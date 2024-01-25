Broadband's Impact
Comments on E-Rate Modernization Call for Wired Connectivity Solutions
Schools, groups want more out of E-Rate.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – In a flurry of new comments submitted to the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, stakeholders ranging from school districts to wireless service providers and trade groups have asked for E-Rate subsidies for a broader range of connectivity solutions.
The FCC has suggested revisions to E-Rate that would expand support for remote education by incorporating key aspects of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, particularly funding for hotspots and wireless home internet services for schools and libraries’ patrons. Launched during the pandemic, the $7.1 billion ECF initiative is set to be exhausted by June 2024.
While a substantial number of school districts expressed support for the FCC’s Proposed Rulemaking, there was a discernible call for more alternatives to broaden the use of E-Rate funds beyond on-premises applications.
Representing more than half a million students, the Los Angeles Unified School District called for the commission to broaden eligible E-Rate services to include wireline broadband services, LTE-enabled devices, and multi-user wireless connections. In their comments, the district emphasized that, based on their experience, “Wi-Fi hotspots should only be used as a last resort to provide connectivity to students.”
The Council of Great City Schools, representing over 75 metro school districts, similarly proposed E-Rate funding wired internet services, as well as smartphone tethering, internal data cards, and eSIM access on computing devices. The council noted that several urban school districts and communities have halted the deployment of hotspots for reasons including inadequate or entirely absent cellular signals in specific neighborhoods and public housing locations.
The Schools, Health, Libraries, and Broadband Coalition, submitting comments in collaboration with the Open Technology Institute, urged the commission to permit E-Rate support be eligible for schools and libraries to build, own, and operate their own school and community networks, instead of only allowing support via commercially available mobile carrier services.
At the onset of the pandemic, many local school administrators across the country self-provisioned networks in a scramble to connect students to the internet. In the process, those efforts suggested that self-provisioned broadband networks are a reliable and cost-effective way to connect students at home.
In response to a question posed in the FCC’s rulemaking on how to categorize E-Rate funding for home connectivity, coalitions including EdLinc, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and the Council of Great City Schools raised concerns regarding the FCC’s proposal to categorize Wi-Fi hotspots under Category Two of E-Rate, a move the coalitions argue would force educational institutions to make challenging budgetary decisions between physical facilities and home connectivity.
The difference in funding commitment between Category One and Category Two services has significant implications for schools. Category One services, encompassing essential functions like making and receiving phone calls, accessing the internet, and connecting to other networks, are deemed crucial for the basic functioning of schools.
On the other hand, Category Two services, which involve advanced telecommunications services like video conferencing, are considered optional but contribute to enhancing the organization’s capabilities. Additionally, there are distinct funding commitment terms and price caps for each category.
The EdLinc coalition, alongside T-Mobile and many others, suggests that Wi-Fi hotspots be deemed as network equipment and be eligible for Category One support. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District advocates for establishing a third category of E-Rate services specifically for off-campus connectivity. They propose that funding prioritization within this category should align with the current commission standards for Category One discounts.
Wireless service provider T-Mobile “wholeheartedly” endorsed the commission’s efforts, citing T-Mobile’s Project 10Million which assists in connecting millions of underserved student households as a tangible example of the company’s decade-long advocacy for expanding the program to encompass off-campus use.
Opposition
Meanwhile, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, a trade association that represents the cable television industry, argued that using limited E-Rate resources for Wi-Fi hotspots would not be the most effective vehicle to advance interests, and would be “fraught with significant technical and administrative complexities.”
The NCTA also found the FCC’s preliminary conclusion to be inconsistent with the statutory provisions of Section 254 of the Communications Decency Act, asserting that the primary intent of this provision is to establish broadband connections for educational institutions and libraries, specifically within those buildings.
In contrast, SHLB and OTI support the commission’s tentative conclusion that it possesses the authority to allow E-Rate support for services utilized for educational purposes off-premises. As argued by SHLB and OTI, Section 254 of the Communications Act doesn’t explicitly prohibit providing E-Rate support for off-premises services but rather mandates that off-premises use must primarily serve educational purposes.
At the same time, FCC commissioners are divided on the legality of the matter.
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, both Democrats, have individually released statements endorsing the proposed rule changes and emphasizing their positive impact on addressing the “homework gap”–the disparity between students with access to reliable home internet connections and those without.
On the contrary, FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, both Republicans, have expressed their opposition to the proposed changes. They argue that these changes exceed the agency’s Congressional authority. Simington went so far as to characterize the proposed expansion as “lawless and wasteful.”
FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez has not publicly issued a statement on the proposed changes.
Traditionally, E-Rate has offered monthly discounts on internet services to schools and libraries, with the discount percentage contingent on the applicant’s poverty level and whether their services are situated in an urban or rural area. These discounts typically range from 20 to 90 percent of the total cost of services.
Over the span of over two years of ECF investment, the FCC has allocated over $120 million for the acquisition of Wi-Fi hotspot devices and nearly $1.3 billion for the corresponding wireless carrier services.
