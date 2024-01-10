Spectrum
CES 2024: More Spectrum and Auction Authority Necessary for 5G
The White House released a long-term spectrum plan in November, but the FCC still lacks auction authority.
LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2024 – More spectrum will be necessary to expand 5G mobile networks in the United States, experts said at CES on Tuesday.
“We need to not only open up more spectrum bands, we need to use them as efficiently as possible,” said Chris Lewis, president and CEO of consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge.
Lewis cited as a step in the right direction the National Spectrum Strategy, a plan put forward by the White House in November to study almost 2,800 MHz for potential repurposing and to set up a long-term spectrum planning framework.
Beefing up the nation’s spectrum pipeline, as well as promoting unlicensed use and dynamic spectrum sharing, should be positive for 5G adoption going forward, Lewis said.
The plan “set down the right principles to move forward,” he said.
For all that to come to fruition, the Federal Communications Commission will need its spectrum auction authority renewed, something the Commission has been pushing lawmakers on. Congress let the authority lapse for the first time in March, and efforts to reinstate it have stalled.
A stopgap measure was passed in December allowing the Commission to issue licenses that had been purchased before the lapse. Those will be used, largely by T-Mobile, to expand 5G footprints.
The World Radiocommunications Conference also tapped in December several hundred megahertz of spectrum for licensed, mobile use globally, part of an effort to help satiate the demand for growing 5G networks.
Some of that has already been reserved for Wi-Fi and other unlicensed use in the United States.
Chris Emmons, vice president of devices and accessories at Verizon, said freeing up more spectrum would allow the company to continue expanding home broadband on its 5G networks. Some states have flagged concerns about the capacity on those networks, as cell traffic is prioritized during congestion, but Emmons said fixed wireless broadband is more adequate on 5G networks than on previous standards.
“Fixed wireless access for consumers has been a dream for a long time,” he said. “There were 3G attempts, there were 4G attempts… There have been a lot of things that people have tried over the years, but we’ve actually seen a fixed wireless solution now that scales successfully.”
“As long as we continue to get the spectrum we need, we will engineer that properly and provide for all these use cases,” Emmons said.
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days of Broadband: Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Authority
As the global race for 5G dominance continues, a significant hurdle looms ahead.
January 1, 2024 – Nearly 10 months have passed since the Federal Communications Commission lost its authority to auction off fresh spectrum licenses on March 9, 2023. Further, there are no available bands in the nation’s spectrum pipeline.
This prolonged situation has raised industry concerns about the future of 5G stemming from the scarcity of accessible mid-band spectrum and the uncertainty surrounding upcoming spectrum auctions.
- On the Tenth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
93 Percent Match of Federal Funds for Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Program
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
- On the Tenth Day of Broadband, my true love sent to me:
Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Auction Authority
93 Percent Match of Federal Funds for Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Program
The Number 8 As a Representation of Balance, Justice and Fairness
7 Layers to the Open Systems Interconnection Model and Open Access Networks
One-hundred-and 66 Billion Dollars of American Semiconductor Investment
56 States and Territorial Broadband Offices Implementing BEAD
4.8 Million Challenges to Broadband Coverage Data
$3.6 Billion Funds Remaining in the Affordable Connectivity Program
24 Reverse-Preemption Pole Attachment States (2023 edition)
And One Artificial General Intelligence
Spectrum
Wi-Fi and 5G Industries Pleased with WRC Outcomes
The conference tapped the 6 GHz band for mobile networks, but left the door open for unlicensed use.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – The World Radiocommunication Conference wrapped up in Dubai last week with decisions to expand mobile network use in multiple spectrum bands.
The conference, which happens every four years, brings nations together to coordinate agreements on global spectrum use with the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union. Bands selected for further mobile use include the 1 gigahertz, 3.5 GHz, and notably parts of the 6 GHz band.
