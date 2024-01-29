Universal Service
FCC Chair Opposes Including Broadband Providers in Universal Service Fund
Including broadband providers in the USF would likely cost consumers more, Rosenworcel said.
WASHINGTON, January 29, 2024 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission wrote to lawmakers that tapping broadband providers for the Universal Service Fund would ultimately increase the burden on consumers, despite making more money available.
The USF spends roughly $8 billion annually to subsidize internet payments for low-income households, schools, libraries, and healthcare centers, as well as infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas. The program, stood up in 1996, is funded by fees on voice providers. This “has led, and continues to lead, to a smaller and smaller contribution base,” as telephone revenues decrease, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wrote to Sen. Ben Luján, D-New Mexico.
Luján convened a working group in May 2023 to evaluate potential reforms aimed at making the FCC-managed fund more sustainable. The group went to Rosenworcel for input on some of those, including adding broadband providers, “edge providers,” like social media and streaming companies, and digital advertisers to the fund’s contribution base.
Adding broadband providers would increase the contribution pool to $250 billion from $33 billion and decrease the contribution factor – the percentage of end-user revenue, and thus each monthly bill, that goes toward the fund – from about 34 percent to about 3 percent, she said in her response letter, dated January 12 and posted January 26.
But that would still result in consumers paying more, Rosenworcel noted, because the contribution factor would for the first time be applied to broadband bills in addition to phone bills, and internet costs are high enough to cancel out the effect of a smaller percentage. An FCC report from 2022 estimated the move would increase internet bills by about $5 to $17.
It is possible companies would not pass the added cost onto consumers, but not likely: 82 percent of current USF contributors choose to do so.
As for edge providers, adding them to the contribution pool would balloon the contribution base to approximately $2.3 trillion by FCC estimates. But the move could still result in bills for streaming and other web services going up, Rosenwrocel wrote.
“We currently lack sufficient information to determine how significant the effect would be on overall consumer bills,” she wrote. “The Commission lacks authority to include these entities under current law, and if given the authority to assess edge providers, the Commission would need to develop a rulemaking proceeding and data collection to fully understand how to define edge providers, determine those subject to assessment, and identify what impact assessment might have on consumers.”
Industry groups have disagreed on this point, with tech companies arguing that it makes sense to go to broadband providers for funding since the USF is used to subsidize broadband. Internet providers have argued companies like search engines and streaming services, which reap huge profits while operating largely online, should contribute to the fund.
The commission estimates that collecting fees from just digital advertisers would have similar effects on the available cash and contribution factor as tapping broadband providers, but staff also think the move would likely lead to lower bills for consumers because “data indicates that an assessment on digital advertising is less likely to be passed on to consumers.”
“However, our analysis would benefit from congressional authority to conduct a comprehensive study and data collection,” Rosenworcel noted.
Commenters to the working group have suggested rolling the Affordable Connectivity Program into the USF. Rosenworcel repeatedly noted the move would “substantially increase” the expenses of the fund – the ACP spends about $700 million per month to subsidize internet bills for low-income households.
Despite the added costs, Rosenworcel said the extra cash available from tapping edge providers or digital advertisers would still result in lower payments from consumers, provided consumer facing edge providers don’t increase subscription prices too much.
The ACP, also managed by the FCC, was set up with a $14 billion appropriation from the 2021 Infrastructure Act and serves more than 23 million households. The agency is in the process of winding down the program, as funds are expected to run out in April.
For months, there have been widespread calls for Congressional action to refund the program, and a bill was introduced in January. Industry groups pushed the Senate Communications and Technology Subcommittee in September 2023 to absorb the ACP into the USF in an effort to address the uncertainty of funding through appropriations.
If the working group were to make such a move, the FCC’s Lifeline program would likely be up for retooling. That USF program currently provides less substantial discounts to low-income broadband subscribers, and has a lower participation rate.
Consumers’ Research Asks for Supreme Court Review of Eleventh Circuit USF Ruling
The group thinks the Fifth Circuit is poised to issue a conflicting decision.
WASHINGTON, January 17, 2024 – Conservative nonprofit Consumers’ Research is asking the Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found the administration of the Universal Service Fund is constitutional.
The USF spends about $8 billion annually to fund four internet subsidy programs for rural infrastructure, low-income households, schools and libraries, and healthcare providers. It has been funded since 1996 by fees on phone bills from voice providers, with the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Administrative Company responsible for collecting and distributing the money.
The group alleged to the Eleventh Circuit – and in multiple other courts – that Congress did not put proper guardrails on the FCC’s authority to collect the fund and the commission abused what authority it does have by handing the responsibility to USAC. The court rejected that argument in a December 14 decision, which Consumers’ Research has asked the nation’s highest court on January 5 to review.
Eleventh Circuit judges found that Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which sets out the commission’s USF responsibilities, provides enough of an “intelligible principle” to pass legal muster. They also ruled that the FCC oversees USAC closely enough that the fund is still functionally under commission control.
Consumers’ Research has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on this issue before – after a similar ruling from the Sixth Circuit in May 2023 – but the group said in its petition that this time the Fifth Circuit is “poised to create” a conflict in circuit court opinion, making the case “eminently worthy” of Supreme Court review.
The Fifth Circuit denied a similar petition in March, but then agreed in July to rehear the case with a full panel of judges. Oral arguments took place in September and a ruling has yet to be issued.
