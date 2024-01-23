Expert Opinion
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
The average cost to connect fiber in a given state hovers in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home.
Last June, President Joe Biden announced how $42 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will be allocated across the U.S. and its territories to bring 100% broadband access to nearly 60 million unserved or underserved Americans within five years. That goal, set by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, and the billions of dollars and new tools available to fill existing gaps in coverage will give policymakers, communities, and industry stakeholders a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to bridge the digital divide in the United States.
Now, the real work begins: determining how 50 states and six territories will put that funding to work.
No family left behind
There are severe consequences for those affected by insufficient or slow implementation of broadband service, as highlighted by a recent study from the National Skills Coalition, which emphasized the importance of digital skills for more than 92% of today’s jobs.
A lack of access to reliable internet not only prevents individuals from acquiring those crucial skills and limits their employment opportunities, but also hinders them from using the myriad of internet-driven resources to which families have become accustomed for healthcare, education, employment, public safety, social survival, and more. Those waiting on broadband access are at a serious disadvantage, which is why we must ensure that no American family is left behind.
Finite finances
Despite the many funding initiatives aimed bridge America’s digital divide, those finances are finite and currently trending in a budget-busting “fiber-first” direction. Fiber is great where attainable, but this approach overlooks the important realities of providing reliable broadband to underserved areas at scale, which indicate that fiber alone would require far more funding than what is currently available.
With the average cost to connect fiber to every home in a given state hovering in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home, some simple math comparing a state’s BEAD funding allocation to the number of households in the state would demonstrate a significant gap between the funding available and the funding actually required to close the digital divide with a fiber-only strategy.
The $42.45 billion set aside for the BEAD program has vast potential in the pursuit of 100% coverage. But the strong fiber bias that persists in the world of broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind. If we rely solely on fiber, an objective analysis of the true cost and operational mechanics of fiber deployment in digital divide projects shows that both time and money will run out long before we reach millions of American families that are still waiting on adequate internet access.
Technology advances
Thanks to recent technological advancements, there are new tools available that efficiently and cost-effectively reach those forgotten by “fiber-first” thinking. Next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) is a unique technology category that overcomes two long-battled challenges of the wireless broadband industry:
- Non-line-of-sight (NLoS) capabilities — the ability to maintain high performance despite physical obstacles, such as trees or buildings, between tower and home;
- Interference cancellation — a feature that ensures reliable, high-speed service in crowded (even unlicensed) radio frequencies where there are interfering signals from other devices;
As the first wireless technology to truly deliver on both fronts, ngFWA has rewritten what is possible with wireless broadband. Combining the rapid deployment and scaling benefits of wireless technology with unprecedented reliability and performance, ngFWA is the long-awaited method of filling gaps where fiber is too timely or expensive.
For more on ngFWA, read the recently released third-party analysis by Dgtl Infra.
The time is now
For the first time ever, we have what it takes to achieve 100% coverage with readily available funds, and in timelines measured in weeks and months rather than multiple years. Opportunities of this magnitude don’t come around often. It is critical that the U.S., state governments, and key stakeholders work together to deliver reliable internet to those still impacted by the digital divide. A joint effort, in which every possible tool is leveraged to optimally allocate resources and efficiently bring broadband to the unserved, is the only way to reach every American. With billions of dollars at stake, and all of the technological means to get this right, the time is now to bridge the digital divide for every American family.
Carl Guardino serves as the vice president of government affairs and public policy at Tarana. After three decades in CEO and senior officer roles, including 24 years as CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Carl led global government affairs for Bloom Energy. He also serves as Vice Chair of the CA Transportation Commission, which annually programs and allocates nearly $10 billion in transportation improvements throughout the state. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Community Broadband
Sean Gonsalves: New Municipal Broadband Networks Skyrocket in Post-Pandemic America
January 1, 2021, at least 47 new municipal networks have come online, with dozens more in planning or pre-construction phases.
As the new year begins, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance on Thursday, January 18, 2024, announced its latest tally of municipal broadband networks which shows a dramatic surge in the number of communities building publicly-owned, locally controlled high-speed Internet infrastructure over the last three years.
Since January 1, 2021, at least 47 new municipal networks have come online with dozens of other projects still in the planning or pre-construction phase, which includes the possibility of building 40 new municipal networks in California alone.
Ry Marcattilio, Associate Director for Research with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, said the latest wave of new municipal networks runs the gamut from conduit-only networks like the one in West Des Moines, Iowa that brought Google Fiber, Mediacom, Lumen and local ISP Mi-Fiber to town to offer residents a choice of broadband providers.
