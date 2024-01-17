Broadband's Impact
Consumers’ Research Asks for Supreme Court Review of Eleventh Circuit USF Ruling
The group thinks the Fifth Circuit is poised to issue a conflicting decision.
WASHINGTON, January 17, 2024 – Conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research is asking the Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found the administration of the Universal Service Fund is constitutional.
The USF spends about $8 billion annually to fund four internet subsidy programs for rural infrastructure, low-income households, schools and libraries, and healthcare providers. It has been funded since 1996 by fees on phone bills from voice providers, with the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Administrative Company responsible for collecting and distributing the money.
The group alleged to the Eleventh Circuit – and in multiple other courts – that Congress did not put proper guardrails on the FCC’s authority to collect the fund and the commission abused what authority it does have by handing the responsibility to USAC. The court rejected that argument in a December 14 decision, which Consumers’ Research has asked the nation’s highest court on January 5 to review.
Eleventh Circuit judges found that Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which sets out the commission’s USF responsibilities, provides enough of an “intelligible principle” to pass legal muster. They also ruled that the FCC oversees USAC closely enough that the fund is still functionally under commission control.
Consumers’ Research has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on this issue before – after a similar ruling from the Sixth Circuit in May 2023 – but the group said in its petition that this time the Fifth Circuit is “poised to create” a conflict in circuit court opinion, making the case “eminently worthy” of Supreme Court review.
The Fifth Circuit denied a similar petition in March, but then agreed in July to rehear the case with a full panel of judges. Oral arguments took place in September and a ruling has yet to be issued.
The U.S. Solicitor General’s motion for more time to file a response was granted, pushing the deadline to March 4.
Those who want to see the USF survive are also looking at ways to reform it. The fund’s contribution scheme is generally seen as unsustainable, with voice revenues declining each year. A Senate bill was introduced in September that would tap both broadband providers and some tech companies for future contributions.
Rhode Island Invites Public Feedback on Digital Equity Plan
The state is gearing up to receive money from the NTIA’s digital equity capacity grant program.
January 16, 2024 – Rhode Island’s broadband equity authority, ConnectRI, launched the public comment period for the state’s digital equity plan on Wednesday.
Funding for the state’s digital equity plan is expected in the second quarter of 2024 through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s State Digital Equity Capacity Grant program, which will award $1.44 billion over five years to 56 states and territories to execute statewide digital equity plans.
Rhode Island’s digital equity plan recognizes device ownership and access as a major barrier to digital accessibility in the state, outlining a key objective of 95 percent of residents owning an affordable “large-screen” internet device that meets their needs by 2027.
Providence, East Providence, and Pawtucket have surfaced as regions with the highest percentage of households relying on smartphones as their sole home computing device.
In the top ten census block groups with the highest rates of exclusive smartphone use, 45 percent rely solely on smartphones as their home computing devices, according to the draft plan.
Present data indicates that 80 percent of households in Rhode Island own a desktop or laptop, while 11 percent rely solely on a smartphone.
According to the state’s draft plan, Providence and East Providence also confront the hurdle of having the lowest broadband subscription rates, with less than 33 percent of households subscribed to broadband in multiple census block groups.
The state’s plan reveals that individuals with limited English proficiency show significantly lower rates of broadband subscription and access to desktop or laptop computers compared to statewide averages, with only 57 percent subscribing to broadband and 48 percent having computer access.
A state-led survey on internet connectivity revealed that affordability is the primary barrier to broadband access, with just 15 percent of respondents considering internet service to be affordable. The state survey highlights additional resident concerns including speed, service reliability, and overall satisfaction with internet service.
The state plan presents an overview of community partners to be engaged with, and proposes strategies to mitigate these and the other challenges outlined.
To ensure public engagement and gather valuable insights, the current draft of the digital equity plan is open for public comment until February 8. The broadband authority also encourages residents to participate in the Rhode Island Digital Equity Survey to gather more data to inform the digital equity plan.
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
What will happen to the agency’s rules that legally require ISPs to display broadband ‘nutrition’ labels that promote the ACP?
WASHINGTON, January 16, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission staff on Thursday issued an order on winding down the Affordable Connectivity Program, the two-year-old broadband subsidy program for low-income households that is running out of money.
The FCC’s 15-page ACP order contained detailed instructions to Internet Service Providers, including that they are to stop accepting new ACP enrollments after Feb. 7, 2024.
But the FCC was silent on a key issue: What’s going to happen to the agency’s rules that legally require ISPs to display broadband “nutrition” labels that promote the ACP?
