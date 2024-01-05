People
Broadband People: Rusty Williams Is New CEO of Utilities Technology Council
The announcement of Williams’ appointment comes nearly 8 months after departure of the prior CEO.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2024 – The Utilities Technology Council on Thursday announced Jimmy R. (Rusty) Williams as its new president and CEO.
Williams, a certified professional engineer in Alabama, has had a seven-year tenure at LightRiver Technologies, where he was vice president of sales. Williams spent almost four years as director of business development at AFL Telecommunications.
His background spans more than 25 years at Southern Company with diverse roles in telecommunications and information technology management.
“After a rigorous three-month process, which involved interviewing and evaluating dozens of applicants from across the country based on strategically aligned criteria, I’m convinced that the right person will lead UTC into its next 75 years,” said UTC Board Chair Kirt Mayson.
Williams takes over UTC’s leadership from Sheryl Osiene-Riggs, who departed the association in May. In her three years heading the organization, Osiene-Riggs focused on cybersecurity, workforce development, and financial fortification, the association said at the time.
Ron Beck served as interim president and CEO from May to December 2023.
UTC also announced Kelly Moran as the new senior director of conferences and events. Moran, with more than two decades of event planning experience, including managing UTC’s Telecom & Technology conference, joins UTC to amplify the organization’s event innovation and educational initiatives.
Other industry personnel announcements
Great Plains Communications announced the appointment of Joseph Pellegrini as its President and Chief Operating Officer.
Pellegrini’s experience in telecommunications leadership positions includes Everstream Solutions and Crown Castle. He will be working to enhance GPC’s customer experience, operational efficiency, and digital transformation efforts.
The Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania announced the passing of cable pioneer Jay L. Sedwick, and acknowledged his contributions to the cable industry and his role in leading Armstrong in becoming one of the largest, family-owned cable systems in the United States.
BCAP President Todd Eachus praised Sedwick’s engineering prowess and commitment to community service.
People
America’s Communications Association Connects Select Grant Spellmeyer as New CEO
Spellmeyer previously worked at U.S. Cellular and ACA Connects member company TDS Telecommunications Corp.
WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 – America’s Communications Association Connects announced Tuesday the selection of Grant Spellmeyer as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Spellmeyer will succeed Matt Polka, who intends to step down in July.
Patricia Jo Boyers, chairman of the trade group that represents smaller and mid-sized cable operators announced the board of directors’ selection.
Spellmeyer is a telecommunications policy veteran and has extensive experience in wireline and wireless industries. He joins ACAC from his previous position as vice president of government affairs at U.S. Cellular Corporation.
“I look forward to working with ACAC’s experienced staff, ACAC members, and federal and state policy makers to strengthen the position of independent companies in the communications marketplace,” Spellmeyer said in a press release. “One overarching goal is to ensure ACAC members continue to succeed in providing consumers with a variety of competitive services – regardless of company size or geography – today and in the future.”
Boyers said “Spellmeyer is highly respected for his knowledge and thought leadership. He understands the challenges ACAC members face every day, and he has the expertise to advocate on our behalf to influence positive change.”
“The committee was united in choosing Spellmeyer as the new leader owing to his solid grounding in the issues and service-first mindset necessary to succeed in the job,” said ACAC.
Polka, a 25-year industry veteran, on May 2 announced his intention to step down.
Spellmeyer’s primary duties at U.S. Cellular legislative and regulatory efforts for 21 states, and he joined U.S. Cellular in 2006 from ACA Connects member company TDS Telecommunications Corp. He had been director of legal affairs at the high-speed internet company providing service to more than 1,100 rural and suburban communities across the U.S., with 1.2 million total connections.
Spellmeyer holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Beginning June 1, he will officially be introduced to ACAC members at the Independent Show at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on July 24-27, 2022.
Digital Inclusion
Digital Literacy Legend and Rural Telecommunications Congress Board Member Gene Crick Dies
Gene Crick, a longtime broadband evangelist, died of a heart attack at home in Bastrop, Texas, on August 15.
Gene spent more than four decades advocating for broadband in the United States and around the world. He set up the first free public internet facilities in Texas, designed grant programs for community networking, developed pilot programs for community networking and telehealth, and advised state and federal agencies, foreign governments and nonprofit organizations on broadband issues.
Gene presented his rural internet road show for rural leaders and citizens across Texas as part of the launch of the $1.5 billion Texas Infrastructure Fund in the mid-1990s. His message was that locals could do great things for themselves and others once they were online. He was also on the founding boards of the Association for Community Networking in 1993 and the Rural Telecom Congress in 1997. (See more details here.)
A Global Win-Win
This list barely hints at the range of his impact. More important than any single accomplishment was his commitment to the internet as a force for good. As a vocal leader of the community networking movement since before the free-nets emerged in the 1980s, he articulated the vision – shared by most early adopters of online community capacity building – of a global “win-win” in which all members of the human family could participate in the global internet economy and achieve the peace and prosperity that broadband makes possible. In other words, he thought globally and acted locally.
Gene raised awareness among rural and vulnerable populations about how broadband could empower them to seek equity of opportunity and promote life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all. He was always humorous and generous, and he had a heart as big as Texas. He was chagrined at the destruction of policies that promoted equal opportunity, including net neutrality and citizens’ rights to privacy and control over their own information.
