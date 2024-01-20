Rural
Consolidated Fears Losing RDOF Funding Over Bank’s Low Rating
Wells Fargo’s Weiss bank safety rating fell to C+ for Consolidated, one notch below the minimum B- rating required.
WASHINGTON, January 20, 2024 – Consolidated Communications fears it could get cut off from a federal broadband subsidy program because the safety rating of its bank has fallen below an acceptable level.
Consolidated, based in Mattoon, Il., obtained a required letter of credit from Wells Fargo bank under Federal Communications Commission’s rules established for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which in 2020 originally awarded $9.2 billion to dozens of broadband entities.
In a filing with the FCC Thursday, Consolidated reported that Wells Fargo’s Weiss bank safety rating fell to C+. That’s one notch below the minimum B- rating required by the FCC for RDOF funding recipients. An LOC with an ineligible bank could halt RDOF payments to the company.
Consolidated is asking for a six-month waiver to continue with Wells Fargo while searching for an eligible bank. It also wants the waiver to allow it to continue receiving RDOF funding needed to fulfill its RDOF buildout requirements.
“Absent [a] waiver for this six-month time frame, Consolidated will face suspension of support, the financial impact of which would curtail Consolidated’s fiber deployment,” the company said in the filing.
Consolidated’s waiver request comes at a sensitive time for the company. On Jan. 31, Consolidated shareholders are scheduled to vote on the company’s plan to be acquired by Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. for about $3.1 billion. Some shareholders are protesting that the sale price is too low.
Three years ago, Consolidated secured $58.9 million in RDOF money to serve 27,021 locations in portions of Florida, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas, and Vermont. The FCC conditioned the award on the need for an LOC from a qualified bank equal to the amount of RDOF support in the first year.
The Universal Service Administrative Company is charged with reviewing LOCs for compliance and can suspend RDOF recipients with an LOC from an ineligible bank because of a low Weiss score.
This month, USAC notified Consolidated about Wells Fargo’s ineligible C+ rating.
“USAC may be required to withhold all RDOF payments to Consolidated for lack of acceptable LOCs,” Consolidated said in stressing the need for the waiver.
Consolidated noted that Wells Fargo is the third largest bank with $1.7 trillion in assets and a Standard & Poor’s long-term issuer credit rating of A+, and an A- rating from [Fitch] and Moody’s.
“The [FCC’s] interest in securing the funds dispersed to Consolidated will be amply protected during the six-month waiver period by the LOCs issued by Wells Fargo given its demonstrated strength and stability,” Consolidated said.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 19, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Consumers’ Research Asks for Supreme Court Review of Eleventh Circuit USF Ruling
The group thinks the Fifth Circuit is poised to issue a conflicting decision.
WASHINGTON, January 17, 2024 – Conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research is asking the Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found the administration of the Universal Service Fund is constitutional.
The USF spends about $8 billion annually to fund four internet subsidy programs for rural infrastructure, low-income households, schools and libraries, and healthcare providers. It has been funded since 1996 by fees on phone bills from voice providers, with the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Administrative Company responsible for collecting and distributing the money.
The group alleged to the Eleventh Circuit – and in multiple other courts – that Congress did not put proper guardrails on the FCC’s authority to collect the fund and the commission abused what authority it does have by handing the responsibility to USAC. The court rejected that argument in a December 14 decision, which Consumers’ Research has asked the nation’s highest court on January 5 to review.
Eleventh Circuit judges found that Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which sets out the commission’s USF responsibilities, provides enough of an “intelligible principle” to pass legal muster. They also ruled that the FCC oversees USAC closely enough that the fund is still functionally under commission control.
Consumers’ Research has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on this issue before – after a similar ruling from the Sixth Circuit in May 2023 – but the group said in its petition that this time the Fifth Circuit is “poised to create” a conflict in circuit court opinion, making the case “eminently worthy” of Supreme Court review.
The Fifth Circuit denied a similar petition in March, but then agreed in July to rehear the case with a full panel of judges. Oral arguments took place in September and a ruling has yet to be issued.
The U.S. Solicitor General’s motion for more time to file a response was granted, pushing the deadline to March 4.
Those who want to see the USF survive are also looking at ways to reform it. The fund’s contribution scheme is generally seen as unsustainable, with voice revenues declining each year. A Senate bill was introduced in September that would tap both broadband providers and some tech companies for future contributions.
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
Nearly one-third of the money awarded through RDOF was defaulted on.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced the conclusion of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund long-form application review last month, which means that no more money will be awarded through Phase I of the program, and no additional defaults or forfeitures will be announced.
