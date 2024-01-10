FCC
CTIA Urges FCC Extension for Implementing SIM Swap Safeguards
The wireless association is asking for more time because of technical complexities of new rules.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2024 – The Cellular Telephone Industries Association has formally petitioned the Federal Communications Commission for an extended deadline regarding the implementation of newly adopted rules aimed at safeguarding cell phone consumers from SIM swap and port-out fraud.
The petition, filed on Monday, challenges the feasibility of wireless providers complying within the current six-month timeframe set by the FCC.
At the heart of the issue is the industry’s need for additional time to enact the protocols outlined in the FCC’s recent regulations. These rules mandate wireless providers to adopt more secure authentication methods before redirecting a customer’s phone number to a new device or provider. Additionally, providers are required to promptly notify customers about any SIM changes or port-out requests made on their accounts, further fortifying protection against fraudulent activities.
SIM swapping and port-out fraud have become rampant forms of identity theft, enabling perpetrators to wrest control of consumers’ cell phones by persuading carriers to transfer service to the fraudster’s possession or a new carrier’s account.
The crux of CTIA’s argument centers on the technical complexities involved in implementing these security measures across their systems. It emphasizes that the development of an account lock feature for customer use, a pivotal requirement of the new regulations, necessitates substantial system and database updates that will be both operationally intricate and costly.
In its petition, CTIA highlights the industry’s operational reality, pointing out that the standard time frame for IT-intensive system updates typically spans a full 18 months. They underscore that while this duration is customary, legacy systems pose even more substantial challenges.
The FCC’s rules, adopted during its November 15, 2023 open meeting, were intended to offer consumers enhanced protection by necessitating stricter authentication processes and immediate notifications regarding SIM changes and port-out requests.
However, the final version of these rules differed from the initial proposals, veering toward additional provisions such as customer notification for failed authentication in SIM swap requests and broadening limits on employee access to Customer Proprietary Network Information to apply to all telecommunications service providers, not solely wireless entities.
The FCC has the option to issue a memorandum or order that modifies the rules or confirms that there will be no changes made.
FCC Unveils Plans to Phase Out Affordable Connectivity Program
Despite efforts to secure additional funding, the FCC is initiating steps to cease new enrollments and establish an official end-date.
WASHINGTON, January 9, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced its gradual phase-out plan for the Affordable Connectivity Program, intending to formally establish the program’s end date should congressional efforts to sustain it remain absent.
The FCC will begin efforts this week to set a date on when new program enrollment will cease. Subsequently, the commission will embark on establishing the program’s official end date, projected for April. This determination aligns with the anticipated depletion of the initial $14.2 billion in ACP funds based on current enrollment.
The FCC, in a letter to Congress dated Monday, proposed next steps to allow time to inform participating households, providers, and stakeholders of forthcoming changes.
The ACP assists at least 23 million American households in maintaining their monthly internet subscription by providing a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households in high-cost areas and on tribal lands.
The letter penned by FCC Chief Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted the program’s jeopardy and iterated the need for Congress to urgently allocate $6 billion in funding to secure the program’s continuity.
The FCC said it remains committed to supporting congressional efforts aimed at securing the necessary funding to sustain and expand the ACP, but is taking necessary steps to ensure ACP participants are well-informed of the effects of the program’s end.
The FCC letter raises concerns that ending the ACP could undermine the success of $42.5 billion in rural broadband network deployments subsidized by the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program, on account of rural households enrolling in the ACP at a higher rate than their urban counterparts.
“In summary, the ACP is in jeopardy and, absent additional funding, we could lose the significant progress this program has made towards closing the digital divide,” Rosenworcel put forth. “The commission stands ready to assist Congress with any efforts to fully fund the ACP into the future.”
There were no successful efforts to introduce legislation to extend program funding during the 118th Congress, though last year saw numerous appeals to sustain the program.
President Joe Biden submitted a formal request in October to Congress for an additional $6 billion to fund the ACP until the end of 2024.
Additional public support for the program was expressed by 45 bipartisan members of Congress advocating for the extension of ACP in August, along with 26 governors urging Senate leaders to maintain funding the program last November.
