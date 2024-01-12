Spectrum
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
The plan will hand down start dates and timelines for the strategy’s goals.
LAS VEGAS, January 11, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is planning to have an implementation plan for the National Spectrum Strategy in March, a senior agency official said at CES on Thursday.
“We have an implementation plan that’s going to be out sometime in March,” said Phil Murphy, a senior advisor at the NTIA. “We’re really excited about the next steps.”
The White House first unveiled the plan in November. It involves studying nearly 2,800 megahertz of spectrum for potential repurposing amid growing commercial demand. The plan also calls for a revamped spectrum pipeline with increased communication between government agencies and the private sector, as well as establishing a testbed for spectrum sharing.
The Biden administration also tasked the NTIA with producing an implementation plan within 120 days, putting the planned March release near the end of the agency’s window.
The implementation plan will, according to the NTIA, set up specific outcomes for each of the strategy’s “strategic objectives.” The plan will also designate responsible parties and set out start dates and timelines for their work.
Those strategic objectives are peppered throughout the strategy document, numbering 12 in total. They include ensuring spectrum resources are available for government and the private sector, developing an evidence-based spectrum allocation methodology, a spectrum research and development plan, and improving policymakers’ understanding of spectrum issues.
The agency took public comments on the implementation plan until January 2.
Spectrum
CES 2024: More Spectrum and Auction Authority Necessary for 5G
The White House released a long-term spectrum plan in November, but the FCC still lacks auction authority.
LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2024 – More spectrum will be necessary to expand 5G mobile networks in the United States, experts said at CES on Tuesday.
“We need to not only open up more spectrum bands, we need to use them as efficiently as possible,” said Chris Lewis, president and CEO of consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge.
Lewis cited as a step in the right direction the National Spectrum Strategy, a plan put forward by the White House in November to study almost 2,800 MHz for potential repurposing and to set up a long-term spectrum planning framework.
Beefing up the nation’s spectrum pipeline, as well as promoting unlicensed use and dynamic spectrum sharing, should be positive for 5G adoption going forward, Lewis said.
The plan “set down the right principles to move forward,” he said.
For all that to come to fruition, the Federal Communications Commission will need its spectrum auction authority renewed, something the Commission has been pushing lawmakers on. Congress let the authority lapse for the first time in March, and efforts to reinstate it have stalled.
A stopgap measure was passed in December allowing the Commission to issue licenses that had been purchased before the lapse. Those will be used, largely by T-Mobile, to expand 5G footprints.
The World Radiocommunications Conference also tapped in December several hundred megahertz of spectrum for licensed, mobile use globally, part of an effort to help satiate the demand for growing 5G networks.
Some of that has already been reserved for Wi-Fi and other unlicensed use in the United States.
Chris Emmons, vice president of devices and accessories at Verizon, said freeing up more spectrum would allow the company to continue expanding home broadband on its 5G networks. Some states have flagged concerns about the capacity on those networks, as cell traffic is prioritized during congestion, but Emmons said fixed wireless broadband is more adequate on 5G networks than on previous standards.
“Fixed wireless access for consumers has been a dream for a long time,” he said. “There were 3G attempts, there were 4G attempts… There have been a lot of things that people have tried over the years, but we’ve actually seen a fixed wireless solution now that scales successfully.”
“As long as we continue to get the spectrum we need, we will engineer that properly and provide for all these use cases,” Emmons said.
12 Days of Broadband
12 Days of Broadband: Nearly 10 Months Without FCC Spectrum Authority
As the global race for 5G dominance continues, a significant hurdle looms ahead.
January 1, 2024 – Nearly 10 months have passed since the Federal Communications Commission lost its authority to auction off fresh spectrum licenses on March 9, 2023. Further, there are no available bands in the nation’s spectrum pipeline.
This prolonged situation has raised industry concerns about the future of 5G stemming from the scarcity of accessible mid-band spectrum and the uncertainty surrounding upcoming spectrum auctions.
Spectrum
Wi-Fi and 5G Industries Pleased with WRC Outcomes
The conference tapped the 6 GHz band for mobile networks, but left the door open for unlicensed use.
WASHINGTON, December 21, 2023 – The World Radiocommunication Conference wrapped up in Dubai last week with decisions to expand mobile network use in multiple spectrum bands.
The conference, which happens every four years, brings nations together to coordinate agreements on global spectrum use with the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union. Bands selected for further mobile use include the 1 gigahertz, 3.5 GHz, and notably parts of the 6 GHz band.
In the U.S., that band was opened by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020 for Wi-Fi connectivity and other unlicensed use, blocking mobile providers from expanding networks in the band. The commission also adopted rules in October that open up 850 MHz of the band for very low power, or VLP, use, widening the range of devices that can make use of the spectrum.
Wi-Fi advocates supported the move and pushed the FCC to go further, saying increased reliance on and development of Wi-Fi-connected devices will require more bandwidth to satisfy demand.
The WRC decision taps 700 MHz in the upper 6GHz band for licensed, mobile use in an effort to make more spectrum available for expanding 5G networks, but says regulatory agencies can approve unlicensed use in the band.
That’s still a win, according to the Wi-Fi Alliance, a trade group representing companies that use the technology with unlicensed spectrum.
“Wi-Fi Alliance is thrilled that the conference recognized the pivotal role of 6 GHz Wi-Fi in shaping the future of global connectivity,” the group said in a statement after the conference.
CTIA, another trade group representing wireless providers that operate 5G networks, was also pleased with work done at the conference.
“We applaud the global decision to harmonize new spectrum bands for 5G and beyond, particularly the critical lower 3 GHz band and the 7/8 GHz bands,” CTIA CEO Meredith Attwell Baker said in a statement.
Ahead of the next WRC in 2027, the ITU will study the 7-8.5 GHz band for potential 6G use.
