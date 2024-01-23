Digital Inclusion
FCC Chief Says More Than 20 Percent of Affordable Connectivity Signups are New
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel used USAC data to highlight the high rate of new ACP signups.
WASHINGTON, January 23, 2024 – In the face of conservative opposition, the head of the Federal Communications Commission touted to Republicans the number of fresh broadband sign-ups as a result of the discounts offered by the Affordable Connectivity Program, as she presses Congress to renew funding for the subsidy program.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel replied to Republicans on January 5, 2024, disputing the lawmakers’ criticisms of December 15. Rosenworcel said only 20 to 22 percent of ACP participants did not have internet access prior to the implementation of the program. She cited data from the agency’s fund administrator, the Universal Service Administrative Company.
In other words, Rosenworcel is arguing, the program is helping Americans get connected.
The program, which provides a $30- and $75-per month subsidy for eligible Americans, is expected to run out of its $14.2 billion allotment in April 2024, spurring a winding-down process if Congress does not inject new funds.
Rosenworcel has warned that the collapse of the program would mean the 25 million households that have registered with the program would not have broadband.
She also lauded the pace of the program’s success in generating new enrollments, pointing to an average per month increase in broadband adoption of 3.8 percent since the program’s inception. The initiative also enrolled 45 percent of the eligible pool of 48.6 million eligible homes, according to the letter.
Rosenworcel also touted the ACP’s “first-of-its-kind” outreach grant program, boosting broadband access to low-income and disadvantaged communities, increasing program enrollment by around 13 million households.
Bipartisan group of lawmakers are pressing for ACP renewal
The Affordable Connectivity Program started in 2021 as part of Congress’ Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, assisting more than 22 million homes in connecting with the internet so far.
On January 9, a set of bipartisan lawmakers led by Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Democratic Vermont Sen. Peter Welch unveiled a bill that would allocate $7 billion in additional funding to the ACP program, underlining the importance of expanding internet access to rural and historically underserved communities.
The ACP’s predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit — a short-term program to give broadband grants to low-income households— was plagued by fraud issues. Providers allegedly enrolled ineligible households in the program under the false claim they had children enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school.
Telecom analyst Blair Levin of NewStreet Research suggests that Republicans may not be eager to continue funding the program, citing broader pushes to pair back government spending.
“The House Republicans attempting to demonstrate that they are cutting back on government spending makes re-funding the ACP very difficult,” Levin wrote in a January 8 note. “It is unlikely the House Republican leadership will allow the bill to go to the floor.”
Digital Inclusion
Low-income Californians Cite Cost as Significant Barrier, Experts Mourn Loss of ACP
Without action by Congress, the Affordable Connectivity Program is likely to run out of funds by April 2024.
January 19, 2024— Low-income households in California cite cost as a significant barrier to broadband, and are less likely to have internet access, a statewide digital equity survey revealed.
Released Thursday, the survey is a collaboration between the California Department of Technology and the non-profit California Emerging Technology Fund. It is expected to inform the state’s digital equity plan under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, the groups said.
Eighty-five percent of respondents making $40,000 or less per year reported having broadband access at home, compared to nearly 100% of respondents making more than $100,000 per year. The survey found that a majority of low-income people see broadband access as too expensive, with 61% of respondents pointing to cost as the most important reason they avoid the service.
Low-income households pay less for broadband than the average Californian, forking over $69.40 per month compared to the state average of $83.60.
The price difference may be attributed to lower-income households selecting lower-tier broadband services, according to panelists participating in a conference call about the survey. Despite paying lower prices, 70% of low-income households pay more than the FCC-recommended threshold of 2% household income.
Reactions from speakers
Hernan Galperin, professor of communications at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism, said that the government has not been proactive enough in helping low-income households connect to broadband. Galperin lamented that 61% of low-income households have not heard of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program — a program that would provide income-qualifying households with a $30 discount on broadband service.
Created in 2021 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Affordable Connectivity Fund has provided a supplement for low-income individuals. He also complained that – because of lack of continued funding – the program is set to end. Galperin said that not extending ACP would exacerbate broadband inequality.
Galperin also pointed out that low-income households have suffered a dramatic decline in device accessibility.