Broadband Updates
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
The state is still waiting on a green light from the NTIA, but expects approval “very soon.”
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2024 – Washington State is planning to start accepting challenges to connectivity data for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program on April 8, the state’s broadband office said on Wednesday.
The exact date could change, as the state is still waiting for approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on its proposal for administering the challenge process. But Tracey Blackburn, an NTIA federal program officer, said she expects that approval to come “very soon,” with minimal edits from the agency.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program makes $42.5 billion available to states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure, of which Washington was allocated $1.2 billion.
The Federal Communications Commission’s map, updated through its own challenge process, was used to determine relative need and make state-level allocations, but states are required to field challenges on a local level to get a more accurate picture of which homes and businesses lack adequate internet access.
Washington’s process is tentatively slated to wrap up on July 27, with 30 days each for challenge submission, provider rebuttals, and final determinations by the broadband office.
Challenges can allege that current data on things like the internet speed, technology type, latency, and data caps available at a location are inaccurate. They can only be submitted by nonprofits, municipal governments, and internet service providers, meaning eligible challengers must source evidence of these inaccuracies from their communities or, in the case of providers, internal plans and network management systems.
The state is holding a webinar on February 1 to prepare eligible challengers. Non-ISP challengers will need a Tier E license from CostQuest, the company that manages the FCC’s broadband map data.
Washington is also planning to make modifications to the model challenge process set out by the NTIA. It is looking to accept as evidence speed tests that meet certain methodological standards. Those tests would have to be conducted on three separate days.
Also in the state’s draft plan are the optional area and MDU, or multiple dwelling unit, challenges laid out by the NTIA. Under these rules, if six locations in a census block group or 10 percent of the units in an apartment building challenge the same provider’s technology or coverage, the provider must provide evidence that they serve the entire block group or building as reported in government data. If the provider does not, the entire area or building can be marked as un- or underserved.
Those provisions proved popular, with at least 40 states signaling intent to use them in their draft plans.
Digital Inclusion
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Or will it cut the cord for millions of Americans?
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System received a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant from the Federal Communications Commission in March to find and connect those living in eligible households with the $30 monthly discount available to home broadband. Libraries in New Jersey, Nashville, and New York City likewise received the outreach grant.
After months of hiring, developing their outreach program, and identifying eligible individuals, outreach grantees are hitting their stride. But instead of continuing that momentum into the new year, PGCMLS and other outreach grant recipients are facing a very different question from those we talk to that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Instead of the enthusiasm we’ve come to expect, library staff are being asked, “Why enroll in a program that may only last a few more months?” Once ISPs notify households the program is ending, the question will stop being asked; replaced with an assumption that funding will not be extended and that receiving a $30/month discount for only a couple of months just isn’t worth the effort. They’re not wrong.
If Congress lets this program expire, it’s deliberately deciding to imperil the best shot we have at closing the digital divide and truly connecting everyone to broadband. Outreach grants extend through June 2025, but lack of Congressional leadership means our work will end prematurely. And we’re not alone.
More than 185 other organizations across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands received a total of $66 million to reach out into their communities both to inform residents about the program and provide one-stop enrollment events that would get them signed up for the subsidy immediately.
It’s likely that most of the 185 recipients are only now fully up and running, and capable of identifying and enrolling those that are truly disconnected – a large subset of Americans that are part of the broadband adoption gap. Think about your neighbors that need a helping hand to learn the digital skills required to get online. That is just one of many barriers holding back some of the most vulnerable in our communities from getting online.
Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will run out in a matter of months
The problem, of course, is that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program itself will run out in a matter of months – May at the latest. Congress knows this. The media know this. The 185 entities who are receiving Outreach Grant funding know this. And, with increased frequency, those invited to the PGCMLS’ enrollment events know it as well.
It’s become fashionable for Congress to wait until the 11th hour – or even later – before acting. It’s become common that a desire to achieve a partisan “win” now supersedes extending a program that has helped those in nearly 23 million American households get connected to high-speed broadband – and that could help those in millions more.
Waiting to extend ACP funding weakens any elected official’s “campaign-speech” commitment to removing the digital divide, and directly undermines the efforts of all 185 Outreach Grant recipients to fulfill their commitment to their communities.
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System applied for the Outreach Grant last year because the library’s mission states that “we build relationships that support discovery by providing equal access to opportunities and experiences.” And in 2024, equal access to opportunities and experiences cannot and will not happen without equal access to the high-speed broadband required to learn, to apply for jobs, or to become the very best members of their communities.
“Equal access” is more than a catchy website mission statement; for library staff, it’s the day-to-day commitment to those serve ALL who live in our communities. And it’s also the commitment of 184 other organizations across the country – in red states and blue – to bring cost-effective home broadband access to everyone.
Now is the time for Congress to demonstrate a similar commitment and extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Let’s keep Americans connected to digital and economic opportunity. Congress, don’t let that moment get away.
Emily Drabinski is the President of the American Library Association. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
The group has argued the rules go beyond the FCC’s authority under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
WASHINGTON, January 24, 2024 – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking a federal appeals court to vacate the Federal Communications Commission’s recent digital discrimination order.
