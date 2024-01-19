Funding
Broadband Infrastructure Program From 2021 Offers Early Signs of NTIA Public-Private Success
The $288 million program was a component of the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – Between 30 and 94 percent of residents will be pre-subscribing to broadband internet expansion projects funded through the Broadband Infrastructure Program, state broadband leaders said during a National Telecommunicationd and Information Administration event on Wednesday.
A component of the Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act (2021), BIP is a $288 million initiative aimed at fostering partnerships formed between states, local jurisdictions, and internet service providers to expand broadband service in areas which lack internet speeds of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download * 3 Mbps upload.
As the first federal broadband program to exclusively fund public-private partnerships, BIP garnered applications totaling $2.8 billion. In March 2022, grants were disbursed to 13 states and one territory, Guam. The fourteen grant recipients undertook a total of 64 projects, with 42 currently in the construction phase.
Maine funded island projects
In Maine, BIP funded seven public-private partnerships leading to 14,000 home broadband connections in the towns of Somerville, Washington, and Isle au Haut. The grants established municipally-owned networks in the three municipalities, who serve as partners under the grant.
An island in the Gulf of Maine supporting a population of 92, Isle au Haut, saw 94 percent of its population pre-register to subscribe for the broadband network the island partnered with Axiom to build. In preparation to build, the island battled specific challenges including seasonality, and had to adapt its infrastructure to increase climate resilience, shifting from tower to subsea cable backhaul.
In the town of Washington, Maine, community engagement efforts saw the town’s projected take rate jump from 3 percent to over 40 percent. The town hosted a broadband festival, in collaboration with Axiom and the Maine Connectivity Authority, complete with end-user preparation activities to break down barriers to accessing fiber, a potluck-style lunch, and a bounce house.
“It reinforced that community partnerships are key and a real cornerstone of broadband expansion,” Kendra Jo Grindle, senior manager of community and regional partnerships at the Maine Connectivity Authority, said during the NTIA virtual event.
As the state’s projects progress, Grindle affirmed that much credit is due to the extensive community work and engagement that brought them to this point, saying she observes a continuous rise in adoption rates as connections are established—neighbors engaging in conversations, and communities uniting to explore how to effectively leverage this infrastructure.
Missouri and Mississippi officials weigh in
BJ Tanksley, director of the office of broadband development for Missouri, reported the state broadband office is anticipating similarly-high figures of 40 to 50 percent take rates in the service areas for 16 projects funded through $42.2 million for Missouri from the NTIA program. Regarding the reason, Tanksley said these projects are “in broadband hungry areas” where people are desperate for service.
Mississippi’s state broadband authority learned the importance of forming community connections in building to the country’s most remote locations, when embarking on a BIP-funded project in the northwestern corner of the state, which hosts the largest Native American burial grounds of any county in the state, noted Kyle Brown, deputy director of broadband expansion and accessibility for Mississippi, during the event.
In Coahoma County, Mississippi, a mix of technologies will be deployed in an effort to not disturb the important archaeological site. The state received $32 million through BIP to fund broadband expansion projects to 12,487 unserved households across ten counties.
In total, the program has seen 32,900 households passed, 700 households served, and 1,179 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure laid, as displayed by the NTIA’s award recipient map.
The experiences of these communities underscore the importance of community engagement, the leaders said.
How States Are Using Money from the Capital Projects Fund
Over $9 billion of the program’s $10-billion budget for the CPF has been allocated, director says.
January 17, 2024 – Director of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, Joseph Wender, said Wednesday that over $9 billion of the program’s $10 billion allotment has been awarded to states and territories to expand broadband access to more than two million locations – with states and territories using the funds in their own ways.
Wisconsin, with an ambitious $182 million allocation, has three comprehensive plans, allocating $33 million for digital devices, $42 million for broadband infrastructure projects, and $107 million to develop multi-purpose community facilities.
The first of the state’s plans introduces a competitive digital technology grant program, deploying computers and devices, and providing digital navigation services to ensure that users are able to make full use of the technology. Wisconsin estimates this program will serve more than 20,000 households.
In Maryland, 26 percent of the state’s CPF allocation, about $45 million, is dedicated to a grant program targeting multi-dwelling units. The initiative focuses on upgrading MDUs with reliable internet and installing public Wi-Fi in common areas. CPF investments will serve around 11 percent of locations still lacking high-speed broadband in the state, as reported by Maryland.
Alaska has designated the state’s CPF funding to seven projects aiming to construct and expand multi-purpose community facilities. The largest chunk of the state’s funding, $24 million, goes to the construction of the Nenana Health and Wellness Complex, featuring various healthcare facilities and services, as well as a daycare center.
