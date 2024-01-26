Expert Opinion
Eric Bathras: The Lesson from BTOP is De-risking Vendor Supply Chains
Broadband infrastructure projects need to exemplify innovation in management of procurement processes.
In 2010, Maryland’s Department of Information Technology was awarded one of the largest NTIA grants nationwide, approximately $160M. As the prime recipient, DoIT was responsible for designing and constructing 1,300 fiber miles and connecting nearly 1,100 community anchor institutions. With an allocation of approximately $4.25B within the NTIA’s BTOP program, it became evident that the One Maryland Broadband Network would face immense competition for resources, contractors, and products.
As NTIA’s broadband allocation now exceeds ten times the size of BTOP, the lessons learned from OMBN become invaluable for de-risking vendor supply chains in today’s competitive environment.
Early Recognition and Strategic Approach: OMBN identified three critical path items early in the process: ensuring timely product supply on a large scale (such as conduit, handholes, and fiber), creating a frictionless competitive public solicitation environment and standardizing products and installations.
Initiated Early Engagement with Product Manufacturers: Proactively meeting with manufacturers, OMBN confirmed product availability and explored project pricing. By establishing clear expectations for the delivery of products and comparing it to the projected installation schedule, OMBN secured an initial subset of the required products. This facilitated a comprehensive assessment of procurement speed, aligning seamlessly with construction procurements and installations.
Implemented Product Standardization: Actively pursuing the standardization of fiber, conduit, and handhole sizes added significant value. This approach fostered predictability and consistency streamlining oversight, installation procedures, learning curves for new personnel, splicing activities, and logistics, contributing to a more cohesive and cost-effective project execution.
Instituted Shared Definitions: Implementing standardized naming and numbering conventions for installations distinguished segments as underground construction or applications for aerial installation. This shared approach held value by promoting a common language and understanding among internal and external project stakeholders. The standardized definitions contributed to enhanced communication, streamlined documentation, and a more efficient workflow. It facilitated smoother collaboration, reducing potential misunderstandings, and led to a more organized and effective project management process.
Streamlined and Simplified Procurements: Initiating RFQ solicitations formed deep construction contractor and product supplier pools. Prior to the start of the BTOP project, DoIT established a Cable & Wire Contract, resulting in a pool of approximately twenty pre-qualified contractors eligible to bid on construction and product supply RFPs. This diverse pool ranged from small, local businesses to national vendors.
For product supply solicitations, OMBN implemented just-in-time delivery specifications in subsequent RFPs for conduit, handholes, and fiber. Aligning with construction RFPs, the creation of a product vendor pool provided the OMBN the necessary depth, diversity, and flexibility between regional and national suppliers. By leveraging this approach, suppliers may be willing to take on upfront storage and logistics risks, enabling the release of products without the burden of a large storage space. Maintaining a diverse supplier pool will afford your organization greater redundancy in addressing supply chain bottlenecks when they arise.
To encourage competitive bidding and cost-effectiveness, installation RFPs were released in reasonable and manageable distances. This allowed local and regional contractors to compete effectively against national counterparts, eliminating burdensome bonding requirements. It also promoted competitive pricing, facilitating a mix of wins between smaller local companies and regional and national contractors, resulting in cost savings that could be reallocated across the project where there may be other budgetary constraints.
OMBN tailored underground construction and fiber installation RFPs for labor only, except for contractors being responsible for consumables such as ground rods, conduit end caps, and muletape. By shifting the risk associated with consumables away from the infrastructure owner, OMBN minimized unnecessary complications or material waste. Additionally, for underground segments, invoice or payment milestones were linked to successful conduit proofing, while for aerial segments, milestones were tied to the successful installation of fiber master reels. This approach facilitated predictable and prompt completion of work and invoicing, preventing unfinished segments or applications and discouraging contractors from delaying handhole completion and restoration.
