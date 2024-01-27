People
Broadband People: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Appoints Key Staff
Deena Shetler is chief of staff, Edyael Casaperalta will cover wireless, and Hayley Steffen will cover wireline.
WASHINGTON, January 27, 2024 – On Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Anna Gomez announced the appointment of the following:
Serving as Chief of Staff to Gomez, Deena Shetler began as an attorney in the FCC’s Common Carrier Bureau in 1996. Shetler’s career has spanned several key roles within the FCC and stints at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
Edyael Casaperalta will serve as legal advisor for wireless, public safety and consumer protection. Prior to joining the FCC, Edyael served as senior policy advisor in the Rural Utilities Service in the Department of Agriculture, where she worked on policies to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural areas and Tribal lands.
Hayley Steffen is legal advisor for wireline and space. Harsha Mudaliar has taken on the position of policy advisor, specializing in media and technology matters. Anna Holland now serves as the executive assistant within Commissioner Gomez’s office. Read their full bios here.
Free State Foundation brings on Michael O’Rielly
The Free State Foundation announced that former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is joining FSF as an adjunct senior fellow. FSF will be hosting O’Rielly’s soon-to-be launched video podcast, “TMT With Mike O’Rielly.”
Public Knowledge developments
Public Knowledge strengthened its team with key appointments. Stephen Bennett, serving as director of development and external affairs, brings previous experience as a senior research fellow and director of the Institute for Palestine Studies-USA to champion the organization’s issues with potential donors.
Joining as broadband policy director, Alisa Valentin, will focus on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, and open broadband. Prior to joining Public Knowledge, she served as the senior director of technology and telecommunications policy at the National Urban League and previously worked as the special advisor to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.
Nat Purser, as a government affairs policy advocate, and Lauren Harriman, as a fellow, will advance Public Knowledge’s technology policy advocacy efforts across various sectors. Purser previously worked on competition, content moderation, and net neutrality policy at the Michigan legislature.
Lobbyist moves in Washington
Lindsay Stern‘s promotion to attorney and policy manager at INCOMPAS showcases her role in shaping the industry’s landscape through dedicated policy work on broadband competition, universal service, and digital discrimination. Her active engagement on the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee and membership in FCBA-The Tech Bar solidified her position.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association welcomed Brian McMillan as its vice president of federal affairs. McMillan’s experience as chief counsel and legislative director to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, showcases an understanding of the legislative landscape affecting the digital sector. CCIA’s focus on promoting open markets, open systems, and open networks aligned with McMillan’s expertise, positioning him as an asset in dealing with emerging technologies.
Industry appointments
In the data center and IT sector, EkkoSense appointed Steve Lewis as the vice president of U.S. sales. Lewis’s two decades of experience in data center and IT channel sales signaled EkkoSense’s commitment to scale operations across global markets. The growth of EkkoSense’s operations across the U.S., Europe, and Australia/New Zealand underscores the company’s trajectory in the rapidly evolving IT landscape.
ARG, a trusted technology advisor, embarked on key leadership changes, with Mike Shonholz stepping into the role of CEO, and James Larsen assuming the position of president. The pair outline a vision that focuses on helping clients procure the best technology, strategic acquisitions, and investing in capable enterprise consulting resources.
Simultaneously, Schurz Communications, Inc. welcomed Diego Anderson as the new executive vice president of broadband. Anderson’s experience in the fiber broadband sector position him to lead Schurz’s broadband portfolio across regional companies.
Broadband People: Rusty Williams Is New CEO of Utilities Technology Council
The announcement of Williams’ appointment comes nearly 8 months after departure of the prior CEO.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2024 – The Utilities Technology Council on Thursday announced Jimmy R. (Rusty) Williams as its new president and CEO.
Williams, a certified professional engineer in Alabama, has had a seven-year tenure at LightRiver Technologies, where he was vice president of sales. Williams spent almost four years as director of business development at AFL Telecommunications.
His background spans more than 25 years at Southern Company with diverse roles in telecommunications and information technology management.
“After a rigorous three-month process, which involved interviewing and evaluating dozens of applicants from across the country based on strategically aligned criteria, I’m convinced that the right person will lead UTC into its next 75 years,” said UTC Board Chair Kirt Mayson.
Williams takes over UTC’s leadership from Sheryl Osiene-Riggs, who departed the association in May. In her three years heading the organization, Osiene-Riggs focused on cybersecurity, workforce development, and financial fortification, the association said at the time.
Ron Beck served as interim president and CEO from May to December 2023.
UTC also announced Kelly Moran as the new senior director of conferences and events. Moran, with more than two decades of event planning experience, including managing UTC’s Telecom & Technology conference, joins UTC to amplify the organization’s event innovation and educational initiatives.
Other industry personnel announcements
Great Plains Communications announced the appointment of Joseph Pellegrini as its President and Chief Operating Officer.
Pellegrini’s experience in telecommunications leadership positions includes Everstream Solutions and Crown Castle. He will be working to enhance GPC’s customer experience, operational efficiency, and digital transformation efforts.
The Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania announced the passing of cable pioneer Jay L. Sedwick, and acknowledged his contributions to the cable industry and his role in leading Armstrong in becoming one of the largest, family-owned cable systems in the United States.