Notably, many states are choosing to fund competitive grant programs to deliver last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved locations. New Hampshire, for instance, predicts its grant program will serve over 50 percent of locations currently lacking internet access with CPF funding.
In the Pacific, the Federated States of Micronesia plans to utilize $14.3 million of CPF funding to construct a critical portion of a submarine fiber optic cable system to deliver reliable broadband to multiple islands in the region.
Puerto Rico allocates $65 million, 41 percent of its CPF allocation, to construct technology centers equipped with backup power generation and the capacity to support an influx of patrons if a natural disaster occurs. The territory’s remaining $85.7 million supports the Puerto Rico Submarine Cable Resiliency Program, establishing a new submarine fiber route and creating three new cable landing stations on the island’s coastlines.
The CPF designed to fund essential capital projects facilitating remote work, education, and health monitoring, marks a historic milestone as the first federal broadband initiative with a 100/100 symmetric speed requirement.
These projects are made possible through directives established in the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clock is ticking, with projects mandated to be fully operational by December 31, 2026.
$113 Million in Broadband Grants Aim to Empower Colorado’s Local Providers
All but one of the awardees are Colorado-based internet service providers.
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 – Colorado on Wednesday tentatively granted more than $113.5 million in broadband expansion awards to 13 applicants to connect nearly 19,000 homes and businesses across southwest Colorado.
All but one of the awardees are Colorado-based internet service providers and municipal network operators. The other, Visionary Communications, offers service across two additional states, Montana and Wyoming.
Administered through the Advance Colorado Broadband Grant Program, the awards were funded by the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The program saw fierce competition, receiving 112 applications seeking a combined total of over $642 million across 47 counties.
Clearnetworx emerged as a major victor, securing $25.3 million for five projects. Based in Montrose, Colorado, the locally owned and operated fiber and wireless service provider arose in 2012 to address the region’s broadband scarcity.
Clearnetworx has been granted awards to install fiber along Highway 160 and Highway 184 in Montezuma County. This development coincides with the Colorado Transportation Commission’s recent approval of a fee schedule that allows broadband service providers to install fiber along the state’s roadways at reduced rates. Under the revised fiber access fee structure, broadband providers in rural counties such as Montezuma will gain access to some of the most competitive rates in the region, priced at $0.03 per foot.
Close on its heels, Maverix Broadband, is in line to win $25.1 million, aiming to deploy fiber-to-the-home services across Gilpin, Boulder, Chaffee, and Saguache counties, and Kiowa city, extending coverage to 731 locations in a city of 725 residents.
Fort Collins Connexion, a municipal broadband utility, secured $10.8 million for four projects serving 1,409 locations in Larimer County. Meanwhile, another municipal network operator, Loveland Pulse, is slated to receive $3.2 million to extend fiber connectivity to three service areas.
The Southern Ute Indian Tribe secured $8.5 million to serve 557 locations within the Southern Ute Reservation, marking a significant step in enhancing connectivity.
The recipients are committing over $42 million in additional funds towards the project’s costs – a total $155.5 million investment.
Additionally, more funding from the Capital Projects Fund is designated for the Ridge View campus in rural Colorado. This initiative aims to establish a supportive residential community to aid in overcoming homelessness, ensuring long-term housing stability, and fostering successful reintegration into preferred communities.
The awards are set for finalization following an ongoing challenge process.
The state is committed to connecting 99 percent of Colorado’s households to “adequate” broadband by 2027. Today, over 90 percent of Colorado’s households and businesses have access to internet with 100 * 20 Megabits per second service, according to state data.
Florida Announces $13 Million for Broadband Devices
The money will allow community centers to loan devices like laptops and routers.
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2024 – Florida announced on Wednesday $13 million in grant funding for devices through its Digital Connectivity Technology Program.
Counties, municipalities, non-profits, and organizations serving high-poverty areas can apply for grants until March 4. The funds can be used to make devices like laptops and routers available for loan at local community centers, or to equip those community centers with connectivity equipment and devices.
The money comes from the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund, a $10 billion pandemic response that provides states money for expanding broadband infrastructure and other connectivity projects. About $9 billion of that has been awarded so far.
Florida received an additional $247 million in CPF funds for its Broadband Infrastructure Program, which the state awarded in July. Those projects are expected to get broadband 59,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community centers.
CPF rules require new infrastructure funded by the program to deliver speeds of at least 100 * 100 Megabits per second (Mbps), but most projects funded by the state are expected to provide up to 1 * 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps).
The state will hold a webinar on the Digital Connectivity Technology Program’s application process on January 10.