In late 2022, the FCC adopted label rules that require broadband ISPs to “display at the point-of-sale clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services …”
Within the label, ISPs are required to promote the ACP by briefly describing the plan, inserting a link to the FCC’s ACP portal GetInternet.gov, and disclosing whether the ISP participates in the ACP.
For ISPs with more than 100,000 subscribers, the deadline to roll out the labels is April 10, 2024. All others have until Oct. 24, 2024.
According to the FCC, this April will be the ACP’s final full month unless Congress provides new money. Begun in late 2021 with $14.2 billion in funding, ACP provides $30 monthly discounts on the broadband bills of the program’s more than 22 million household enrollees.
ISPs still need guidance on whether to include the ACP in consumer labels
But ISPs apparently still need FCC guidance on whether they are to jettison the ACP section in their broadband consumer labels and when they would need to do so. Without word from the FCC, ISPs could be caught in a bind in needing to promote the ACP via consumer labels and rejecting eligible ACP applicants under the FCC’s enrollment freeze that begins on Feb. 8, 2023.
In the November 2022 order adopting the broadband consumer labels, the FCC recognized a problem with the labels program in the event the ACP were to shut down.
“Including language on the labels directing consumers to learn about the ACP in the event that the ACP has ended or is no longer accepting new enrollments could cause customer confusion and frustration,” the FCC said.
The agency directed the Wireline Competition Bureau – which issued the Jan. 11, 2024 ACP order – “to ensure that any wind-down procedures for the ACP developed as directed by the ACP Order address the need for providers to remove or modify the ACP-specific language on the broadband label.”
Google Fiber rolled out broadband labels last October, according to a filing with the FCC.
“Google Fiber discussed its experience gathering the necessary information for its label, including where it encountered challenges and how it addressed those issues. Google Fiber also shared its customer support webpages addressing its broadband nutrition label as well as a recent blog post announcing the early launch of its nutrition label,” Ariane Schaffer, Google Fiber’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, said in the filing.
Google Fiber is available in 13 cities and 10 states, providing Internet access service to 4.1 million people, according to BroadbandNow. Top markets include San Antonio, Texas, Kansas City, Mo., and Raleigh, N.C.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 15, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
Provider Says FCC Should Freeze Affordable Connectivity Program Transfers
After February 7, the FCC is not going to require ISPs to accept ACP transfers.
WASHINGTON, January 13, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission will start to shut down a key internet subsidy program for low-income households early next month, but one provider thinks the agency needs to do more.
The FCC said Thursday that the Affordable Connectivity Program will stop accepting new enrollments after February 7. New internet access providers can’t join the program after that date, either.
According to MVNO provider TruConnect, the FCC needs to broaden its plan. The virtual wireless company said the agency should freeze the ability of current ACP enrollees to transfer their benefits to another internet provider after February 7.
“A benefit transfer freeze during this time is in the best interest of ACP households, ACP providers, program integrity and program efficiency until funding either expires or is reappropriated,” TruConnect’s lawyer Judson H. Hill said in a filing posted on the FCC’s website today.
Hill said he communicated TruConnect’s position on Jan. 9 to Noah Stein, Deputy Bureau Chief of the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau, which issued the FCC’s 15-page ACP shutdown order two days later.
FCC’s shutdown order restricts the transfer of ACP benefits
According to the FCC, about 22 million low-income households have enrolled in the ACP, which Congress established in late 2021 with $14.2 billion to take $30 off monthly internet bills. The program’s last full month will be April without new funding by Congress, the FCC said.
The FCC’s rules provide that “households may transfer their ACP service benefit once per calendar month, with limited exceptions.”
In Thursday’s order, the FCC said it would not “require providers to perform transfer-in transactions for enrolled ACP households seeking to transfer their benefit.”
Instead, the FCC said it will allow “providers to choose whether to accept transfers after the ACP enrollment freeze.”
TruConnect didn’t provide any specifics behind its support for a transfer freeze.
In his discussion with the FCC’s Stein, Hill said he “emphasized that once program enrollments are frozen, that to achieve an orderly program wind down until funding expires that the [FCC] should also freeze ACP household subscriber benefit transfers between ACP programs providers.”
TruConnect’s website is effectively a portal to sign up ACP households and includes offers such as free 8 GB of high-speed data, free unlimited talk and text, and an option to buy a tablet for $10.01.
The ACP is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Co. under the FCC’s oversight. USAC’s website does not appear to have information on how many ACP enrollees have transferred to a new internet provider during the 24-month life of the ACP, which was created to help struggling Americans rebound from the pandemic.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 12, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
