditions in New York and Massachusetts. He is also a devoted cat parent.

Broadband's Impact

Major Cities Keep Pressing FCC For Cable Broadband Fees

By not having to pay broadband fees, cable has an advantage over broadband-only providers, the cities say.

January 29, 2024

By

Photo of FCC Media Bureau Chief Holly Saurer

WASHINGTON, January 29, 2024 – Some major U.S. cities keep pressing for the right to impose fees on the broadband revenue of cable companies.

Currently, cities may impose fees on cable’s traditional video revenue, but a Federal Communications Commission rule shields cable’s substantial broadband revenue from similar treatment.

Representatives for major U.S. cities – including Philadelphia, Seattle, and Minneapolis – were in contact with FCC officials several times in January, asking for the immediate repeal of the agency’s “mixed-use” rule, the one that prevents assessments on cable’s broadband revenue.

Over the past few weeks, city representatives have held meetings with FCC Media Bureau Chief Holly Saurer and several or her deputies; an aide to Commissioner Geoffrey Starks; and two aides to FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez.

Financially, the stakes are high. According to S&P Global estimates, cable operators’ annual broadband revenue is about $75 billion. A 5% fee on that amount could yield cites about $3.75 billion in the first year, though the fees would likely get passed on to Internet subscribers.

One argument that cities make is companies that want to build broadband networks without a cable TV component need to obtain local approval and pay fees. By not having to pay broadband fees, cable has an advantage over broadband-only providers, the cities say.

Whether the FCC can invalidate the mixed-use rule with a simple majority vote is a matter of dispute. While some cities argue the agency can act right away, cable industry representatives maintain that the agency would need to seek public comment on a proposal to change the mixed-use rule.

Cable’s payment of franchise fees over the years has supported municipal budgets. But with millions migrating from cable TV to streaming platforms, cable’s franchise fee payments have been shrinking.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Comcast lost 389,000 video subscribers in keeping with the multiyear trend. But Comcast’s Peacock streaming service added 3 million subscribers in the quarter, bringing the streaming service to 31 million overall.

Comcast does not pay any portion of Peacock’s revenue as a franchise fee.

Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 27, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.

Broadband's Impact

FCC to Vote on Emergency Alerts, Space Stations, Robocalls and Microphones

The commission is set to consider robocall rules, emergency alerts.

January 26, 2024

By

FCC headquarters

WASHINGTON, January 26, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission released on Thursday a tentative agenda for its February 15 open meeting.

Commissioners are set to vote on four items, including seeking comment on multilingual emergency alert rules, a proposed licensing scheme for in-space manufacturing, more robocall restrictions, and updated wireless microphone rules. Also slated for review are a proposed enforcement action and an adjudicatory matter.

Multilingual emergency alerts

The draft notice of proposed rulemaking would propose creating template alert scripts and audio files in the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the country, which could be distributed when the Emergency Alert System is activated.

The templates would be produced by the commission, and the NPRM would seek comment on the feasibility of implementing the template system via a software patch.

Also up for comment would be including American Sign Language in the EAS system and whether to allow EAS participants to issue template alerts in languages other than the language of their programming content.

In-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing

Another draft NPRM would propose licensing ISAM space stations under the commission’s existing framework, as well as subjecting them to its standard orbital debris mitigation and spectrum application policies.

The NRPM would exempt ISAM stations from some licensing procedures because “ISAM space stations seem more capable of spectrum sharing,” according to the draft.

The FCC has previously granted some licenses to this kind of spacecraft on a case-by-case basis.

Robocalls and robotexts

The draft report and order would “codify” past guidance saying consumers can revoke consent under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by any reasonable means and that companies can send one text message confirming a consumer’s opt-out request without violating the TCPA, provided the text does not contain marketing information.

The order would also require robocallers and robotexters to honor such requests within 10 business days of receiving them.