As mandated by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the commission adopted in November 2023 rules to prevent gaps in broadband access based on race, income level, and other demographic characteristics – known as digital discrimination. The rules take up a “disparate impact” standard for identifying that discrimination, meaning broadband providers could be in violation even if they are not intentionally withholding adequate internet from a protected group. They are set to take effect in March.
The Chamber of Commerce, along with two Texas business associations, filed a short petition for review with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on January 19. The petition asks judges to vacate the digital discrimination rules on the grounds they are “arbitrary, capricious,” and “in excess of the Commission’s statutory authority” under the infrastructure law.
The Supreme Court has been less deferential to federal agencies’ interpretations of the law in recent years. In 2022, the court held that only Congress could decide on questions of “vast economic or political significance,” a position known as the major questions doctrine. The court also heard oral arguments last week in two cases that could impact the longstanding practice of deferring to agencies’ interpretations of laws.
While its filing last week was brief, the Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups have expanded on their position in comments throughout the FCC’s rulemaking process. In June 2022 the group pushed for a “disparate intent” standard for discrimination, which would only prevent willfully discriminatory conduct, arguing a disparate impact standard would be broader than Congress intended.
In a November 2023 letter the group called the rules “rate regulation by another name,” arguing that a provision requiring comparable prices for similar levels of service overstepped the agency’s legal authority. The Infrastructure Act calls for equitable “terms and conditions” for different groups of consumers but does not specifically mention prices.
For its part, the FCC has argued its rules are appropriately broad. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said when announcing the proposed rules that “If we were to adopt rules that only covered discriminatory intent, we would fall short of fully meeting our legal obligation to facilitate equal access to broadband.”
The commission has also stressed that it will take into account genuine barriers of “technical and economic feasibility” when evaluating claims of digital discrimination – another requirement of the Infrastructure Act. But the Chamber and broadband providers have not been convinced, arguing that companies will be opened up to sanctions from the agency for routine business practices.
The digital discrimination rules do not apply retroactively, and the commission is planning to accept informal complaints of infractions and evaluate them on a case by case basis. Rules also do not apply to federally funded build outs, as Democratic commissioners say BEAD and USF rules already prevent discriminatory deployment.
The Chamber of Commerce and FCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Comments on E-Rate Modernization Call for Wired Connectivity Solutions
Washington State Looking to Start BEAD Challenge Process in April
Senators: New Agency Needed to Oversee Big Tech and AI
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Chamber of Commerce Asks Fifth Circuit to Vacate Digital Discrimination Rules
Pennsylvania Broadband Authority Sees No Conflict in State Preemption Law and BEAD Rules
FCC Chief Says More Than 20 Percent of Affordable Connectivity Signups are New
NTIA to Release AI Accountability Report ‘This Winter’
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Application Window
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
CES 2024: Biden Administration Announces Deal with EU on Cyber Trust Mark
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
CES 2024: NTIA to Release Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan in March
CES 2024: Senators Talk Priorities on AI, Broadband Connectivity
FCC Issues Timeline for ACP Wind Down
Ted Hearn: A Supreme Court Case About Fish Could Harpoon The FCC
CES 2024: NTIA and House Commerce Weigh in on Spectrum Policy
Bruce Kushnick: Look Overseas, America’s Prices for Broadband are Out of Control
Industry Groups Plea for Funding to Address Secure Network Shortfall
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Quantum Computing and Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on January 24, 2024–Preparing for 20th Anniversary of the Pulver Order
Broadband Measurement Summit Announced for March 7
FCC Rules Face Litigation Risk in 2024, Note Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Congress, Net Neutrality and Privacy
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges
Broadband Breakfast on January 10, 2024 – Live from Las Vegas at CES 2024
Starlink Plans to Join Affordable Connectivity Fund Subsidy Program
Broadband Breakfast on January 3, 2024 – The Broadband Forecast for 2024 with Tech Journalists
Broadband Breakfast on December 27, 2023 – The 12 Days of Broadband
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Recap of the Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Experts Still Disagree on FCC’s New Digital Discrimination Rules
Broadband Breakfast on December 20, 2023 – Space Wars: What to Expect from Satellite Broadband
Trending
-
Robocall2 weeks ago
CES 2024: FCC and AT&T Say Collaboration is Key in Combatting Spam
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
Draft BEAD Plans Looking to Mark Some Fixed Wireless ‘Underserved’
-
Broadband Mapping & Data3 weeks ago
NTIA Endorses FCC’s Proposed Increase of Broadband Speed Benchmark
-
Funding4 weeks ago
In Year-End Message, FCC Chairwoman Urges Affordable Connectivity Funding
-
12 Days of Broadband3 weeks ago
12 Days of Broadband: Net Neutrality Is the Issue That Never Dies
-
Broadband Updates4 weeks ago
All 56 States and Territories Submit BEAD Initial Proposals
-
12 Days of Broadband4 weeks ago
12 Days: FCC Issued Rules Against Digital Discrimination
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on January 31, 2024 – Broadband Mapping and BEAD Challenges