In the U.S., that band was opened by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020 for Wi-Fi connectivity and other unlicensed use, blocking mobile providers from expanding networks in the band. The commission also adopted rules in October that open up 850 MHz of the band for very low power, or VLP, use, widening the range of devices that can make use of the spectrum.
Wi-Fi advocates supported the move and pushed the FCC to go further, saying increased reliance on and development of Wi-Fi-connected devices will require more bandwidth to satisfy demand.
The WRC decision taps 700 MHz in the upper 6GHz band for licensed, mobile use in an effort to make more spectrum available for expanding 5G networks, but says regulatory agencies can approve unlicensed use in the band.
That’s still a win, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance, a trade group representing companies that use the technology with unlicensed spectrum.
“Wi-Fi Alliance is thrilled that the conference recognized the pivotal role of 6 GHz Wi-Fi in shaping the future of global connectivity,” the group said in a statement after the conference.
CTIA, another trade group representing wireless providers that operate 5G networks, was also pleased with work done at the conference.
“We applaud the global decision to harmonize new spectrum bands for 5G and beyond, particularly the critical lower 3 GHz band and the 7/8 GHz bands,” CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker said in a statement.
Ahead of the next WRC in 2027, the ITU will study the 7-8.5 GHz band for potential 6G use.
Spectrum
NTIA Advisory Committee Endorses Improvements to Citizens Broadband Radio Service
Stakeholders widely agreed the framework is effective, the committee said.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s spectrum advisory committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a report endorsing the Citizens Broadband Radio Service.
The agency’s Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee was tasked in December 2022 with assessing the CBRS spectrum sharing framework and determining how it might inform future spectrum management efforts by the NTIA, which is tasked with overseeing federal spectrum use, and other government agencies.
CBRS has since 2020 governed spectrum sharing for 150 megahertz in the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band. The Federal Communications Commission framework allocates spectrum to three tiers of users: military radar systems and other federal users, fixed wireless and mobile providers who purchase priority licenses in certain bands, and general access users who use the remaining spectrum opportunistically. Each is protected from interference by the lower tiers.
CSMAC said in its report that the industry, government, and academic stakeholders the group consulted “unanimously felt that the hybrid CBRS framework has resulted in commercial use without harmful interference” to vital federal systems.
The group recommended a process for accepting complaints and implementing improvements. The framework is new, the report notes, and “no defined process currently exists, and any suggested improvements are slow to address and implement.”
Expediting the spectrum sharing process
A working policy group composed of NTIA and FCC officials, as well as senior members of organizations in all three access tiers, would help expedite the improvement process, the CSMAC report said. That group would have to be tailored to fit the circumstances of any future frequency bands in which CBRS is implemented.
That’s something the group said had broad support among the stakeholders it consulted, with many noting the framework “provides a strong foundation” for sharing in other bands. Respondents tapped specific bands as strong candidates for a CBRS-like system, with the lower 3 GHz band being the most common suggestion.
A Defense Department study recently found no current openings for commercial users in the band, but the NTIA is studying possibilities for future sharing arrangements.
Some commercial users expressed hesitation about expanding CBRS, the report notes. Nationwide wireless providers and a trade group told CSMAC that the potential for interference in CBRS bands makes the traditional static license system a better option for future spectrum allocation.
Users also suggested improvements to reduce disruption by federal systems. They told the group current methods of safeguarding government users are too conservative and sometime kick off commercial systems unnecessarily.
CSMAC’s findings will likely inform the NTIA’s National Spectrum Strategy, a plan put together at the request of the White House to standardize the nation’s spectrum pipeline and study approximately 2,800 MHz of spectrum for potential repurposing to expand federal and commercial use.
The FCC will need its spectrum auction authority reinstated to accomplish that goal. A stopgap measure was signed into law on Tuesday that allows the agency to issue previously purchased licenses that have been in limbo since the authority expired for the first time in March.
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the National Spectrum Strategy called for freeing up 2,800 MHz for commercial use. The plan calls for the study of that spectrum to inform potential repurposing efforts.