Also included in the draft is a further NPRM seeking comment on whether the TCPA applies to robocalls and robotexts from wireless carriers to their subscribers, and on whether to allow customers to opt out of such messages.

Wireless microphones

The draft report and order would allow the use of wireless multi-channel audio system, or WMAS, technology in several licensed and unlicensed spectrum bands.

The technology uses a wider bandwidth than current FCC rules allow for, according to the draft, but is in use in Europe and allows for more efficient spectrum use.

Licensed bands that would be slated for WMAS microphone use include “frequencies already available for Part 74 licensed wireless microphones in the TV bands (VHF and UHF), the 653-657 MH segment of the 600 MHz duplex gap, and in the 941.5-944 MHz, 944-952 MHz, 952.850-956.250 MHz, 956.45-959.85 MHz, 1435-1525 MHz, 6875-6900 MHz and 7100-7125 MHz bands.”

Unlicensed bands would include “frequencies already available for Part 15 unlicensed wireless microphones in the UHF and VHF TV bands and in the 657-663 MHz segment of the 600 MHz duplex gap.”

Broadband's Impact

Affordable Connectivity Cutoff Notices Spark Effort to Save Program and Preserve Access

The first of a series of deadlines on Thursday signaled the onset of cutoff notices.

January 25, 2024

By

Photo of "No Wi-Fi" sign by Elliott Brown

WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – One in six American households received official notice from their internet service provider alerting them that the government subsidy program helping them connect to the internet is rapidly running out of money.

The first of a series of deadlines on Thursday signaled the onset of notices to program participants regarding the gradual wind-down and potential phase-out of the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Dubbed “Don’t Disconnect US Day” by advocacy groups, for many the day was dedicated to concerted efforts to mobilize everyone concerned about preserving affordable internet access to contact their respective members of Congress, and urge them to endorse the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act. This legislation would allocate $7 billion to extend the ACP through 2024.

They launched the DontDisconnectUS.org web site to promote reaching out to members of Congress to rescue the program.

During one of several events organized by digital equity advocates on Thursday, a joint press conference highlighted the extensive efforts of a select group of outreach coordinators who have worked over the past two years to enroll households in the ACP.

GWI’s CEO Kerem Durdag emphasized the time-consuming nature of assisting a family in enrolling in ACP, stating that each registration takes up to 55 minutes on average. Durdag pointed out the substantial challenge of reassigning individuals and families once the program ends, emphasizing that it’s not an immediate process.

“Once the program goes away, it’s a massive, Sisyphean task to reassign these individuals and families,” Durdag stressed. “It is imperative this program is continued. It is a civil rights issue.”

Mia Purcell, vice president of economic development for Community Concepts Finance Corporation, emphasized that for households teetering on the edge, $30 can mean the difference between having access to necessities like food, medicine, heat, electricity and more. A significant majority of the families Purcell assisted in enrolling conveyed that supporting the expense of a monthly internet connection is somewhat to very difficult for them.

Evelyn Lewey, digital navigator for the National Digital Equity Center, highlighted the challenges she encountered when working with Native nations on reservation lands. These challenges included literacy barriers, mistrust with government, digital literacy challenges, and limited device access. Some individuals from these communities required three to four sessions to enroll, with some lacking access to cell phones or email.

Lewey also highlighted that her work involved visiting the homes of individuals who were shut-ins. She observed that through the program, these individuals were no longer isolated from their community, family, and friends.

Aaron Alberico, a spokesperson for the Affordable Broadband Campaign, highlighted the confusion and anxiety individuals face as they receive notifications today. He reported some individuals who are beneficiaries of the program saying that it serves as a vital connection to everything including their families. “If it’s taken away, it will feel like being locked in a pitch-black room with no escape,” one person said.

The conclusion of the ACP has been labeled a civil rights issue by the program’s outreach coordinators, given that for 22.8 million participating American households it serves as a crucial link to healthcare, education, and the digital economy.

