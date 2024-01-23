Infrastructure
CPF Allocates $228 Million to Launch Open Access Grant Program in New York
The state also announced a call for applications for the funds.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – The Treasury Department on Monday appropriated more than $228 million from the Capital Projects Fund to launch New York’s ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program, a grant initiative designed to foster open access and predominantly publicly-controlled, last-mile fiber broadband infrastructure.
The program is said to support diverse models of municipal broadband and public-private partnerships, enabling eligible public entities, such as local and Tribal governments, municipal utilities, and utility cooperatives, to collaborate with private entities like internet service providers and builders and owners of broadband infrastructure.
On the same day the $228 million award was announced, the state issued a request for applications available through the ConnectALL website. Eligible applicants are invited to register for an upcoming information session hosted on February 1st by ConnectALL.
In addition, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the Municipal Infrastructure pilot projects, led by the New York Power Authority, which leveraged an initial $10 million investment from ConnectALL to fund municipal broadband projects in four upstate communities in New York, linking more than 3,000 homes to new, open-access, high-speed internet networks.
The MIP gives priority to projects targeting unserved and underserved locations, while also prioritizing eligible applicants based on various categories, including experience, cost, project readiness, broadband service quality, and the impact on digital equity.
Tuesday’s announcement is in addition to the $100 million in CPF funding the Treasury Department awarded to New York last year, under the American Rescue Plan, which is being used to connect 100,000 low-income housing units and businesses to affordable, high-speed broadband.
To date, the state’s $1 billion ConnectALL Initiative has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:
- The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging a $100 million federal investment from the Treasury Department’s CPF. The program is currently accepting applications for internet service providers here.
- The ConnectALL Deployment Program to fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal and Five-Year Action Plan.
- The Digital Equity Program leveraging a $50 million investment to promote digital literacy and other non-infrastructure barriers to internet adoption and use, as described in the New York Digital Equity Plan.
To date, the Capital Projects Fund has awarded more than $9 billion for broadband, digital technology, and multi-purpose community center projects in all states and the District of Columbia. States estimate funding through the program will reach over two million locations with expanded internet access, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who will be served annually by multi-purpose community facilities.
Tribal Broadband
NTIA Extends Tribal Broadband Application Window
Tribal governments can now submit proposals through March 22, 2024, rather than January 23.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration extended on Monday the application window for its tribal broadband grant program.
Applications for funding under the second round of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will now be accepted through March 22, 2024, rather than January 23. The move is an effort to give Tribal governments more time to put together competitive proposals and form groups to apply for grants collectively, something the NTIA encourages.
The agency said in a release that applicants who already submitted proposals can submit revised applications before the new deadline, but the entire application must be resubmitted.
The $3 billion program was stood up by the Infrastructure Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Funds can be used to build new infrastructure and pursue other connectivity efforts like affordability programs and workforce development. More than $1.8 billion has already been allocated to 226 Tribal entities through the first round of funding.
The agency plans to award most of the remaining funds in this round, nearly $980 million in total. Infrastructure projects are expected to receive between $1 million and $50 million, with adoption and digital equity projects looking at $100,000 to $2.5 million.
Those are not mandatory ranges, but Tribal governments applying for funds exceeding the upper ends will have to justify their need for additional money.
The first round of funding, announced in June 2021, gave applicants just three months to submit proposals. The second notice of funding opportunity doubled that, with a six month application window. Monday’s extension pushes the total to eight months.
Expert Opinion
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
The average cost to connect fiber in a given state hovers in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home.
Last June, President Joe Biden announced how $42 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will be allocated across the U.S. and its territories to bring 100% broadband access to nearly 60 million unserved or underserved Americans within five years. That goal, set by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, and the billions of dollars and new tools available to fill existing gaps in coverage will give policymakers, communities, and industry stakeholders a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to bridge the digital divide in the United States.
Now, the real work begins: determining how 50 states and six territories will put that funding to work.
No family left behind
There are severe consequences for those affected by insufficient or slow implementation of broadband service, as highlighted by a recent study from the National Skills Coalition, which emphasized the importance of digital skills for more than 92% of today’s jobs.
A lack of access to reliable internet not only prevents individuals from acquiring those crucial skills and limits their employment opportunities, but also hinders them from using the myriad of internet-driven resources to which families have become accustomed for healthcare, education, employment, public safety, social survival, and more. Those waiting on broadband access are at a serious disadvantage, which is why we must ensure that no American family is left behind.
Finite finances
Despite the many funding initiatives aimed bridge America’s digital divide, those finances are finite and currently trending in a budget-busting “fiber-first” direction. Fiber is great where attainable, but this approach overlooks the important realities of providing reliable broadband to underserved areas at scale, which indicate that fiber alone would require far more funding than what is currently available.