Sixty-two percent of low-income households with students from kindergarten through 12th grade report having device access for individuals in 2023, compared to 98% in 2021. Galperin argued that pandemic-era support programs from schools have started to expire, resulting in a sharp drop in device adoption by low-income households. He suggested that perhaps similar programs be created in the future to spur broadband adoption by low-income households.
Differential rates of access by ethnic group
Among other findings, the survey revealed that Latino households in California are significantly less likely to have broadband access than other ethnic groups.
According to the survey, 12.2% of Latinos do not have broadband internet access at home, compared to 3.5% of Asians and 3% of whites. Galperin suggested that this gap may be attributed to average income differences between racial groups. Furthermore, older Californians are less likely to have broadband access with 9.2% of those over 60 reporting no access to wireless internet, compared to 5% of respondents between the ages of 30 and 39.
The state’s digital equity plan aims to eradicate barriers to broadband service and improve broadband access disparities for traditionally disadvantaged groups. The survey was conducted via telephone and included 1,650 households in the main sample, with a 3% margin of error.
Digital Inclusion
Eric Fruits: Slouching Toward the End of the Affordable Connectivity Program
Despite bipartisan support for a bill to extend ACP, several powerful Republican members of Congress decry the program as ‘wasteful.’
Rather than Congress taking a “new year, new you” approach to telecom policy, it seems that D.C. is starting the year with the “same old, same old” of brinkmanship. This time, with broadband subsidies.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal program, administered by the Federal Communications Commission, that provides eligible low-income households with discounts of up to $30 per-month for broadband-internet service, and up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider. Congress created the program in 2021 as part of the COVID-19 relief package.
The ACP has been funded by a $14 billion appropriation, but that money is expected to run out this year. In October 2023, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel requested $6 billion to keep the program running through the end of 2024. If additional funds are not appropriated, the program will shutter by May 2024, affecting nearly 23 million currently enrolled households, or about 17% of all U.S. households.
Legislation was introduced last week—the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act—to appropriate $7 billion. Despite bipartisan support for the bill, several powerful Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Rosenworcel decrying the program as “wasteful.” The legislators—Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Bob Latta, R-Ohio—complain that the program is ineffective in connecting nonsubscribers to the internet, and that the FCC has shirked its obligation to collect data on broadband adoption by first-time subscribers under the ACP.
These criticisms are somewhat valid, but also misleading in some ways. In a recent International Center for Law & Economics issue brief, we find, on the one hand, that the ACP has faced difficulties in stimulating sufficient interest among some segments of the 5% of unconnected households that could access the internet, but fail to take up service. On the other hand, the ACP’s subsidies appear to have successfully enabled already-subscribed households to maintain at-home internet service through the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward. In other words, the benefits may be less about connecting the unconnected and more about helping households stay connected.
With no deal imminent, the FCC plans to wind down the ACP. The agency will stop accepting new enrollees after Feb. 7 and will bar providers from joining thereafter. Those providers also will have to barrage beneficiaries with warnings about looming rate hikes. Under the FCC’s winddown order, households losing their ACP subsidies must affirmatively opt in to continue their internet service at the higher unsubsidized rates.
An ACP winddown could have far-reaching—and unintended—consequences. The median household receiving ACP subsidies reports they pay $40 a month for internet service. Loss of ACP subsidies would result in a 75% increase in those subscribers’ monthly internet bills. Such a steep increase may cause many households to think twice about continuing their internet service. Many also may see service discontinued because they were unaware they had to opt in or failed to take the proper steps to opt in. This could amount to a double-whammy that serves to disconnect millions of households from the internet.
In addition, the ACP prompted many internet providers to offer low-priced plans targeted to ACP households. Without the ACP subsidies driving demand for these programs, providers may take steps to eliminate these plans. If that’s the case, we may face a triple-whammy.
The end of ACP could ripple through to many other programs
In addition to these foreseeable consequences, the end of the ACP could ripple through to other programs, such as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. As explained by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (emphasis added):
The IIJA and NTIA’s Notice of Funding Opportunity were therefore explicit that networks funded through BEAD include a low-cost service option for eligible consumers, which NTIA will evaluate based on the total recurring charges to the consumer, accounting for any subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program. Per NTIA guidance, states’ “Initial Proposals” for the BEAD funds, which are all due by year’s end, must include the expected price of this low-cost option, or their formula for arriving at it, for NTIA’s approval—prior to the disbursement of funds.