FCC: Only Five Firms Have Finished ‘Rip and Replace’ of China Gear
Congress appropriated $1.9 billion, but with $4.98 billion in applications, there is a $3.08 billion shortfall.
WASHINGTON, January 7, 2024 – In a new report to Congress, the Federal Communications Commission says just a handful of telecommunications companies has finished removing tech equipment supplied by companies considered to have close ties to China’s Communist government.
In 2019, Congress passed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, which authorized the FCC to reimburse certain telecommunications providers for the removal of Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. communications equipment and services within one year of receiving funds. The FCC was flooded with funding requests.
In the FCC report, the agency said just five funding recipients have submitted final certifications that Huawei and ZTE gear is out of their networks. The report did not include the names of the five firms.
Huawei and ZTE, both based in Shenzhen near Hong Kong, are global suppliers of telecommunications equipment, including technology for advanced 5G wireless networks. Huawei says its company is entirely employee-owned. The Chinese government reportedly has a substantial stake in ZTE, which also makes inexpensive Android smartphones.
The FCC’s report was prepared for the Senate Commerce Committee and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, panels that oversee the FCC and the communications sector.
The FCC said funding recipients attributed the sluggish pace to “lack of funding, supply chain delays, labor shortages, and weather-related challenges.”
Congress appropriated $1.9 billion for the “rip and replace” program, the shorthand phrase that many use to refer to the 2019 law. But applications for funding sought $4.98 billion, creating a $3.08 billion shortfall.
The FCC said it has so far received 12,983 reimbursement claims “across 122 of the 126 applications approved for a funding allocation.” The agency’s budget officials have approved $396.5 million in disbursements, which will cover both removal and replacement costs.
In 2020, the FCC formally determined that Huawei and ZTE posed a national security threat to the integrity of U.S. communications networks and communications supply chains. That decision cut off the FCC’s Universal Service Program as a funding source to acquire equipment provided by Huawei or ZTE.
“We cannot treat Huawei and ZTE as anything less than a threat to our collective security,” Republican FCC Commissioner Carr said in a June 30, 2020 statement.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 6, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
FCC Concludes Review of Rural Digital Opportunity Applications with More Defaults
Nearly one-third of the money awarded through RDOF was defaulted on.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission announced the conclusion of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund long-form application review last month, which means that no more money will be awarded through Phase I of the program, and no additional defaults or forfeitures will be announced.
The announcement coincided with news of another service provider failing to fulfill their initial bid within the program. Wavelength, a service provider from Arizona, defaulted on its commitment to deploy services to 12,418 locations, after failing to demonstrate its financial qualifications to receive RDOF support adequately.
Three years prior, the FCC had announced granting RDOF awards totaling $9.2 billion in Phase I of the auction. However, following the comprehensive long-form process, the final awards amount to slightly over $6 billion. This indicates that more than $3 billion, or one-third, in awards were defaulted on, meaning that the bidder couldn’t fulfill the promised project.
The FCC has faced considerable backlash for what critics say is an insufficient screening of applicants and overreliance on winning bidders’ long-form submitted after the auction.
Three of the initial largest winning RDOF bidders, LTD Broadband, SpaceX, and fixed wireless startup Starry, contributed to nearly $2.5 billion in defaults, with several smaller defaults also recorded.
A total of 379 of the original 427 long-form applicants have successfully secured winning bids, with 97 percent of locations covered by winning bids for Gigabit speed service.
Notable winners include Charter Communications, bidding as CCO Holdings, securing a significant $1.1 billion to deploy services to over 993,000 locations spread across 24 states.
The Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, with more than 90 participating electric cooperatives across 22 states, brought in $1.05 billion to serve nearly 600,000 locations.
Windstream Communications acquired $522 million to serve 192,501 locations, while AMG Technology Investment Group, bidding for Nextlink, won $428.9 million to serve 205,000 locations. Frontier obtained $427.8 million for 148,000 locations, and CenturyLink secured $262 million for service areas spanning 20 states.
There has been no word on what will happen with the more than $3 billion in defaulted RDOF funds. RDOF was originally budgeted for $20.4 billion, but it’s not clear when or if the remaining money will be awarded.
Service providers that default on RDOF bids are subject to a $3,000 base violation charge, with additional violations for each census block group forfeited in a bid.