They also include institutional networks such as the I-net the city of Alexandria, Va. built to serve local government operations, setting the stage for the city to partner with Ting in providing fiber-to-the-home service citywide; to open-access networks like Yellowstone Fiber in Bozeman, Montana; as well as the massive municipal fiber-to-the-home network under construction in Knoxville, Tenn.
The latter network is already offering service to Knoxville residents and businesses, though it will take seven to 10 years before the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) finishes building out the entire KUB Fiber network passing all 210,000 households in its 688-square-mile service area. Once completed, KUB Fiber will be one of the largest municipal broadband networks in the nation, rivaling its Chattanooga neighbor EPB Fiber and the multi-state footprint of UTOPIA Fiber.
Inside The Numbers: ‘Enough is Enough’
“From the Midwest to the Deep South, East Coast to West, we’ve seen an incredible amount of new energy by cities over the last two years,” said Marcattilio, Associate Director for Research with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative.
- “Dozens of cities, ranging from five thousand and a hundred thousand residents alike, have decided that enough is enough. Instead of pleading with, or giving additional handouts to the monopoly ISPs, they’ve decided to invest in themselves. It’s exciting to see so much happening, especially since we know our numbers are not completely exhaustive as there are no doubt cities building networks that have not yet become active or reported service to the FCC.”
The latest ILSR tally does not include the plethora of other community broadband networks such as member-owned electric cooperatives deploying fiber networks in many hundreds of rural communities across the nation.
It also does not include the rising number of Tribal Nations building and operating their own networks to bridge the digital divide in some of the least connected parts of the country.
ILSR last tallied the number of existing municipal networks in 2021. At that time, there were approximately 400 municipal broadband networks serving some 600 communities, with nearly 1 in 3 serving nearly every address in the community.
The 47 new municipal networks have been added to ILSR’s database, as an increasing number of local communities look to build publicly-owned, locally controlled broadband infrastructure amid a growing public demand for choice and competition among Internet service providers (ISPs).
Christopher Mitchell, who has spearheaded ILSR’s effort to track the birth and development of community broadband across the U.S. for the past 16 years as Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, said:
- “The monopoly cable and telephone companies frequently claim that there are no problems with broadband in the U.S., even as millions of students cannot access the Internet from their homes, whether in rural or urban areas. These cities remind us of the work that has to be done to make sure everyone can take advantage of modern technologies.”
Overcoming Challenges
The growing success of local communities in establishing municipal broadband systems to deliver ubiquitous, affordable, high-quality Internet connectivity hasn’t gone unnoticed by Big Cable and the Telecom Titans who consider municipal broadband an existential threat to their bottom lines.
Dark money campaigns, often funded by the big monopoly incumbents, have been popping up across the country in an effort to persuade local officials and residents to reject municipal broadband proposals, prompting the American Association for Public Broadband to issue alerts to shed light on the misinformation at the center of these campaigns.
Yet, despite efforts to undermine municipal broadband, in the years to come we expect more communities will join the rising tide of local leaders, residents, and businesses calling for an alternative to the private monopoly model in addressing local connectivity needs.
Here are a few snapshots of new municipal broadband networks that have been lit up for service over the last three years:
Sherburne, NY (Sherburne Connect)
One of four municipalities in New York State splitting $10 million from the state’s initial ConnectALL municipal grant program, the Village of Sherburne (est. pop. 1,300) – along with three other municipalities (the towns of Nichols, Diana and Pitcairn) – were awarded the funds to build municipal-owned fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks.
In Sherburne, the village’s municipal utility, Sherburne Electric, worked with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to extend NYPA’s existing middle mile fiber network to bring last-mile fiber service to the village’s 1,800 homes and businesses.
The open access network, known as Sherburne Connect, offers residents two different ISPs from which to choose: Fybercom and FiberSpark. Both offer a symmetrical 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) service for $10/month or symmetrical gig speed service for between $30 and $45/month.
With village residents now getting service, the testimonials are beginning to pour in with one couple saying the network has “brought us to the 21st Century,” giving them “affordable access to high-speed Internet.”
Waterloo, Iowa (Waterloo Fiber)
Construction of the Waterloo Fiber network began last summer with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
A year ago, the city was putting the finishing touches on a plan to spend $115 million to build a fiber network that passes all 67,695 Waterloo residents, after locals approved the city issuing general obligation bonds to fund the start of the three-phase project.
Waterloo officials recently launched their first limited fiber trial with plans to connect its first commercial customers in February.
The project is on target to deploy affordable fiber service at speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) citywide by 2026.