The U.S. Solicitor General’s motion for more time to file a response was granted, pushing the deadline to March 4.
Those who want to see the USF survive are also looking at ways to reform it. The fund’s contribution scheme is generally seen as unsustainable, with voice revenues declining each year. A Senate bill was introduced in September that would tap both broadband providers and some tech companies for future contributions.
Eleventh Circuit Rules in Favor of USF Constitutionality
The Fifth Circuit is rehearing a similar case filed by the same conservative nonprofit.
WASHINGTON, December 18, 2023 – The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against a conservative nonprofit that challenged the constitutionality of the Universal Service Fund.
The USF spends about $8 billion annually to fund four internet subsidy programs for rural infrastructure, low-income households, schools and libraries, and healthcare providers. It has been funded since 1996 by fees on phone bills from voice providers, with the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Administrative Company responsible for collecting and distributing the money.
Consumers’ Research, along with other conservative groups, has been on a legal offensive against the USF, filing multiple federal suits alleging the fund is unconstitutional and taking the chance to air its concerns again in October by challenging the FCC’s contribution factor for this quarter.
In each suit – two pending before the Fifth Circuit and one pending before the D.C. Circuit, with another struck down by the Sixth Circuit in May – the group argues that Congress did not put proper guardrails on the commission’s authority to collect the fund and that the FCC abused what authority it does have by handing responsibility to USAC.
The Eleventh Circuit disagreed. In a ruling issued on December 14, the judges found that Section 254 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which sets out the commission’s USF responsibilities, is in line with statutes that have survived similar challenges in the past.
Section 254 directs the FCC to collect fees from telecommunications carriers to support universal service for low-income and rural areas, and to implement policies around the fund that are “necessary and appropriate for the protection of the public interest, convenience, and necessity.” Consumers’ Research alleged this is too broad to satisfy the nondelegation doctrine, a legal standard which requires Congress to articulate an “intelligible principle” when delegating duties to federal agencies, but the Eleventh Circuit found the law meets that standard.
The court also ruled that the FCC oversees USAC closely enough that the fund is still functionally under the agency’s control, not improperly delegated to a third party as the suit alleged.
That follows similar reasoning to the Sixth Circuit’s decision and an initial ruling from the Fifth Circuit. But the Fifth Circuit agreed in July to rehear the case with a full panel of five judges, signaling a potential reversal of its previous decision. Oral arguments took place in September and no ruling has been issued yet.
In a concurring opinion, Eleventh Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom expressed dissatisfaction with the precedent that kept Section 254 standing, saying its “mealymouthed shibboleths provide no meaningful constraint,” but that statutes he finds similarly vague have been found to provide enough guidance to avoid being struck down.
If the Fifth Circuit were to find the law in violation of the nondelegation doctrine, it would tee the issue up for potential review by the Supreme Court.
New Senate Bill Would Tap Broadband and Tech Companies for USF Funds
The fund spends $8 billion annually to subsidize networks.
WASHINGTON, November 17, 2023 – Three senators proposed a bill on Thursday that would tap broadband providers and tech companies to contribute to a major internet subsidy.
The Universal Service Fund is a roughly $8 billion annual broadband subsidy for low-income households, schools, libraries, and healthcare providers. It’s funded by fees on voice service providers, leading to talks of reform as voice revenues decline and broadband adoption increases.
The Federal Communications Commission administers the fund, but has left it to Congress to change the USF’s contribution base, citing doubts about the agency’s legal authority to make that change on its own.
A Senate working group, which does not include the senators who proposed the new legislation, has been evaluating potential reforms to the fund since May.
Commenters to that working group largely supported fees on broadband providers as a more sustainable long-term solution for the fund. A more contentious point has been whether or not to call on some tech companies to contribute as well.
The argument is that tech companies which operate largely online, like Google and Amazon, should pay into the USF because they benefit so directly from more people being able to access broadband.
Tech companies have opposed the proposition, saying broadband companies are a more stable source of funding. FCC Commissioner Brendam Carr and broadband companies publicly support the idea.
So does the bill proposed on Thursday. It would direct the FCC to expand the USF contribution base to both broadband and online tech companies, known as “edge providers.” Those edge providers would be limited to companies responsible for more than 3% of the country’s internet traffic and with more than $5 billion in annual revenue.
Multiple broadband industry groups came out in support of the legislation, including USTelecom, which represents major providers like AT&T and Lumen, and two rural broadband coalitions.
Conservative groups are also challenging the USF in court. The right-wing nonprofit Consumers’ Research and other organizations currently have four pending suits alleging the fund is unconstitutional.
They argue Congress gave the FCC unfettered authority to collect a tax by establishing the fund in 1996, and that the FCC abused that authority by delegating USF management to a nonprofit under the commission’s control.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reheard one such case with a full panel of judges on September 19 and has yet to issue a ruling. The Sixth Circuit struck down a petition from the group in May, while the Eleventh and D.C. circuits also have yet to issue rulings.
Senators Markwayne Mullin, R-O.K., Mark Kelly, D-A.Z., and Mike Crapo, R-I.D., proposed the bill. Kelly, along with Senate working group leader Ben Luján, D-N.M., reintroduced another bill in March that would also direct the FCC to research the feasibility of tapping big tech for funds.
