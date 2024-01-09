Broadband Mapping & Data
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
With state broadband challenges underway, Broadband Measurement Summit brings BEAD into dialogue with FCC nutrition labels.
WASHINGTON, January 9, 2024 – Broadband Breakfast is pleased to announce the Broadband Measurement Summit on Thursday, March 7, in Washington, D.C.
This new one-day event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and brings together the top stakeholders in understanding broadband speeds, prices, availability, reliability and competition. The Summit is in-person, but with a webcast component.
PANEL 1: THE CHALLENGE PROCESS FOR STATE BROADBAND OFFICES
Many state broadband offices are about to begin their broadband mapping challenges under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program. This is a process for states to verify locations that are unserved (i.e., they lack access to 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) * 3 Mbps broadband), and locations that are underserved (i.e., they lack access to 100 Mbps * 20 Mbps broadband). A few advanced states have already begun, or have already completed the process. What have they learned? What “challenges” are they facing? What’s next for broadband mapping?
PANEL 2: THE VALUE OF MAPPING ASSETS BEYOND BEAD
Besides current broadband challenges, what geospatial, demographic, and operational information is important for BEAD implementation? In particular, what geospatial information do investors and operators of broadband networks need to better deploy broadband? This session will consider why mapping assets is valuable well beyond the BEAD program.
PANEL 3: THE FCC’S BROADBAND NUTRITION LABELS
As if the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s BEAD program wasn’t enough, the Broadband Measurement Summit will consider the current status of the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband “nutrition” labels. By April 10, 2024, larger ISPs must display these new Broadband Consumer Labels at the point of sale. They must use clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services. Internet service providers with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines must do so by October 10, 2024. How is the FCC’s nutrition labels process going?
PANEL 4: MEASURING AND TRACKING BROADBAND PRICING
The Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” program emphasizes the important role of affordable broadband. That’s one reason that the Affordable Connectivity Program has loomed so large in discussions of America’s broadband buildout. What does the evidence show about the price of broadband in the United States versus other Western nations? How does it vary by location? As part of the more detailed and granular broadband mapping and data now being collected, is broadband pricing data being left out?
BroadbandNow is a data aggregation company helping millions of consumers find and compare local internet options. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search for consumers.
Broadband Measurement Summit Program
Broadband Mapping & Data
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
The FCC sought comment on upping the definition to 100 * 20 Mbps.
WASHINGTON, January 3, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is backing the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to alter the definition of broadband to increase the speed benchmark.
The current definition, set in 2015, requires a speed of 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload for internet service to be considered broadband, or high-speed internet. The commission sought comment in November on a proposal to increase that threshold to 100 * 20 Mbps, in addition to using more data sources in its assessment of broadband availability in the U.S.
NTIA officials met with commission staff on December 21 to express support for the move, according to an ex parte letter the agency filed last week.
“We support the Commission’s proposal to raise the speed threshold for fixed broadband to 100 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps upstream,” the agency wrote, saying a higher benchmark would better reflect user needs and bring the standard in line with the Infrastructure Act’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which the NTIA is tasked with managing.
That $42.5-billion broadband expansion effort already has a 100 * 20 Mbps benchmark, meaning infrastructure funded by the program will be required to provide at least that speed, and areas currently receiving slower internet will be eligible to be served with BEAD funded infrastructure. Homes and businesses receiving less than the current FCC benchmark of 25 * 3 Mbps are given special priority.
The commission is required by section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 to conduct annual assessments of the “availability of advanced telecommunications capability to all Americans.” In the same November notice of inquiry, the FCC proposed adding a number of new data points to that assessment, including latency, affordability, adoption, and equitable access among minority groups. That will partly be facilitated by the commission’s new Broadband Data Collection database, which has more precise information from internet providers.
The NTIA endorsed all of that as well, writing: “The Section 706 inquiry has the potential to serve as an important indicator of our nation’s progress toward achieving digital equity, and it will be best equipped to do so if it examines the available data on a wide range of challenges in this field.”