Efficiently Managed the Supply Chain: OMBN was able to manage the entire product supply chain within a reasonable outdoor secured storage space to help mitigate risks and reduce costs. Ordering fiber, conduit and handholes by the truckload secured the greatest discount and provided predictability in the organization and management of the storage yard. This not only mitigated potential risks but also contributed to a streamlined and efficient supply chain, enabling better cost control and resource utilization throughout the project lifecycle.
Achieved Significant Cost Savings and Project Success: OMBN realized considerable financial savings, surpassing $5M in budgetary efficiency. This fiscal prudence allowed for funds to be allocated towards backbone and CAI expansion. The outcome was an exceptional project completion rate, exceeding 107% on fiber miles and 121% on connected CAIs within the rural counties. This surpassed the initial grant targets, demonstrating not only the project’s financial efficacy but its substantial impact on extending connectivity to un(der)served areas not originally anticipated.
These breakthrough procurement and logistics strategies exemplified innovation in the management of the procurement processes, the cultivation of strategic vendor engagement, and the implementation of efficient supply chain practices. OMBN’s overachievement underscores the significance of well thought out planning for large-scale, complex broadband infrastructure projects. In environments where competition for resources is as relevant and challenging as the completion of the work itself, these demonstrated approaches not only showcased ingenuity but also affirmed the spirit of partnership between the infrastructure owner, the project team members, construction contractors and product vendors.
Eric Bathras is the global broadband leader for AECOM. In 2010, he served as the program manager for OMBN responsible for the planning, design and implementation of the state’s NTIA/BTOP grant in the rural counties. He later went on to serve as the director of network operations for networkMaryland. Today, he has architected the Smartest Street in America, has been an invited speaker at the Wharton School of Business and National League of Cities and advises hyperscalers, public sector entities, broadband authorities and DOTs on best practices to plan and expand their local, regional and global fiber infrastructure. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
Emily Drabinski: Will Congress Keep Its Broadband Promise?
Or will it cut the cord for millions of Americans?
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System received a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant from the Federal Communications Commission in March to find and connect those living in eligible households with the $30 monthly discount available to home broadband. Libraries in New Jersey, Nashville, and New York City likewise received the outreach grant.
After months of hiring, developing their outreach program, and identifying eligible individuals, outreach grantees are hitting their stride. But instead of continuing that momentum into the new year, PGCMLS and other outreach grant recipients are facing a very different question from those we talk to that are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Instead of the enthusiasm we’ve come to expect, library staff are being asked, “Why enroll in a program that may only last a few more months?” Once ISPs notify households the program is ending, the question will stop being asked; replaced with an assumption that funding will not be extended and that receiving a $30/month discount for only a couple of months just isn’t worth the effort. They’re not wrong.
If Congress lets this program expire, it’s deliberately deciding to imperil the best shot we have at closing the digital divide and truly connecting everyone to broadband. Outreach grants extend through June 2025, but lack of Congressional leadership means our work will end prematurely. And we’re not alone.
More than 185 other organizations across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands received a total of $66 million to reach out into their communities both to inform residents about the program and provide one-stop enrollment events that would get them signed up for the subsidy immediately.
It’s likely that most of the 185 recipients are only now fully up and running, and capable of identifying and enrolling those that are truly disconnected – a large subset of Americans that are part of the broadband adoption gap. Think about your neighbors that need a helping hand to learn the digital skills required to get online. That is just one of many barriers holding back some of the most vulnerable in our communities from getting online.
Funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will run out in a matter of months
The problem, of course, is that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program itself will run out in a matter of months – May at the latest. Congress knows this. The media know this. The 185 entities who are receiving Outreach Grant funding know this. And, with increased frequency, those invited to the PGCMLS’ enrollment events know it as well.
It’s become fashionable for Congress to wait until the 11th hour – or even later – before acting. It’s become common that a desire to achieve a partisan “win” now supersedes extending a program that has helped those in nearly 23 million American households get connected to high-speed broadband – and that could help those in millions more.