Thus, if the ACP is wound down, then BEAD proposals that rely on the ACP to support a low-cost option may be rejected, imperiling some states’ access to BEAD funding. ITIF points out that states could reduce this risk by developing low-cost options that do not rely on ACP subsidies, but this would likely impose additional administrative burdens on an already-burdensome process marked by red tape.
The ACP can be thought of as a demand-side program to reduce the cost of internet adoption to households. The BEAD program can be thought of as a supply-side program to boost the deployment of internet service to underserved areas. If the winddown of the ACP slows BEAD deployment, then internet services may experience both a decrease in demand and a slow-down in supply. That means 2024 could be the first year in history that the United States would see a decrease in the number of households connected to the internet.
As we conclude in ICLE’s issue brief, despite its shortcomings, the ACP is a much better policy than other alternatives—such as direct rate regulation or municipal broadband. Rate regulation would discourage investment and innovation in the broadband market. Municipal broadband would create unfair competition and waste local taxpayer money. If the ACP goes away, these inferior policies will likely be trotted out and gain some traction with policymakers. The ACP is not perfect, but it’s good enough, and it’s better than the alternatives.
Eric Fruits, Ph.D. is a senior scholar at the International Center for Law and Economics and an adjunct professor of economics at Portland State University. A version of this Expert Opinion was originally published in Truth on the Market on January 17, 2024, as is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband Mapping & Data
FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program Shutdown Silent on Broadband Labels
What will happen to the agency’s rules that legally require ISPs to display broadband ‘nutrition’ labels that promote the ACP?
WASHINGTON, January 16, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission staff on Thursday issued an order on winding down the Affordable Connectivity Program, the two-year-old broadband subsidy program for low-income households that is running out of money.
The FCC’s 15-page ACP order contained detailed instructions to Internet Service Providers, including that they are to stop accepting new ACP enrollments after Feb. 7, 2024.
But the FCC was silent on a key issue: What’s going to happen to the agency’s rules that legally require ISPs to display broadband “nutrition” labels that promote the ACP?
In late 2022, the FCC adopted label rules that require broadband ISPs to “display at the point-of-sale clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services …”
Within the label, ISPs are required to promote the ACP by briefly describing the plan, inserting a link to the FCC’s ACP portal GetInternet.gov, and disclosing whether the ISP participates in the ACP.
For ISPs with more than 100,000 subscribers, the deadline to roll out the labels is April 10, 2024. All others have until Oct. 24, 2024.
According to the FCC, this April will be the ACP’s final full month unless Congress provides new money. Begun in late 2021 with $14.2 billion in funding, ACP provides $30 monthly discounts on the broadband bills of the program’s more than 22 million household enrollees.
ISPs still need guidance on whether to include the ACP in consumer labels
But ISPs apparently still need FCC guidance on whether they are to jettison the ACP section in their broadband consumer labels and when they would need to do so. Without word from the FCC, ISPs could be caught in a bind in needing to promote the ACP via consumer labels and rejecting eligible ACP applicants under the FCC’s enrollment freeze that begins on Feb. 8, 2023.
In the November 2022 order adopting the broadband consumer labels, the FCC recognized a problem with the labels program in the event the ACP were to shut down.
“Including language on the labels directing consumers to learn about the ACP in the event that the ACP has ended or is no longer accepting new enrollments could cause customer confusion and frustration,” the FCC said.
The agency directed the Wireline Competition Bureau – which issued the Jan. 11, 2024 ACP order – “to ensure that any wind-down procedures for the ACP developed as directed by the ACP Order address the need for providers to remove or modify the ACP-specific language on the broadband label.”
Google Fiber rolled out broadband labels last October, according to a filing with the FCC.
“Google Fiber discussed its experience gathering the necessary information for its label, including where it encountered challenges and how it addressed those issues. Google Fiber also shared its customer support webpages addressing its broadband nutrition label as well as a recent blog post announcing the early launch of its nutrition label,” Ariane Schaffer, Google Fiber’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, said in the filing.
Google Fiber is available in 13 cities and 10 states, providing Internet access service to 4.1 million people, according to BroadbandNow. Top markets include San Antonio, Texas, Kansas City, Mo., and Raleigh, N.C.
Ted Hearn is the Editor of Policyband, a new website dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the broadband communications market. This piece was published on Policyband on January 15, 2024, and is reprinted with permission.