The agency added that it is working on a project with the Census Bureau to estimate broadband adoption in small geographic areas.
Industry response
In comments to the commission, broadband industry groups expressed broad support for the 100 * 20 Mbps benchmark, but some disagreed on the commission’s proposed long-term goal of 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps – something the NTIA did not touch on.
CTIA, a trade group representing wireless providers, wrote that while the commission noted some situations in which users require more than 100 * 20 Mbps, “none of these justifies a fixed broadband benchmark above 100 * 20 Mbps, even as a long-term goal.” That’s a view shared by WISPA, an association of wireless broadband providers.
NTCA, which represents small and rural broadband providers, advocated for an even higher long-term goal, but did not specify an exact number. Trade group INCOMPAS pushed for setting the download benchmark to 1 Gbps now, rather than in the future.
USTelecom, another broadband industry group, said the long-term 1 Gbps * 500 Mbps goal would be impractical, as the only technology capable of providing those speeds is fiber-optic cable.
“There are locations where deployment of fiber is not practical now and may never be,” the group wrote in comments to the Commission.
CTIA also opposed adding non-deployment metrics like adoption and affordability to the 706 inquiry, arguing that reporting requirements for existing Universal Service Fund programs are a better venue for assessing them.
This story was updated to reflect the current definition of broadband, 25 * 3 Mbps.
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
FCC staff processed 4.8 million challenges to coverage data and 1.5 million challenges to location data.
December 25, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission continued to refine its broadband coverage maps in 2023. The process drew heavy scrutiny because of its importance to state-level allocations for the Biden administration’s $42.5 billion broadband expansion effort.
In 2020, the Broadband DATA Act mandated the FCC create maps that don’t simply take as fact the inflated coverage claims of internet service providers. The first version of the map was released in November 2022, but the task of mapping every home and business in the United States and determining their broadband access is a daunting one, and the map still included many incorrectly marked locations.
- On the Fourth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
The commission gave states until January 13 to contest the coverage, but not location, data. Those challenges would be incorporated into an updated version of the map, which would ultimately be used to gauge relative need among states and territories and determine how much BEAD money each would receive. That allocation was slated to be finalized in late June.
That got the year off to a rocky start, as many states were under the impression that both coverage and location data – the coordinates, addresses, and categorization of homes and businesses – could be challenged before the January deadline.
Many states and advocacy groups asked for an extension to both the challenge and BEAD allocation deadlines, citing a lack of time and resources to gather correct information. But the FCC held firm and kept the cutoff at January 13.
The commission released a new map in May that incorporated the challenges it had received and its own continued data collection efforts. Almost 330,000 new unconnected locations were represented, and more than 3 million homes and businesses had their broadband availability information corrected.
But states were still underwhelmed. The Maine broadband office said it was “disappointed to see claims of advertised speeds at locations where we know it is not possible to receive that level of service.”
BEAD awards were handed down by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce Department agency tasked with handling the program, on June 26. Nineteen states were slated to receive more than $1 billion to expand broadband infrastructure.
There was still work to be done, though. States would be required by the program to conduct their own challenge processes to further refine FCC coverage data before awarding grants under BEAD. The deadline for proposals on how to administer that process is December 27.
Early bird states submitted their challenge proposal separately
But some early bird states submitted their challenge proposals separately from the rest of their BEAD implementation plans and got the go-ahead to begin from NTIA: Louisiana, Virginia, and Kansas.
Those states used a template process set up by the NTIA. That template allows for some modifications to existing FCC data. Kansas and Louisiana, for example, are attempting to phase out old infrastructure by designating all copper DSL service as inadequate regardless of what speeds an ISP claims to provide. All three are requiring ISPs to prove their reported coverage for an entire census block group or apartment building if enough residents contest the government data.
According to draft plans that have yet to be approved by the NTIA, every other state in the nation is planning to take up its model process, with many opting for the DSL and area challenge modifications used by the states that have already kicked things off.