Waiting to extend ACP funding weakens any elected official’s “campaign-speech” commitment to removing the digital divide, and directly undermines the efforts of all 185 Outreach Grant recipients to fulfill their commitment to their communities.
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System applied for the Outreach Grant last year because the library’s mission states that “we build relationships that support discovery by providing equal access to opportunities and experiences.” And in 2024, equal access to opportunities and experiences cannot and will not happen without equal access to the high-speed broadband required to learn, to apply for jobs, or to become the very best members of their communities.
“Equal access” is more than a catchy website mission statement; for library staff, it’s the day-to-day commitment to those serve ALL who live in our communities. And it’s also the commitment of 184 other organizations across the country – in red states and blue – to bring cost-effective home broadband access to everyone.
Now is the time for Congress to demonstrate a similar commitment and extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Let’s keep Americans connected to digital and economic opportunity. Congress, don’t let that moment get away.
Emily Drabinski is the President of the American Library Association. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Expert Opinion
Carl Guardino: The Time is Now for 100% Broadband Access in the U.S.
The average cost to connect fiber in a given state hovers in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home.
Last June, President Joe Biden announced how $42 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding will be allocated across the U.S. and its territories to bring 100% broadband access to nearly 60 million unserved or underserved Americans within five years. That goal, set by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, and the billions of dollars and new tools available to fill existing gaps in coverage will give policymakers, communities, and industry stakeholders a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to bridge the digital divide in the United States.
Now, the real work begins: determining how 50 states and six territories will put that funding to work.
No family left behind
There are severe consequences for those affected by insufficient or slow implementation of broadband service, as highlighted by a recent study from the National Skills Coalition, which emphasized the importance of digital skills for more than 92% of today’s jobs.
A lack of access to reliable internet not only prevents individuals from acquiring those crucial skills and limits their employment opportunities, but also hinders them from using the myriad of internet-driven resources to which families have become accustomed for healthcare, education, employment, public safety, social survival, and more. Those waiting on broadband access are at a serious disadvantage, which is why we must ensure that no American family is left behind.
Finite finances
Despite the many funding initiatives aimed bridge America’s digital divide, those finances are finite and currently trending in a budget-busting “fiber-first” direction. Fiber is great where attainable, but this approach overlooks the important realities of providing reliable broadband to underserved areas at scale, which indicate that fiber alone would require far more funding than what is currently available.
With the average cost to connect fiber to every home in a given state hovering in the neighborhood of $7,000 per home, some simple math comparing a state’s BEAD funding allocation to the number of households in the state would demonstrate a significant gap between the funding available and the funding actually required to close the digital divide with a fiber-only strategy.
The $42.45 billion set aside for the BEAD program has vast potential in the pursuit of 100% coverage. But the strong fiber bias that persists in the world of broadband funding means that underserved communities remain at risk of being left behind. If we rely solely on fiber, an objective analysis of the true cost and operational mechanics of fiber deployment in digital divide projects shows that both time and money will run out long before we reach millions of American families that are still waiting on adequate internet access.
Technology advances
Thanks to recent technological advancements, there are new tools available that efficiently and cost-effectively reach those forgotten by “fiber-first” thinking. Next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) is a unique technology category that overcomes two long-battled challenges of the wireless broadband industry:
- Non-line-of-sight (NLoS) capabilities — the ability to maintain high performance despite physical obstacles, such as trees or buildings, between tower and home;
- Interference cancellation — a feature that ensures reliable, high-speed service in crowded (even unlicensed) radio frequencies where there are interfering signals from other devices;
As the first wireless technology to truly deliver on both fronts, ngFWA has rewritten what is possible with wireless broadband. Combining the rapid deployment and scaling benefits of wireless technology with unprecedented reliability and performance, ngFWA is the long-awaited method of filling gaps where fiber is too timely or expensive.
For more on ngFWA, read the recently released third-party analysis by Dgtl Infra.