The announcement coincided with news of another service provider failing to fulfill their initial bid within the program. Wavelength, a service provider from Arizona, defaulted on its commitment to deploy services to 12,418 locations, after failing to demonstrate its financial qualifications to receive RDOF support adequately.
Three years prior, the FCC had announced granting RDOF awards totaling $9.2 billion in Phase I of the auction. However, following the comprehensive long-form process, the final awards amount to slightly over $6 billion. This indicates that more than $3 billion, or one-third, in awards were defaulted on, meaning that the bidder couldn’t fulfill the promised project.
The FCC has faced considerable backlash for what critics say is an insufficient screening of applicants and overreliance on winning bidders’ long-form submitted after the auction.
Three of the initial largest winning RDOF bidders, LTD Broadband, SpaceX, and fixed wireless startup Starry, contributed to nearly $2.5 billion in defaults, with several smaller defaults also recorded.
A total of 379 of the original 427 long-form applicants have successfully secured winning bids, with 97 percent of locations covered by winning bids for Gigabit speed service.
Notable winners include Charter Communications, bidding as CCO Holdings, securing a significant $1.1 billion to deploy services to over 993,000 locations spread across 24 states.
The Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, with more than 90 participating electric cooperatives across 22 states, brought in $1.05 billion to serve nearly 600,000 locations.
Windstream Communications acquired $522 million to serve 192,501 locations, while AMG Technology Investment Group, bidding for Nextlink, won $428.9 million to serve 205,000 locations. Frontier obtained $427.8 million for 148,000 locations, and CenturyLink secured $262 million for service areas spanning 20 states.
There has been no word on what will happen with the more than $3 billion in defaulted RDOF funds. RDOF was originally budgeted for $20.4 billion, but it’s not clear when or if the remaining money will be awarded.
Service providers that default on RDOF bids are subject to a $3,000 base violation charge, with additional violations for each census block group forfeited in a bid.
Eleventh Circuit Rules in Favor of USF Constitutionality
The Fifth Circuit is rehearing a similar case filed by the same conservative nonprofit.
WASHINGTON, December 18, 2023 – The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against a conservative nonprofit that challenged the constitutionality of the Universal Service Fund.
The USF spends about $8 billion annually to fund four internet subsidy programs for rural infrastructure, low-income households, schools and libraries, and healthcare providers. It has been funded since 1996 by fees on phone bills from voice providers, with the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Administrative Company responsible for collecting and distributing the money.
Consumers’ Research, along with other conservative groups, has been on a legal offensive against the USF, filing multiple federal suits alleging the fund is unconstitutional and taking the chance to air its concerns again in October by challenging the FCC’s contribution factor for this quarter.
In each suit – two pending before the Fifth Circuit and one pending before the D.C. Circuit, with another struck down by the Sixth Circuit in May – the group argues that Congress did not put proper guardrails on the commission’s authority to collect the fund and that the FCC abused what authority it does have by handing responsibility to USAC.
The Eleventh Circuit disagreed. In a ruling issued on December 14, the judges found that Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which sets out the commission’s USF responsibilities, is in line with statutes that have survived similar challenges in the past.
Section 254 directs the FCC to collect fees from telecommunications carriers to support universal service for low-income and rural areas, and to implement policies around the fund that are “necessary and appropriate for the protection of the public interest, convenience, and necessity.” Consumers’ Research alleged this is too broad to satisfy the nondelegation doctrine, a legal standard which requires Congress to articulate an “intelligible principle” when delegating duties to federal agencies, but the Eleventh Circuit found the law meets that standard.
The court also ruled that the FCC oversees USAC closely enough that the fund is still functionally under the agency’s control, not improperly delegated to a third party as the suit alleged.
That follows similar reasoning to the Sixth Circuit’s decision and an initial ruling from the Fifth Circuit. But the Fifth Circuit agreed in July to rehear the case with a full panel of five judges, signaling a potential reversal of its previous decision. Oral arguments took place in September and no ruling has been issued yet.
In a concurring opinion, Eleventh Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom expressed dissatisfaction with the precedent that kept Section 254 standing, saying its “mealymouthed shibboleths provide no meaningful constraint,” but that statutes he finds similarly vague have been found to provide enough guidance to avoid being struck down.
If the Fifth Circuit were to find the law in violation of the nondelegation doctrine, it would tee the issue up for potential review by the Supreme Court.