FCC issued the third version of its public-facing broadband map
The FCC is also continuing its mapping effort to improve the baseline for future BEAD challenges and other funding programs. The commission released a third version of its public-facing map in November. This time, staff processed 4.8 million challenges to coverage data and 1.5 million challenges to location data.
Louisiana is done accepting challenges and is slated to wrap up adjudication in early 2024. Virginia is not far behind – providers can submit rebuttals through December, after which the state will weigh the submitted evidence and finalize its map. Kansas’s approval came later, and the state is still accepting challenges to FCC coverage data.
Other state broadband heads urged states to over communicate about the process at the Broadband Breakfast Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit in December. Only local governments and nonprofits can submit challenges under BEAD rules, and making sure those entities are prepared will be crucial to getting maps ready for grant applications, they said.
In Maryland, which is planning for its challenge process to start up in February, some county governments lack full time IT departments and will need assistance from the state to be successful, said broadband office director Rick Gordon.
“Once addresses are claimed as served, we don’t have the ability to go back and change that, so we have to be very careful,” he said.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Download Speeds Are Primary Factor in Users’ Broadband Decisions: Ookla
The battle for users intensifies due to competitive responses from cable, DSL, fiber and even satellite providers.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – A recent Ookla report finds download speeds are a primary factor influencing users’ decisions to switch between cable, fiber, and fixed wireless providers.
The analysis of customers from major internet service providers in the U.S. who switched to T-Mobile’s fixed wireless access service reveals that their median download performance prior to switching was lower than the overall median performance of all customers across major ISPs. Those users joining T-Mobile’s FWA service recorded an increase in their median download speed of 13.04 Mbps.
At the same time, users joining Spectrum, Optimum, Cox and XFINITY from T-Mobile’s 5G FWA service experienced median download speeds over 100 Mbps faster, reports Ookla, highlighting the performance advantages that cable and fiber providers maintain over FWA, it said.
The report finds cable and DSL providers are shouldering the majority of user churn, with existing cable and DSL customers forming the primary group transitioning to both T-Mobile’s and Verizon’s FWA services.
While this shift is predominant, there’s a two-way flow occurring: T-Mobile’s larger user base exhibits some migration toward cable providers. In rural areas, where choices are restricted, FWA services are engaging in direct competition, with over 10 percent of users opting for Verizon’s FWA service transitioning from T-Mobile.
The competitive pricing tactics employed by FWA providers have driven prices down across the market, according to the Ookla report. As cable operators face the bulk of customer turnover, their strategic price competition is enticing some FWA subscribers to return to cable services, it added.
Ookla reports that major wireless carrier T-Mobile currently leads the 5G fixed-wireless market share, closely followed by Verizon. AT&T currently lags in terms of service, having recently launched its updated FWA service, AT&T Internet Air, in August 2023.
Nationally, T-Mobile and Verizon’s 5G FWA performance remains robust. Despite substantial customer growth, both companies have sustained their performance levels over the past year, as indicated by Ookla Speedtest data.
In the third quarter of 2023, both ISPs exhibited comparable median download speeds of over 120 Mbps. However, T-Mobile retains an advantage in median upload performance at 17.09 Mbps, while Verizon’s average upload speed trails at 11.53 Mbps, as shown by Ookla Speedtest data.
The Ookla analysis sheds light on the evolving performance of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) across the nation and its impact on market dynamics.
Still, notable variations in performance exist at the state level and between urban and rural settings. The performance of 5G FWA services depends heavily on the spectrum bands available in each location.
The report suggests the introduction of more C-band spectrum will bolster the argument for FWA. The rollout of extra C-band spectrum across all three national cellular carriers, coupled with AT&T’s new FWA service, may elevate performance and intensify competitive pressures in 2024.
The data and analysis was gathered through consumers using Ookla’s Speedtest website on internet connections on user devices across the globe.