Competing against the likes of CenturyLink and MediaCom, Waterloo Fiber is offering residential subscribers symmetrical 100 Mbps service for $30/month; 300 Mbps service for $50/month; symmetrical 1 Gbps service for $70 a month; or symmetrical 10 Gbps service for $110 a month. Business subscribers have the option of symmetrical 300 Mbps service for $110 a month, symmetrical 1 Gbps for $250; or symmetrical 10 Gbps for $290 a month.
Central Vermont Communication Union District (CV Fiber)
The Central Vermont CUD, one of the state’s 10 Communication Union Districts established to provide telecommunication service to most towns across the Green Mountain State, connected its first fiber-to-the-home subscriber in October 2023 in the town of Calais. Construction crews have expanded the network into East Montpelier and Worcester, now moving on to Woodbury and Middlesex before expanding into the other 14 towns in CVFiber’s service area.
In late 2022, CVFiber broke ground on an ambitious plan to build a 1,200-mile fiber-optic network to bring affordable gigabit broadband access to 6,000 rural Vermont addresses deemed underserved by commercial broadband providers. Total network construction is expected to cost $60 million, $27 million of which is being paid for by federal grants made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The remaining cost is expected to be funded by network revenue, loans, and future grant opportunities.
CVFiber offers subscribers symmetrical 100 Mbps service for $79 a month; symmetrical 500 Mbps service for $99 a month; symmetrical gigabit service for $129 a month; and symmetrical 2 Gbps service for $199 a month.
Sean Gonsalves is Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. A version of this piece originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on January 18, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Sean Gonsalves is Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance's Community Broadband Networks Initiative. A version of this piece originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on January 18, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Digital Inclusion
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Despite bipartisan support for a bill to extend ACP, several powerful Republican members of Congress decry the program as ‘wasteful.’
Rather than Congress taking a “new year, new you” approach to telecom policy, it seems that D.C. is starting the year with the “same old, same old” of brinkmanship. This time, with broadband subsidies.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, that provides eligible low-income households with discounts of up to $30 per-month for broadband-internet service, and up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider. Congress created the program in 2021 as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
The ACP has been funded by a $14 billion appropriation, but that money is expected to run out this year. In October 2023, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel requested $6 billion to keep the program running through the end of 2024. If additional funds are not appropriated, the program will shutter by May 2024, affecting nearly 23 million currently enrolled households, or about 17% of all U.S. households.
Legislation was introduced last week—the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act—to appropriate $7 billion. Despite bipartisan support for the bill, several powerful Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Rosenworcel decrying the program as “wasteful.” The legislators—Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Bob Latta, R-Ohio—complain that the program is ineffective in connecting nonsubscribers to the internet, and that the FCC has shirked its obligation to collect data on broadband adoption by first-time subscribers under the ACP.
These criticisms are somewhat valid, but also misleading in some ways. In a recent International Center for Law & Economics issue brief, we find, on the one hand, that the ACP has faced difficulties in stimulating sufficient interest among some segments of the 5% of unconnected households that could access the internet, but fail to take up service. On the other hand, the ACP’s subsidies appear to have successfully enabled already-subscribed households to maintain at-home internet service through the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward. In other words, the benefits may be less about connecting the unconnected and more about helping households stay connected.
With no deal imminent, the FCC plans to wind down the ACP. The agency will stop accepting new enrollees after Feb. 7 and will bar providers from joining thereafter. Those providers also will have to barrage beneficiaries with warnings about looming rate hikes. Under the FCC’s winddown order, households losing their ACP subsidies must affirmatively opt in to continue their internet service at the higher unsubsidized rates.
An ACP winddown could have far-reaching—and unintended—consequences. The median household receiving ACP subsidies reports they pay $40 a month for internet service. Loss of ACP subsidies would result in a 75% increase in those subscribers’ monthly internet bills. Such a steep increase may cause many households to think twice about continuing their internet service. Many also may see service discontinued because they were unaware they had to opt in or failed to take the proper steps to opt in. This could amount to a double-whammy that serves to disconnect millions of households from the internet.
In addition, the ACP prompted many internet providers to offer low-priced plans targeted to ACP households. Without the ACP subsidies driving demand for these programs, providers may take steps to eliminate these plans. If that’s the case, we may face a triple-whammy.
The end of ACP could ripple through to many other programs
In addition to these foreseeable consequences, the end of the ACP could ripple through to other programs, such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. As explained by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (emphasis added):
The IIJA and NTIA’s Notice of Funding Opportunity were therefore explicit that networks funded through BEAD include a low-cost service option for eligible consumers, which NTIA will evaluate based on the total recurring charges to the consumer, accounting for any subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program. Per NTIA guidance, states’ “Initial Proposals” for the BEAD funds, which are all due by year’s end, must include the expected price of this low-cost option, or their formula for arriving at it, for NTIA’s approval—prior to the disbursement of funds.