The time is now
For the first time ever, we have what it takes to achieve 100% coverage with readily available funds, and in timelines measured in weeks and months rather than multiple years. Opportunities of this magnitude don’t come around often. It is critical that the U.S., state governments, and key stakeholders work together to deliver reliable internet to those still impacted by the digital divide. A joint effort, in which every possible tool is leveraged to optimally allocate resources and efficiently bring broadband to the unserved, is the only way to reach every American. With billions of dollars at stake, and all of the technological means to get this right, the time is now to bridge the digital divide for every American family.
Carl Guardino serves as the vice president of government affairs and public policy at Tarana. After three decades in CEO and senior officer roles, including 24 years as CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Carl led global government affairs for Bloom Energy. He also serves as Vice Chair of the CA Transportation Commission, which annually programs and allocates nearly $10 billion in transportation improvements throughout the state. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Community Broadband
Sean Gonsalves: New Municipal Broadband Networks Skyrocket in Post-Pandemic America
January 1, 2021, at least 47 new municipal networks have come online, with dozens more in planning or pre-construction phases.
As the new year begins, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance on Thursday, January 18, 2024, announced its latest tally of municipal broadband networks which shows a dramatic surge in the number of communities building publicly-owned, locally controlled high-speed Internet infrastructure over the last three years.
Since January 1, 2021, at least 47 new municipal networks have come online with dozens of other projects still in the planning or pre-construction phase, which includes the possibility of building 40 new municipal networks in California alone.
Ry Marcattilio, Associate Director for Research with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative, said the latest wave of new municipal networks runs the gamut from conduit-only networks like the one in West Des Moines, Iowa that brought Google Fiber, Mediacom, Lumen and local ISP Mi-Fiber to town to offer residents a choice of broadband providers.
They also include institutional networks such as the I-net the city of Alexandria, Va. built to serve local government operations, setting the stage for the city to partner with Ting in providing fiber-to-the-home service citywide; to open-access networks like Yellowstone Fiber in Bozeman, Montana; as well as the massive municipal fiber-to-the-home network under construction in Knoxville, Tenn.
The latter network is already offering service to Knoxville residents and businesses, though it will take seven to 10 years before the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) finishes building out the entire KUB Fiber network passing all 210,000 households in its 688-square-mile service area. Once completed, KUB Fiber will be one of the largest municipal broadband networks in the nation, rivaling its Chattanooga neighbor EPB Fiber and the multi-state footprint of UTOPIA Fiber.
Inside The Numbers: ‘Enough is Enough’
“From the Midwest to the Deep South, East Coast to West, we’ve seen an incredible amount of new energy by cities over the last two years,” said Marcattilio, Associate Director for Research with ILSR’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative.
- “Dozens of cities, ranging from five thousand and a hundred thousand residents alike, have decided that enough is enough. Instead of pleading with, or giving additional handouts to the monopoly ISPs, they’ve decided to invest in themselves. It’s exciting to see so much happening, especially since we know our numbers are not completely exhaustive as there are no doubt cities building networks that have not yet become active or reported service to the FCC.”
The latest ILSR tally does not include the plethora of other community broadband networks such as member-owned electric cooperatives deploying fiber networks in many hundreds of rural communities across the nation.
It also does not include the rising number of Tribal Nations building and operating their own networks to bridge the digital divide in some of the least connected parts of the country.
ILSR last tallied the number of existing municipal networks in 2021. At that time, there were approximately 400 municipal broadband networks serving some 600 communities, with nearly 1 in 3 serving nearly every address in the community.
The 47 new municipal networks have been added to ILSR’s database, as an increasing number of local communities look to build publicly-owned, locally controlled broadband infrastructure amid a growing public demand for choice and competition among Internet service providers (ISPs).
Christopher Mitchell, who has spearheaded ILSR’s effort to track the birth and development of community broadband across the U.S. for the past 16 years as Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, said:
- “The monopoly cable and telephone companies frequently claim that there are no problems with broadband in the U.S., even as millions of students cannot access the Internet from their homes, whether in rural or urban areas. These cities remind us of the work that has to be done to make sure everyone can take advantage of modern technologies.”
