Broadband People: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Appoints Key Staff

WASHINGTON, January 27, 2024 – On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Anna Gomez announced the appointment of the following:

Serving as Chief of Staff to Gomez, Deena Shetler began as an attorney in the FCC’s Common Carrier Bureau in 1996. Shetler’s career has spanned several key roles within the FCC and stints at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

Edyael Casaperalta will serve as legal advisor for wireless, public safety and consumer protection. Prior to joining the FCC, Edyael served as senior policy advisor in the Rural Utilities Service in the Department of Agriculture, where she worked on policies to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural areas and Tribal lands.

Hayley Steffen is legal advisor for wireline and space. Harsha Mudaliar has taken on the position of policy advisor, specializing in media and technology matters. Anna Holland now serves as the executive assistant within Commissioner Gomez’s office. Read their full bios here.

Free State Foundation brings on Michael O’Rielly

The Free State Foundation announced that former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is joining FSF as an adjunct senior fellow. FSF will be hosting O’Rielly’s soon-to-be launched video podcast, “TMT With Mike O’Rielly.”

Public Knowledge developments

Public Knowledge strengthened its team with key appointments. Stephen Bennett, serving as director of development and external affairs, brings previous experience as a senior research fellow and director of the Institute for Palestine Studies-USA to champion the organization’s issues with potential donors.

Joining as broadband policy director, Alisa Valentin, will focus on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and open broadband. Prior to joining Public Knowledge, she served as the senior director of technology and telecommunications policy at the National Urban League and previously worked as the special advisor to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Nat Purser, as a government affairs policy advocate, and Lauren Harriman, as a fellow, will advance Public Knowledge’s technology policy advocacy efforts across various sectors. Purser previously worked on competition, content moderation, and net neutrality policy at the Michigan legislature.

Lobbyist moves in Washington

Lindsay Stern‘s promotion to attorney and policy manager at INCOMPAS showcases her role in shaping the industry’s landscape through dedicated policy work on broadband competition, universal service, and digital discrimination. Her active engagement on the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee and membership in FCBA-The Tech Bar solidified her position.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomed Brian McMillan as its vice president of federal affairs. McMillan’s experience as chief counsel and legislative director to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, showcases an understanding of the legislative landscape affecting the digital sector. CCIA’s focus on promoting open markets, open systems, and open networks aligned with McMillan’s expertise, positioning him as an asset in dealing with emerging technologies.

Industry appointments

In the data center and IT sector, EkkoSense appointed Steve Lewis as the vice president of U.S. sales. Lewis’s two decades of experience in data center and IT channel sales signaled EkkoSense’s commitment to scale operations across global markets. The growth of EkkoSense’s operations across the U.S., Europe, and Australia/New Zealand underscores the company’s trajectory in the rapidly evolving IT landscape.

ARG, a trusted technology advisor, embarked on key leadership changes, with Mike Shonholz stepping into the role of CEO, and James Larsen assuming the position of president. The pair outline a vision that focuses on helping clients procure the best technology, strategic acquisitions, and investing in capable enterprise consulting resources.

Simultaneously, Schurz Communications, Inc. welcomed Diego Anderson as the new executive vice president of broadband. Anderson’s experience in the fiber broadband sector position him to lead Schurz’s broadband portfolio across regional companies.