BCAP President Todd Eachus praised Sedwick’s engineering prowess and commitment to community service.
America’s Communications Association Connects Select Grant Spellmeyer as New CEO
Spellmeyer previously worked at U.S. Cellular and ACA Connects member company TDS Telecommunications Corp.
WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 – America’s Communications Association Connects announced Tuesday the selection of Grant Spellmeyer as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Spellmeyer will succeed Matt Polka, who intends to step down in July.
Patricia Jo Boyers, chairman of the trade group that represents smaller and mid-sized cable operators announced the board of directors’ selection.
Spellmeyer is a telecommunications policy veteran and has extensive experience in wireline and wireless industries. He joins ACAC from his previous position as vice president of government affairs at U.S. Cellular Corporation.
“I look forward to working with ACAC’s experienced staff, ACAC members, and federal and state policy makers to strengthen the position of independent companies in the communications marketplace,” Spellmeyer said in a press release. “One overarching goal is to ensure ACAC members continue to succeed in providing consumers with a variety of competitive services – regardless of company size or geography – today and in the future.”
Boyers said “Spellmeyer is highly respected for his knowledge and thought leadership. He understands the challenges ACAC members face every day, and he has the expertise to advocate on our behalf to influence positive change.”
“The committee was united in choosing Spellmeyer as the new leader owing to his solid grounding in the issues and service-first mindset necessary to succeed in the job,” said ACAC.
Polka, a 25-year industry veteran, on May 2 announced his intention to step down.
Spellmeyer’s primary duties at U.S. Cellular legislative and regulatory efforts for 21 states, and he joined U.S. Cellular in 2006 from ACA Connects member company TDS Telecommunications Corp. He had been director of legal affairs at the high-speed internet company providing service to more than 1,100 rural and suburban communities across the U.S., with 1.2 million total connections.
Spellmeyer holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Beginning June 1, he will officially be introduced to ACAC members at the Independent Show at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on July 24-27, 2022.
Digital Literacy Legend and Rural Telecommunications Congress Board Member Gene Crick Dies
Gene Crick, a longtime broadband evangelist, died of a heart attack at home in Bastrop, Texas, on August 15.
Gene spent more than four decades advocating for broadband in the United States and around the world. He set up the first free public internet facilities in Texas, designed grant programs for community networking, developed pilot programs for community networking and telehealth, and advised state and federal agencies, foreign governments and nonprofit organizations on broadband issues.
Gene presented his rural internet road show for rural leaders and citizens across Texas as part of the launch of the $1.5 billion Texas Infrastructure Fund in the mid-1990s. His message was that locals could do great things for themselves and others once they were online. He was also on the founding boards of the Association for Community Networking in 1993 and the Rural Telecom Congress in 1997. (See more details here.)
A Global Win-Win
This list barely hints at the range of his impact. More important than any single accomplishment was his commitment to the internet as a force for good. As a vocal leader of the community networking movement since before the free-nets emerged in the 1980s, he articulated the vision – shared by most early adopters of online community capacity building – of a global “win-win” in which all members of the human family could participate in the global internet economy and achieve the peace and prosperity that broadband makes possible. In other words, he thought globally and acted locally.
Gene raised awareness among rural and vulnerable populations about how broadband could empower them to seek equity of opportunity and promote life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all. He was always humorous and generous, and he had a heart as big as Texas. He was chagrined at the destruction of policies that promoted equal opportunity, including net neutrality and citizens’ rights to privacy and control over their own information.
One of those good folks who worked for the benefit of all, Gene tried to discover best practices, amid evolving technologies, politics and public perceptions, for teaching people to use the internet to help themselves and others.
Meeting Today’s Challenges
During the 1990s, Gene presented at Apple-sponsored community networking conferences with Steve Snow of Charlotte’s Web and Pat Finn of La Plaza Telecommunity Learning Center, founders of the first two World Wide Web–based community networks. But as ISPs proliferated, technology corporations lost their interest in community networking.
In 2019, good people are challenged to have a voice on the internet and stand up for what they believe in. Civil discourse online has been overwhelmed by trolls and bad actors. Meaningful, measurable “broadband best practices” are badly needed.
Perhaps the tide is turning. Founders of the internet and the WWW, such as Tim Berners-Lee and several tech billionaires, are becoming increasingly vocal about corporate and governmental abuses that diminish the internet’s economic and social potential. There is a new movement to return to the original vision – Gene’s original vision – of using the internet to bring people together for the good of all, instead of driving them apart for the political or economic benefit of a few. Let’s hope Big Tech can give us new hope for a positive, connected future in partnership with all members of the human family.
Gene was always humble and was never negative, despite witnessing the dwindling of his vision for a connected world of good folks working together for the global common good. He was a good man and will be sorely missed.
Frank Odasz, president of Lone Eagle Consulting, knew Gene Crick for more than 25 years and was a fellow board member of the Rural Telecom Congress until Gene’s untimely end. Contact him at Frank@lone-eagles.com.
This article originally appeared in the August-September 2019 edition of Broadband Communities magazine, and is reprinted with permission.