One of those good folks who worked for the benefit of all, Gene tried to discover best practices, amid evolving technologies, politics and public perceptions, for teaching people to use the internet to help themselves and others.
Meeting Today’s Challenges
During the 1990s, Gene presented at Apple-sponsored community networking conferences with Steve Snow of Charlotte’s Web and Pat Finn of La Plaza Telecommunity Learning Center, founders of the first two World Wide Web–based community networks. But as ISPs proliferated, technology corporations lost their interest in community networking.
In 2019, good people are challenged to have a voice on the internet and stand up for what they believe in. Civil discourse online has been overwhelmed by trolls and bad actors. Meaningful, measurable “broadband best practices” are badly needed.
Perhaps the tide is turning. Founders of the internet and the WWW, such as Tim Berners-Lee and several tech billionaires, are becoming increasingly vocal about corporate and governmental abuses that diminish the internet’s economic and social potential. There is a new movement to return to the original vision – Gene’s original vision – of using the internet to bring people together for the good of all, instead of driving them apart for the political or economic benefit of a few. Let’s hope Big Tech can give us new hope for a positive, connected future in partnership with all members of the human family.
Gene was always humble and was never negative, despite witnessing the dwindling of his vision for a connected world of good folks working together for the global common good. He was a good man and will be sorely missed.
Frank Odasz, president of Lone Eagle Consulting, knew Gene Crick for more than 25 years and was a fellow board member of the Rural Telecom Congress until Gene’s untimely end. Contact him at Frank@lone-eagles.com.
This article originally appeared in the August-September 2019 edition of Broadband Communities magazine, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Spends $524 Million for Rural Area as House Subcommittee Highlights Problem, New Public Knowledge CEO
The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced more than $524 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband access to 205,520 unserved rural homes and businesses in 23 states. Providers will begin receiving funding this month.
“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural America.”
The funding represents the third wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. The FCC has already authorized two waves of funding in May and June, which are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses.
In total, the auction last fall allocated almost $1.5 billion in support of expanding broadband access.
House Agriculture Subcommittee hearing highlights divisions from limited rural broadband
At a hearing held by the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Thursday, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., emphasized the division caused by lack of rural broadband access.
“Broadband service is required for modern businesses and it is the foundation for economic growth in today’s global markets,” said Scott. “From improving education opportunities, to accessing health care, to innovative new farming technology, consistent, high-speed access to the Internet is revolutionizing rural communities.”
Scott said that the broadband gap “has become a dividing line between those 24 million rural Americans and all the modern broadband-dependent information and services most urban and suburban Americans take for granted.”
In order to close the divide, Scott advocated for “strengthening effective programs already in place at the USDA and FCC, advocating for robust broadband support in an infrastructure package and even encouraging innovative technologies like TV White Spaces.”
Public Knowledge announces appointment of Chris Lewis as CEO
Consumer rights group Public Knowledge announced on Monday the appointment of former Vice President Chris Lewis as the organization’s new president and CEO. Lewis has 17 years of experience in policymaking and political activism, including 10 years working in technology policy at the FCC.
“Our generation of Americans are living in a time when technology is more integrated in our daily experience than ever before,” said Lewis. “This brings exciting new innovations and experiences, but it also requires smart policy to protect the long-standing values and expectations of the American people. This includes the first amendment freedom of expression, fair and functional access to creative works, and affordable access to communications.”
(Photo of Rep. Austin Scott by Andrea Jenkins, used with permission.)
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband People: Rusty Williams Is New CEO of Utilities Technology Council
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
Dish Files Petition for Reconsideration on SpaceX Testing
Colorado to Begin BEAD Challenge Process Next Week
NTIA Approves Delaware Initial Proposal, Volume 1
$113 Million in Broadband Grants Aim to Empower Colorado’s Local Providers
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Florida Announces $13 Million for Broadband Devices
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
12 Days of Broadband: State Regulations and Children’s Safety Online
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
12 Days: How Soon Will the Affordable Connectivity Program Expire?
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
12 Days: For State Broadband Offices, 2023 Was All About BEAD
12 Days: Broadband Mapping Efforts Ramped up in 2023
12 Days: In 2023, a Rising Tide of Open Access Networks
NTIA Issues Clarifying Policy Notice on BEAD Uniform Guidance
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
12 Days: Biden’s Signature CHIPS Act Spurs Investments and China Concerns
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on February 7, 2024 – Social Media in the Courts
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
One Year After ChatGPT, Washington Still Working Out its Relationship to AI: Experts
Trending
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Brant Carter: For Faster Fiber Buildout, Combine GIS, Deployment and Operations
-
Funding3 weeks ago
Virginia and NTIA at Odds on BEAD Low-Cost Option
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
-
Open Access2 weeks ago
Former Utah House Speaker Spearheads Campaign Against UTOPIA Fiber
-
Funding4 weeks ago
FCC Proposes $22 Million Fine Against LTD Over RDOF
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Shared Broadband Infrastructure to Get Increasingly Common: Experts
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
Panelists Debate Whether Lease-Utility Model Offers Open Access Benefits
-
12 Days of Broadband2 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast Presents the 12 Days of Broadband