With the average cost to connect fiber to every home in a given state hovering in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home, some simple math comparing a state’s BEAD funding allocation to the number of households in the state would demonstrate a significant gap between the funding available and the funding actually required to close the digital divide with a fiber-only strategy.
The $42.45 billion set aside for the BEAD program has vast potential in the pursuit of 100% coverage. But the strong fiber bias that persists in the world of broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind. If we rely solely on fiber, an objective analysis of the true cost and operational mechanics of fiber deployment in digital divide projects shows that both time and money will run out long before we reach millions of American families that are still waiting on adequate internet access.
Technology advances
Thanks to recent technological advancements, there are new tools available that efficiently and cost-effectively reach those forgotten by “fiber-first” thinking. Next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) is a unique technology category that overcomes two long-battled challenges of the wireless broadband industry:
- Non-line-of-sight (NLoS) capabilities — the ability to maintain high performance despite physical obstacles, such as trees or buildings, between tower and home;
- Interference cancellation — a feature that ensures reliable, high-speed service in crowded (even unlicensed) radio frequencies where there are interfering signals from other devices;
As the first wireless technology to truly deliver on both fronts, ngFWA has rewritten what is possible with wireless broadband. Combining the rapid deployment and scaling benefits of wireless technology with unprecedented reliability and performance, ngFWA is the long-awaited method of filling gaps where fiber is too timely or expensive.
For more on ngFWA, read the recently released third-party analysis by Dgtl Infra.
The time is now
For the first time ever, we have what it takes to achieve 100% coverage with readily available funds, and in timelines measured in weeks and months rather than multiple years. Opportunities of this magnitude don’t come around often. It is critical that the U.S., state governments, and key stakeholders work together to deliver reliable internet to those still impacted by the digital divide. A joint effort, in which every possible tool is leveraged to optimally allocate resources and efficiently bring broadband to the unserved, is the only way to reach every American. With billions of dollars at stake, and all of the technological means to get this right, the time is now to bridge the digital divide for every American family.
Carl Guardino serves as the vice president of government affairs and public policy at Tarana. After three decades in CEO and senior officer roles, including 24 years as CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Carl led global government affairs for Bloom Energy. He also serves as Vice Chair of the CA Transportation Commission, which annually programs and allocates nearly $10 billion in transportation improvements throughout the state. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Infrastructure
Movement to Restore R&D Tax Credit Prompts Broadband Interest
Since 2022, companies have had to amortize R&D expenses over a 5-year period.
WASHINGTON, January 19, 2024 – Lobbyists are calling attention to a growing movement urging Congress to resume the immediate expensing of research and development costs rather than over a five-year period, noting the freed-up cash will aid American competitiveness and investment in emerging technologies such as 6G and OpenRAN.
Starting in 2022, companies have had to amortize research and development expenses over a five-year period as a result of changes in Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The changes to the 2018 tax bill stripped the ability for R&D costs to be immediately amortized.
Critics of the policy change, such as Jonathan Spalter, CEO of lobbyist group US Telecom, and Melissa Newman, vice president of Telecommunications Industry Association, argue that the policy changes make it difficult for broadband companies to pursue innovative technologies.
Spalter issued a letter to Congress on January 16, 2024, asserting that the reinstatement of immediate expensing of R&D research would, “spur more broadband deployment.” Newman issued a separate letter two days later, calling for “critical investments in research and development.”
Amortization costs have had a negative impact on broadband industry, group argues
Newman argued that amortization of costs have had an especially negative impact on the broadband industry. She said that the status quo places America at a competitive disadvantage against China and makes it harder to invest in 6G, a cellular network that utilizes AI tech to reach speeds 100 times faster than 5g, and OpenRAN, a mobile network architecture that allows providers to utilize parts from an array of vendors.
The Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank, points out that China gifts firms with tax breaks and subsidies.
The TIA VP bemoaned that amortization of costs have made it more expensive to take the risks necessary to pioneer emerging technologies. She underscored that companies are forced to not only amortize their domestic research, but have to do the same for international research over a 15 year period.
Critics of amortization tend to argue that the practice saps American economic competitiveness by disincentivizing companies from developing new technologies. Moreover, R&D costs tend to be concentrated in specific sectors, with information technologies serving as a major consumer in the space. The information sector would see their tax liabilities fall by 23.1 percent with the reimplementation of R&D expensing, according to data provided by Tax Foundation.
TIA points to potential policy prescriptions to help American broadband regain its competitiveness. The group touts the Broadband Tax Treatment Act, which would exclude grants for broadband deployment from being treated as taxable income. Proponents of this bill argue that it would free up more money for companies to invest in technologies, helping America bridge the gap between itself and China.