Thus, if the ACP is wound down, then BEAD proposals that rely on the ACP to support a low-cost option may be rejected, imperiling some states’ access to BEAD funding. ITIF points out that states could reduce this risk by developing low-cost options that do not rely on ACP subsidies, but this would likely impose additional administrative burdens on an already-burdensome process marked by red tape.
The ACP can be thought of as a demand-side program to reduce the cost of internet adoption to households. The BEAD program can be thought of as a supply-side program to boost the deployment of internet service to underserved areas. If the winddown of the ACP slows BEAD deployment, then internet services may experience both a decrease in demand and a slow-down in supply. That means 2024 could be the first year in history that the United States would see a decrease in the number of households connected to the internet.
As we conclude in ICLE’s issue brief, despite its shortcomings, the ACP is a much better policy than other alternatives—such as direct rate regulation or municipal broadband. Rate regulation would discourage investment and innovation in the broadband market. Municipal broadband would create unfair competition and waste local taxpayer money. If the ACP goes away, these inferior policies will likely be trotted out and gain some traction with policymakers. The ACP is not perfect, but it’s good enough, and it’s better than the alternatives.
Eric Fruits, Ph.D. is a senior scholar at the International Center for Law and Economics and an adjunct professor of economics at Portland State University. A version of this Expert Opinion was originally published in Truth on the Market on January 17, 2024, as is reprinted with permission.
Eric Fruits, Ph.D. is a senior scholar at the International Center for Law and Economics and an adjunct professor of economics at Portland State University. A version of this Expert Opinion was originally published in Truth on the Market on January 17, 2024, as is reprinted with permission.
Expert Opinion
Drew Clark: Look to the Global South to Understand BEAD in America
What can the United States learn from broadband deployments in the Global South?
January 16, 2024 – After a long period of preparation, 2024 is destined to be the year of BEAD. The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program is beginning finally to hit its stride, as broadband mapping challenge processes begin in earnest. This $42.5 billion program of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration promises much, but potential pitfalls are also quite present.
When thinking of BEAD as America’s broadband buildout – which is what it is – it is useful to occasionally look abroad. And sometimes it’s good to look to countries that may not always appear just like America.
That’s what Broadband Breakfast Live Online will be doing on Wednesday, January 17, at 12 Noon ET: Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa: What can the United States learn from broadband deployments in the Global South?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 – Broadband Deployment from India, Australia, South Africa
This is an event I have been waiting to do for some time precisely because the unique vantage point that America – which is not known for looking abroad for advice and inspiration – can take from India, Australia and South Africa.
Australia
By now, the National Broadband Network in Australia plays a key role in the nation’s infrastructure. But it wasn’t always so.
Conceived as a government initiative to upgrade the country’s internet infrastructure on an open access model, the NBN’s construction involved laying thousands of miles (er, kilometers) of fiber-optic (er, fibre-optic) cables and also incorporated satellite and wireless technologies to reach remote areas.
Our guest for Wednesday’s program, Dan Flemming, is a senior executive and engineer with 25 years global experience and capability in the strategy development, establishment and management of large-scale deployment projects, and was formerly head of construction for NBN Co in Australia! He is a co-founder of Render Networks.
India
The world’s largest democracy has also seen significant recent developments in broadband infrastructure. Launched in 2016, BharatNet is one of the world’s largest rural telecommunications projects. (In Hindi, the word “Bharat” refers to India.)
The three-phase project aims to provide broadband connectivity at the Gram Panchayat level, the basic unit of local self-government in rural areas of India. It is essentially a village council, and its responsibilities including the maintenance of local infrastructure, sanitation, water supply, and agricultural development. BharatNet, as I understand it, is principally a fiber network, and is in its second phase of implementation.
In addition to BharatNet, the PM-WANI scheme, launched in 2020, focuses on increasing the proliferation of public Wi-Fi hotspots, especially in rural areas. Get this: It’s an acronym for “Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface.”
Our guest Niladri Dutta is an industry executive with two decades of global experience in advising telco majors in areas of technology strategy, CxOs advisory, portfolio and product management, and digital and operational transformation in many countries, including India.
South Africa
In the case of South Africa, less important than any government-led broadband infrastructure program has been the consistent deployment of fiber optic networks – in particular, open access networks.
Among the networks serviced in South Africa were those of the Automation Exchange, a fiber software company based in South Africa, and which has now expanded its operates to the U.S. AEX offers operations support system and business support system, often referred to as OSS/BSS software.
One of our guests for the event, Greg Wilson, is now CEO and co-founder of Ripple Fiber. He also founded AEX, which was designed for the well-developed open access networks of South Africa.
Please join and bring your questions to Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, January 17, 2024!