Overcoming Challenges
The growing success of local communities in establishing municipal broadband systems to deliver ubiquitous, affordable, high-quality Internet connectivity hasn’t gone unnoticed by Big Cable and the Telecom Titans who consider municipal broadband an existential threat to their bottom lines.
Dark money campaigns, often funded by the big monopoly incumbents, have been popping up across the country in an effort to persuade local officials and residents to reject municipal broadband proposals, prompting the American Association for Public Broadband to issue alerts to shed light on the misinformation at the center of these campaigns.
Yet, despite efforts to undermine municipal broadband, in the years to come we expect more communities will join the rising tide of local leaders, residents, and businesses calling for an alternative to the private monopoly model in addressing local connectivity needs.
Here are a few snapshots of new municipal broadband networks that have been lit up for service over the last three years:
Sherburne, NY (Sherburne Connect)
One of four municipalities in New York State splitting $10 million from the state’s initial ConnectALL municipal grant program, the Village of Sherburne (est. pop. 1,300) – along with three other municipalities (the towns of Nichols, Diana and Pitcairn) – were awarded the funds to build municipal-owned fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks.
In Sherburne, the village’s municipal utility, Sherburne Electric, worked with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to extend NYPA’s existing middle mile fiber network to bring last-mile fiber service to the village’s 1,800 homes and businesses.
The open access network, known as Sherburne Connect, offers residents two different ISPs from which to choose: Fybercom and FiberSpark. Both offer a symmetrical 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) service for $10/month or symmetrical gig speed service for between $30 and $45/month.
With village residents now getting service, the testimonials are beginning to pour in with one couple saying the network has “brought us to the 21st Century,” giving them “affordable access to high-speed Internet.”
Waterloo, Iowa (Waterloo Fiber)
Construction of the Waterloo Fiber network began last summer with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
A year ago, the city was putting the finishing touches on a plan to spend $115 million to build a fiber network that passes all 67,695 Waterloo residents, after locals approved the city issuing general obligation bonds to fund the start of the three-phase project.
Waterloo officials recently launched their first limited fiber trial with plans to connect its first commercial customers in February.
The project is on target to deploy affordable fiber service at speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) citywide by 2026.
Competing against the likes of CenturyLink and MediaCom, Waterloo Fiber is offering residential subscribers symmetrical 100 Mbps service for $30/month; 300 Mbps service for $50/month; symmetrical 1 Gbps service for $70 a month; or symmetrical 10 Gbps service for $110 a month. Business subscribers have the option of symmetrical 300 Mbps service for $110 a month, symmetrical 1 Gbps for $250; or symmetrical 10 Gbps for $290 a month.
Central Vermont Communication Union District (CV Fiber)
The Central Vermont CUD, one of the state’s 10 Communication Union Districts established to provide telecommunication service to most towns across the Green Mountain State, connected its first fiber-to-the-home subscriber in October 2023 in the town of Calais. Construction crews have expanded the network into East Montpelier and Worcester, now moving on to Woodbury and Middlesex before expanding into the other 14 towns in CVFiber’s service area.
In late 2022, CVFiber broke ground on an ambitious plan to build a 1,200-mile fiber-optic network to bring affordable gigabit broadband access to 6,000 rural Vermont addresses deemed underserved by commercial broadband providers. Total network construction is expected to cost $60 million, $27 million of which is being paid for by federal grants made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The remaining cost is expected to be funded by network revenue, loans, and future grant opportunities.
CVFiber offers subscribers symmetrical 100 Mbps service for $79 a month; symmetrical 500 Mbps service for $99 a month; symmetrical gigabit service for $129 a month; and symmetrical 2 Gbps service for $199 a month.
Sean Gonsalves is Senior Reporter, Editor and Communications Team Lead, Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. A version of this piece originally appearing at MuniNetworks.org on January 18, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
